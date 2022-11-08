Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maliss Thai Restaurant 213 Washington Street

No reviews yet

213 Washington Street

Brookline, MA 02445

Pad Thai
Pad See Eew
Massaman Curry

APPETIZERS

Edamame

Edamame

$6.99

Steamed soybean in hot pot, top with pink salt.

Crispy Wonton

Crispy Wonton

$6.99

Mixed ground pork wrapped with wonton skin, served with sweet and sour peanut sauce.

Tofu Triangle

Tofu Triangle

$6.99

Deep fried of Tofu, served with sweet and sour chili sauce.

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$6.99

Deep fried of home-made vegetarian scallion pancake, served with ginger soy sauce.

Chive Dumplings

Chive Dumplings

$6.99

Steamed or fried Chive dumpling. Served with sweet ginger soy sauce.

Chicken Crispy Rolls

Chicken Crispy Rolls

$6.99

Mixed with shredded carrot, celery, ground chicken, vermicelli noodles and egg wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with sweet and sour chili sauce.

Veggies Crispy Rolls

$6.99

Mixed shred carrot, celery, cabbage, and vermicelli noodles wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with sweet and sour chili sauce.

Shrimp Crispy Rolls

Shrimp Crispy Rolls

$6.99

Marinated shrimp with house sauce wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with home-made sweet and sour sauce.

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$6.99

Steamed or fried of home-made pork dumplings. Served with sweet ginger soy sauce.

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$6.99

Choices of steamed or fried of shrimp shumai. Served with sweet ginger soy sauce.

Golden Bags

Golden Bags

$6.99

Vegetarian style, combined with yellow curry powder, potato, chopped carrot, onion and green peas wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with sweet and sour chili sauce.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$6.99

Deep fried of Brussel sprout mixed with special home-made sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$6.99

Combination of cream cheese, chopped crab meat, chopped carrot, scallions wrapped with won ton skin. Served with sweet and sour chili sauce.

Maliss Fresh Summer Rolls

Maliss Fresh Summer Rolls

$7.99

Special home-made of Maliss style, wrapped with shredded carrot, cucumber, roman heart, vermicelli noodles and basil leaves. Served with sweet and sour peanut sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$7.99

Sliced of chicken breast marinated with creamy coconut milk home-made sauce. Served with home-made peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

Beef Satay

$9.99

Sliced of beef loin marinated with creamy coconut milk home-made sauce. Served with homemade peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

Chicken Wings

$8.99

Home-made herb sauce marinated chicken wings. Served with sweet sour chili sauce.

Veggie Combo Plate

Veggie Combo Plate

$13.99

Combination of 2-veggies crispy rolls, 2-golden bag, 4-tofu triangle, 2-scallion pancake. Served with sweet and sour chili sauce and sweet ginger soy sauce.

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$15.99

Combination of (1) grilled chicken satay, (1) grilled beef satay, (2) crab rangoon, (2) veggies crispy rolls, (2) chicken crispy rolls and (2) golden bag. Served with home-made peanut sauce, sweet and sour chili sauce, and cucumber sauce.

SOUP

Tom Yum Soup

$5.99

Home-made sweet and sour broth, with tomato, mushroom, top with cilantro and scallions.

Cucumber Egg Drop Soup

$5.99

Cleared broth soup with egg drop, shrimp, cucumber, carrot, celery, and baby corn.

Wonton Soup

$5.99

Cleared chicken broth with home-made pork wonton, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions.

Tom Kha Soup

$6.99

Sweet, and sour creamy coconut milk broth with mushrooms, top with cilantro and scallions.

Wonton Noodles Soup

$13.99

Cleared chicken broth with steamed yellow noodles, home-made wonton, bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions.

Maliss Noodles Soup

$13.99

Steamed rice noodles with cleared chicken broth soup, served with bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallion.

Pork Noodle Soup

$13.99

Steamed rice noodles with cleared chicken broth soup, served with bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallion.

