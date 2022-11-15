Restaurant header imageView gallery

Malo

review star

No reviews yet

900 Mulberry St

Des Moines, IA 50309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegan Burrito
3 Taco Mix & Match
Burrito

Include Silverware?

Would you like us to include silverware?

Yes

No

Lunch Appetizers

Avocado Tomatillo Salsa

$2.50

Fresh lime, cilantro and serrano chile

Charred Jalapeno & Serrano

$2.50

Wood-fired green chiles, apple cider vinegar

Chipotle Crema

$2.50

Sour cream, chipotle pepper puree, lime juice

House Salsa

House Salsa

Pureed tomato, jalapeno and cilantro

Julio's Hot Salsa

$2.50

Charred jalapeno and onion

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Diced tomato, jalapeno, onion and cilantro

Vegan Crema

$2.50

Veganaise, chipotle, lime, salt

Avocado Tostada

Avocado Tostada

$8.49

Avocado, crispy maseca tortilla, pumpkin seeds, pickled onion, fresh cilantro, chipotle crema and queso fresco

Small Queso Malo

$4.00

Small Guacamole

$4.00

Fresh lime, cilantro, jalapeno

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.99

Queso fresco, pickled Anaheim chiles, pumpkin seeds and aioli

Large Guacamole

$7.99

Fresh lime, cilantro, jalapeno

Large Queso Malo

$7.99

Calamari

$13.99

Crispy calamari and fried jalapeno with roasted jalapeno aioli

Chorizo Queso

Chorizo Queso

$12.99

Queso Malo, pork chorizo, feta, pico de gallo

Cucumber & Jicama Ceviche

Cucumber & Jicama Ceviche

$8.49Out of stock

Green chile and lime marinated cucumber, fresh jicama and cilantro

Fried Shrimp Tacos

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Three flash-fried, crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chopped shrimp, fresh jalapeno and cilantro, served with romana salad and chipotle crema

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$12.99

Oaxaca-style melted cheese, roasted poblano pepper and onion with fresh tortillas and lime

Large Drunken Nachos

Large Drunken Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, queso, black beans, guacamole, shredded cheddar, lettuce and chipotle crema

Large Seafood Nachos

Large Seafood Nachos

$19.99

Tortilla chips, shrimp, crab, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, Iowa corn salsa, jack cheese, shredded lettuce and chipotle crema

Loaded Guacamole

Loaded Guacamole

$12.99

Bacon, green onion, cilantro, cheddar, pico de gallo, sweet corn

Lobster Corn Queso

Lobster Corn Queso

$18.99

Queso Malo, lobster, sweet corn, charred jalapeno, lime, cilantro, green onion

Pork Belly Guacamole

Pork Belly Guacamole

$12.99

Pork belly, pineapple, feta, cilantro, onion

Portobello Adobada Queso

Portobello Adobada Queso

$12.99

Queso Malo, queso fresco, wood-grilled portobell, green onion

Pork Belly Pupusa

Pork Belly Pupusa

$15.99

Handmade corn masa, melted cheese, smoked pork belly; with romana salad, house salsa

The Trio

The Trio

$6.99

Your choice of 3 salsa with tortilla chips

Seared Tuna

Seared Tuna

$14.99

Rare tuna, green chile and lime marinated jicama and cucumber, cilantro, fiery adobo sauce

Beef Barbacoa Mini Quesadillas

Beef Barbacoa Mini Quesadillas

$17.99

Three small corn quesadillas, beef shortrib, cheese, dipping jus

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.99

Poached shrimp, pico de gallo, jalapenos and lime juice served with tortilla chips

Spicy Shrimp Guacamole

Spicy Shrimp Guacamole

$12.99

Shrimp, jalapeno, cucumber, onion, cilantro

Small Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.49

Queso fresco, pickled Anaheim chiles, pumpkin seeds and aioli

Small Drunken Nachos

Small Drunken Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, queso, black beans, guacamole, shredded cheddar, lettuce and chipotle crema

Small Tot'chos

Small Tot'chos

$11.99

Grande tots, queso, cheddar, carne molida, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and chipotle crema

Large Tot'chos

Large Tot'chos

$16.99

Grande tots, queso, cheddar, carne molida, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and chipotle crema

Small Seafood Nachos

Small Seafood Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips, shrimp, crab, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, Iowa corn salsa, jack cheese, shredded lettuce and chipotle crema

Lunch Entrees

Fajita

Fajita

$20.99

Choice of grilled chicken breast, shrimp, carnitas, salmon, portoblello or filet mignon(+$7), with bell peppers, onions, garlic butter, shredded lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

Tamales de Carnitas

$18.99

Luisa's spicy pork tamales with tomatillo salsa and queso fresco, fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice

Burrito

Burrito

$16.99

Crispy tots, refried black beans, lettuce, cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo and guacamole on a flour tortilla with Spanish rice and refried beans

Vegan Burrito

$15.99

Crispy tots, roasted poblano pepper and onion, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, vegan crema and guacamole on a flour tortilla or on bed of lettuce with Spanish rice and refried black beans

#9

$19.99

One chile relleno, one chicken enchilada, one pork tamale, refried black beans and Spanish rice

Small Cheese Enchiladas

$14.99

House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice

Large Cheese Enchiladas

Large Cheese Enchiladas

$19.99

House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice

Small Chicken Enchiladas

$14.99

House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice

Large Chicken Enchiladas

Large Chicken Enchiladas

$19.99

House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice

Small Seafood Enchiladas

$20.99

House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice

Large Seafood Enchiladas

Large Seafood Enchiladas

$25.99

House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice

Chiles Rellenos

$14.99

Grilled poblano pepper stuffed with Monterey Jack and mozzarella cheese, battered and griddled, dressed with red, green or white sauce; with romana salad, Spanish rice, flour tortillas and refried black beans

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla, with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Fajita Filet

Fajita Filet

$27.99

Lunch Sandwiches

Malo Beyond Burger (Vegan)

$17.99

Beyond burger with caramelized onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun

Burrito Bowl

$16.99

Crispy tots, refried black beans, lettuce, cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo and guacamole on bed of lettuce with Spanish rice and refried beans

Cheeseburger

$15.99
Cuban

Cuban

$15.99

Pork carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, mustard and jalapeno aioli on South Union Bakery hoagie

Hamburger

$15.99

Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Wood-fire grilled chicken breast, bacon, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and lime aioli on a brioche bun

Mahi Torta

Mahi Torta

$15.99

Blackened mahi mahi, greens, grilled pineapple vinaigrette, pickled onion slaw and guacamole on a brioche bun

Malo Burger

$15.99

Wood-grilled 8 oz burger with bacon, caramelized onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun

Lunch Sides

Crispy Yuca

Crispy Yuca

$5.00

Mojo de ajo

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Black Bean Salsa

$4.00

Sweet corn, charred jalapeno, fresh lime and cilantro

Charred Iowa Corn

$4.00

elote-style; off the cob

Malo Fries

$5.00

fries, onion, cilantro, roasted jalapeno aioli

Mexican Market Fruit Cup

Mexican Market Fruit Cup

$5.00

Sweet chile-dusted fresh fruit, jicama and cucumber

Grilled Portobellos

$4.00

Queso fresco

Refried Black Beans

$4.00

Seasoned black beans, carrot, onion

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Roasted chiles, charred tomato

Malo Tots

$5.00

Lunch Soup/Salad

Soup & Salad Combo

$13.99

Side salad(Malo, Gringa or Caesar) with cup of soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl

$6.99

With cheese blend and fried tortilla strips

Posole Colorado Soup - Bowl

Posole Colorado Soup - Bowl

$6.99

Iowa pork carnitas, hominy, rich and spicy red chile broth, fresh onion and cilantro

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup

$4.99

With cheese blend and fried tortilla strips

Posole Colorado Soup - Cup

$4.99

Iowa pork carnitas, hominy, rich and spicy red chile broth, fresh onion and cilantro

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.99

Regular Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine, Caesar dressing, fried tortilla strips

Regular Gringa Salad

$8.49

Romaine, ranchera dressing, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crispy onion strings

Regular Malo Salad

$8.49

Mixed greens, queso fresco, toasted almonds, orange and agave-white balsamic vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon Salad

Blackened Salmon Salad

$16.99

7 oz blackened salmon, mixed greens, grilled pineapple vinaigrette, feta cheese and pumpkin seeds

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Grilled or blackened chicken, bacon, mixed greens, feta, avocado, tomatoes, corn salsa and chipotle ranch

Large Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine, Caesar dressing, fried tortilla strips

Large Gringa Salad

$13.99

Romaine, ranchera dressing, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crispy onion strings

Large Malo Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, queso fresco, toasted almonds, orange and agave-white balsamic vinaigrette

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.99

Carne molida, mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, black beans, corn salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle ranch

