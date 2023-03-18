Main picView gallery

Malika - James Island

review star

No reviews yet

1977 Maybank Hwy

Charleston, SC 29412

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Street Snacks

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$10.00

Punjabi vegetable Samosa over our famous Lahori Cholay. Vegan.

Shakkar Kandi Chaat

Shakkar Kandi Chaat

$10.00

Sweet potatoes, chaat masala, tamarind glaze, onion, cilantro. Vegan, GF

Naan One One

$10.00

Buttery Naan bites with two signature dips.

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$9.00

Crispy fries, house chili spice, onions, cilantro, spicy ketchup. Vegan.

Masala Poutine

$12.00

Crispy fries, Tikka Masala sauce, cheese curds, house chili spice, onions, cilantro.

Rice Bowls

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.00

Grilled chicken tikka, creamy tomato sauce, basmati rice. gf.

Chicken Biryani

$15.00

Chicken qorma layered with basmati rice, raita, onion chutney.

Lahori Cholay

$15.00

Curried chickpeas, onions, cilantro, basmati rice. Vegan. gf.

Burgers & Wraps

Dhamaka Burger

$16.00

Smashed, spiced ground beef, tikka mayo, onion, cilantro, tomato, masala fries.

Chicken Tikka Roll

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, tamarind and green chutney, onions, naan wrap, masala fries.

Sides

Sauce Trio

Sauce Trio

$8.00

Homemade sauces - choose three. (v)

Buttery Naan

Buttery Naan

$4.00
Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$6.00

Plain Fries

$7.00

Drinks

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$7.00

Creamy mango shake, cardamom.

Masala Lemonade

Masala Lemonade

$6.00

Street style spiced lemonade.

Hot Chai

Hot Chai

$5.00

Tapal tea leaves (imported), cinnamon, cardamom, sugar.

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$5.00

Tapal tea leaves (imported), cinnamon, cardamom, sugar, chilled.

Pakola Cream Soda

Pakola Cream Soda

$4.00

Rosewater cream soda, imported from Pakistan.

ThumsUp

ThumsUp

$4.00

Cola, vanilla finish, imported from India.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

T-Shirts

T-Shirt - Launch Blk - M

T-Shirt - Launch Blk - M

$25.00
T-Shirt - Launch Gray - L

T-Shirt - Launch Gray - L

$25.00
T-Shirt - Launch Gray - XL

T-Shirt - Launch Gray - XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - Launch Blk - 2XL

T-Shirt - Launch Blk - 2XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - Queen of Hearts - S

T-Shirt - Queen of Hearts - S

$25.00
T-Shirt - Queen of Hearts - M

T-Shirt - Queen of Hearts - M

$25.00
T-Shirt - Queen of Hearts - L

T-Shirt - Queen of Hearts - L

$25.00
T-Shirt - Queen of Hearts - XL

T-Shirt - Queen of Hearts - XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - Queen of Hearts -2XL

T-Shirt - Queen of Hearts -2XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - Queen of Hearts - 3XL

T-Shirt - Queen of Hearts - 3XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - Lemonade Gray - S

T-Shirt - Lemonade Gray - S

$25.00
T-Shirt - Lemonade Gray - M

T-Shirt - Lemonade Gray - M

$25.00
T-Shirt - Lemonade Gray - L

T-Shirt - Lemonade Gray - L

$25.00
T-Shirt - Lemonade Gray - XL

T-Shirt - Lemonade Gray - XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - Lemonade Gray - 2XL

T-Shirt - Lemonade Gray - 2XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - Lemonade Gray - 3XL

T-Shirt - Lemonade Gray - 3XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - M*TV - S

T-Shirt - M*TV - S

$25.00
T-Shirt - M*TV - M

T-Shirt - M*TV - M

$25.00
T-Shirt - M*TV - L

T-Shirt - M*TV - L

$25.00
T-Shirt - M*TV - XL

T-Shirt - M*TV - XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - M*TV - 2XL

T-Shirt - M*TV - 2XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - M*TV -3XL

T-Shirt - M*TV -3XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - Cassette - S

