American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Malcolm's

2,285 Reviews

$$

617 Union Street

Schenectady, NY 12305

Order Again

Appetizers

Extra House Bread

Pork Belly

$12.00

Stuffed Squash

$10.00

Cheese Plate

$14.00

Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Ragu

$20.00

Autumn Green Salad

$10.00

Posole

$13.00

Acorn Squash

$7.00

Falafel

$8.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

Spaghetti Squash Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Sope

$12.00

Eggplant

$11.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00Out of stock

Entrees A la Carte

Skirt Steak

$32.00

Salmon

$31.00

Big Mac Arevey

$18.00

Pork Presse

$30.00

Hanger Steak

$35.00

Duck Leg

$29.00Out of stock

Chicken Breast

$31.00Out of stock

Flank

$30.00Out of stock

Beef Ragu Large

$24.00

Beef Ragu Small

$20.00

Desserts

Toffee

$10.00

Peach Ice Cream

$10.00

Chocolate

$10.00

Pumpkin Cake

$10.00

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Cocktails To Go - (Serves 2) Must be 21+ to Order

Siesta

$20.00

Green Lady

$20.00

Sangariee

$20.00

Mojito

$12.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Upscale farm-to-table cuisine whipped up in a warm, relaxed space with an open kitchen & buzzy vibe.

617 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