Beef Noodle Soup

$14.99

Steamed rice noodles with beef broth soup, served with bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallion.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$14.99

Version of Thai sweet sour and spicy broth soup with steamed noodles, bean sprout, top with ground peanut, scallions, and cilantro.

Duck Noodle Soup

$14.99

Steamed rice noodles with duck broth soup, served with bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallion.

Khao Soi

$15.99

Thai style of spicy creamy yellow curry soup with steamed rice noodles, bean sprout, top with red onion, sliced lime, scallions, cilantro, and crispy shallots.

SALADS

Fancy Salad

$9.99

Healthy fresh roman heart with shredded carrot, red onion, cucumber, tomato, top with peanut in sweet and sour sauce.

House Salad

$11.99

Mixed fresh roman heart, shredded carrot, red onion, cucumber, tomato. top with grilled chicken satay. Served with home-made peanut sauce.

Tofu Salad

$11.99

Fried tofu mixed with red onion, scallion, cilantro, grilled rice powder in spicy lime sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart and slice cucumber.

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.99

Shredded papaya, carrot, green bean mixed with chili garlic, homemade sweet and sour fish sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart, top with steamed shrimp and crush peanut.

Lab Salad

Lab Salad

$13.99

Cooked ground meats mixed with red onion, scallion, cilantro, grilled rice powder in spicy lime sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart and slice cucumber.

Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Steamed shrimp, vermicelli noodles mixed with red pepper, tomato, red onion, scallion, mushroom, cilantro in spicy sweet-sour sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart.

Yum Wonson

Yum Wonson

$14.99

Mixed seafood, ground chicken, red pepper, tomato, red pepper, scallion, cilantro, in sweet sour chili sauce, dressing with fresh roman heart top with roasted peanut.

RICE & NOODLES

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

Rice noodles stir fried with traditional pad Thai sauce, egg, bean sprout and scallion. Top with ground peanut.

Spicy Basil Pad Thai

Spicy Basil Pad Thai

A version of Thai spicy sauce stirs- fried with rice noodle, egg, carrot, onion, bell pepper and basil leaves.

Pad See Eew

Pad See Eew

Stir fried wide noodles, egg, carrot, broccoli in home-made brown sauce.

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

Vermicelli noodle stir-fried with egg, celery, carrot, onion, baby corn, scallion in home-made Maliss sauce.

Spicy Basil Pad Woon Sen

Spicy Basil Pad Woon Sen

Smoked chili garlic stir fried with vermicelli noodles, egg, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, onion, and basil leave in spicy basil sauce.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

Smoked chili garlic stir fried with wide rice noodles, bell pepper, green bean, onion, and basil leave in home-made spicy Maliss sauce.

Pad Ped Noodles

Stir fried wai wai noodle with egg, baby corn, carrot, bell pepper, bean sprout and yellow curry powder in spicy sauce.

Maliss Fried Rice

Maliss Fried Rice

Stir fried white rice with egg, Chinese broccoli, tomato, scallions in home-made Maliss sauce.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Stir fried white rice with egg, broccoli, carrot, onion, scallion in home-made Maliss sauce.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Smoked chili garlic stir fried with rice, red onion, bell pepper, basil leave in spicy basil sauce.

Mango Fried Rice

Mango Fried Rice

Stir fried white rice with egg, mango, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, in home-made Maliss sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Stir fried white rice with egg, mango, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, in home-made Maliss sauce.

MIX & STIR FRIED

Pad Kra Paw

Pad Kra Paw

Special Maliss styled, smoked chili garlic stir fried with bell pepper, onion, basil leaves, in home-made spicy Maliss sauce.

Rama Garden

Rama Garden

Steamed mix veggies top with home-made creamy peanut sauce.

Basil Leaves

Smoked chili garlic stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrot, mushroom, broccoli, basil leave in home-made Maliss sauce.

Lightly Ginger

Smoked shred ginger stir fried with bell pepper, mushroom, onion, scallion in home-made Maliss sauce.

