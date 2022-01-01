Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Malawi's Pizza Provo

review star

No reviews yet

4801 North University Avenue

#110

Provo, UT 84604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Malawi Capri Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza

Pizzas

Malawi Capri Pizza

$12.00

Rosemary infused olive oil, fresh mozzarella cheese, house-made tomato bruschetta, roasted yellow tomato, balsamic glaze

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Rosemary infused olive oil, mozzarella cheese, pizza oven roasted chicken breast, pizza oven cooked bacon, red tomato bruschetta, ranch dressing swirl

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Rosemary infused olive oil, barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, pizza oven roasted chicken breast, pizza oven cooked bacon, cilantro

Roasted Pineapple and Ham

$12.00

House-made tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pizza oven roasted fresh pineapple, ham

Sausage Mushroom

$12.00

House-made tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pizza-oven baked Italian sausage, pizza-oven roasted mushrooms, roasted peppers, ricotta cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

House-made tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

Meat Safari

$12.00

House-made tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pizza oven baked Italian sausage, pizza oven cooked bacon, pepperoni, ham

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

House-made tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Rosemary infused olive oil, house-made pesto, parmesan cheese, romano cheese, asiago cheese, mozzarella cheese, pizza oven roasted chicken breast, roasted peppers

5 Cheese

$12.00

Rosemary infused olive oil, parmesan cheese, romano cheese, asiago cheese, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, fresh basil

Mozzarella Cheese

$9.00

House-made tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Citrus Arugula

$12.00

Rosemary infused olive oil, parmesan cheese, romano cheese, asiago cheese, ricotta cheese -- arugula, red onion, mandarin oranges, house-made white balsamic honey thyme citrus vinaigrette

Garden Veggie

$12.00

Half and Half

$10.00

Half Mozzarella Cheese and Half Pepperoni

Salads

Berry Super Greens Salad

$12.00

Super greens, arugula spring mixed greens, fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, quinoa, candied pumpkin seeds, house-made white balsamic honey thyme vinaigrette dressing, goat cheese sprinkle

Balsamic Steak Salad

$12.95

Pizza oven roasted beef strips, Malawi's Pizza super green lettuce mix, house-made tomato bruschetta, roasted peppers, thin sliced red onion, parmesan cheese, romano cheese, asiago cheese, Malawi's Pizza breadstick croutons

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, house-made gorgonzola dressing, bacon, red tomato bruschetta, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, coarse ground pepper

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, romano cheese, asiago cheese, Malawi's breadsticks croutons, parmesan Caesar dressing

House Salad

$4.95

Spring greens, tomato bruschetta, red onion, parmesan cheese, romano, cheese, asiago cheese, Malawi's Pizza breadstick croutons, choice of dressing

Starters

Malawi's Breadsticks

$1.95

Malawi's Pizza 10 inch bi-color twisted parmesan rosemary breadstick.

Bruschetta

$2.99Out of stock

Two pieces of our fresh pizza-oven baked focaccia with our delicious house-made tomato bruschetta and dark balsamic vinegar.

Desserts

Strawberries and Cream W/Caramel

$2.50

Fresh strawberries and fresh whipped heavy cream topped with Ghirardelli caramel.

Cinnamon Sugar Breadsticks

$2.25

Buttery Cinnamon Sugar Malawi's Pizza 10 inch Breadstick with Ghirardelli Chocolate Dipping Sauce.

Berries and Cream Pizza

$12.00

Yummy sweet ricotta with a dusting of cinnamon sugar topped with mixed berry coulis, freshly whipped heavy cream, fresh sugared strawberries and blueberries.

Pumpkin Oreo Pizza

$8.00Out of stock

Donation

$5.00 Pizza With A Purpose Program

$5.00

$2.00 Pizza With A Purpose Program

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Malawi's offers freshly wood fired artisan pizza, salads made from fresh produce and local fruit, and desserts to die for! Not only does the food taste incredible but you'll get that warm feeling knowing that you're giving back to a child in need. Open from 11:00am - 8:00 pm (9 pm Fri-Sat) Dine-in, Curbside, Take-out

Website

Location

4801 North University Avenue, #110, Provo, UT 84604

Directions

Gallery
Malawi's Pizza image
Malawi's Pizza image
Malawi's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Daddy's Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 1,809
223 W Center St Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Pogo's Great Pizza and Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
250 West Center St Provo, UT 84014
View restaurantnext
Pizza Pie Cafe Highland - 5435 W 11000 N #17
orange starNo Reviews
5435 W 11000 N #17 Highland, UT 84003
View restaurantnext
Flake Pie Company - South Jordan
orange starNo Reviews
1665 Towne Center Drive #3 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria - 2001 Sidewinder Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Sidewinder Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Robintino's ToGo - Murray
orange starNo Reviews
926 E 5600 South Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Provo

Bombay House - Provo
orange star4.8 • 4,566
463 N University Ave Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 1,809
223 W Center St Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
MOZZ
orange star4.7 • 407
145 North University Avenue Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000201 - Provo
orange star4.5 • 377
1774 N. University Pkwy #60 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Goodly Cookies - Provo
orange star4.7 • 310
62 Cougar Boulevard #103 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Java Junkie - 16 West Center Street
orange star4.9 • 28
16 West Center Street Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Provo
Orem
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston