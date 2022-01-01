Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mala Project East Village

review star

No reviews yet

122 1st Avenue

New York, NY 10009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

MALA DRY POT (Build Your Own/Build To Share)
Pork Dumplings (Pan-Fried)
Dan Dan Noodle

LOCATION SPECIALS

Hot & Sour Noodle Soup

$18.00

Spicy & Sour Broth w/ Glass Noodles, Appetizing & Satisfying. Sliced beef, Lobster Balls, Bok choy, Tofu Pocket, Pickled Green Beans. Hearty & Warming. Can Be Shared or Just for One

Purple Sweet Potato Pancakes

$9.00

Crispy, Chewy Cakes Made From Purple Yam

Cold Noodles

$14.00

Savory Buckwheat Noodles with a Spicy Soy Vinegar Sauce. Served Cold

Spicy Popcorn Chicken

$15.00

Crispy Pieces of Chicken Tenders w/ Spicy Mala Seasoning

Spicy Pork Kidney

$16.00

Soft Pieces of Pig Kidney w/ a Spicy Chili Oil Sauce

SMALL PLATES

Mala Peanuts

Mala Peanuts

$7.00

Fried Peanuts With Minced Green Peppers and Onions. Seasoned With Chili Oil, Black Vinegar, and Soy Sauce. Served as a Dish to Be Eaten on the Side.

Eggplant with Roasted Garlic

Eggplant with Roasted Garlic

$14.00

Steamed Eggplant With Soy Sauce, Garlic, and Sesame Oil. Fragrant and Nutty. Garnished With Scallions and Minced Garlic and Served Chilled.

Fried Pepper with Thousand Year Egg

Fried Pepper with Thousand Year Egg

$14.00

Preserved Duck Egg With Fried Cubanelle Pepper and Eggplant.

Husband & Wife Lung Slices

Husband & Wife Lung Slices

$15.00

Beef Tendon and Stomach Slices in a Spicy, Savory Chili Sauce. Thinly Shredded Potato on the Bottom. Topped With Sesame Seeds and Cilantro

Liangfen of Happy Tears

Liangfen of Happy Tears

$14.00

Cold Green Bean Jelly Cubes in Chili Oil. Sour, Spicy, and Cooling, Topped With Pistachos and Scallions

Mouthwatering Chicken

Mouthwatering Chicken

$15.00

Bone-in Chicken Thighs, Marinated in a Savory Chili Garlic Sauce. Spicy, Numbing, Served Chilled.

Pig Ear in Chili Oil

Pig Ear in Chili Oil

$13.00

Thin, Tender Slices of Pig Ear Marinated in a Savory, Spicy, Numbing Sauce on a Bed of Thinly Shredded Potato. Garnished With Sesame Seeds and Cilantro. Served Chilled.

Spicy Chicken & Cucumber

Spicy Chicken & Cucumber

$15.00

Shredded Chicken Thigh With Cucumber, Peanuts, and Tofu Skin in a Spicy Black Vinegar Sauce. Served Chilled

Mala Beef Tongue

Mala Beef Tongue

$16.00

Sliced Beef Tongue Served With Cucumber, Spicy and Satisfying

MALA DRY POT: OUR SPECIALITY!

MALA DRY POT (Build Your Own/Build To Share)

MALA DRY POT (Build Your Own/Build To Share)

Dry Wok Fried Dish With a Mala Sauce Made from 24 Medicinal Herbs and Spices. Umami, Spicy, Numbing, Fragrant. For one or to Share! Recommend 4-6 ingredients per person.

COMBO No. 1: Eye of Round, Potato, Bok Choy, Cauliflower, Five Spice Firm Tofu

COMBO No. 1: Eye of Round, Potato, Bok Choy, Cauliflower, Five Spice Firm Tofu

$26.00

Our Mala Sauce+Eye of Round, Potato, Bok Choy, Cauliflower, Five Spice Firm Tofu....add on if you wish!