Baby Caesar

$4.99

Baby Gringa

$4.99

Baby Malo

$4.99

Lunch Tacos

Mix & Match Two-Taco Lunch Combo

$13.99

Two tacos of your choice with side or baby Malo, Gringa or Caesar salad

Al Pastor Tacos

$13.99

Chile-marinated pork shoulder; pineapple

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.99

Carne asada, cheese

Crispy Onion & Avocado Tacos

$13.99

Fresh avocado, crispy onion and pico de gallo

Beef Barbacoa Tacos

$17.99

Braised beef in Jorge's salsa

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$13.99

Roasted pork, cheese

Chorizo Tacos

$17.99

house-made pork chorizo, feta cheese, cabbage

Codfish Frito Tacos

$13.99

fried, beer-battered cod, chipotle slaw

Do Pescados Tacos

$18.99

Grilled or beer-battered, lobster slaw, pico de gallo

Gringa Tacos

$16.99

Chicken breast, bacon, cheese

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.99

Grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, pickled onion

Carne Molida Tacos

$11.99

Ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese

Pork Belly Tacos

$16.99

Smoked pork belly, corn salsa and cheese

Portobello Tacos

$13.99

Chile-marinated portobello, queso fresco

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Seasoned shrimp, cabbage

Seared Beef Tenderloin Tacos

$19.99

Chipotle rubbed-filet mignon, Iowa corn salsa, crispy onions, jalapeno aioli

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$11.99

Shredded chipotle chicken breast, cabbage

3 Taco Mix & Match

$18.99

Choose any three tacos; (include Seared Beef Tenderloin + $1)

Sng Al Pastor

$4.99

Sng Asada

$5.99

Sng Avocado

$4.99

Sng Gringa

$5.99

Sng Molida

$3.99

Sng Pork Belly

$5.99

Sng Portobello

$4.99

Sng Shrimp

$5.99

Sng Tinga

$3.99

Sng Tenderloin

$7.99

Sng Carnitas

$4.99

Sng Chorizo

$5.99

Sng Cod Frito

$5.99

Sng Dos Pescados

$6.99

Sng Mahi Mahi

$5.99

Sng Barbacoa

$5.99

Lunch Kid/Dessert

Fried Pie

$7.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Choc Cake

$7.99

Churros

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Include Silverware?

Would you like us to include silverware?

Yes

No

Dinner Appetizers

Avocado Tomatillo Salsa

$2.50

Fresh lime, cilantro and serrano chile

Charred Jalapeno & Serrano

$2.50

Wood-fired green chiles, apple cider vinegar

Chipotle Crema

$2.50

Sour cream, chipotle pepper puree, lime juice

House Salsa

Pureed tomato, jalapeno and cilantro

Julio's Hot Salsa

$2.50

Charred jalapeno and onion

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Diced tomato, jalapeno, onion and cilantro

Vegan Crema

$2.50

Veganaise, chipotle, lime, salt

Avocado Tostada

$8.49

Avocado, crispy maseca tortilla, pumpkin seeds, pickled onion, fresh cilantro, chipotle crema and queso fresco

Small Queso Malo

$4.00

Small Guacamole

$4.00

Fresh lime, cilantro, jalapeno

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.99

Queso fresco, pickled Anaheim chiles, pumpkin seeds and aioli

Large Guacamole

$7.99

Fresh lime, cilantro, jalapeno

Large Queso Malo

$7.99

Calamari

$13.99

Crispy calamari and fried jalapeno with roasted jalapeno aioli

Chorizo Queso

$12.99

Queso Malo, pork chorizo, feta, pico de gallo

Cucumber & Jicama Ceviche

$8.49

Green chile and lime marinated cucumber, fresh jicama and cilantro

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Three flash-fried, crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chopped shrimp, fresh jalapeno and cilantro, served with romana salad and chipotle crema

Queso Fundido

$12.99

Oaxaca-style melted cheese, roasted poblano pepper and onion with fresh tortillas and lime

Large Drunken Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, queso, black beans, guacamole, shredded cheddar, lettuce and chipotle crema

Large Seafood Nachos

$19.99

Tortilla chips, shrimp, crab, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, Iowa corn salsa, jack cheese, shredded lettuce and chipotle crema

Loaded Guacamole

$12.99

Bacon, green onion, cilantro, cheddar, pico de gallo, sweet corn

Lobster Corn Queso

$18.99

Queso Malo, lobster, sweet corn, charred jalapeno, lime, cilantro, green onion

Pork Belly Guacamole

$12.99

Pork belly, pineapple, feta, cilantro, onion

Portobello Adobada Queso

$12.99

Queso Malo, queso fresco, wood-grilled portobell, green onion

Pork Belly Pupusa

$15.99

Handmade corn masa, melted cheese, smoked pork belly; with romana salad, house salsa

The Trio

$6.99

Your choice of 3 salsa with tortilla chips

Seared Tuna

$14.99

Rare tuna, green chile and lime marinated jicama and cucumber, cilantro, fiery adobo sauce

Beef Barbacoa Mini Quesadillas

$17.99

Three small corn quesadillas, beef shortrib, cheese, dipping jus

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.99

Poached shrimp, pico de gallo, jalapenos and lime juice served with tortilla chips

