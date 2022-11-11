M-2 Salmon Fish Entree

$20.95

Choice of: MANGO SALAD - mango, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in chili lime dressing.GINGER - ginger, onion, scalion, celery, and mushroom in light brown sauce.3-FLAVOR - bell pepper, garlic, in tamarind chili sauce.LARB - scallion, red onion, mint, ground toasted rice in spicy lime dressing.CHOO CHEE - Choo Chee curry sauce served with steamed mixed vegetables.THAI HERB - lemongrass, red onion, lime leaf, cashew nut, ginger, tossed in sweet chili lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**