Malika - James Island

review star

No reviews yet

1977 Maybank Hwy

Charleston, SC 29412

Street Snacks & Apps

Samosa Chaat

$10.00

Punjabi vegetable Samosa over our famous Lahori Cholay. Vegan.

Shakkar Kandi Chaat

$10.00

Sweet potatoes, chaat masala, tamarind glaze, onion, cilantro. Vegan, GF

Naan One One

$10.00

Buttery Naan bites with two signature dips.

Masala Fries

$9.00

Crispy fries, house chili spice, onions, cilantro, spicy ketchup. Vegan.

Masala Poutine

$12.00

Crispy fries, Tikka Masala sauce, cheese curds, house chili spice, onions, cilantro.

Rice Bowls

Chicken Tikka Masala Bowl

$15.00

Grilled chicken tikka, creamy tomato sauce, basmati rice. gf.

Chicken Biryani Bowl

$15.00

Chicken qorma layered with basmati rice, raita, onion chutney.

Lahori Cholay Bowl

$15.00

Curried chickpeas, onions, cilantro, basmati rice. Vegan. gf.

Dinner Plates

Chicken Tikka Masala

$20.00

Grilled chicken tikka, creamy tomato sauce, basmati rice. gf.

Chicken Biryani

$20.00

Chicken qorma layered with basmati rice, raita, onion chutney.

Lahori Cholay Dinner

$20.00

Curried chickpeas, onions, cilantro, basmati rice. Vegan. gf.

Burgers & Wraps

Dhamaka Burger

$16.00

Smashed, spiced ground beef, tikka mayo, onion, cilantro, tomato, masala fries.

Chicken Tikka Roll

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, tamarind and green chutney, onions, naan wrap, masala fries.

Sides

Sauce Trio

$8.00

Homemade sauces - choose three. (v)

Buttery Naan

$4.00
Basmati Rice

$6.00

Plain Fries

$7.00

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$7.00

Creamy mango shake, cardamom.

Masala Lemonade

$6.00

Street style spiced lemonade.

Hot Chai

$5.00

Tapal tea leaves (imported), cinnamon, cardamom, sugar.

Iced Chai

$5.00

Tapal tea leaves (imported), cinnamon, cardamom, sugar, chilled.

Pakola Cream Soda

$4.00

Rosewater cream soda, imported from Pakistan.

ThumsUp

$4.00

Cola, vanilla finish, imported from India.

Mexican Coke

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Pakistani Street & Comfort Food by Chef Maryam Ghaznavi. Malika was created to deliver the flavors, sights and sounds of Pakistan, but what you'll walk away with are moments you'll cherish forever. Welcome to Pakistan y'all.

1977 Maybank Hwy, Charleston, SC 29412

