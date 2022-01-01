Pizza
Italian
Malawi's Pizza Provo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Malawi's offers freshly wood fired artisan pizza, salads made from fresh produce and local fruit, and desserts to die for! Not only does the food taste incredible but you'll get that warm feeling knowing that you're giving back to a child in need. Open from 11:00am - 8:00 pm (9 pm Fri-Sat) Dine-in, Curbside, Take-out
Location
4801 North University Avenue, #110, Provo, UT 84604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pizza Pie Cafe Highland - 5435 W 11000 N #17
No Reviews
5435 W 11000 N #17 Highland, UT 84003
View restaurant
Flake Pie Company - South Jordan
No Reviews
1665 Towne Center Drive #3 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurant
Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria - 2001 Sidewinder Dr
No Reviews
2001 Sidewinder Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant