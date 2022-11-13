Restaurant header imageView gallery

Malika Canteen

1333 Theater Drive

Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala
Garlic Naan
Naan Basket

Appetizers

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$10.00

Punjabi vegetable Samosa over our famous Lahori Cholay. Vegan.

Chicken Pakora

Chicken Pakora

$12.00

Spiced fried chicken bites, spicy ketchup, onions, cilantro. Gluten-free, Dairy-free.

Chaat Papri

Chaat Papri

$10.00

Chickpeas, yogurt, onions, cilantro, chutneys, crisps. Vegetarian, Gluten-free w/o crisps

Shakkar Kandi Chaat

Shakkar Kandi Chaat

$10.00

Sweet potatoes, chaat masala, tamarind glaze, onion, cilantro. Vegan, GF

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$9.00

Crispy fries, house chili spice, onions, cilantro, spicy ketchup. Vegan.

Thali

Maryam's Signature Thali

$19.00

Served with basmati rice, raita, onion chutney.

Curries, Kababs & Rice

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$20.00

Grilled chicken tikka, creamy tomato sauce, basmati rice. gf.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$20.00

Roasted paneer cubes, creamy tomato sauce, basmati rice. Vegetarian. gf.

Chapli Kabab

Chapli Kabab

$20.00

Ground beef kababs, garam masala, onions, cilantro, raita, pulao rice. df.

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$20.00

Traditionally spiced grilled chicken, garlic, raita, pulao rice. gf.

Palak Chicken

Palak Chicken

$20.00

Slow-cooked spinach, roasted cumin, chicken, basmati rice. gf.

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$19.00

Roasted paneer, slow-cooked spinach, roasted cumin, basmati rice. Vegetarian. gf.

Aloo Gobi

$17.00

Cauliflower, green peas, potatoes, roasted cumin, basmati rice. Vegan.

Tawa Qeema

$20.00

Smoked ground beef, cilantro, ginger, lime, buttery naan.

Lahori Cholay

Lahori Cholay

$18.00

Curried chickpeas, onions, cilantro, two puris. Vegan. gf with rice.

Chicken Dum Biryani

Chicken Dum Biryani

$20.00Out of stock

Chicken thighs, basmati rice, potatoes, aromatics, raita, kachoomar.

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$18.00

Mixed vegetables layered with basmati rice, raita, kachoomar. Vegetarian, vegan w/o raita, gluten-free.

Rolls & Burgers

Dhamaka Burger - Beef

Dhamaka Burger - Beef

$15.00

Smashed 6oz ground beef patty, onion, cilantro, yogurt raita, brioche bun, fries.

Dhamaka Burger - Lamb

Dhamaka Burger - Lamb

$16.00

Smashed 6oz freshly ground lamb patty, onion, cilantro, yogurt raita, brioche bun, fries.

Chicken Tikka Roll

Chicken Tikka Roll

$16.00

Grilled chicken, tamarind and mint chutney, onions, naan wrap, fries.

Lamb Kabab Roll - Single

Lamb Kabab Roll - Single

$15.00

Freshly ground lamb kabab, paratha wrap, tamarind and green chutney, onions, fries.

Lamb Kabab Roll - Double

Lamb Kabab Roll - Double

$20.00

Two freshly ground lamb kabab paratha wraps, tamarind and green chutney, onions, fries.

Beef Kabab Roll - Single

Beef Kabab Roll - Single

$14.00

Ground beef kabab, paratha wrap, tamarind and green chutney, onions, fries.

Beef Kabab Roll - Double

Beef Kabab Roll - Double

$19.00

Two ground beef kabab paratha wraps, tamarind and green chutney, onions, fries.

Paneer Kathi Roll - Single

Paneer Kathi Roll - Single

$14.00

Roasted paneer, paratha wrap, tamarind and green chutney, onions, fries.

Paneer Kathi Roll - Double

Paneer Kathi Roll - Double

$18.00

Two roasted paneer paratha wraps, tamarind and green chutney, onions, fries.

Masala Poutine

$15.00

Crispy fries, Tikka Masala sauce, cheese curds, house chili spice, onions, cilantro.

