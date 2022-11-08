Maliss Thai Restaurant 213 Washington Street
213 Washington Street
Brookline, MA 02445
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Edamame
Steamed soybean in hot pot, top with pink salt.
Crispy Wonton
Mixed ground pork wrapped with wonton skin, served with sweet and sour peanut sauce.
Tofu Triangle
Deep fried of Tofu, served with sweet and sour chili sauce.
Scallion Pancake
Deep fried of home-made vegetarian scallion pancake, served with ginger soy sauce.
Chive Dumplings
Steamed or fried Chive dumpling. Served with sweet ginger soy sauce.
Chicken Crispy Rolls
Mixed with shredded carrot, celery, ground chicken, vermicelli noodles and egg wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with sweet and sour chili sauce.
Veggies Crispy Rolls
Mixed shred carrot, celery, cabbage, and vermicelli noodles wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with sweet and sour chili sauce.
Shrimp Crispy Rolls
Marinated shrimp with house sauce wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with home-made sweet and sour sauce.
Pork Dumplings
Steamed or fried of home-made pork dumplings. Served with sweet ginger soy sauce.
Shrimp Shumai
Choices of steamed or fried of shrimp shumai. Served with sweet ginger soy sauce.
Golden Bags
Vegetarian style, combined with yellow curry powder, potato, chopped carrot, onion and green peas wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with sweet and sour chili sauce.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Deep fried of Brussel sprout mixed with special home-made sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Combination of cream cheese, chopped crab meat, chopped carrot, scallions wrapped with won ton skin. Served with sweet and sour chili sauce.
Maliss Fresh Summer Rolls
Special home-made of Maliss style, wrapped with shredded carrot, cucumber, roman heart, vermicelli noodles and basil leaves. Served with sweet and sour peanut sauce.
Chicken Satay
Sliced of chicken breast marinated with creamy coconut milk home-made sauce. Served with home-made peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
Beef Satay
Sliced of beef loin marinated with creamy coconut milk home-made sauce. Served with homemade peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
Chicken Wings
Home-made herb sauce marinated chicken wings. Served with sweet sour chili sauce.
Veggie Combo Plate
Combination of 2-veggies crispy rolls, 2-golden bag, 4-tofu triangle, 2-scallion pancake. Served with sweet and sour chili sauce and sweet ginger soy sauce.
Combo Plate
Combination of (1) grilled chicken satay, (1) grilled beef satay, (2) crab rangoon, (2) veggies crispy rolls, (2) chicken crispy rolls and (2) golden bag. Served with home-made peanut sauce, sweet and sour chili sauce, and cucumber sauce.
SOUP
Tom Yum Soup
Home-made sweet and sour broth, with tomato, mushroom, top with cilantro and scallions.
Cucumber Egg Drop Soup
Cleared broth soup with egg drop, shrimp, cucumber, carrot, celery, and baby corn.
Wonton Soup
Cleared chicken broth with home-made pork wonton, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions.
Tom Kha Soup
Sweet, and sour creamy coconut milk broth with mushrooms, top with cilantro and scallions.
Wonton Noodles Soup
Cleared chicken broth with steamed yellow noodles, home-made wonton, bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions.
Maliss Noodles Soup
Steamed rice noodles with cleared chicken broth soup, served with bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallion.
Pork Noodle Soup
Steamed rice noodles with cleared chicken broth soup, served with bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallion.
Beef Noodle Soup
Steamed rice noodles with beef broth soup, served with bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallion.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Version of Thai sweet sour and spicy broth soup with steamed noodles, bean sprout, top with ground peanut, scallions, and cilantro.
Duck Noodle Soup
Steamed rice noodles with duck broth soup, served with bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallion.
Khao Soi
Thai style of spicy creamy yellow curry soup with steamed rice noodles, bean sprout, top with red onion, sliced lime, scallions, cilantro, and crispy shallots.
SALADS
Fancy Salad
Healthy fresh roman heart with shredded carrot, red onion, cucumber, tomato, top with peanut in sweet and sour sauce.
House Salad
Mixed fresh roman heart, shredded carrot, red onion, cucumber, tomato. top with grilled chicken satay. Served with home-made peanut sauce.
Tofu Salad
Fried tofu mixed with red onion, scallion, cilantro, grilled rice powder in spicy lime sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart and slice cucumber.
