Mal Pan

review star

No reviews yet

4625 Piedmont Row Dr 115 D

Charlotte, NC 28210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

California Burrito
Surf & Turf Burrito
Two Taco Combo

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

house red salsa with heirloom corn chips

Guacamole, Salsa & Chips

$11.00

house made guacamole, red salsa, heirloom corn chips

Queso Fundido

$11.00

house cheese blend, guacamole, molecajete, raw tomatillo, tortilla chips

Portobello Quesadilla

$14.00

house cheese blend, portobello mushroom, spinach, caramelized onion, crema, guacamole, raw tomatillo salsa

Duck Taquitos

$14.00

fried heirloom rolled tacos, duck confit, mole negro, queso fresco, sesame seeds, radish

Salads

Kale Salad

$13.00

kale, cucumber, avocado, jicama, radish, pistachio, grape, feta, lemon vinaigrette

Burritos & Bowls

California Burrito

$15.00

steak, frites, pico de gallo, queso fresco, guacamole, chipotle crema, roasted molcajete salsa

Shrimp Burrito

$15.50

shrimp scampi, shallot onion confit, pico de gallo, black whole beans, garlic white rice, spinach, guacamole, raw tomatillo salsa, crema

Surf & Turf Burrito

$17.00

steak, sautéed shrimp in chimichurri, frites, pico de gallo, Monterey jack, guacamole, chipotle crema, raw tomatillo salsa

Mal Pan Bowl

$13.50

roasted vegetables, spinach, queso fresco, garlic white rice, black de la olla beans, pico de gallo, crema

Taco Combos

One Taco Combo

$10.50

Two Taco Combo

$15.00

Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$21.00

shrimp sautéed in a cilantro-spinach salsa, queso fresco, avocado, roasted poblano cream, crema. Side of rice and beans

Azteca Enchiladas

$20.00

chicken, zucchini, squash, corn, mushroom, avocado, chili pasilla, roasted red bell pepper crema, crema, queso fresco. Side of rice and beans

Cheese Enchilada

$18.00

house cheese enchilada — blend of gruyere, swiss, and monterey cheese, red chile sauce, avocado, crema. Side of rice and beans

Torta

Torta de Cochinita Pibil

$16.00

roasted pork shoulder in achiote marinade, beans, queso panela, escabeche, guacamole, slaw, xni pek Doña Maria, specially made bolillo by Dukes Bread

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

house-made flour tortilla, served with rice, beans

Kids Burrito

$6.00

house-made flour tortilla, beans, cheese, rice

Sides

Basmati Garlic White Rice

$4.00

Black Refried Beans

$4.00

queso fresco

Esquites

$6.00Out of stock

Mexican street corn, onions, jalapeño, queso fresco, crema, chile piqun

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Dessert

Tres Leches

$10.50

traditional Mexican sponge cake, chantilly, caramelized bananas

Salsas

Chimichurri

$1.25

2oz. Fresh, herbal salsa made from parsley, cilantro and garlic

Chipotle Aoili

$0.75

2oz. Smokey and sharp mayonnaise based sauce

Chipotle Crema

$0.75

2oz. Smokey and spicy cream based sauce

Crema

$1.25

2oz. Mexican sour cream

Diabla

$1.25

2oz. Traditional hot sauce

Don Victor

$1.25

2oz. Habanero based salsa. Spicy, rich and tropical

Xnipek

$1.25

2oz. Pickled habanero salsa

Guacamole

$1.75

2oz

House Red Salsa

$0.75

2oz

Salsa Verde

$0.75

2oz. Fresh and bright with slight acidity

Molcajete Salsa

$0.75

2oz. Traditional fire roasted salsa. Spicy and hearty

Salsa Matcha

$0.75

2oz. Chili oil and nut based. Smokey and spicy

Street Salsa

$0.75

2oz. Roasted tomatillo salsa

Allergies

Avocado Allergy

Dairy Free

Garlic Allergy

Gluten Free

Nut Allergy

Onion Allergy

To-Go Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Orange Fanta

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Grapefruit soda

Sidral Apple Soda

$3.00

Apple soda

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sparkling mineral water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our chef-driven menu is a combination of both the modern and classic Mexican kitchen. You’ll experience a menu with inspiration from Baja to Yucatan and everywhere in between

Website

Location

4625 Piedmont Row Dr 115 D, Charlotte, NC 28210

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

