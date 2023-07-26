DRINK MENU

HOT TEA

Lychee Black Tea

$3.50

MALA PROJECT LUNCH MENU

LUNCH SPECIAL MALA DRY POT

MALA DRY POT (build your own combo)

$0.01

Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy!

CLASSIC BENBEN 经典笨笨: Sliced Eye of Round, Potato, Cauliflower, Five Spice Firm Tofu

$16.00

BEEF PLEASE 牛肉诱惑: Beef Tenderloin, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Enoki Mushroom

$16.00

LUCKY CHICKEN 吉祥鸡: Chicken Breast, Crabstick, Pineapple, Bok Choy

$16.00

YEAR OF THE PORK BELLY 过年五花肉: Pork Belly, Wood Ear Mushroom, Cauliflower, Potato

$16.00

LITTLE PRINCE LAMB 喜羊羊: Sliced Lamb, Baby Bamboo Shoot, Cauliflower, Enoki Mushroom

$16.00

GONE FISHING 钓鱼记: Fish Fillet, Broccoli, Wood Ear Mushroom, Bean Curd Sheet

$16.00

BENBEN'S GARDEN 笨笨的花园: Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Firm Tofu, Lotus Root

$15.00

LUNCH SPECIAL NOODLES, RICE, & ENTREES

House Fried Noodles

$15.00
Beijing ChǎoBǐng

$14.00

Chinese Pancake Slices Wok-fried With Chicken Breast, Egg, Chinese Cabbage, & Scallions. A Northern Chinese Staple, Full of Umami Flavor. NUT-FREE, DAIRY-FREE

Left Over Fried Rice

$14.00

Pork Belly and Green Beans Marinated Overnight in Soy Sauce, Then Wok-fried With Rice and Egg

XiāngXī Fried Rice

$14.00

Chinese Bacon, Egg, Pickled Green Beans, Bird's Eye Chili. NUT-FREE, DAIRY-FREE, SPICY

MáPó Tofu

$15.00

Tofu, Minced Beef, Chili Sauce

APPETIZERS

MáLà Peanuts

$7.00

Fried Peanuts With Minced Green Peppers and Onions. Seasoned With Chili Oil, Black Vinegar, and Soy Sauce. Served as a Dish to Be Eaten on the Side. VEGAN, VEGETARIAN, DAIRY FREE, SPICY

Husband & Wife Lung Slices

$15.00

Beef Tendon and Stomach Slices in a Spicy, Savory Chili Sauce. Thinly Shredded Potato on the Bottom. Topped With Sesame Seeds and Cilantro

Spicy Chicken With Cucumber

$15.00

Shredded Chicken Thigh With Cucumber, Peanuts, and Tofu Skin in a Spicy Black Vinegar Sauce. Served Chilled

MáLà Pickles

$7.00

Cabbage, Carrots, Turnip, Celery, Bell Pepper, VEGAN

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Sesame Paste, Sesame Oil, Peanuts. VEGAN

Crispy Duck Salad

$26.00

Microgreens, Mandarin Oranges, Soy Dressing

Eggplant with Roasted Garlic

$12.00

Steamed Eggplant With Soy Sauce, Garlic, and Sesame Oil. Fragrant and Nutty. Garnished With Scallions and Minced Garlic and Served Chilled. VEGAN, DAIRY FREE, NUT FREE

1,000 Year Egg

$14.00

Preserved Duck Egg With Fried Cubanelle Pepper and Eggplant.

LiángFěn of Happy Tears

$12.00

Mung Bean, Pistachios, Cucumbers, Chili Oil. VEGAN, DAIRY FREE, SPICY

Pig Ear in Chili Oil

$14.00

Thin, Tender Slices of Pig Ear Marinated in a Savory, Spicy, Numbing Sauce on a Bed of Thinly Shredded Potato. Garnished With Sesame Seeds and Cilantro. Served Chilled. DAIRY FREE, NUT FREE, SPICY

Sweet & Sour Pork Ribs

$14.00

Ribs w/ Bone Marinated In A Savory Sweet & Sour Plum Sauce. DAIRY FREE, NUT FREE

DIM SUM

Scallion Pancake

$11.00

A Flaky Dough like Flatbread, Folded with Oil and Minced Scallions.

Vegetable Dumplings

$12.00

(6 Pieces) Glass Noodles, Wood Ear, Five Spice Firm Tofu, Carrot, Chinese. VEGAN, DAIRY FREE, NUT FREE

Beef Dumplings

$12.00

(6 Pieces) Minced Beef, Scallion

Duck Tacos

$18.00

Roasted Duck Served in a Crispy Shell with Guacamole. 3 Pieces

Silky Egg Custard

$15.00

Minced Pork, Scallion, Steamed

Beef Wrap

$15.00

Slices of Beef Calf, Thinly Sliced Cucumber and Green Peppers in a Scallion Pancake Wrap, Drizzled With Oyster Sauce and a Sweet and Salty Soybean Sauce

Spicy Popcorn Chicken

$15.00

Crispy Pieces of Chicken Tenders w/ Spicy Mala Seasoning

Seaweed Fish Fritters

$16.00

Crispy Fried Fish in a Seaweed Batter, Tender, and Juicy Interior. Side of Fermented Tofu Sauce. CONTAINS GLUTEN

Sweet Lotus Root

$11.00

Lotus Root Boiled with Red Bean and Osmanthus Flowers and Stuffed With Sticky Rice. Drizzled with Osmanthus Flower Syrup. Served Chilled. VEGAN, DAIRY-FREE, NUT-FREE, GLUTEN FREE

NOODLES, RICE, & ENTREES

White Rice

$1.00

Short Grain Rice, Steamed

Purple Rice

$2.00

Natural Purple Hue Grain With Dates and Goji Berries

House Fried Noodle

$18.00

Wok-Fried Wheat Noodles With Your Choice of Protein (Chicken Breast, Beef Tenderloin, Shrimp, or Veggies), Egg, Shiitake Mushrooms, & Bok Choy in a Slightly Sweet and Savory Oyster Sauce

DànDàn Noodles

$15.00

Wheat Noodles Topped With Minced Pork, Pickled Mustard Greens, and Bok Choy in a Spicy, Tongue-Tingling Sauce. DAIRY-FREE, NUT-FREE, SPICY

Cold Noodles

$14.00

Savory Buckwheat Noodles with Pickled Vegetables, and Spicy Aged Vinegar Sauce. Served Chilled. VEGAN, DAIRY-FREE, NUT-FREE, SPICY

Beef Noodle Soup

$18.00

Rice Noodles Soup w/ Spicy Braised Beef & Pickled Mustard Greens. A Perfect Comfort Food. DAIRY-FREE

Hot & Sour Noodle Soup

$18.00

Spicy & Sour Broth w/ Glass Noodles, Eye of Round, Lobster Balls, Bok Choy, Tofu Pocket, Pickled Green Beans, Peanuts. DAIRY-FREE, SPICY

Beijing ChǎoBǐng

$16.00

Chinese Pancake Slices Wok-fried With Chicken Breast, Egg, Chinese Cabbage, & Scallions. A Northern Chinese Staple, Full of Umami Flavor. NUT-FREE, DAIRY-FREE

Left Over Fried Rice

$16.00

Pork Belly and Green Beans Marinated Overnight in Soy Sauce, Then Wok-fried With Rice and Egg

XiāngXī Fried Rice

$16.00

Chinese Bacon, Egg, Pickled Green Beans, Bird's Eye Chili. NUT-FREE, DAIRY-FREE, SPICY

MáPó Tofu

$18.00

Tofu, Minced Beef, Chili Sauce

Pork Belly With Preserved Mustard Greens

$24.00

Tender, Braised Pork Belly on a Bed of Salty, Preserved Mustard Greens, Steamed in an Aromatic, Sweet, and Savory Sauce. Served with (4) GuàBāo. DAIRY-FREE, NUT-FREE

Chinese Fried Chicken

$22.00

Half a Hen, Brined and Fried With Spicy Chili Powder, Cumin, and Topped With Fried Garlic Chips and Cilantro. SPICY, DAIRY-FREE, GLUTEN FREE

Fish With Pickled Peppers & Mushrooms

$24.00

Steamed Fish Fillet, Pickled Peppers, Enoki Mushrooms, Scallions. PESCATARIAN

SWEETS

Herbal Jelly

$9.00

A Delightful and Refreshing Dessert. Soft Silky Texture of Grassjelly and Pudding. Chewy Tapioca Pearls and Taro Balls. Slight Sweetness from Red Beans and Hazelnut Milk

Gold & Silver Mántòu

$8.00

6 Soft Buns. Silver Is Steamed, Gold Is Fried, With Condensed Milk on the Side for Dipping

Coconut Milk Pudding

$9.00
Crispy Mochi

$9.00

(4 Pieces) Purple Yam, Glutinous Rice, Fried. VEGETARIAN, DAIRY-FREE, NUT-FREE

SOFT DRINKS

Chinese Herbal Tea

$3.50
Coca-Cola

$2.50
Diet Coke

$2.50
Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$3.50
Plum Juice

$4.00

Smoked plums, sweet osmanthus, and rock sugar. Tastes like summer.

San Pellegrino

$7.00
Sweet Milk (a.k.a first aid for heat)

$3.50

DASHPASS EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE COMBO

EXCLUSIVE COMBO: Dry Pot w/ Chicken Breast, Crabstick, Pineapple, Cauliflower

$23.95