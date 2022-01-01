Main picView gallery

Malis 1550 New State Highway

1550 New State Highway

Raynham, MA 02767

Popular Items

Modern Nime Chow
Spicy Beef Noodle
Pho

Grilled Small Plates

Cambodia St. Grilled Corn

$8.00

Served with creamy scallion coconut sauce

Koh-Kong Shrimp

$15.00

Served with grilled asparagus and cucumber

Montreal Steak

$15.00

Skirt steak with house seasoning. Served with grilled bell pepper and cucumber

Lemongrass Beef

$15.00

House marinated skewered skirt steak. Served with Cambodian pickled mixed vegetables

Bangkok Squid

$14.00

Grilled tube squid. Served with fresh cilantro stem and cucumber

Tamarind Wings

$14.00

Grilled petite chicken wings. Served with lime garlic pepper sauce

Pork Sausage

$15.00

Soup

Crab Soup

$16.00

Jumbo lump crab meat in chicken broth

Spicy Beef Stew

$15.00

Slow cooked beef brisket with carrot, grape tomato. Served with French baguette

Meatball Soup

$14.00

Beef meatball in beef broth

Salads

Fried Papaya Salad

$15.00

Shrimp paste, lime sauce. Grape tomato and asparagus

Modern Nime Chow

$16.00

Basil, chopped romaine lettuce, ground pork with bean sprout. Served with peanut sauce

Nom Pang (French Baguette Sandwich)

Meatball Nom Pang

$14.00

Cucumber, Asian herbs

Beef BBQ Nom Pang

$14.00

Cucumber and pickled vegetables

Tofu Nom Pang

$12.00

Noodle Soup

Pho

$18.00

Thin sliced skirt steak, brisket, ribeye, and meatball

Spicy Beef Noodle

$18.00

Slow cooked brisket, ribeye, skirt steak and meatball

Phnom Penh Noodles

$19.00

Ribeye, meatball and skirt steak. Mixed noodle with scallion, fried garlic, and bean sprout. Finished with house sauce and side of beef marrow bone broth.

The 80's

$18.00

Slow cooked brisket beef stew, with carrot and papaya

Rice Plates

Grilled Pork Chop Rice

$17.00

Scrambled egg, ground pork and finished with homemade scallion oil. Side of soup and pickled vegetables

Chicken Rice/Hainan Chicken

$18.00

Slow cooked chicken breast in chicken broth. Served with yellow rice, cucumber and grape tomato

Shaking Beef

$19.00

Grilled Ribeye. Served with salad and shredded onion

Sides

White rice

$4.50

Brown Rice

$5.50

Yellow Rice

$6.50

Grilled Mixed Veggies

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Saratoga Water

$4.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Deserts

Grilled Bananas

$8.00

Veggie

Fried Tofu w/ Mix Veggie Stir Fry

$14.00

Beer | Spiked Seltzer

Social

$5.00

Tiger

$6.00

Saigon

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Leo

$6.00

Chang

$6.00

Beer of Lao

$6.00

Asahi

$6.00

Scenic New England

$7.00

67 Degree Etimoni Citra

$9.00

Rhode Trip

$9.00

Clown Shoes Space Cake

$13.00

Budlight

$5.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Kona

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Wines | Bubbles

Meomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Raymond Cabernet

$13.00

Broquel Malbec

$11.00

The Expedition Merlot

$12.00

Nivole Moscato

$13.00

Castel Firmian Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Bourgogne Chardonnay

$12.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Soju

Strawberry

$16.00

Peach

$16.00

Green Grape

$16.00

Lychee

$16.00

Grapefruit

$16.00

Flights

Margarita Flight

$25.00

Mojito Flight

$21.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Location

1550 New State Highway, Raynham, MA 02767

Directions

Main pic

