Mallard's Roadhouse 201 NW Hwy 7
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
201 NW Hwy 7, Clinton, MO 64735
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zydeco's Southern Soul & Cajun Cuisine
No Reviews
609 East Young Ave Warrensburg, MO 64093
View restaurant