COMBO No. 2: Beef Tenderloin, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Firm Tofu, Enoki Mushroom

COMBO No. 2: Beef Tenderloin, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Firm Tofu, Enoki Mushroom

$28.00

Our Mala Sauce+Beef Tenderloin, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Firm Tofu, Enoki Mushroom....add on if you wish!

COMBO No. 3: Chicken Breast, Crab stick, Pineapple, Bok Choy, Konjak Noodles

COMBO No. 3: Chicken Breast, Crab stick, Pineapple, Bok Choy, Konjak Noodles

$25.00

Our Mala Sauce+Chicken Breast, Crab stick, Pineapple, Bok Choy, Konjak Noodles....add on if you wish!

COMBO No. 4: Pork Belly, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Wood Ear Mushroom, Rice Cakes

COMBO No. 4: Pork Belly, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Wood Ear Mushroom, Rice Cakes

$25.00

Our Mala Sauce+Pork Belly, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Wood Ear Mushroom, Rice Cakes....add on if you wish!

COMBO No. 5: Lamb, Crab Stick, Lotus Root, Cauliflower, Enoki Mushroom

COMBO No. 5: Lamb, Crab Stick, Lotus Root, Cauliflower, Enoki Mushroom

$30.00

Our Mala Sauce+Lamb, Crab Stick, Lotus Root, Cauliflower, Enoki Mushroom....add on if you wish!

COMBO No. 6: Eye of Round, Chicken Thigh, Funsize Sausage, Broccoli, Bok Choy

COMBO No. 6: Eye of Round, Chicken Thigh, Funsize Sausage, Broccoli, Bok Choy

$30.00

Our Mala Sauce+Eye of Round, Chicken Thigh, Funsize Sausage, Broccoli, Bok Choy....add on if you wish!

COMBO No. 7: Fish Fillet, Fish Cake, Broccoli, Wood Ear Mushroom, Bean Curd Sheet

COMBO No. 7: Fish Fillet, Fish Cake, Broccoli, Wood Ear Mushroom, Bean Curd Sheet

$30.00

Our Mala Sauce+Fish Fillet, Fish Cake, Broccoli, Wood Ear Mushroom, Bean Curd Sheet....add on if you wish!

COMBO No. 8: Squid, Lobster Ball, Crab Stick, Bok Choy, Lotus Root

COMBO No. 8: Squid, Lobster Ball, Crab Stick, Bok Choy, Lotus Root

$28.00

Our Mala Sauce+Squid, Lobster Ball, Crab Stick, Bok Choy, Lotus Root....add on if you wish!

COMBO No. 9: Bok Choy, Lotus Root, Broccoli, Five Spice Firm Tofu, Konjac Noodles

COMBO No. 9: Bok Choy, Lotus Root, Broccoli, Five Spice Firm Tofu, Konjac Noodles

$22.00

Our Mala Sauce+Bok Choy, Lotus Root, Broccoli, Five Spice Firm Tofu, Konjac Noodles....add on if you wish!

COMBO No. 10: Enoki Mushroom, Cauliflower, Potato, Wood Ear Mushroom, Firm Tofu

COMBO No. 10: Enoki Mushroom, Cauliflower, Potato, Wood Ear Mushroom, Firm Tofu

$24.00

Our Mala Sauce+Enoki Mushroom, Cauliflower, Potato, Wood Ear Mushroom, Firm Tofu....add on if you wish!

