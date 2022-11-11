- Home
Malinee
1,473 Reviews
$$
2028 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10029
Popular Items
Appetizers
A-1 Duck Buns
Roasted duck, cucumber, scallion, with spicy Hoisin sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-1 Chicken Satay Buns
grilled chicken satay, cucumber, scallion, served with cucumber relish. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-1 Beef Massamun Buns
Beef massamun curry, cucumber, scallion, served with cucumber relish. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-2 Pumpkin Fries
Lightly battered pumpkin fries served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-4 Roti Massamun
Slow cooked beef massamun curry served with toasted flat bread. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-5 Shrimp Triangles
Crispy shrimp triangles made of marinated ground shrimp and spring roll skin served with sweet plum sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-7 Tom Yum Wings
Deep fried breaded chicken wings coated with sweet and spicy Tom Yum flavored sauce served with lime. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-8 Thai Chicken Wings
Deep fried Thai style marinated chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-9 Curry Puffs
Curry flavored chicken, potato and onion in crispy puff pastry, served with cucumber relish. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-10 Pork & Shrimp Dumplings
Steamed or fried marinated pork, shrimp, mushroom and water chestnut wrapped in wonton skin, served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-11 Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish and toast. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-13 Spring Rolls
Mixed vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-14 Summer Roll
Rice noodles, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, basil, and shrimp in soft rice paper wrap served with spicy Hoisin sauce and ground peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-15 Chive Rice Cakes
Deep fried chive rice cake served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-16 Taro Crunch
Crispy peanut and taro cake served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-17 Crispy Calamari
Crispy fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce and spicy mayo. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Soup
SO-1 SM Tom Yum
Mushroom and cilantro in spicy lime lemongrass broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SO-1 LG Tom Yum
Mushroom and cilantro in spicy lime lemongrass broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SO-2 SM Tom Kha
Mushroom, galangal, and cilantro in creamy coconut broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SO-2 LG Tom Kha
Mushroom, galangal, and cilantro in creamy coconut broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SO-3 SM Tofu Soup
Mixed vegetable and tofu in chicken broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SO-3 LG Tofu Soup
Mixed vegetable and tofu in chicken broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SO-4 Creamy Tom Yum
Mixed seafood, mushroom, fresh chili, and cilantro in creamy lemongrass broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Salad
SA-1 Som Tum
Green papaya, tomato, peanut, fresh chili and garlic in sweet lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SA-2 Larb
Choice of Ground Chicken, Ground Beef or Tofu tossed in spicy lime dressing with scallion, red mint, and ground toasted rice. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SA-4 Duck Salad
Crispy roasted duck, pineapple, tomato, cashew nut, red onion, and scallion, in sweet and spicy lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SA-5 Shrimp Mango Salad
Mango, shrimp, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in fresh chili lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SA-6 Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, grilled pineapple, tomato, mixed greens, served with sesame dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SA-7 Thai Chicken Salad
Chicken Satay, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, carrot, cashew nut, and fried tofu served with peanut dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
The Must Try
M-1 Crispy Pork Belly
Choice of:Kana - sautéed with Chinese broccoli in garlic brown sauce.Prik Khing - string bean, carrot, bell pepper, lime leaf in spicy curry paste.Basil - sautéed with bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce.Larb - scallion, red onion, mint, ground toasted rice in spicy lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
M-2 Tilapia Fillet Fish Entree
Choice of: MANGO SALAD - mango, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in chili lime dressing. GINGER - ginger, onion, scalion, celery, and mushroom in light brown sauce. 3-FLAVOR - bell pepper, garlic, in tamarind chili sauce. THAI HERB - lemongrass, red onion, lime leaf, cashew nut, ginger, tossed in sweet chili lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
M-2 Salmon Fish Entree
Choice of: MANGO SALAD - mango, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in chili lime dressing.GINGER - ginger, onion, scalion, celery, and mushroom in light brown sauce.3-FLAVOR - bell pepper, garlic, in tamarind chili sauce.LARB - scallion, red onion, mint, ground toasted rice in spicy lime dressing.CHOO CHEE - Choo Chee curry sauce served with steamed mixed vegetables.THAI HERB - lemongrass, red onion, lime leaf, cashew nut, ginger, tossed in sweet chili lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
M-2 Whole Red Snapper
Choice of: MANGO SALAD - mango, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in chili lime dressing. GINGER - ginger, onion, scalion, celery, and mushroom in light brown sauce. 3-FLAVOR - bell pepper, garlic, in tamarind chili sauce. THAI HERB - lemongrass, red onion, lime leaf, cashew nut, ginger, tossed in sweet chili lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
M-4 Seafood Pad Cha
Mixed seafood sautéed with bell pepper, pepper corn, finger root, Thai eggplant, in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
M-5 Seafood Clay Pot Noodles
Tom Yum flavored glass noodles with mixed seafood, mushroom, lemongrass, and cilantro. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
M-7 Stewed Beef Basil
Tender and flavorful stewed beef sautéed with bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
M-8 Stewed Beef over Rice
Thai style stewed beef with five spice and Thai herbs served over rice with half boiled egg. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
