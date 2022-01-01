Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mallory's - Lincoln 1451 O Street

review star

No reviews yet

1451 O Street

Lincoln, NE 68508

Order Again

Popular Items

The American Burger
California Wrap
The Cutting Board Reuben

All Day Brunch Dishes

All American Breakfast

All American Breakfast

$12.99

One of our fluffy Belgian Sugar Pearl waffles paired with a spread of fresh scrambled eggs and savory breakfast potatoes followed by two pieces of our smoked, thick-cut bacon and sausage links.

Bacon Scrambler

Bacon Scrambler

$10.99

A bed of fresh scrambled eggs and seasoned breakfast potatoes, crispy thick-cut bacon, and a sprinkle of cheddar.

Sausage Scrambler

Sausage Scrambler

$10.99

A bed of fresh scrambled eggs and seasoned breakfast potatoes topped by savory sausage links, and a sprinkle of cheddar.

Country Sausage Gravy Scrambler

Country Sausage Gravy Scrambler

$10.99

A spread of savory breakfast potatoes and fresh scrambled eggs smothered in hot country sausage gravy and melted cheddar.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99

Two large flaky biscuits smothered in hot country sausage gravy and paired with fresh scrambled eggs.

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and breakfast potatoes all wrapped up in a sun dried tomato tortilla with your choice of protein. Served with a cup of salsa.

Waffle Time!

Waffle Time!

$8.79

Belgium sugar pearl waffles! Once you try them you will want them again and again! Remember to go easy on the syrup they are great all by themselves. Add a side of blueberry bourbon jelly .99

Avocado Toast

$4.99

Fresh Avocado, hard boiled, egg, and bacon aioli on whole grain toast

Side Dishes

Side Scrambled Eggs

Side Scrambled Eggs

$2.99
Side Breakfast Potatoes

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$1.99
Side Biscuit & Gravy (1)

Side Biscuit & Gravy (1)

$4.49

Warm fluffy biscuit smothered in hot country sausage gravy.

Side Waffle (1)

Side Waffle (1)

$4.99

Belgium sugar pearl waffles! Once you try them you will want them again and again! Remember to go easy on the syrup they are great all by themselves.

Side Sausage Links (2)

Side Sausage Links (2)

$1.99
Side of Bacon (2)

Side of Bacon (2)

$2.49
Side Toast

Side Toast

$2.49

Side Gravy

$1.99

Side Bagel With Cream Cheese

$2.49

Side Salsa Cup

$0.50

Wraps

California Wrap

$11.99

A fresh tomato basil tortilla stuffed with fire-roasted grilled chicken, bacon, and havarti. The California Wrap is completed with fresh lettuce, tomato, avocado and spread with our smoky bacon aioli.

Chicken BLT Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, & bacon aioli wrapped up in our sun dried tomato tortilla!

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Crispy chicken tossed in our tangy, medium spiced, buffalo sauce and finished with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese crumbles in our sun dried tomato tortilla.

Club Wrap

$10.99

The Mallory’s Club wrapped up in our sun dried tomato tortilla! Comes with all of our club standards: turkey, ham, Swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Mallory’s signature sun dried tomato Aioli.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.49

Our smoky and creamy chicken salad wrapped up with lettuce and tomato. Light, creamy, and delicious!

Sandwiches

The Cutting Board Reuben

The Cutting Board Reuben

$10.99

The sandwich that started it all: Cuts of our savory corned beef topped with tangy kraut and drizzled with thousand island dressing served between two slices of fresh toasted marble rye. A true classic.

Mallory's Club

$12.49

The Mallory’s take on the old school, classic, club sandwich. Layered between three slices of whole grain bread, this delight comes stacked with turkey, ham, cheddar and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, thick cut bacon slices, and Mallory’s own signature sun dried tomato aioli.

The Ryan

$12.49

This savory beast of a sandwich is fit for an Irish King! Inspired and named after our staff member, The Ryan comes stacked with slices of our savory corned beef, smoked turkey breast, caramelized onions, tangy kraut, and mushrooms. Topped off with havarti and gouda cheese, Mallory’s signature sun dried tomato aioli, and served on two slices of marbled rye bread.

Corned Beef Grilled Cheese

$10.99

A griddled grilled cheese done the Mallory’s way. Fresh slices of our savory corned beef, caramelized onions, and smoked gouda cheese served on marbled rye bread.

Double Smoked Bacon BLT

$10.99

The bacon lovers dream. Slices of our thick cut bacon, lettuce & tomato and doubled down with our house made bacon aioli on whole grain bread.

The BLAT

$11.49

The bacon lovers cousin from out west. The BLAT comes with the classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato but throws on creamy fresh sliced avocado and our signature sun dried tomato aioli. Light, but filling and delicious!

Fire Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Smoky meets Savory. Our Fire Roasted Chicken Sandwich comes fully loaded with our grilled chicken breast, thick cut bacon, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and with raspberry whole grain mustard. Served on a gourmet split top bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Not your average, boring, chicken patty sandwich. Crispy chicken tenderloins topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our house made bacon aioli served atop a split top bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

For those looking for a little spice in their lives. Crispy chicken tenderloin tossed in our tangy, medium spiced, buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & bleu cheese crumbles. Served on a gourmet split top bun.