NOODLES & RICE

White Rice

$1.00

Purple Rice

$2.00
Left Over Fried Rice

Left Over Fried Rice

$16.00

Pork Belly and Green Beans Marinated Overnight in Soy Sauce, Then Wok-fried With Rice and Egg

Xiangxi Fried Rice

Xiangxi Fried Rice

$16.00

Pickled Green Beans, Bird-Eye Chili Peppers, Chinese Bacon, and Egg All Wok-Fried With Rice

Chao Bing with Chicken and Cabbage

Chao Bing with Chicken and Cabbage

$18.00

Chinese Pancake Slices Wok-fried With Chicken Breast, Egg, and Chinese Cabbage. a Northern Chinese Staple, Full of Umami Flavor

Dan Dan Noodle

Dan Dan Noodle

$15.00

Wheat Noodles Topped With Minced Pork, Pickled Vegetables, and Bok Choy in a Spicy, Tongue-Tingling Sauce

House Fried Noodle

House Fried Noodle

$18.00

Wok-Fried Wheat Noodles With Your Choice of Protein (Chicken Breast, Beef Tenderloin, Shrimp or Veggies), Egg, and Vegetables in a Slightly Sweet and Savory Oyster Sauce

Rainbow Liang Pi Noodles

Rainbow Liang Pi Noodles

$14.00

Chewy Noodles and Rainbow Vegetables (Purple Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumbers) With Seitan Mixed in a Spicy Sesame Dressing. Served Chilled

DIM SUM

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$12.00

A Flaky Dough like Flatbread, Folded with Oil and Minced Scallions.

Beef Wrap

Beef Wrap

$15.00

Slices of Beef Calf, Thinly Sliced Cucumber and Green Peppers in a Scallion Pancake Wrap, Drizzled With Oyster Sauce and a Sweet and Salty Soybean Sauce

Veggie Dumplings (Steamed)

Veggie Dumplings (Steamed)

$12.00

Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side

Veggie Dumplings (Pan-Fried)

Veggie Dumplings (Pan-Fried)

$12.00

Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side

Pork Dumplings (Steamed)

Pork Dumplings (Steamed)

$12.00

Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side

Pork Dumplings (Pan-Fried)

Pork Dumplings (Pan-Fried)

$12.00

Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side

Chinese Fried Chicken

Chinese Fried Chicken

$22.00

Half a Hen, Brined and Fried With Spicy Chili Powder, Cumin, and Topped With Fried Garlic Chips and Cilantro

Seaweed Fish Fritters

Seaweed Fish Fritters

$16.00

Crispy Fried Fish in a Seaweed Batter, Tender and Juicy Interior

Sweet Lotus Root

Sweet Lotus Root

$14.00

Lotus Root Boiled with Red Bean and Osmanthus Flowers and Stuffed With Sticky Rice. Drizzled with Osmanthus Flower Syrup

Pork Belly with Preserved Mustard Greens

Pork Belly with Preserved Mustard Greens

$22.00

Tender, Braised Pork Belly on a Bed of Salty, Preserved Mustard Greens, Steamed in an Aromatic, Sweet, and Savory Sauce

SWEETS

Herbal Jelly

Herbal Jelly

$9.00

A Delightful and Refreshing Dessert. Soft Silky Texture of Grassjelly and Pudding. Chewy Tapioca Pearls and Taro Balls. Slight Sweetness from Red Beans and Hazelnut Milk

Castella Cake with Red Bean

Castella Cake with Red Bean

$7.00

Soft Honey Sponge Cake Cut Into 4 Rectangular Pieces Topped With a Sweetened Red Bean Paste

Gold & Silver Manto

Gold & Silver Manto

$8.00

6 Soft Buns. Silver Is Steamed, Gold Is Fried, With Condensed Milk on the Side for Dipping

SOFT DRINKS

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$3.50Out of stock
Chinese Herbal Tea

$3.50

Chinese Herbal Tea

$3.50
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$3.50

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$3.50
Plum Juice

Plum Juice

$4.00

Smoked plums, sweet osmanthus, and rock sugar. Tastes like summer.

Sweet Milk (a.k.a first aid for heat)

$3.50

Sweet Milk (a.k.a first aid for heat)

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

MáLà Dry Pot focused Chinese restaurant with hip and relaxing environment.

Website

Location

122 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10009

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

