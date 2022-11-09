Restaurant info

Malarkey's Pub is a friendly place that features some of the best liquor and beer selections in the greater Wausau Area. Townies Grill is our award-winning restaurant. It features great service, selections, and excellent seating options for anything from casual dining to date-nights or large groups! We also consistently host live music weekly. Voted Best Live Music in Wausau 2008-Current (yes every year!). Malarkey's is located in the middle of downtown Wausau, WI. We are just steps away from, The 400 Block, The Grand Theater, Jefferson Street Inn, and many other businesses, bars, and restaurants.