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.49

Our smoky and creamy chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on thick cut sourdough bread. A savory classic that’s sure to impress!

Classic Sandwich

$10.99

Build your own classic cold cut sandwich. Choose between any of our sliced meats, cheeses, and breads. Served cold with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Salads

The Chop!

$11.99

Grilled chicken and smoky havarti cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Topped off with fresh sliced cherry tomatoes, crisp red onions, and seasoned croutons. We suggest trying it with our raspberry vinaigrette, but you can choose your favorite flavor!

Turkey Cobb

$11.99

A classic Cobb salad done Mallory’s way. Oven roasted turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, bleu cheese, fresh cherry tomato, and seasoned croutons on a bed of mixed greens with your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crispy chicken tossed in our tangy, medium spiced, buffalo sauce on a bed of mixed greens, with bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, cherry tomato, & croutons with choice of dressing.

California Cobb

$10.99

West coast twist on a classic. Crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato, and fresh avocado on a bed of mixed greens with choice of dressing. Try is with our grilled chicken!

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, tomatoes, Caesar dressing and croutons. Add grilled or crispy chicken for $3.99

Extra Dressings

$0.50

Take 2 Menu

Build your own lighter fare! Half sandwich and half side of your choosing. Pick from any of our classic sandwich options and a list of our lighter sides. Perfect for a quick lunch, or a balanced meal!

Take 2 Menu Choices

$9.99

Burgers

The American Burger

$10.99

No frills or gimmicks here. A traditional American burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a split top bun. Simple and elegant.

The Diablo Burger

$11.99

Who says buffalo is for chicken only? This burger shows that even beef can put a spicy pep in your step! Topped with fresh bleu cheese, jalapeño slices, and our medium spiced buffalo sauce, this burger is sure to amaze. Served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a split top bun.

The Derby Burger

$12.99

Bringing some Appalachian love to Nebraska! This burger combines the savory with the succulent. Featuring our Blueberry Bourbon Pecan Jam, this mountain of a burger comes topped with cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a split top bun.

The Artisan Burger

$12.99

A gourmet burger for the ages, our Artisan burger features a spread of our smoky apple bacon jam toasted onto our split top buns with melty smoked Gouda cheese. We finish it off with our standard lettuce, tomato, and crisp red onions for a perfect medley of flavors.

Irish Classic Burger

$12.99

Who says you can’t make a Reuben into a burger? Combining flavors from both sides of the Atlantic, we top this burger with savory cuts of our corned beef, fresh kraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and our standard lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Havarti Mushroom Burger

$12.99

A Mallory's twist on a classic mushroom & Swiss burger. We swap out the Swiss with our rich Havarti cheese, and top of off with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and our standard lettuce, tomatoes, and crisp red onions all atop a gourmet split top bun.

California Burger

$12.99

A classic West Coast fare, our California burger comes topped with fresh sliced avocado, rich havarti cheese, bacon, and our standard lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion on a gourmet split top bun.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$11.99

A favorite across all 50 states. Our BBQ Bacon Burger features the delicious, smoky, flavor of Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ paired with melty cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, and crisp red onions. Served on a split top bun.

Dawgs

Classic Dawg

$8.00

The greatest classic American cinema actor, Humphrey Bogart, once said that “A hotdog at the game beats roast beef at the Ritz.” We took that to heart with our Classic Dawg. Coming simple, yet elegant, this all-beef dawg comes with your choice of mustard on a classic ballpark style bun.

Chili & Cheese Dawg

$8.50

Who doesn’t love a little chili and cheese with their hotdog? This Dawg comes loaded with all-beef chili and shredded cheddar cheese on a ball park style bun

Chicago Style

$8.99

Coming straight from the Windy City to Lincoln, this Dawg has all the classic fixings. Piled up with cucumbers, tomatoes, a dill pickle spear, sport peppers, and diced onion on a traditional poppy seed bun

Coney Island Dawg

$8.50

We at Mallory’s are taking you back to your favorite carnival days with this Dawg. Just as if you were on a Ferris wheel at Coney Island, our Coney Dawg comes complete with our all-beef chili, diced onions, and a spread of classic American yellow mustard on a fluffy ballpark style bun.

Sweets

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Double Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$2.49

Lemon Cooler Cookie

$2.49

Sides

Side Pickle Spear

$0.99

Side Kettle Chips

$1.99

Side French Fries

$2.79

Side Potato Salad

$2.49

Side Mac

$3.99

Side Soup of Day

$3.99

Side Bowl Soup of Day

$5.99

Side Chili

$3.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Mixed greens, cheddar, cucumber, tomato and croutons with choice of dressing

Side Cole Slaw

$2.49

Side Sauce

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Monster Energy

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Mallorys Gastro Pub & Cafe is a trifecta fused with American cuisine and a touch of Irish flair.Mallory’s cafe and Gastro Pub was created to deliver great food, drinks, and service. We offer Delivery and Full service catering. From meat and cheese trays, salad platters and boxed lunches to our signature dishes.

Location

1451 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

