MALINCHE MEXICAN CUISINE
3250 Bonita Beach Road Southwest

3250 Bonita Beach Road

202

Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Popular Items

CHANTLI GUACAMOLE
QUESADILLAS DEL TIGRE
CHEESE SAUCE 4 0z

APPETIZERS

CHANTLI GUACAMOLE

$8.00

Fresh ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and house mix spices, served with cripy corn chips.

CHANTLY GUACAMOLE FAMILIAR

$18.00

Molcajete Familiar - Fresh ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and house mix spices, served with cripy corn chips.

EMPANADAS DE CARNE

$13.00

Pastry turnover filled with Barbacoa meat and variety of flavors ingredients then fried. Served with avocado aioli, pico de gallo and green salsa. Served 3 per order.

QUESO FUNDIDO

$9.00

Melted mozzarella cheese mis with Mexican chorizo and topping with poblano peppers. Served with housemade tortillas

NACATL NACHOS

$14.00

Fresh crispy corn tortillas, melted white cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, crema. Add pork or chicken +$3, add steak +$5

STREET CORN DIP

STREET CORN DIP

$7.00

TINGA TOSTADAS

$14.00

CHORIQUESO

$11.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$13.00

CEVICHE PESCADO

$18.00

ENTREE

CARNE AZADA

$25.00

Marinade grilled skirt steak well seasoned and thinly sliced. Served with grilled nopal, grilled cebollines, salsa Azteca, housemade frijoles de la olla, and housemade tortillas

CALDO DE MARISCOS

$27.00

Seafood stew from the gulf of Mexico, a combination of white fish, shrimp, mussels, salmon, crab legs, spicy sausages, and rice, simmered in a garlic/ginger broth. Served with garlic bread.

SALMON EL REY

$24.00

Grilled fresh cut salmon marinated on pasta de soya and ginger, served under fresh grilled vegetables, topping with pickled carrots, radish and cucumbers.

MAYA TAMAL

$15.00

Oaxaca traditional dish, made it with corn masa, Morita sauce with pork or chicken with green salsa. Wrapped in banana leaf and steamed, served with salsa Azteca, Mexican rice, and frijoles de la olla.

FAJITAS DE LA CASA

$17.00

Bed of grilled vegetables (poblano pepper, yellow onions, yellow and red peppers). Lettuce, crema, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side. Choice of Veggie Portobello or Chicken. Steak +$4, Shrimp +$4, Mix +$12

TLACOYO PRE-HISPANICO

$14.00

Pre-Hispanic origin dish mad of corn masa, bean, nopalitos, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, and salsa. Served 3 per order.

GRILLED CHILE RELLENO

$15.00

Grilled stuffed poblano with roasted sweet corn, onions, tomatoes, crema, rice, and melted mozzarella cheese. Drizzle with avocado aioli. Served with grilled vegetables

COCHINITA PIBIL

$15.00

Pulled pork shoulder, marinated in achiote paste, citrus juice, wrapped in banana leaf and steamed. Served with frijoles de la olla, salsa Azteca, pickled onions, and housemade tortillas

CALDO DE RES AZTECA

$18.00

This is a beef stew an extremely hearty and satisfying soup. The hind shank flavors the broth beautiful as does the marrow in the bones and fresh vegetables. Served with raw onions, diced jalapenos, cilantro, and housemade tortillas.

PESCADO FRITO

$30.00+

Whole fish covered with house seasoning then fried, served with fresh vegetables, rice, housemade tortillas, and salsa Azteca

MOLCAJETE AZTECA

$22.00

Served with Mexican rice, housemade frijoles de olla, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, housemade tortillas, queso fresco, grilled cebollines, grilled nopal, toreado, grilled jalapeno, Mexican chorizo and salsa. Served on a traditional molcajete volcanic rock. With marinade grilled chicken. Sub Steak +$4, Blackened Shrimp +$4, Combo +$10

MUSSELS EN CALDO

$20.00

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$18.00

TAQUITOS DORADOS

$15.00

PIPIAN CON POLLO

$17.00

TACOS

PASTOR TACOS ORDEN

$14.00

Grilled pork loin marinated with dried chiles sauce and spices, garnish with onions, cilantro, and grilled pineapple. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3

ASADA TACOS ORDEN

$15.00

Marinade grilled skirt steak in our housemade chile ancho sauce, garnish with onions, cilantro, and side of guacamole spicy salsa. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3

THREE AMIGOS TACOS ORDEN

$15.00

Grilled Veggies, Grilled Chicken, grilled steak, chorizo and melted cheese. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3

BARBACOA TACOS ORDEN

$15.00

Beef slowly cooked with grammas seasonings recipe until tender then shredded, topping with grilled onions and cilantro. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3