T-Shirt - Cassette - S

$25.00
T-Shirt - Cassette - M

T-Shirt - Cassette - M

$25.00
T-Shirt - Cassette - L

T-Shirt - Cassette - L

$25.00
T-Shirt - Cassette - 2XL

T-Shirt - Cassette - 2XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - Cassette - 3XL

T-Shirt - Cassette - 3XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - Malika - S

T-Shirt - Malika - S

$25.00
T-Shirt - Malika - M

T-Shirt - Malika - M

$25.00
T-Shirt - Malika - L

T-Shirt - Malika - L

$25.00
T-Shirt - Malika - XL

T-Shirt - Malika - XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - Malika - 2XL

T-Shirt - Malika - 2XL

$25.00
T-Shirt - Malika - 3XL

T-Shirt - Malika - 3XL

$25.00

Hoodies

Hoodie - Cassette - S

Hoodie - Cassette - S

$35.00
Hoodie - Cassette - M

Hoodie - Cassette - M

$35.00
Hoodie - Cassette - L

Hoodie - Cassette - L

$35.00
Hoodie - Cassette - XL

Hoodie - Cassette - XL

$35.00
Hoodie - Cassette - 2XL

Hoodie - Cassette - 2XL

$35.00
Hoodie - Cassette - 3XL

Hoodie - Cassette - 3XL

$35.00
Hoodie - M*TV - S

Hoodie - M*TV - S

$35.00
Hoodie - M*TV - M

Hoodie - M*TV - M

$35.00
Hoodie - M*TV - L

Hoodie - M*TV - L

$35.00
Hoodie - M*TV - XL

Hoodie - M*TV - XL

$35.00
Hoodie - M*TV - 2XL

Hoodie - M*TV - 2XL

$35.00
Hoodie - M*TV - 3XL

Hoodie - M*TV - 3XL

$35.00
Hoodie - Malika - S

Hoodie - Malika - S

$35.00
Hoodie - Malika - M

Hoodie - Malika - M

$35.00
Hoodie - Malika - L

Hoodie - Malika - L

$35.00
Hoodie - Malika - XL

Hoodie - Malika - XL

$35.00
Hoodie - Malika - 2XL

Hoodie - Malika - 2XL

$35.00
Hoodie - Malika - 3XL

Hoodie - Malika - 3XL

$35.00

Hats

Hat - Logo - Color

Hat - Logo - Color

$25.00
Hat - Malika Logo - 3D

Hat - Malika Logo - 3D

$35.00

Drinkware

Water Bottle - Malika Black Heart

Water Bottle - Malika Black Heart

$25.00

Stainless Steel, Insulated.

Water Bottle - Malika Silver Tape

Water Bottle - Malika Silver Tape

$25.00

Stainless Steel, Insulated.

Water Bottle - Maam Saab Stamp

Water Bottle - Maam Saab Stamp

$25.00

Stainless Steel, Insulated.

Mug - Malika

Mug - Malika

$15.00
Mug - Always Time

Mug - Always Time

$15.00
Mug - Low Battery

Mug - Low Battery

$15.00

Stickers

J Sticker - Limited Edition Holographic

J Sticker - Limited Edition Holographic

$3.00
Q Sticker - Limited Edition Holographic

Q Sticker - Limited Edition Holographic

$3.00
Malika Sticker EN Launch

Malika Sticker EN Launch

$3.00
Malika Sticker URDU Launch

Malika Sticker URDU Launch

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1977 Maybank Hwy, Charleston, SC 29412

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kwei Fei at The Charleston Pour House
orange starNo Reviews
1977 Maybank Highway Charleston, SC 29412
View restaurantnext
Crust Wood Fired Pizza - James Island
orange starNo Reviews
1956 Maybank Hwy #B Charleston, SC 29412
View restaurantnext
Millers All Day - James Island, - Maybank Highway
orange starNo Reviews
1956a Maybank Highway Charleston, SC 29412
View restaurantnext
Melvin's BBQ - James Island
orange star4.6 • 880
538 Folly Rd Charleston, SC 29412
View restaurantnext
Point Break Coffee & Drive Thru
orange starNo Reviews
520 Folly Rd Charleston, SC 29412
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Charleston West Ashley/Avondale
orange starNo Reviews
835 Savannah Highway Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (76 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston