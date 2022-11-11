Main picView gallery
Thai

Malinee

1,473 Reviews

$$

2028 2nd Ave

New York, NY 10029

Order Again

Popular Items

N-1 Pad Thai
N-2 Pad See Ew
N-3 Pad Kee Mao

Appetizers

A-1 Duck Buns

$7.95

Roasted duck, cucumber, scallion, with spicy Hoisin sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-1 Chicken Satay Buns

$7.95

grilled chicken satay, cucumber, scallion, served with cucumber relish. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-1 Beef Massamun Buns

$7.95

Beef massamun curry, cucumber, scallion, served with cucumber relish. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-2 Pumpkin Fries

$7.95

Lightly battered pumpkin fries served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-4 Roti Massamun

$8.95Out of stock

Slow cooked beef massamun curry served with toasted flat bread. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-5 Shrimp Triangles

$10.95

Crispy shrimp triangles made of marinated ground shrimp and spring roll skin served with sweet plum sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-7 Tom Yum Wings

$9.95

Deep fried breaded chicken wings coated with sweet and spicy Tom Yum flavored sauce served with lime. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-8 Thai Chicken Wings

$8.95

Deep fried Thai style marinated chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-9 Curry Puffs

$9.95Out of stock

Curry flavored chicken, potato and onion in crispy puff pastry, served with cucumber relish. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-10 Pork & Shrimp Dumplings

$8.95

Steamed or fried marinated pork, shrimp, mushroom and water chestnut wrapped in wonton skin, served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-11 Chicken Satay

$9.95

Grilled chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish and toast. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-13 Spring Rolls

$7.95

Mixed vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-14 Summer Roll

$9.95Out of stock

Rice noodles, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, basil, and shrimp in soft rice paper wrap served with spicy Hoisin sauce and ground peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-15 Chive Rice Cakes

$7.95

Deep fried chive rice cake served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-16 Taro Crunch

$7.95

Crispy peanut and taro cake served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

A-17 Crispy Calamari

$10.95

Crispy fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce and spicy mayo. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

Soup

SO-1 SM Tom Yum

$6.95

Mushroom and cilantro in spicy lime lemongrass broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

SO-1 LG Tom Yum

$12.95

Mushroom and cilantro in spicy lime lemongrass broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

SO-2 SM Tom Kha

$6.95

Mushroom, galangal, and cilantro in creamy coconut broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

SO-2 LG Tom Kha

$12.95

Mushroom, galangal, and cilantro in creamy coconut broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

SO-3 SM Tofu Soup

$6.95

Mixed vegetable and tofu in chicken broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

SO-3 LG Tofu Soup

$12.95

Mixed vegetable and tofu in chicken broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

SO-4 Creamy Tom Yum

$17.95

Mixed seafood, mushroom, fresh chili, and cilantro in creamy lemongrass broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

Salad

SA-1 Som Tum

$9.95

Green papaya, tomato, peanut, fresh chili and garlic in sweet lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

SA-2 Larb

$11.95

Choice of Ground Chicken, Ground Beef or Tofu tossed in spicy lime dressing with scallion, red mint, and ground toasted rice. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

SA-4 Duck Salad

$17.95

Crispy roasted duck, pineapple, tomato, cashew nut, red onion, and scallion, in sweet and spicy lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

SA-5 Shrimp Mango Salad

$14.95

Mango, shrimp, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in fresh chili lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

SA-6 Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.95

Grilled salmon, grilled pineapple, tomato, mixed greens, served with sesame dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

SA-7 Thai Chicken Salad

$13.95

Chicken Satay, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, carrot, cashew nut, and fried tofu served with peanut dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

The Must Try

M-1 Crispy Pork Belly

$16.95Out of stock

Choice of:Kana - sautéed with Chinese broccoli in garlic brown sauce.Prik Khing - string bean, carrot, bell pepper, lime leaf in spicy curry paste.Basil - sautéed with bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce.Larb - scallion, red onion, mint, ground toasted rice in spicy lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

M-2 Tilapia Fillet Fish Entree

$18.95

Choice of: MANGO SALAD - mango, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in chili lime dressing. GINGER - ginger, onion, scalion, celery, and mushroom in light brown sauce. 3-FLAVOR - bell pepper, garlic, in tamarind chili sauce. THAI HERB - lemongrass, red onion, lime leaf, cashew nut, ginger, tossed in sweet chili lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

M-2 Salmon Fish Entree

$20.95

Choice of: MANGO SALAD - mango, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in chili lime dressing.GINGER - ginger, onion, scalion, celery, and mushroom in light brown sauce.3-FLAVOR - bell pepper, garlic, in tamarind chili sauce.LARB - scallion, red onion, mint, ground toasted rice in spicy lime dressing.CHOO CHEE - Choo Chee curry sauce served with steamed mixed vegetables.THAI HERB - lemongrass, red onion, lime leaf, cashew nut, ginger, tossed in sweet chili lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

M-2 Whole Red Snapper

$29.95Out of stock

Choice of: MANGO SALAD - mango, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in chili lime dressing. GINGER - ginger, onion, scalion, celery, and mushroom in light brown sauce. 3-FLAVOR - bell pepper, garlic, in tamarind chili sauce. THAI HERB - lemongrass, red onion, lime leaf, cashew nut, ginger, tossed in sweet chili lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

M-4 Seafood Pad Cha

$18.95

Mixed seafood sautéed with bell pepper, pepper corn, finger root, Thai eggplant, in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

M-5 Seafood Clay Pot Noodles

$18.95

Tom Yum flavored glass noodles with mixed seafood, mushroom, lemongrass, and cilantro. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

M-7 Stewed Beef Basil

$17.95

Tender and flavorful stewed beef sautéed with bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

M-8 Stewed Beef over Rice

$16.95

Thai style stewed beef with five spice and Thai herbs served over rice with half boiled egg. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

M-10 Tamarind Duck

$25.95

Half crispy roasted duck topped with tamarind sauce served with steamed vegetable. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

M-11 Lychee Duck Curry

$25.95

Half crispy roasted duck with lychee, pineapple, tomato, string bean, bell pepper, and basil in red curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

Noodles

N-1 Pad Thai

$13.95

Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

N-2 Pad See Ew

$13.95

Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

N-3 Pad Kee Mao

$13.95

Flat rice noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

N-4 Pad Woon Sen

$13.95

Glass noodles, egg, scallion, onion, tomato, napa cabbage in light brown sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

N-5 Pad Mee Tom Yum

$13.95

Tom Yum flavored angel hair noodles with egg, water spinach, bell pepper, lemongrass, and cilantro. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

N-6 Guay Tiao Lord

$15.95

Steamed flat rice noodle topped with sautéed chicken, shrimp, bean sprout, tofu, and cilantro in dark soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

Fried Rice

R-1 Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Egg, scallion, and onion. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

R-2 Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean, chili, and basil. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

R-3 Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

R-4 Tom Yum Fried Rice

$13.95

Egg, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, lemongrass, lime juice and sweet chili paste. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

R-5 Green Curry Fried Rice

$13.95

Egg, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil, and green curry paste. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

Sauteed

S-1 Basil

$13.95

Bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce (made traditional style - cooked with ground meat if you select chicken, pork, or beef) recommended with fried egg (+$2.5). **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

S-2 Ginger

$13.95

Fresh ginger, carrot, onion, scallion, celery, and mushroom in light brown sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

S-3 Cashew nut

$13.95

Onion, scallion, carrot, bell pepper, and cashew nut in sweet chili paste sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

S-4 Sweet and Sour

$13.95

Pineapple, tomato, cucumber, onion, and scallion in sweet and sour sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

S-5 Prik Khing

$13.95

String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in spicy curry paste sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

S-6 Garlic

$13.95

Sautéed in garlic and pepper sauce served with steamed carrot and broccoli. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

Curry

C-1 Red Curry

$13.95

Bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil in coconut red curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

C-2 Green Curry

$13.95

Bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil in coconut green curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