COCHINITA PIBIL TACOS ORDEN

$14.00

Pulled pork shoulder marinated and braised on achiote paste and citrus juice. Garnish with pickle habanero onions and queso fresco. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3

SHRIMP TACOS ORDEN

$16.00

Blackened shrimp, mix crunchy cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado, and salsa morita. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3

POBLANO TACOS ORDEN

$13.00

Sauteed roasted poblano peppers, sweet corn, onions, garlic, in a creamy sauce. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3 Add portobello +$3

SALMON TACOS ORDEN

$16.00

TINGA TACOS ORDEN

$14.00

SMOKY PICADILLO TACOS ORDEN

$13.00

CHORIZO SPICY TACOS ORDEN

$14.00

AHI TUNA TACOS ORDEN

$16.00

TORTAS

TORTA CUBANA

$16.00

Traditional Mexican sandwich layers with lettuce, tomato, mayo, beans, jalapeno, 2 eggs, chorizo, bacon, avocado, and queso fresco, on telera bread, served with perejil queso fries.

TORTA MILANESA

$15.00

Thick cut chicken, breaded and fried, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, chiles, chipotle, refried beans, queso fresco, on telera bread, served with perejil queso fries.

TORTA DE PESCADO

$16.00

Blackened grilled fish, cruncy cabbage, pico de gallo, salsa Morita, queso fresco, on telera bread, served with perejil queso fries

TORTA BARBACOA

$15.00

Slowly cooked beef, onions, salsa guacamole, queso fresco on telera bread. Served with perejil queso fries.

TORTA COCHINITA

$15.00

TEX-MEX

ENCHILADAS

$16.00

Three corn tortillas rolled with your choice of meat, covered with salsa verde or roja, melted mozzarella cheese, drizzle with salsa de arbol, roasted corn mix, queso fresco, served with rice and frijoles de la olla.

QUESADILLAS DEL TIGRE

$12.00

12 in. flour tortilla, melted mozzarella, grilled poblanos, corn mix, top drizzle with salsa ancho & cream, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Add Portobello, pork, or chicken +$2, Pastor +$2, Steak or Shrimp +$4

CHIMICHANGAS

$14.00

Flour tortilla, inside beans & mozzarella cheese, choice of meat, then fried, bed of salsa ancho, topping with crunchy cabbage, drizzle of crema, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with housemade tomato rice. Add Portobello, pork, or chicken +$1, Steak or Shrimp +$3

BARBACOA BURRITO

$16.00

12 inch flour tortilla, Beef barbacoa, cilantro, onions, salsa guacamole & queso fresco inside. Served with perejil queso fries.

CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO

$14.00

FAJITA BURRITO

$16.00

SOUPS

SOPA DE CALDO DE RES

$8.00+

SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00+

KIDS

KIDS GRILLED FISH

$8.00

Grilled fish tilapia, cut in long pieces. Served with perejil queso fries or cup of fruits.

KIDS TENDERS

$8.00

Chicken breast slices, grilled or breaded. Served with perejil queso fries or cup of fruits.

MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

Macaroni pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. Served with bread

KIDS BEANS & CHEESE BURRITO

$8.00

Flour tortilla filled with beans and melted cheese

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

A LA CARTE

UN TACO COCHINITA

$4.50

UN TACO SHRIMP

$5.50

UN TACO PASTOR

$5.00

UN TACO VEGGIE

$5.00

SOLO UN TACO TRES AMIGOS

$5.50

UN TACO ASADA

$5.50

UN TACO BARBACOA

$5.50

UN TACO POLLO

$5.00

UN TACO POBLANO

$5.00

UN SALMON TACO

$5.50

UN AHI TUNA TACO

$5.50

SIDES

GRILLED PORTOBELLO

$4.00

GRILLED NOPAL

$3.00

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$4.00

RICE

$3.00

BEANS

$3.00

FRIES

$4.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.50

GUACAMOLE

$2.00

CHEESE SAUCE 4 0z

$4.00

TORTILLAS

$2.00

JALAPENOS

$1.00

CHIPS

$2.00

SHRIMP

$5.00

STEAK

$5.00

GRILLED POLLO

$4.00

2 OZ. SALSA VERDE

$1.50

2 OZ. SALSA ROJA

$1.50

PICO DE GALLO

$1.50

FIRE SAUCE

$1.50

CHEESE DIP 10 oz

$7.00

CHILE TOREADO

$1.00

QUESO FRESCO 2 OZ

$1.50

SINGLE TORTILLA

$0.50

DESSERTS

FLAN

$8.00

CHURROS

$7.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$7.00

ICE CREAM OF THE DAY

$6.00+

MOLTEN CAKE W/ICECREAM

$12.00Out of stock

WATER

WATER

NO

NO LETTUCE

NO CILANTRO

NO AVOCADO

NO PICO

NO CHEESE

NO PEPPERS

NO ONION

NO CHORIZO

NO POLLO

NO PORTA

NO SHRIMP

NO STEAK

NO POBLANOS

NO QUESO FREZCO

NO JALAPENO

NO NOPAL

NO VEGGIES

NO CORN

NO SALSA AZTECA

NO GUAJILLO

NO TORTILLA

SEE SERVER

TOO GOOO

XTRA

XTRA AVO

$3.00

XTRA PICO

$1.50

XTRA LIMONES

$1.50

XTRA CHEESE DIP

$3.00

XTRA CHIPS

$2.00

XTRA TORT FLO

$2.00

XTRA TORT COR

$2.00

XTRA HOME SALSA

$2.00

XTRA CILANTRO

$0.50

XTRA ONION

$0.50

XTRA RICE

$3.00

XTRA BEANS

$3.00

SEE SERVER

ESPECIALES

PASTA DE LA CASA

$16.00

MEXICAN PICADILLO

$14.00

BISTEK A LA MEXICANA

$15.00

PUERCO EN SU SALSA

$15.00

ENTOMATADAS

$14.00

SOFT DRINKS

REGULAR COFFEE

$3.50

PELLEGRINO SMALL

$5.00

PELLEGRINO BIG

$9.00

BOTTLE OF WATER

$1.50

COCO AGUA FRESCA

$4.50

LIMONADA NATURAL

$4.50

JAMAICA AGUA FRESCA

$4.50

TAMARINDO AGUA FRESCA

$4.50

COCO AGUAS FRESCAS PITCHER

$15.00

ORCHATA AGUAS FRESCAS PITCHER

$15.00

JAMAICA AGUAS FRESCAS PITCHER

$15.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.50

GUAVA

$3.50Out of stock

TAMARINDO

$3.50

LIME

$3.50

MANDARIN

$3.50

STRAWBERRY

$3.50Out of stock

MANGO

$3.50

COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

PINK LEMONADE

$3.50

ROOT BEER

$3.50

CHARLES TEMPO

$3.50

ICED TEA UNSWEET

$3.50

ICED TEA MANGO

$4.00

ICED TEA STRAWBERRY

$4.00

ARNOLD POMMER

$4.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

ICED TEA SWEET

$3.50

COKE BIG

$5.00

COKE SMALL

$4.00

FANTA

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

ALCOHOL DRINKS +21

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

CORONA EXTRA

$5.00Out of stock

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA PREMIER

$5.00

DOS EQUIS

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

MODELO NEGRA

$5.00

SOL

$5.00

PACIFICO

$5.00

IPA GOOSE ISLAND

$5.00

YUENGLING

$5.00

VICTORIA

$5.00

CORONITA

$3.50

BLOODY MARYS

$9.00

MOJITO

$10.00

SANGRE AZTECA

$10.00

MICHELADA

$9.00

PROSSECO

$8.00

JACK AND COKE

$10.00

RUM AND COKE

$10.00

MARTINI

$10.00

HOUSE MARGARITA

$8.00+

PITCHER CADILLAC MARGARITA

$45.00

PITCHER HOUSE MARGARITA

$35.00

PITCHER TOP + GRAND

$55.00

TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$8.00+

BOTTLE WINE

GLASS WINE

$8.00+

DON JULIO

$10.00

PATRON

$10.00

JOSE CUERVO

$8.00

ESPOLON

$10.00

HOUSE TEQUILA

$7.00

GRAND MARNIER

$8.00

TITO'S VODKA

$7.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

fireball shot

$7.00

STRAWBERRY REFRESH

$5.00

CUCUMBER REFRESH

$5.00

NO ALCOHOL BEER

$4.00

VODKA LEMONADE

$8.00

VODKA ROCKS

$7.00

VODKA SPRITE

$8.00

VODKA TONIC

$8.00

VODKA DOUBLE

$12.00

APPET

CHORIFRIES

$6.00

STREET CORN

$6.00

NACHOS

$6.00

GUACAMOLE DIP

$6.00

BEER

SOL

$3.00

DOS XX

$3.00

MODELO

$3.00

CORONA

$3.00

BUDW

$3.00

BUD L

$3.00

COCKTAILS

WINE

$6.00

MARGARITAS

$6.00

MIERCOLES

PIPIAN CON POLLO

$14.00

JUEVES

TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE

$13.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$13.00

SUNDAY

FREE CHURRO

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Location: 3250 Bonita Beach Road, 202, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