Papaya Salad
Shredded papaya, carrot, green bean mixed with chili garlic, homemade sweet and sour fish sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart, top with steamed shrimp and crush peanut.
Lab Salad
Cooked ground meats mixed with red onion, scallion, cilantro, grilled rice powder in spicy lime sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart and slice cucumber.
Shrimp Salad
Steamed shrimp, vermicelli noodles mixed with red pepper, tomato, red onion, scallion, mushroom, cilantro in spicy sweet-sour sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart.
Yum Wonson
Mixed seafood, ground chicken, red pepper, tomato, red pepper, scallion, cilantro, in sweet sour chili sauce, dressing with fresh roman heart top with roasted peanut.
RICE & NOODLES
Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with traditional pad Thai sauce, egg, bean sprout and scallion. Top with ground peanut.
Spicy Basil Pad Thai
A version of Thai spicy sauce stirs- fried with rice noodle, egg, carrot, onion, bell pepper and basil leaves.
Pad See Eew
Stir fried wide noodles, egg, carrot, broccoli in home-made brown sauce.
Pad Woon Sen
Vermicelli noodle stir-fried with egg, celery, carrot, onion, baby corn, scallion in home-made Maliss sauce.
Spicy Basil Pad Woon Sen
Smoked chili garlic stir fried with vermicelli noodles, egg, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, onion, and basil leave in spicy basil sauce.
Drunken Noodle
Smoked chili garlic stir fried with wide rice noodles, bell pepper, green bean, onion, and basil leave in home-made spicy Maliss sauce.
Pad Ped Noodles
Stir fried wai wai noodle with egg, baby corn, carrot, bell pepper, bean sprout and yellow curry powder in spicy sauce.
Maliss Fried Rice
Stir fried white rice with egg, Chinese broccoli, tomato, scallions in home-made Maliss sauce.
Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried white rice with egg, broccoli, carrot, onion, scallion in home-made Maliss sauce.
Basil Fried Rice
Smoked chili garlic stir fried with rice, red onion, bell pepper, basil leave in spicy basil sauce.
Mango Fried Rice
Stir fried white rice with egg, mango, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, in home-made Maliss sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried white rice with egg, mango, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, in home-made Maliss sauce.
MIX & STIR FRIED
Pad Kra Paw
Special Maliss styled, smoked chili garlic stir fried with bell pepper, onion, basil leaves, in home-made spicy Maliss sauce.
Rama Garden
Steamed mix veggies top with home-made creamy peanut sauce.
Basil Leaves
Smoked chili garlic stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrot, mushroom, broccoli, basil leave in home-made Maliss sauce.
Lightly Ginger
Smoked shred ginger stir fried with bell pepper, mushroom, onion, scallion in home-made Maliss sauce.
Maliss Garden
Smoked garlic stir fried with cauliflower, bell pepper, broccoli, snow peas, green bean, carrot in home-made Maliss sauce.
Maliss Sweet & Sour
Stir fried with bell pepper, pineapple chunks, tomato, onion, cucumber, and scallion in sweet chili sauce.
Chinese Broccoli Stir Fried
Stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, carrot, mushroom in home-made Maliss sauce.
Broccoli Stir Fried
Stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms, carrot in home-made Maliss sauce.
Crispy Cashew Nuts
Stir fried with pineapple chunks, mushroom, bell peppers, onion, scallion in home-made Maliss sauce and top with cashew nuts.
SPECIAL DISHES DINNER
Eggplant Delight
Grilled eggplant, fried tofu, bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, scallion in home-made Maliss sauce.
Spicy Eggplant
Roasted eggplant, bell pepper, green bean, and basil leave in home-made spicy sauce.
Tamarind Tofu
Steamed tofu, onion, bell pepper, pineapple chunk, baby corn, peas, and scallion, top with home-made tamarind sauce.
Crispy Chicken Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with traditional pad Thai sauce, egg, bean sprout and scallion. Top with crispy chicken and ground peanut.
Lort Char
Stir fried short rice stick with sliced beef, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, chive leaves. served with triple flavors sauce.
Mee Kan Tang
Yummy Maliss styled, stir fried wide rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, sliced beef in home-made sticky maliss sauce.
Moo Kra Tiem
Crispy slice pork stirs fried in home-made Maliss sauce, dressing with sliced cucumber and top with crispy garlic.
Mongolian Beef
Smoked chili garlic stir fried with sliced beef, bell peppers, onions, Mushrooms, and scallion in brown chili garlic sauce.