Breads

Buttery Naan

Buttery Naan

$3.00
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.00
Masala Naan

Masala Naan

$4.00
Naan Basket

Naan Basket

$10.00

A trio of our Buttery Naan, Garlic Naan and Masala Naan. (v)

Paratha

$3.00

Puri

$3.00

Rice

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$6.00
Pulao Rice

Pulao Rice

$6.00

Seasoned basmati rice from the Northern areas of Pakistan.

Sauces

Sauce Trio

Sauce Trio

$8.00

Homemade sauces - choose three. (v)

Mint Raita

Mint Raita

$3.00
Green Chutney

Green Chutney

$3.00

Spicy Ketchup

$3.00

Tamarind Chutney

$3.00

Onion Chutney

$3.00
Kachumbar

Kachumbar

$3.00

Kachumbar Side Salad

Kids Menu

Cheesewalla Naan

$9.00

Melted mozzarella, buttery naan, basmati rice. (v)

Chicken & Rice Meal

$12.00

Grilled chicken tikka, basmati rice, naan.

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$8.00

Nutella Naan

$7.00

Buttery naan, Nutella, Rooh Afza rose syrup and sprinkles

Canteen Chai

Hot Chai

Hot Chai

$5.00

Tapal tea leaves (imported), cinnamon, cardamom, sugar.

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$5.00

Tapal tea leaves (imported), cinnamon, cardamom, sugar, chilled.

Chai Kettle

Chai Kettle

$15.00

Serves 4-5, desi cake rusk, dine-in only.

Specialty Drinks

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$7.00

Creamy mango shake, cardamom.

Masala Lemonade

Masala Lemonade

$6.00

Street style spiced lemonade.

Pakola Cream Soda

Pakola Cream Soda

$4.00

Rosewater cream soda, imported from Pakistan.

Pakola - Lychee

Pakola - Lychee

$4.00Out of stock

Rosewater cream soda, imported from Pakistan.

Rooh Afzah Go!

Rooh Afzah Go!

$4.00

Rosewater soda imported from Pakistan.

ThumsUp

ThumsUp

$4.00

Cola, vanilla finish, imported from India.

Limca - Lime

Limca - Lime

$4.00

Sharp fizz with a lemony bite - Imported from India.

Blue Magic Kombucha

Blue Magic Kombucha

$7.50

Dalai Sofia - Best Kombucha in America.

Hopfin Sparkling Hopwater

Hopfin Sparkling Hopwater

$5.50

Zappa hops. light blackberry, IPA grade hoppiness.

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$3.50Out of stock
Jarritos - Orange

Jarritos - Orange

$3.50
Jarritos - Tamarind

Jarritos - Tamarind

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50

Kids Juice

$3.50
Mineragua Sparkling Water

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$3.50

Merch

Hat - Logo - Color

Hat - Logo - Color

$25.00
Hat - Malika Logo - 3D

Hat - Malika Logo - 3D

$35.00
Q Sticker - Limited Edition Holographic

Q Sticker - Limited Edition Holographic

$3.00
J Sticker - Limited Edition Holographic

J Sticker - Limited Edition Holographic

$3.00
Malika Sticker EN Launch

Malika Sticker EN Launch

$3.00
Malika Sticker URDU Launch

Malika Sticker URDU Launch

$3.00Out of stock
One Star Hoodie

One Star Hoodie

$35.00+Out of stock
One Star Tee

One Star Tee

$25.00+Out of stock
Tee - Launch - Black Medium

Tee - Launch - Black Medium

$25.00+
Tee - Launch - Gray

Tee - Launch - Gray

$25.00+
Tee - Launch - Purple

Tee - Launch - Purple

$25.00+Out of stock
Tee - Launch - White Large

Tee - Launch - White Large

$25.00+
Tee - Launch - White XL

Tee - Launch - White XL

$25.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pakistani Street & Comfort Food by Chef Maryam Ghaznavi. Malika was created to deliver the flavors, sights and sounds of Pakistan, but what you'll walk away with are moments you'll cherish forever. Welcome to Pakistan y'all.

Website

Location

1333 Theater Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