Maliss Garden

Smoked garlic stir fried with cauliflower, bell pepper, broccoli, snow peas, green bean, carrot in home-made Maliss sauce.

Maliss Sweet & Sour

Stir fried with bell pepper, pineapple chunks, tomato, onion, cucumber, and scallion in sweet chili sauce.

Chinese Broccoli Stir Fried

Chinese Broccoli Stir Fried

Stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, carrot, mushroom in home-made Maliss sauce.

Broccoli Stir Fried

Broccoli Stir Fried

Stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms, carrot in home-made Maliss sauce.

Crispy Cashew Nuts

Crispy Cashew Nuts

Stir fried with pineapple chunks, mushroom, bell peppers, onion, scallion in home-made Maliss sauce and top with cashew nuts.

CURRY DISHES

Red Curry

Yellow Curry

Green Curry

Massaman Curry

Panang Curry

Mango Curry

SPECIAL DISHES DINNER

Eggplant Delight

$14.99

Grilled eggplant, fried tofu, bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, scallion in home-made Maliss sauce.

Spicy Eggplant

$14.99

Roasted eggplant, bell pepper, green bean, and basil leave in home-made spicy sauce.

Tamarind Tofu

$14.99

Steamed tofu, onion, bell pepper, pineapple chunk, baby corn, peas, and scallion, top with home-made tamarind sauce.

Crispy Chicken Pad Thai

$16.99

Rice noodles stir fried with traditional pad Thai sauce, egg, bean sprout and scallion. Top with crispy chicken and ground peanut.

Lort Char

$15.99

Stir fried short rice stick with sliced beef, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, chive leaves. served with triple flavors sauce.

Mee Kan Tang

$15.99

Yummy Maliss styled, stir fried wide rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, sliced beef in home-made sticky maliss sauce.

Moo Kra Tiem

$15.99

Crispy slice pork stirs fried in home-made Maliss sauce, dressing with sliced cucumber and top with crispy garlic.

Mongolian Beef

$15.99

Smoked chili garlic stir fried with sliced beef, bell peppers, onions, Mushrooms, and scallion in brown chili garlic sauce.

Honey Pork

$15.99

Grilled slice pork marinated with pineapple chunks, bell pepper, snow peas, baby corn, mushrooms, and scallion in home-made Maliss sauce.

Sweet & Sour Fish

$15.99

Crispy boneless tilapia dressing with cauliflower, carrot, snow pea top with sweet brown chili sauce and crispy shallots.

Spicy Shrimp

$16.99

Crispy shrimp with home-made spicy sauce, stir-fried with bell pepper, top with crispy basil leaves.

Ocean Fish

$18.99

Grilled salmon steak with pineapple chunks, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, baby corn stir-fried with home-made Maliss sauce.

Seafood Combo

$18.99

Mixed shrimp, scallops, squid with mushrooms, bell pepper, carrot, celery, scallion, cauliflower, in home-made Maliss sauce and top with cashew nuts.

Seafood Madness

$18.99

Combinations of shrimp, scallop, and squid stir-fired with, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, and basil leaves in home-made spicy Maliss sauce.

Choo Chee Salmon

$18.99

Grilled salmon steak cooked with creamy coconut milk, bell pepper, carrot, snow pea, broccoli, onion in choo chee paste, top with sliced lime leaves.

Tamarind Salmon

$18.99

Crispy salmon steak with triple flavor sweet, sour, and salty sauce, dressing with steamed carrot, cauliflower, broccoli, bell pepper, baby corn, and crispy shallots.

Choo Chee Duck

$21.99

Crispy boneless duck with creamy coconut milk, bell pepper, carrots, snow peas, broccoli, onion in choo chee paste and top with sliced lime leaves.

Tamarind Duck

$21.99

Crispy boneless duck top with fried shallot, home-made triple flavors sauce, dressing with steamed, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, snow pea, and pineapple chunk.

Creamy Duck

$21.99

Crispy boneless duck, bamboo, mushroom, snow pea, baby corn, tomatoes, in mixed creamy peanut sauce, and top with crush peanut.