Honey Pork
Grilled slice pork marinated with pineapple chunks, bell pepper, snow peas, baby corn, mushrooms, and scallion in home-made Maliss sauce.
Sweet & Sour Fish
Crispy boneless tilapia dressing with cauliflower, carrot, snow pea top with sweet brown chili sauce and crispy shallots.
Spicy Shrimp
Crispy shrimp with home-made spicy sauce, stir-fried with bell pepper, top with crispy basil leaves.
Ocean Fish
Grilled salmon steak with pineapple chunks, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, baby corn stir-fried with home-made Maliss sauce.
Seafood Combo
Mixed shrimp, scallops, squid with mushrooms, bell pepper, carrot, celery, scallion, cauliflower, in home-made Maliss sauce and top with cashew nuts.
Seafood Madness
Combinations of shrimp, scallop, and squid stir-fired with, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, and basil leaves in home-made spicy Maliss sauce.
Choo Chee Salmon
Grilled salmon steak cooked with creamy coconut milk, bell pepper, carrot, snow pea, broccoli, onion in choo chee paste, top with sliced lime leaves.
Tamarind Salmon
Crispy salmon steak with triple flavor sweet, sour, and salty sauce, dressing with steamed carrot, cauliflower, broccoli, bell pepper, baby corn, and crispy shallots.
Choo Chee Duck
Crispy boneless duck with creamy coconut milk, bell pepper, carrots, snow peas, broccoli, onion in choo chee paste and top with sliced lime leaves.
Tamarind Duck
Crispy boneless duck top with fried shallot, home-made triple flavors sauce, dressing with steamed, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, snow pea, and pineapple chunk.
Creamy Duck
Crispy boneless duck, bamboo, mushroom, snow pea, baby corn, tomatoes, in mixed creamy peanut sauce, and top with crush peanut.
SIDE ORDERS
EXTRAS
DESSERTS
NA BEVERAGES
BY THE GLASS
Gruner Veltliner, Austria 2018
Riesling, France 2015
Pinot Gris, France 2017
Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand 2018
Chardonnay, France
Chardonnay, South Africa, 2016
Cortese di Gavi, Italy 2017
Unoaked Chardonnay, California 2017
Rose, Valle des Pins, France 2017
Cinsault Rose, France 2017
Chianti, Italy 2017
Pinot Noir, California 2016
Pinot Noir, Italy 2014
Cabernet Sauvignon, California 2017
Malbec, Argentina 2016
Cava, Flama d'Or, Brut, Spain
BY THE BOTTLE
BTL Gruner Veltliner, Austria 2018
BTL Riesling, France 2015
BTL Pinot Gris, France 2017
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand 2018
BTL Chardonnay, France
BTL Chardonnay, South Africa, 2016
BTL Cortese di Gavi, Italy 2017
BTL Unoaked Chardonnay, California 2017
BTL Rose, Valle des Pins, France 2017
BTL Cinsault Rose, France 2017
BTL Chianti, Italy 2017
BTL Pinot Noir, California 2016
BTL Pinot Noir, Italy 2014
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, California 2017
BTL Malbec, Argentina 2016
BTL Cava, Flama d'Or, Brut, Spain
COCKTAILS
Maliss Gimlet
Gin. Canton ginger liqueur, muddles Thai basil and ginger, syrup, fresh lime.
Brookline Blackthorn
Gin, ginger liqueur (canton), syrup, lime juice, basil leave. and fresh ginger.
Corner Martini
Gin, dry vermouth, orange bitters, lemon twist.
Garden Fashion
Sugar, angostura bitter, water, bourbon, and orange peal
Back Car
Cognac, orange liqueur (Cointreau), lemon juice, freshly squeezed, orange twist, sugar rim.
Sex On The Beach
Vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, cranberry juice, orange wedge.
Mai Thai
Light rum, dark rum, triple sec, orgeat syrup, grenadine, pineapple juice and orange juice.
Manhattan
Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, orange bitters, brandied cherry, or lemon twist.
Margarita
Blanco tequila, orange liqueur (Cointreau), lime juice, freshly squeezed, agave syrup, lime wheel and salt rim.
Blue Margarita
Fresh squeezed lime juice, blue curacao, Tequila, lime wedge or orange slice, salt rim.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
213 Washington Street, Brookline, MA 02445