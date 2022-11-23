Malarky's Irish Pub 3011 Newport Blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Malarky's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

3011 Newport Blvd

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Club
Chili Cheese Tots
Pub Burger

Breakfast

2 Eggs

$10.00

House Special

$13.00

Meat And Eggs

$16.00

Corned Beef Hash/Eggs

$14.00

Chicken Fried Steak/Eggs

$14.00

Biscuits and Gravy/Eggs

$13.00

Steak and Eggs

$18.00

Mix-Up

$13.00

Veggie Mix-Up

$13.00

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Classic Burrito

$11.00

Country Burrito

$11.50

Baja Burrito

$11.00

Lifeguard Burrito

$11.00

Kitchen Sink Burrito

$12.00

Chili Omelette

$12.00

Irish Omelette

$13.00

Baja Omelette

$13.00

Veggie Omelette

$13.00

BYO Omelette

$14.00

Pancakes

$10.00

Pancake Combo

$14.00

Cinnamon French Toast

$10.00

French Toast Combo

$14.00

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

The 50/50

$13.00

Oatmeal

$6.00

Sd Bacon

$4.00

Sd Sausage

$4.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Breakfast Potato

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

$11.00

Avocado Slices

$2.00

One Egg

$3.00

Kids Meal

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.00

PB and J

$5.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Nachos

$10.50

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$11.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.50

Chili Cheese Skins

$10.50

Quesadilla

$8.00

Chips Salsa and Guacamole

$8.00

Popcorn Chicken FF

$9.00

Sampler

$16.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Soup/Salad

Cup Chowder

$5.00

Bowl Chowder

$8.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Bowl Irish Stew

$9.00

Cup Irish Stew

$6.00

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Green Salad

$6.00

Burgers/PR Sands

Pub Burger

$12.00

Guacamole Burger

$13.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$13.00

Hawaiian Burger

$13.00

Chilli Cheese Burger

$13.00

Pastrami Burger

$13.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.00

Original PR Sand

$13.00

Mush/Onion PR Sand

$14.00

Philly PR Sand

$15.00

Blue Cheese PR Sand

$15.00

Classic Sandwiches

Corned Beef Sand

$13.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$11.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Reuben

$15.00

Pastrami Sand

$15.00

BLAT

$11.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sand

$13.00

Teriyaki Chicken Sand

$13.00

Guacamole Bacon Chicken Sand

$14.50

Spicy Chicken Sand

$13.00

Dinner Plates

Baby Back Ribs

$19.00

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Wild Bills Steak

$21.00

Grilled Chicken Plate

$15.00

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$17.00

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Choc Chip Cookie/Ice Cream

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Small Salad

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Chx Breast

$5.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Jameson

$10.00

Cactus Cooler

$13.00

Bottle Bud Light

$5.00

Vodka Red Bull

$11.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jaeger Bomb

$11.00

Bottle Coors Light

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Titos

$10.00

Capt Morgan

$9.00

Guinness

$8.00

Sprite

$3.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Car Bomb

$13.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Patron

$12.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Coffee

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Cran Juice

$3.50

Glass Water

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

OJ

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Hazy IPA

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Pine Juice

$3.50

Pacifico

$6.00

Racer 5

$6.00

Margarita Week

$12.00

employee Red bull

$1.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Smithwicks

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Truly

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

High Noon

$8.00

Perfect Guinness

$12.00

805

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Corkage

$12.00

El Patron

$12.00

21 Seeds Marg

$12.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.50

Cran Juice

$3.50

Pine Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Glass Water

Shirley Temple

$3.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3011 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

