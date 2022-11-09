Malarkey's Pub

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Guac Lovers Wrap
Fish Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

Chef Trends & Favorites

Jagerschnitzel & Spaetzel

$22.00

2 breaded pork schnitzels w/ Dusseldorf mustard & beefy mushroom gravy. Served w/ buttered spaetzel & root veggies.

Smothered and Covered Grilled Ribeye

$29.00

12 oz ribeye topped with Gorgonzola butter, with fried potato medley, seasonal veggies & covered with caramelized onions & mushrooms

Lobster Rangoon Stuffed Salmon

$28.00

Baked & finished with Sweet Chili-Lime Sauce, served with Rice Pilaf & Seasonal Veggies.

Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Heaping serving of spiral pasta, smothered in cheddar, parmesan and garlic cheese sauce. Comes with choice of lobster, grilled chicken, brat bites, or smoked bacon.

Guinness Fish & Chips

$17.00

Guinness beer-battered cod filet, served with coleslaw, buttered rye bread, tartar sauce and choice of side.

Jerk Chicken (The Staff Favorite) ***

$18.00

Sweet and spicy marinated chicken, served with Jamaican-style rice and beans. Finished with a mango salsa.

Sesame Ginger Shrimp

$20.00

ive grilled shrimp, coleslaw and choice of side.

Smoked Chop

$21.00

To-Go Charge

$0.50

Salmon Oscar

$28.00

Appetizers & Salads

Oven Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Oven Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Bacon and Carmalized Onions; finished with Feta and a Maple Balsamic Glaze.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$11.00

The heat and tang of chicken wings with the functionality of an egg roll.

Deep-Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

A Wisconsin fav... fresh curds, hand-battered, and ranch-dusted.

Beer Cheese Dip

$8.00

Served with pretzel bites or tortilla chips

Wurst Bites

$8.00

Beer-battered, cheese curd-stuffed brats. A mouthful of Wisconsin in every bite! Served with mustard sauce.

Taco Dip

$8.00

Seasoned sour cream, lettuce, black olives, red onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with chips

Quesadilla

$10.00

Pepper Jack and cheddar cheese with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, wild mushrooms and seasoned sour cream on a seasonal, grilled tortilla.

Townie Nachos

$10.00

Diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, pickled red onions, scallions and seasoned sour cream. Smothered in homemade beer cheese dip.

Bruschetta

$10.00

Fresh tomatoes, red onions and basil marinated in balsamic vinaigrette, served with fresh-baked French bread and mozzarella.

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$11.00

Homemade and served with fresh-baked bread or chips.

Soup De Jour

$4.00Out of stock

Ask your server for todays options...

Entrée Salad

$4.00

Arcadian Spring mix, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese with choice of dressing.

Avocado Salad

$13.00

Fresh avocado, spring greens, Parmesan cheese, mushrooms, carrots, roasted red peppers topped with bruschetta, and finished with balsamic drizzle.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Spring greens, grilled chicken breast, red onions, carrots, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing and drizzled with buffalo sauce.

Asian Salad

$12.00

Spring greens with shredded carrots, red cabbage, candied pecans, chow mein noodles, craisins, scallions and ginger vinaigrette.

Avocado Salad Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

Asian Salad Wrap

$12.00

Harvest Salad

$15.00

SW Guac App

$8.00

Basket Fries

$4.00

Basket Sweet Pots

$5.00

Basket Tots

$6.00

Basket Smothered Fries

$6.00

To-Go Charge

$0.50

Turkey Cobb Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Burgers, Tacos & Sandwiches

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$15.00

1/3 pound patty, Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Jalapeño Cream Cheese Spread and Crispy Jalapeños.

Townie Burger

$14.00

Topped with sharp 'Sconnie' cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, a sunny side-up egg, and homemade garlic mayo. Impress your friends!

B.L.A.T. Burger

$14.00

Hereford patty with Swiss cheese, bacon, fresh avocado, garlic mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

With our homemade steak sauce

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

To-Go Charge

$0.50

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Two flour tortillas with beer-battered cod, melted cheese, red cabbage slaw, tomatoes, sriracha and ranch.

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

To-Go Charge

$0.50

Guac Lovers Wrap

$14.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Roasted turkey breast, our garlic mayo, smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce and Swiss cheese.

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Turkey, swiss and sauerkraut served on grilled rye with a side of 1000 island.

B.L.A.T.

$13.00

Applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, vine-ripened tomatoes, lettuce and our homemade garlic aioli.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

1/3 pound chicken breast grilled to juicy perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and homemade garlic mayo.

Foul-Mouth Philly

$16.00

Shaved sirloin, mushrooms, onions, sweet peppers, jalapeños, bacon, au jus, smoked Gouda and American Swiss cheese.

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

6 oz Guinness Beer Battered Cod Filet served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Lemon and a side of Tartar and Cole Slaw.

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Loaded with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and Gorgonzola butter.

Muffalata

$15.00

Oven-baked tomato herb foccacia, genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, pepperjack cheese & garlic-olive spread. Served with choice of side.

To-Go Charge

$0.50

Desserts & Kid's Menu

Death by Chocolate

$8.00

Seasonal Dessert

$10.00

Ask server for options.

Kitchen Round

$10.00

Send compliments to the chefs!

Kids Fish Fry

$7.00

Kids fish fry w/choice of side.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Tender

$6.00

Kid's PB&J

$6.00

To-Go Charge

$0.50

Dog Menu

Quarter Hounder

$10.00Out of stock

Chix Ala Hound

$9.00Out of stock

Poorman's Slobster

$9.00Out of stock

Milk Bone & Eggs

$8.00

Frosty Paws

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked Bone

$5.00Out of stock

To-Go Charge

$0.50

Hats

Baseball Cap

$20.00

Black Beanie

$15.00

Pom Winter Hat

$20.00

Employee Hat

$15.00

Shirts

T-Shirt

$15.00

Baseball Tee

$20.00

Mechanic Shirt

$35.00

Zip Up

$35.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Employee T-Shirt

$10.00

Employee BB Tee

$15.00

Employee Zip-Up

$25.00

Employee Hoodie

$32.00
Malarkey's Pub is a friendly place that features some of the best liquor and beer selections in the greater Wausau Area. Townies Grill is our award-winning restaurant. It features great service, selections, and excellent seating options for anything from casual dining to date-nights or large groups! We also consistently host live music weekly. Voted Best Live Music in Wausau 2008-Current (yes every year!). Malarkey's is located in the middle of downtown Wausau, WI. We are just steps away from, The 400 Block, The Grand Theater, Jefferson Street Inn, and many other businesses, bars, and restaurants.

