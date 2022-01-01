York Manor Mako Cafe
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
Made to Order, Fresh ingredients
Location
38 Margate Road, Lutherville, MD 21093
Gallery
