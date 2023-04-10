Malbec Grill
995 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Malbec Grill offers a creative steakhouse menu influenced by Argentine and other Latin American cuisines. We are passionate and knowledgeable about our steaks, which are sourced from the finest suppliers. Our menu also includes premium seafood, handmade empanadas, creative salads, authentic pastas, and scrumptious desserts.
7351 FL-7 N, Parkland, FL 33073