C-3 Panang Curry

$13.95

String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in Panang curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

C-4 Pineapple Curry

$13.95

Pineapple, potato, onion, and carrot in yellow curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

C-5 Pumpkin Curry

$13.95

Pumpkin, string bean, bell pepper, and basil in red curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

C-6 Chicken Massamun Curry

$16.95

Made traditional style - slow cooked chicken thigh, potato, onion, and peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

C-6 Beef Massamun Curry

$16.95

Made traditional style - slow beef cubes with potato, onion, and peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

C-6 Vegetables Massamun Curry

$13.95

Broccoli, carrot, napa cabbage, string beans, potato, onion, and peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

Noodle Soup

NS-1 Creamy Tom Yum Noodle

$15.95

Choice of noodles with ground pork, fish balls, shrimp, bean sprout, scallion, and half boiled egg in creamy lemongrass broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

NS-2 Beef Noodle Soup

$15.95

Choice of noodles in stewed beef, beef, beef balls, bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

NS-3 Duck Noodle Soup

$17.95

Choice of noodles with roasted duck, bean sprout, cilantro, scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

NS-5 Guay Jub

$15.95

Rice noodle rolls with pork, crispy pork, tofu, cilantro, scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

NS-6 Curry Noodles

$15.95

Thin rice noodle with stewed beef, bean sprout, tofu, ground peanut, turnip, cilantro, and half boiled egg in spicy curry sauce **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Coconut Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sm Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Lg Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Steamed Noodles

$4.50

Steamed Vegetables

$4.50

Fried Eggs

$3.00

Boiled Eggs

$3.00

Roti (2pcs)

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Chili Sauce $1.00

$1.00

Sweet Soy Sauce $1

$1.00

Plum Sauce $1

$1.00

Spicy Mayo $1

$1.00

Cucumber Relish $1

$1.00

Creamy Lime Sauce $1

$1.00

Dessert

Fried Banana w/ Ice Cream

$6.95

Fried Banana with Vanilla Ice Cream **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

Sticky Rice w/ Ice Cream

$6.95

Coconut sticky rice with Vanilla Ice Cream **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.95Out of stock

**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

Fried Ice Cream

$7.95

**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

Mango Mousse Cake

$5.95

**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

Chocolate Lava with Ice Cream

$7.95

Chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea (SOY)

$4.75

Thai Iced Tea (OAT)

$4.75

Lychee Thai Tea

$4.50

Lemon Thai Tea

$4.00

Shaken Black Iced Tea

$4.50

Lychee Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee (SOY)

$4.75

Thai Iced Coffee (OAT)

$4.75

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Sparkling water

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.95

Choice of sun sweeten raspberry, darjeeling, cool mountain mint, honey ginger, green, jasmine, oolong

Hot Coffee

$2.95

Lychee Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Beer (Must be 21+ to order)

Must be 21+ to order.

Singha

$6.00

Thailand, Premium Lager, 5%, 12oz bottle Must be 21+ to order.

Sapporo

$6.00

Japan, Japanese Lager, 5%, 12oz bottle Must be 21+ to order.

Brooklyn IPA

$6.00

Brooklyn NY, Indian Pale Ale, 6.9%, 12oz bottle Must be 21+ to order.

Taiwan Lychee Beer

$6.00

Taiwan, Shandy/Radler, 3.5%, 12oz can. Must be 21+ to order.

Kirin Light

$6.00

Japan, Light Lager, 3.2%, 12oz bottle. Must be 21+ to order.

Stella Artois

$6.00

United States, Pale Ale, 5%, 12oz bottle. Must be 21+ to order.

Cocktails (Must be 21+ to order)

Lime Mojito

$9.00

Must be 21+ to order.

Lychee Mojito

$9.00

Must be 21+ to order.

Lime Margarita

$9.00

Must be 21+ to order.

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Must be 21+ to order.

Red Sangria

$9.00

Must be 21+ to order.

White Sangria

$9.00

Must be 21+ to order.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

MaliNee

Website

Location

2028 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10029

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
