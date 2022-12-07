- Home
MALINCHE MEXICAN CUISINE 3250 Bonita Beach Road Southwest
No reviews yet
3250 Bonita Beach Road
202
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
APPETIZERS
CHANTLI GUACAMOLE
Fresh ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and house mix spices, served with cripy corn chips.
CHANTLY GUACAMOLE FAMILIAR
Molcajete Familiar - Fresh ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and house mix spices, served with cripy corn chips.
EMPANADAS DE CARNE
Pastry turnover filled with Barbacoa meat and variety of flavors ingredients then fried. Served with avocado aioli, pico de gallo and green salsa. Served 3 per order.
QUESO FUNDIDO
Melted mozzarella cheese mis with Mexican chorizo and topping with poblano peppers. Served with housemade tortillas
NACATL NACHOS
Fresh crispy corn tortillas, melted white cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, crema. Add pork or chicken +$3, add steak +$5
STREET CORN DIP
TINGA TOSTADAS
CHORIQUESO
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
CEVICHE PESCADO
ENTREE
CARNE AZADA
Marinade grilled skirt steak well seasoned and thinly sliced. Served with grilled nopal, grilled cebollines, salsa Azteca, housemade frijoles de la olla, and housemade tortillas
CALDO DE MARISCOS
Seafood stew from the gulf of Mexico, a combination of white fish, shrimp, mussels, salmon, crab legs, spicy sausages, and rice, simmered in a garlic/ginger broth. Served with garlic bread.
SALMON EL REY
Grilled fresh cut salmon marinated on pasta de soya and ginger, served under fresh grilled vegetables, topping with pickled carrots, radish and cucumbers.
MAYA TAMAL
Oaxaca traditional dish, made it with corn masa, Morita sauce with pork or chicken with green salsa. Wrapped in banana leaf and steamed, served with salsa Azteca, Mexican rice, and frijoles de la olla.
FAJITAS DE LA CASA
Bed of grilled vegetables (poblano pepper, yellow onions, yellow and red peppers). Lettuce, crema, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side. Choice of Veggie Portobello or Chicken. Steak +$4, Shrimp +$4, Mix +$12
TLACOYO PRE-HISPANICO
Pre-Hispanic origin dish mad of corn masa, bean, nopalitos, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, and salsa. Served 3 per order.
GRILLED CHILE RELLENO
Grilled stuffed poblano with roasted sweet corn, onions, tomatoes, crema, rice, and melted mozzarella cheese. Drizzle with avocado aioli. Served with grilled vegetables
COCHINITA PIBIL
Pulled pork shoulder, marinated in achiote paste, citrus juice, wrapped in banana leaf and steamed. Served with frijoles de la olla, salsa Azteca, pickled onions, and housemade tortillas
CALDO DE RES AZTECA
This is a beef stew an extremely hearty and satisfying soup. The hind shank flavors the broth beautiful as does the marrow in the bones and fresh vegetables. Served with raw onions, diced jalapenos, cilantro, and housemade tortillas.
PESCADO FRITO
Whole fish covered with house seasoning then fried, served with fresh vegetables, rice, housemade tortillas, and salsa Azteca
MOLCAJETE AZTECA
Served with Mexican rice, housemade frijoles de olla, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, housemade tortillas, queso fresco, grilled cebollines, grilled nopal, toreado, grilled jalapeno, Mexican chorizo and salsa. Served on a traditional molcajete volcanic rock. With marinade grilled chicken. Sub Steak +$4, Blackened Shrimp +$4, Combo +$10
MUSSELS EN CALDO
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
TAQUITOS DORADOS
PIPIAN CON POLLO
TACOS
PASTOR TACOS ORDEN
Grilled pork loin marinated with dried chiles sauce and spices, garnish with onions, cilantro, and grilled pineapple. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3
ASADA TACOS ORDEN
Marinade grilled skirt steak in our housemade chile ancho sauce, garnish with onions, cilantro, and side of guacamole spicy salsa. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3
THREE AMIGOS TACOS ORDEN
Grilled Veggies, Grilled Chicken, grilled steak, chorizo and melted cheese. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3
BARBACOA TACOS ORDEN
Beef slowly cooked with grammas seasonings recipe until tender then shredded, topping with grilled onions and cilantro. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3
COCHINITA PIBIL TACOS ORDEN
Pulled pork shoulder marinated and braised on achiote paste and citrus juice. Garnish with pickle habanero onions and queso fresco. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3
SHRIMP TACOS ORDEN
Blackened shrimp, mix crunchy cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado, and salsa morita. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3
POBLANO TACOS ORDEN
Sauteed roasted poblano peppers, sweet corn, onions, garlic, in a creamy sauce. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3 Add portobello +$3
SALMON TACOS ORDEN
TINGA TACOS ORDEN
SMOKY PICADILLO TACOS ORDEN
CHORIZO SPICY TACOS ORDEN
AHI TUNA TACOS ORDEN
TORTAS
TORTA CUBANA
Traditional Mexican sandwich layers with lettuce, tomato, mayo, beans, jalapeno, 2 eggs, chorizo, bacon, avocado, and queso fresco, on telera bread, served with perejil queso fries.
TORTA MILANESA
Thick cut chicken, breaded and fried, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, chiles, chipotle, refried beans, queso fresco, on telera bread, served with perejil queso fries.
TORTA DE PESCADO
Blackened grilled fish, cruncy cabbage, pico de gallo, salsa Morita, queso fresco, on telera bread, served with perejil queso fries
TORTA BARBACOA
Slowly cooked beef, onions, salsa guacamole, queso fresco on telera bread. Served with perejil queso fries.
TORTA COCHINITA
TEX-MEX
ENCHILADAS
Three corn tortillas rolled with your choice of meat, covered with salsa verde or roja, melted mozzarella cheese, drizzle with salsa de arbol, roasted corn mix, queso fresco, served with rice and frijoles de la olla.
QUESADILLAS DEL TIGRE
12 in. flour tortilla, melted mozzarella, grilled poblanos, corn mix, top drizzle with salsa ancho & cream, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Add Portobello, pork, or chicken +$2, Pastor +$2, Steak or Shrimp +$4
CHIMICHANGAS
Flour tortilla, inside beans & mozzarella cheese, choice of meat, then fried, bed of salsa ancho, topping with crunchy cabbage, drizzle of crema, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with housemade tomato rice. Add Portobello, pork, or chicken +$1, Steak or Shrimp +$3
BARBACOA BURRITO
12 inch flour tortilla, Beef barbacoa, cilantro, onions, salsa guacamole & queso fresco inside. Served with perejil queso fries.
CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO
FAJITA BURRITO
KIDS
KIDS GRILLED FISH
Grilled fish tilapia, cut in long pieces. Served with perejil queso fries or cup of fruits.
KIDS TENDERS
Chicken breast slices, grilled or breaded. Served with perejil queso fries or cup of fruits.
MAC & CHEESE
Macaroni pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. Served with bread
KIDS BEANS & CHEESE BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with beans and melted cheese
GRILLED CHEESE
A LA CARTE
SIDES
GRILLED PORTOBELLO
GRILLED NOPAL
GRILLED VEGETABLES
RICE
BEANS
FRIES
SOUR CREAM
GUACAMOLE
CHEESE SAUCE 4 0z
TORTILLAS
JALAPENOS
CHIPS
SHRIMP
STEAK
GRILLED POLLO
2 OZ. SALSA VERDE
2 OZ. SALSA ROJA
PICO DE GALLO
FIRE SAUCE
CHEESE DIP 10 oz
CHILE TOREADO
QUESO FRESCO 2 OZ
SINGLE TORTILLA
DESSERTS
WATER
NO
XTRA
ESPECIALES
SOFT DRINKS
REGULAR COFFEE
PELLEGRINO SMALL
PELLEGRINO BIG
BOTTLE OF WATER
COCO AGUA FRESCA
LIMONADA NATURAL
JAMAICA AGUA FRESCA
TAMARINDO AGUA FRESCA
COCO AGUAS FRESCAS PITCHER
ORCHATA AGUAS FRESCAS PITCHER
JAMAICA AGUAS FRESCAS PITCHER
PINEAPPLE
GUAVA
TAMARINDO
LIME
MANDARIN
STRAWBERRY
MANGO
COKE
SPRITE
DIET COKE
PINK LEMONADE
ROOT BEER
CHARLES TEMPO
ICED TEA UNSWEET
ICED TEA MANGO
ICED TEA STRAWBERRY
ARNOLD POMMER
HOT TEA
ICED TEA SWEET
COKE BIG
COKE SMALL
FANTA
SPRITE
ALCOHOL DRINKS +21
BUD LIGHT
BUDWEISER
CORONA EXTRA
CORONA LIGHT
CORONA PREMIER
DOS EQUIS
HEINEKEN
MICHELOB ULTRA
MODELO ESPECIAL
MODELO NEGRA
SOL
PACIFICO
IPA GOOSE ISLAND
YUENGLING
VICTORIA
CORONITA
BLOODY MARYS
MOJITO
SANGRE AZTECA
MICHELADA
PROSSECO
JACK AND COKE
RUM AND COKE
MARTINI
HOUSE MARGARITA
PITCHER CADILLAC MARGARITA
PITCHER HOUSE MARGARITA
PITCHER TOP + GRAND
TOP SHELF MARGARITA
BOTTLE WINE
GLASS WINE
DON JULIO
PATRON
JOSE CUERVO
ESPOLON
HOUSE TEQUILA
GRAND MARNIER
TITO'S VODKA
JACK DANIELS
fireball shot
STRAWBERRY REFRESH
CUCUMBER REFRESH
NO ALCOHOL BEER
VODKA LEMONADE
VODKA ROCKS
VODKA SPRITE
VODKA TONIC
VODKA DOUBLE
MIERCOLES
SUNDAY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MEXICAN RESTAURANT
3250 Bonita Beach Road, 202, Bonita Springs, FL 34134