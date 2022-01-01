Restaurant header imageView gallery

York Manor Mako Cafe

No reviews yet

38 Margate Road

Lutherville, MD 21093

Order Again

Popular Items

Caprese Panini
Build A Burger
Grilled Chicken Strips

Entrees

Build A Burger

Build A Burger

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.75

Caprese Panini

$6.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato and pesto sauce spread on ciabatta bread. Comes with your choice of chips.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.50

Beef hot dog on a roll. Comes with Chips

Jumbo Dog

Jumbo Dog

$4.25

Beef Jumbo Dog on roll. Comes with chips.

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Strips

$6.00

Fresh Chicken tenders grilled with your choice of Jerk or BBQ seasoning served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Nuggets (8)

Chicken Nuggets (8)

$6.00
BLT

BLT

$4.75

4 slices of bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and choice of bread. Comes with chips.

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

American, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese on your choice of bread. Comes with chips.

Quesadilla

$5.00

Flour tortilla with Mexican cheese with taco seasoning. Comes with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Pizza Slice

Pizza Slice

$2.00

Freshly made pizza with mozzarella/provolone cheese and sprinkled parmesan cheese.

Sides

French Fries

$2.50+

Crinkle cut French fries deep fried

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$2.50+

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.00

Breaded mozzarella stick deep fried. Served with marina sauce

The Sampler - 2 tenders, 2 mozz, fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Salads

Caesar

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.

Kid Meals

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American Cheese on white or wheat bread grilled. Choice of apple sauce or gogurt. Comes with juice box.

Hot Dog

$3.25

Hot Dog on bun Choice of apple sauce or gogurt Comes with juice box

Chicken Nuggets (4)

$3.25

4 chicken nuggets

Quesadilla

$4.00

Half of a Quesadilla Choice of apple sauce or gogurt Comes with juice box

Snacks

Chips and Queso

$4.00

Soft Pretzel

$3.00

Jumbo soft pretzel with your choice of topping, Salt, Cinnamon, or plain

Tostitos and Cheese

$4.00

Popcorn

$1.25Out of stock

Bag of freshly popped butter popcorn

Chips

$0.25

Plain, BBQ, Sour Cream and Onion Chips, Doritos, Cheetos or Pretzels

Apple Sauce

$0.75

BULK ITEMS

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Nuggets

$10.00

Tenders

$10.00

Veggie Burger Sleeve

$5.00

Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Made to Order, Fresh ingredients

Location

38 Margate Road, Lutherville, MD 21093

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

