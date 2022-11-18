Makotos Japenese Steakhouse
785 S Babcock Street
Melbourne, FL 32901
Starters
Teriyaki Chicken Wings
Crisp chicken wings in our mild teriyaki sauce.
Gyoza
Japanese pork dumplings lightly fried and served with sweet chili sauce.
Crab and Shrimp Spring Rolls
Light and tasty spring rolls with sweet chili sauce.
Pork Egg Rolls
Served with sweet chili sauce.
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Served with sweet chili sauce.
Baked Seafood Avocado
Baked avocado halves filled with spicy krab and mayo.
Grilled Chicken Yakitori
All white meat chicken skewers grilled and served with teriyaki sauce.
Panko Crusted Chicken Tenders
Light panko-breaded all white meat chicken.
Hinode Shrimp
Tender white shrimp, lightly fried and served with our red sauce.
Chicken Liver Pate a la Japanese
A generous portion of our popular pâté appetizer.
Edamame
Tender, whole soy beans served in the pod.
Jumbo Teppanyaki Shrimp
Add six more shrimp to the teppan grill for your chef-prepared shrimp flambé.
Shogun Starter Platter
Aplattertostartanempire.Teriyakiwings,gyoza,craband shrimp spring rolls, chicken yakitori and hiyashi wakame.
Sides
Makoto Dinners
Makoto's Dinner
This feast features generous portions of tender fillet mignon, teppanyaki shrimp and sesame chicken. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Makoto's Emperor
Succulent lobster tail, jumbo shrimp and sesame chicken. Market Price. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Meat Entrees
Makoto's Sesame Chicken
Juicy and tender breast of chicken with toasted sesame seeds and Makoto’s Teriyaki sauce. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Makoto's Yakiniku
Wafer-thin, sliced beef stir-fried on our teppan grills. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Teppanyaki NY Strip Steak
Sumptuous New York Strip Steak quick-seared to your desired temperature. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Teppanyaki Filet Mignon
After trying this succulent steak, you’ll know why we are a steakhouse that does not own steak knives. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Combination Dinners
New York Strip Steak & Chicken
Tender strip steak mingled with juicy chicken breast. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
New York Strip Steak & Scallop
The subtle sweetness of plump seared scallops with robust New York Strip steak. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
New York Strip Steak & Shrimp
Delightfully flavorful white shrimp with mouth-watering New York Strip steak. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
New York Steak & Lobster
Simply the best of both land and sea. Market Price All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Shrimp and Scallops
A tempting marriage of our juicy, sweet scallops and our flavorful white shrimp. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Sesame Chicken and Teppanyaki Shrimp
Our all time Makoto’s favorite chicken shares the spotlight with tasty white shrimp. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Sesame Chicken and Scallops
One by land and one by sea make up this delectable duo. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Filet and Scallops
Filet and Chicken
Filet and Lobster
Filet and Shrimp
Seafood Entrees
Makoto's Sakana
A delicate filet of North Atlantic white fish. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Teppanyaki Shrimp Dinner Entree
At Makoto’s we specifically source the very best shrimp from Central American waters for excellent taste and texture. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Scallops
These plump and juicy scallops are seared quickly to perfection and served with lemon and soy sauce. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Lobster Tails
Two luscious Lobster Tails are split and grilled on the teppan grill to sizzle and steam in their own shells. Market Price All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Mahi Mahi
This delightful Florida waters favorite is served with lemon and soy sauce. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Lemon Dill Fish
A delicate filet of North Atlantic white fish topped with our Lemon Dill Sauce. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Teppanyaki Jumbo Shrimp Entree
These jumbo black tiger shrimp are farm-raised in Asian waters and grilled to perfection at your table. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Teriyaki Ahi Tuna
Tender sushi-grade tuna steak prepared teriyaki-style to your desired temperature. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Sushi & Teppanyaki Combinations
Teriyaki Steak and Sushi Combo
Grilled teriyaki steak, 4 pieces of California rolls and choice of 4 pieces of sashimi or 4 pieces of nigiri. (Chef’s choice). Note: sashimi/nigiri are raw.
Sesame Chicken and Sushi Combo
Sesame chicken, 4 pieces of California roll and choice of 4 pieces of sashimi or 4 pieces of nigiri. (Chef’s choice) Note: sashimi/nigiri are raw. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
Teppanyaki Shrimp and Sushi Combo
Grilled teppanyaki shrimp, 4 pieces of California roll and choice of 4 pieces of sashimi or 4 pieces of nigiri. (Chef’s choice). Note: sashimi/nigiri are raw.
Vegetarian Alternatives
Kids Menu
ADD ONS
Sauces
Starters
Red Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna served with ponzu sauce.
Sushi Appetizer
Chef ’s Choice of 6 pieces of nigiri.
Tempura Appetizer
Golden fried vegetables with choice of shrimp, chicken or seafood combination
Escolar (white Tuna) Tataki
Seared white tuna sashimi served with ponzu sauce
Baked Seafood Avocado
Baked avocado halves filled with spicy krab and mayo.
Baby Octopus
Marinated and chilled baby octopus.
Sashimi Appetizer
Chef ’s choice 9 pieces of sashimi.
Soft Shell Crab
Lightly fried and served with ponzu sauce (2 pieces)
Tuna Tartar
Spicy tuna served with shrimp crackers
Agedashi
Fried Tofu.
Edamame
Tender, whole soy beans served in the pod.
Soup & Salad
Seaweed Salad
Ahi Poki Salad
Cubed fresh raw tuna, cucumber served with ginger and garlic infused sauced.
Sunomono
A mix of cucumber salad, seaweed, squid, Krab and shrimp tossed with sweet vinaigrette dressing.
Squid Salad
Cooked marinated and chilled pieces of squid with sweet vinaigrette sauce.
Miso Soup
A light and brothy traditional Japanese staple.
Onion Soup a la Japanese
Makoto’s famous onion soup that accompanies our entrées in the dining room. A clear broth with onions and mushrooms (cup).
House Slald
Sushi & Sashimi Entrees
Simply Sushi
8 pieces of nigiri and a California Roll.
Sushi Deluxe
10 pieces of nigiri and your choice of one sushi Roll.
Simply Sashimi
5 item combination of chef ’s choice, served with sushi rice (15 pieces).
Sashimi Deluxe
18 pieces of chef ’s choice sashimi. Served with rice.
Unagi Don
Grilled eel served over rice.
Simply Sushi & Sashimi
California roll and chef ’s choice of 6 pieces sashimi and 5 pieces of nigiri.
Chirashi
Seasoned rice with chef ’s choice of 15 pieces of fish.
Love Boat for Two
1 California Roll, 1 Rainbow Roll plus chef ’s choice of 10 pieces of sashimi and 10 pieces of nigiri.
Party Sushi & Sashimi for 3
3 rolls (California, Spicy Rainbow, Chef ’s Special) and chef ’s choice of 18 pieces sashimi and 15 pieces nigiri.
Sushi & More
Tempura Fried Entrees
Fried Vegetable Tempura
Tempura fried combination of sweet potato, zucchini, onion, broccoli and mushrooms served with a choice of steamed rice, fried rice or tofu.
Chicken Tempura
5 pieces of chicken. Served with steamed or fried rice and salad. Served with tempura sweet potatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, onion, and broccoli.
Fish Tempura
5 pieces of fish. Served with steamed or fried rice and salad. Served with tempura sweet potatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, onion, and broccoli.
Shrimp Tempura
8 pieces of shrimp. Served with steamed or fried rice and salad. Served with tempura sweet potatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, onion, and broccoli.
Seafood Tempura
2 shrimp, 2 scallops, 2 Krab, 2 fish. Served with steamed or fried rice and salad. Served with tempura sweet potatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, onion, and broccoli.
Vegetarian Entrees
Sushi Combination Entrees
Teriyaki Steak and Sushi Combo
Grilled teriyaki steak, 4 pieces of California rolls and choice of 4 pieces of sashimi or 4 pieces of nigiri. (Chef’s choice). Note: sashimi/nigiri are raw.
Teriyaki Chicken & Sushi Combo
Grilled teriyaki chicken. 4 pieces of California rolls and choice of 4 pieces of sashimi or 4 pieces of nigiri. (Chef’s choice). Note: sashimi/nigiri are raw.
Teppanyaki Shrimp and Sushi Combo
Grilled teppanyaki shrimp, 4 pieces of California roll and choice of 4 pieces of sashimi or 4 pieces of nigiri. (Chef’s choice). Note: sashimi/nigiri are raw.
Sides
Specialty Rolls
Lollipop Roll
Tuna, salmon, Krab, masago and avocado all wrapped with cucumber and dressed with sweet vinaigrette sauce.
Beauty and the Beast Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado layered with tuna and eel then topped with tempura chips, masago, eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Taj Mahal Roll
White fish**, smoked salmon, snow crab with mayo, asparagus, fried with tempura accompanied with eel sauce and caviar.
Makoto Signature Lobster Roll
The “Tsunami.” A whole 6 oz. lobster fried with tempura and panko, rolled with asparagus, Krab with spicy mayo, tempura chips, masago topped with eels sauce and caviar.
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura and mayo with avocado and eel on the inside, generously drizzled with eel sauce.
Yellow Tail Extreme Roll
An extreme portion of yellow tail with green onion, avocado and cucumber.
Deep Sea Roll
Eel, smoked salmon, cream cheese and asparagus topped with spicy tuna and drizzled with eel sauce.
Tuna Extreme Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna
Geisha Roll
Soft shell crab, spicy tuna, white fish** and avocado topped with krab salad mayo and red sauce.
Rolls
California Roll
Krab, cucumber and avocado.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura fried, mayonnaise and avocado.
Rainbow Roll
California roll with layered tuna, salmon and white fish.**
Rock N roll
Shrimp tempura fried, avocado, mayonnaise topped with smoked salmon and eel.
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, asparagus, cucumber, eel sauce and masago.
Spicy Samurai Roll
Spicy tuna cucumber topped with tuna.
Super Crunch Roll
Krab and avocado inside, smoked salmon, tempura fried chips and eel sauce on the outside.
Caterpillar Roll
Eel, cream cheese, and Krab topped with avocado, caviar and eel sauce.
Eel Roll
Eel and cucumber.
Tuna Roll
Tuna, rice and seaweed. 6 pieces.
Salmon Roll
Salmon, rice and seaweed. 6 pieces.
Yellowtail Roll
Yellow tail, rice and seaweed. 6 pieces.
Mexican Roll
Shrimp tempura fried, spicy mayo, avocado and masago.
Red Dragon Roll
Krab, cucumber and avocado topped with red tuna.
Japanese Bagel Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado with smoked salmon and eel sauce on top.
Florida Roll
Tempura fried white fish**, mayo and avocado topped with yellow tail.
Spicy Rainbow Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, white fish** and avocado.
Dancing Eel California Roll
Krab, cucumber and avocado topped with avocado, eel and eel sauce.
Sunshine Roll
Krab salad, mayo and asparagus topped with seared tuna, avocado, eel sauce and masago.
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with Krab, scallops, conch, spicy mayo and smelt roe.
Panko Roll
Salmon, Krab, cream cheese, eel sauce and panko.
Bubba Roll
Shrimp tempura fried, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese topped with shrimp and avocado.
Dynamite Roll
Baked seafood over a California roll, served with spicy mayo.
Mango Tango Roll
Shrimp tempura fried and cream cheese topped with mango and coconut flakes
Godzilla Roll
Krab, eel, salmon and cream cheese with masago lightly tempura fried topped with eel sauce.
Philly Roll
Vegetarian Rolls
Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Kani Nigiri
Soybean Curd Nigiri
Tamago (Sweet Egg) Nigiri
Mackerel Nigiri
Shrimp Nigiri
Ika (Squid) Nigiri
Eel Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Masago (Smelt Roe) Nigiri
Conch Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Shiromi (whitefish) Nigiri
Surf Clam Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
Yellow Tail Nigiri
Ikura Nigiri
Dynamite Scallop Nigiri
Uni Nigiri
Tobiko (flying fish roe) Nigiri
Escolar (white tuna) Nigiri
Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Kani Sashimi
Soybean Curd Sashimi
Tamago (Sweet Egg) Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Ika (Squid) Sashimi
Eel Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Masago (Smelt Roe) Sashimi
Conch Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Shiromi (whitefish) Sashimi
Surf Clam Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Yellow Tail Sashimi
Ikura Sashimi
Dynamite Scallop Sashimi
Uni Sashimi
Tobiko (flying fish roe) Sashimi
Escolar (white tuna) Sashimi
Combo Rolls (2 Rolls)
ADD ONS
NA Beverages
Beer
Bottled Wine
7 Moons BTL
Apple BTL
Bogle BTL
Asti Bottle
Dreaming BTL
Kendall BTL
Kendall Reisling BTL
Lychee BTL
Meiomi BTL
Moscato BTL
Murphy BTL
Nigori Sake BTL
Pine BTL
Plum BTL
Rodney Cabernet BTL
Ruffino BTL
Yaegaki Sake BTL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We offer Hibachi Dining at our grills. Amazing Sushi available in Private Sushi Bar. Full Lounge for Cocktails. Catering and Take-Out available. Reservations recommended. www.makotosofmelbourne.com
785 S Babcock Street, Melbourne, FL 32901