M-10 Tamarind Duck
Half crispy roasted duck topped with tamarind sauce served with steamed vegetable. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
M-11 Lychee Duck Curry
Half crispy roasted duck with lychee, pineapple, tomato, string bean, bell pepper, and basil in red curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Noodles
N-1 Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-2 Pad See Ew
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-3 Pad Kee Mao
Flat rice noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-4 Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodles, egg, scallion, onion, tomato, napa cabbage in light brown sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-5 Pad Mee Tom Yum
Tom Yum flavored angel hair noodles with egg, water spinach, bell pepper, lemongrass, and cilantro. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-6 Guay Tiao Lord
Steamed flat rice noodle topped with sautéed chicken, shrimp, bean sprout, tofu, and cilantro in dark soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Fried Rice
R-1 Thai Fried Rice
Egg, scallion, and onion. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
R-2 Basil Fried Rice
Egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean, chili, and basil. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
R-3 Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
R-4 Tom Yum Fried Rice
Egg, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, lemongrass, lime juice and sweet chili paste. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
R-5 Green Curry Fried Rice
Egg, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil, and green curry paste. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Sauteed
S-1 Basil
Bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce (made traditional style - cooked with ground meat if you select chicken, pork, or beef) recommended with fried egg (+$2.5). **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
S-2 Ginger
Fresh ginger, carrot, onion, scallion, celery, and mushroom in light brown sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
S-3 Cashew nut
Onion, scallion, carrot, bell pepper, and cashew nut in sweet chili paste sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
S-4 Sweet and Sour
Pineapple, tomato, cucumber, onion, and scallion in sweet and sour sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
S-5 Prik Khing
String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in spicy curry paste sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
S-6 Garlic
Sautéed in garlic and pepper sauce served with steamed carrot and broccoli. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Curry
C-1 Red Curry
Bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil in coconut red curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
C-2 Green Curry
Bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil in coconut green curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
C-3 Panang Curry
String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in Panang curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
C-4 Pineapple Curry
Pineapple, potato, onion, and carrot in yellow curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
C-5 Pumpkin Curry
Pumpkin, string bean, bell pepper, and basil in red curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
C-6 Chicken Massamun Curry
Made traditional style - slow cooked chicken thigh, potato, onion, and peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
C-6 Beef Massamun Curry
Made traditional style - slow beef cubes with potato, onion, and peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
C-6 Vegetables Massamun Curry
Broccoli, carrot, napa cabbage, string beans, potato, onion, and peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Noodle Soup
NS-1 Creamy Tom Yum Noodle
Choice of noodles with ground pork, fish balls, shrimp, bean sprout, scallion, and half boiled egg in creamy lemongrass broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
NS-2 Beef Noodle Soup
Choice of noodles in stewed beef, beef, beef balls, bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
NS-3 Duck Noodle Soup
Choice of noodles with roasted duck, bean sprout, cilantro, scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
NS-5 Guay Jub
Rice noodle rolls with pork, crispy pork, tofu, cilantro, scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
NS-6 Curry Noodles
Thin rice noodle with stewed beef, bean sprout, tofu, ground peanut, turnip, cilantro, and half boiled egg in spicy curry sauce **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Side Order
Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Coconut Sticky Rice
Sm Peanut Sauce
Lg Peanut Sauce
Steamed Noodles
Steamed Vegetables
Fried Eggs
Boiled Eggs
Roti (2pcs)
Sweet Chili Sauce $1.00
Sweet Soy Sauce $1
Plum Sauce $1
Spicy Mayo $1
Cucumber Relish $1
Creamy Lime Sauce $1
Dessert
Fried Banana w/ Ice Cream
Fried Banana with Vanilla Ice Cream **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Sticky Rice w/ Ice Cream
Coconut sticky rice with Vanilla Ice Cream **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Mango Sticky Rice
**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Fried Ice Cream
**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Mango Mousse Cake
**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Chocolate Lava with Ice Cream
Chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Gingerale
Seltzer
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Tea (SOY)
Thai Iced Tea (OAT)
Lychee Thai Tea
Lemon Thai Tea
Shaken Black Iced Tea
Lychee Lemonade
Lemonade
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Coffee (SOY)
Thai Iced Coffee (OAT)
Black Iced Tea
Sparkling water
Hot Tea
Choice of sun sweeten raspberry, darjeeling, cool mountain mint, honey ginger, green, jasmine, oolong
Hot Coffee
Lychee Juice
Mango Juice
Pineapple Juice
Beer (Must be 21+ to order)
Singha
Thailand, Premium Lager, 5%, 12oz bottle Must be 21+ to order.
Sapporo
Japan, Japanese Lager, 5%, 12oz bottle Must be 21+ to order.
Brooklyn IPA
Brooklyn NY, Indian Pale Ale, 6.9%, 12oz bottle Must be 21+ to order.
Taiwan Lychee Beer
Taiwan, Shandy/Radler, 3.5%, 12oz can. Must be 21+ to order.
Kirin Light
Japan, Light Lager, 3.2%, 12oz bottle. Must be 21+ to order.
Stella Artois
United States, Pale Ale, 5%, 12oz bottle. Must be 21+ to order.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
MaliNee
2028 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10029