SIDE ORDERS

White Rice

$1.99

Coconut Rice

$3.99

Sticky Rice

$2.99

Brown Rice

$2.99

Peanut Sauce

$1.99

Steamed Noodle

$2.99

Steamed Chicken

$2.99

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.99

EXTRAS

Extra Chicken

$1.99

Extra Pork

$1.99

Extra Beef

$2.99

Extra Scallops

$2.99

Extra Seafood

$4.99

Extra Tofu

$1.99

Extra Vegetable

$2.99

Extra Shrimp

$2.99

Extra Squid

$2.99

Extra Duck

$7.99

DESSERTS

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Crispy Banana Rolls

$6.99

Sweet Mango Sticky Rice

$8.99

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Iced Lemon Tea

$3.99

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Thai Bubbles Tea

$4.99

BY THE GLASS

Gruner Veltliner, Austria 2018

$9.99

Riesling, France 2015

$9.99

Pinot Gris, France 2017

$9.99

Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand 2018

$9.99

Chardonnay, France

$9.99

Chardonnay, South Africa, 2016

$9.99

Cortese di Gavi, Italy 2017

$9.99

Unoaked Chardonnay, California 2017

$9.99

Rose, Valle des Pins, France 2017

$9.99

Cinsault Rose, France 2017

$9.99

Chianti, Italy 2017

$9.99

Pinot Noir, California 2016

$9.99

Pinot Noir, Italy 2014

$9.99

Cabernet Sauvignon, California 2017

$9.99

Malbec, Argentina 2016

$9.99

Cava, Flama d'Or, Brut, Spain

$8.99

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Gruner Veltliner, Austria 2018

$39.99

BTL Riesling, France 2015

$39.99

BTL Pinot Gris, France 2017

$39.99

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand 2018

$39.99

BTL Chardonnay, France

$39.99

BTL Chardonnay, South Africa, 2016

$39.99

BTL Cortese di Gavi, Italy 2017

$39.99

BTL Unoaked Chardonnay, California 2017

$39.99

BTL Rose, Valle des Pins, France 2017

$39.99

BTL Cinsault Rose, France 2017

$39.99

BTL Chianti, Italy 2017

$39.99

BTL Pinot Noir, California 2016

$39.99

BTL Pinot Noir, Italy 2014

$39.99

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, California 2017

$39.99

BTL Malbec, Argentina 2016

$39.99

BTL Cava, Flama d'Or, Brut, Spain

$35.99

COCKTAILS

Maliss Gimlet

$11.99

Gin. Canton ginger liqueur, muddles Thai basil and ginger, syrup, fresh lime.

Brookline Blackthorn

$11.99

Gin, ginger liqueur (canton), syrup, lime juice, basil leave. and fresh ginger.

Corner Martini

$11.99

Gin, dry vermouth, orange bitters, lemon twist.

Garden Fashion

$11.99

Sugar, angostura bitter, water, bourbon, and orange peal

Back Car

$11.99

Cognac, orange liqueur (Cointreau), lemon juice, freshly squeezed, orange twist, sugar rim.

Sex On The Beach

$11.99

Vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, cranberry juice, orange wedge.

Mai Thai

$11.99

Light rum, dark rum, triple sec, orgeat syrup, grenadine, pineapple juice and orange juice.

Manhattan

$11.99

Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, orange bitters, brandied cherry, or lemon twist.

Margarita

$11.99

Blanco tequila, orange liqueur (Cointreau), lime juice, freshly squeezed, agave syrup, lime wheel and salt rim.

Blue Margarita

$11.99

Fresh squeezed lime juice, blue curacao, Tequila, lime wedge or orange slice, salt rim.

BEER [BOTTLED, CAN, DRAFT?]

Singha Beer

$5.99

Corona Extra

$5.99

Heineken

$5.99

Yuengling Lager Pennsylvania

$5.99

Allagash Tripel Maine

$6.99

Sapporo Silver

$8.99

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
213 Washington Street, Brookline, MA 02445

