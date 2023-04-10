Restaurant header imageView gallery

Malbec Grill

995 Reviews

$$

7351 FL-7 N

Parkland, FL 33073

Popular Items

SKIRT STEAK
HANDMADE EMPANADAS
LOBSTER RAVIOLI

MAIN MENU

APPETIZERS

HANDMADE EMPANADAS

HANDMADE EMPANADAS

$10.00

Two, with the choice of: beef, chicken, ham & cheese, spinach

GRILLED PROVOLETA CHEESE

GRILLED PROVOLETA CHEESE

$16.00

Topped with a slice of tomato

BEEF CARPACCIO

BEEF CARPACCIO

$21.00

Raw beef tenderloin with arugula, Parmesan cheese, capers, and olive oil

GRILLED OCTOPUS

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$29.00

Sprinkled with edible 24K gold and micro flowers, with a touch of purple mashed potatoes and cilantro mayo

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$18.00
PORK CANDY

PORK CANDY

$18.00

Pork belly cubes glazed with bourbon maple syrup, red flake peppers, and scallions

MALBEC PLATTER

MALBEC PLATTER

$19.00

Cured pork sausage, blood sausage, pinwheel sausage, bacon and a red pepper stuffed with melted cheese

GRILLED CURED PORK SAUSAGES

GRILLED CURED PORK SAUSAGES

$12.00

Two sausages

GRILLED BLOOD SAUSAGES

GRILLED BLOOD SAUSAGES

$12.00

Two sausages

CHINCHULLINES

$18.00

BEEF SWEET BREADS / MOLLEJAS DE RES

$16.00

SALADS

STRAWBERRIES & FIG SALAD

STRAWBERRIES & FIG SALAD

$19.00

Arugula, strawberries, dried figs, Goat cheese, pine nuts, and a honey balsamic vinaigrette

THE WEDGE

THE WEDGE

$22.00

Cherrywood smoked bacon, crispy onions, marinated cherry tomatoes, and a chunky blue cheese dressing

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$16.00

Our secret recipe, with housemade croutons

SKIRT STEAK SALAD

SKIRT STEAK SALAD

$27.00

Skirt steak, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, red onions, and blue cheese, with cilantro dressing and housemade croutons

PASTAS

FIOCCI DI PERA

FIOCCI DI PERA

$31.00

Pear filled pasta with a white wine Gorgonzola cream sauce, topped with figs and toasted walnuts

FETTUCCINE

FETTUCCINE

$22.00

Housemade, with a creamy Parmesan sauce

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$29.00

Lobster Ravioli with a light creamy white wine sauce topped with diced tomatoes

ENTRÉES

RIBEYE

RIBEYE

$49.00
CAST-IRON TENDERLOIN

CAST-IRON TENDERLOIN

$52.00

Tenderloin seared in cast iron, with a touch of rosemary

RACK OF LAMB

RACK OF LAMB

$48.00Out of stock

Slow-grilled, with a mint chimichurri sauce

NEW YORK STRIP

NEW YORK STRIP

$45.00
SKIRT STEAK

SKIRT STEAK

$45.00

Malbec Grill’s signature dish

PAN SEARED SALMON

PAN SEARED SALMON

$33.00

Chimichurri mashed potatoes, microgreens, spicy raspberry marmalade, lemon butter

PAN SEARED SEA BASS

PAN SEARED SEA BASS

$56.00

Puttanesca sauce (Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, onions, wine, herbs), rustic potatoes

VEAL MILANESA

VEAL MILANESA

$24.00

Thinly cut and breaded veal

TOP SIRLOIN (PICAÑA)

$28.00

BONE- IN CHICKEN BREAST

$25.00

SPECIALS

Subject to availability, please inquire with your Server.
WAGYU SKIRT STEAK

WAGYU SKIRT STEAK

$85.00Out of stock

American Wagyu, deeply-marbled and rich in abundant flavor

TOMAHAWK

TOMAHAWK

$110.00Out of stock

Hand-cut, richly marbled Ribeye steak attached to a long, exposed bone

PARRILLA

$125.00Out of stock

SIDES

POTATO WEDGES

POTATO WEDGES

$10.00
ASPARAGUS

ASPARAGUS

$15.00

Oven-roasted, topped with crispy bacon flakes and Blue Cheese, Parmesan, and white wine sauce

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$10.00
TRI-COLORED CAULIFLOWER

TRI-COLORED CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

Oven-roasted, with a garlic butter sauce

MASHED POTATOES

MASHED POTATOES

$10.00
GOURMET MUSHROOMS

GOURMET MUSHROOMS

$15.00

Assorted sautéed mushrooms

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$15.00

Crispy, with cranberries and almonds, topped with a housemade spicy balsamic sauce

WHITE RICE

$8.00

BROCCOLINI

$12.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE HEAVEN

CHOCOLATE HEAVEN

$14.00

Dark, milk and white chocolate mousse on a chocolate almond sponge cake

FABULOUS IN PINK

FABULOUS IN PINK

$14.00

Mascarpone mousse with raspberry and cherry cream on a pistachio sponge cake

CRUNCHY & SEXY

CRUNCHY & SEXY

$18.00

Milk chocolate mousse, praliné cream on a praliné sponge cake, flambéed with Grand Marnier

BALCARCE

BALCARCE

$13.00

Fine layers of sponge cake filled with peaches, whipped cream, meringue, and dulce de leche

Cheesecake

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Malbec Grill offers a creative steakhouse menu influenced by Argentine and other Latin American cuisines. We are passionate and knowledgeable about our steaks, which are sourced from the finest suppliers. Our menu also includes premium seafood, handmade empanadas, creative salads, authentic pastas, and scrumptious desserts.

Website

Location

7351 FL-7 N, Parkland, FL 33073

Directions

