Latin American

Makus Empanadas

review star

No reviews yet

411 W Morgan Street

Raleigh, NC 27603

Order Again

Popular Items

Makus Meal
Beef Empanada
Sweet Corn Empanada

Meals

Makus Meal

Makus Meal

$13.45

Three empanadas, one side, one sauce, and one drink

Kids Meal

$6.35

One empanada or empadog, one cookie or chips, one drink

Dozen Empanadas

$37.80

12 empanadas + 2 sauces

Family Meal

$37.95

Choice of 10 empanadas, 4 sides, and 2 sauces

Party Pack

$69.95

Choice of 20 empanadas, 4 sauces + 4 orders of Chipa Bread

Entrees

Beef Empanada

$3.15
Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$3.15

Pork Chimichurri Empanada

$3.15
Pepperoni Empanada

Pepperoni Empanada

$3.15

Bacon & Cheese Empanada

$3.15

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$3.15

NEW! Solo Queso Empanada

$3.15

Vegetarian. 3 Cheese empanada

Onion & Cheese Empanada

Onion & Cheese Empanada

$3.15

Vegetarian

Sweet Corn Empanada

Sweet Corn Empanada

$3.15

Vegetarian. Sweet corn and cheese.

Spinach Empanada

Spinach Empanada

$3.15

Vegetarian. Spinach and cheese.

Veggie Empanada

$3.15

Vegan. Zucchini, leek, onion, rice, carrots, and spices.

Empadog

$3.50

Hot Dog wrapped in empanada dough

Chipa Bread

$3.65

Latin American cheese bread

Sides

Beans & Rice

Beans & Rice

$2.25

Black beans and white rice

Black Beans

$2.25

White Rice

$2.25
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.25
Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$2.25

Baby spinach, walnuts, dried cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette

Sauces

Chimichurri Sauce

Chimichurri Sauce

$0.60

Our most popular sauce. Oil, vinegar and spices.

Red Hot Sauce

Red Hot Sauce

$0.60

Chimichurri To Go

$6.95

16 oz of our delicious Chimichurri sauce. Ingredients: Vegetable Oil, White Vinegar, Spices

Sweets

Cochitos

$2.50

Dulce de leche and coconut cookie. Simply delicious!

Cookies (2)

$2.00

2 Cookies. Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal

Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$0.65

Side of Dulce de Leche

Drinks

Soda

$2.25

Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite.

Bottled Water

$2.25

Specials

Special 12/15

$37.80

15 empanadas + 2 sauces for the price of 12 empanadas

2 Dozen Empanadas - 10% OFF

$68.00

Choice of 24 empanadas + 4 sauces

Party Pack

$69.95

Choice of 20 empanadas, 4 sauces + 4 orders of Chipa Bread

Bake at home

Bake at Home - Dozen Empanadas

$37.80

Frozen

GLUTEN FREE - Dozen Empanadas

$41.00

Frozen

Gluten Free

GLUTEN FREE - Dozen Empanadas

$41.00

Frozen

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Triangle's best empanadas!

Website

Location

411 W Morgan Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