Spicy Shrimp Guacamole

$12.99

Shrimp, jalapeno, cucumber, onion, cilantro

Small Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.49

Queso fresco, pickled Anaheim chiles, pumpkin seeds and aioli

Small Drunken Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, queso, black beans, guacamole, shredded cheddar, lettuce and chipotle crema

Small Tot'chos

$11.99

Grande tots, queso, cheddar, carne molida, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and chipotle crema

Large Tot'chos

$16.99

Grande tots, queso, cheddar, carne molida, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and chipotle crema

Small Seafood Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips, shrimp, crab, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, Iowa corn salsa, jack cheese, shredded lettuce and chipotle crema

Dinner Soup/Salad

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl

$6.99

With cheese blend and fried tortilla strips

Posole Colorado Soup - Bowl

Posole Colorado Soup - Bowl

$6.99

Iowa pork carnitas, hominy, rich and spicy red chile broth, fresh onion and cilantro

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup

$4.99

With cheese blend and fried tortilla strips

Posole Colorado Soup - Cup

$4.99

Iowa pork carnitas, hominy, rich and spicy red chile broth, fresh onion and cilantro

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.99

Regular Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine, Caesar dressing, fried tortilla strips

Regular Gringa Salad

$8.49

Romaine, ranchera dressing, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crispy onion strings

Regular Malo Salad

$8.49

Mixed greens, queso fresco, toasted almonds, orange and agave-white balsamic vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon Salad

Blackened Salmon Salad

$16.99

7 oz blackened salmon, mixed greens, grilled pineapple vinaigrette, feta cheese and pumpkin seeds

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Grilled or blackened chicken, bacon, mixed greens, feta, avocado, tomatoes, corn salsa and chipotle ranch

Large Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine, Caesar dressing, fried tortilla strips

Large Gringa Salad

$13.99

Romaine, ranchera dressing, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crispy onion strings

Large Malo Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, queso fresco, toasted almonds, orange and agave-white balsamic vinaigrette

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.99

Carne molida, mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, black beans, corn salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle ranch

Baby Caesar

$4.99

Baby Gringa

$4.99

Baby Malo

$4.99

Dinner Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$15.99
Cuban

Cuban

$15.99

Pork carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, mustard and jalapeno aioli on South Union Bakery hoagie

Hamburger

$15.99
Mahi Torta

Mahi Torta

$15.99

Blackened mahi mahi, greens, grilled pineapple vinaigrette, pickled onion slaw and guacamole on a brioche bun

Malo Burger

$15.99

Wood-grilled 8 oz burger with bacon, caramelized onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun

Dinner Entrees

#17

$25.99

Two carne asada tacos, two chicken enchiladas and tamale de carnitas. fresh lime and romana salad

Roasted Beef Barbacoa

$25.99

Slow roasted, shredded beef with avocado tomatillo salsa, bell peppers, onions, refried beans and Spanish rice

Roast Pork Carnitas

$23.99

With New Mexico green chile sauce and pickled onion, refried beans and Spanish rice

Fajita

Fajita

$20.99

Choice of grilled chicken breast, shrimp, carnitas, salmon, portoblello or filet mignon(+$7), with bell peppers, onions, garlic butter, shredded lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

Fajita Filet

$27.99

Salmon

$25.99

Grilled fresh salmon filet with an orange chipotle glaze, asparagus and Spanish rice

Shrimp a la Crema

$26.99

Charred poblano pepper and onion, sour cream, avocado and queso fresco, refried beans and Spanish rice

Tamales de Carnitas

$18.99

Luisa's spicy pork tamales with tomatillo salsa and queso fresco, fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice

Wood Grilled Chicken

$22.99

Charred poblanos, avocado cream sauce, refried beans and Spanish rice

Burrito

Burrito

$16.99

Crispy tots, refried black beans, lettuce, cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo and guacamole on a flour tortilla with Spanish rice and refried beans

Vegan Burrito

$15.99

Crispy tots, roasted poblano pepper and onion, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, vegan crema and guacamole on a flour tortilla or on bed of lettuce with Spanish rice and refried black beans

#9

$19.99

One chile relleno, one chicken enchilada, one pork tamale, refried black beans and Spanish rice

Large Cheese Enchilada

$19.99

House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice

Large Chicken Enchilada

$19.99

House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice

Large Seafood Enchilada

$25.99

House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla, with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Dinner Tacos

3 Taco Mix & Match

$18.99

Choose any three tacos; (include Seared Beef Tenderloin + $1)

Al Pastor Tacos

$13.99

Chile-marinated pork shoulder; pineapple

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.99

Carne asada, cheese

Crispy Onion & Avocado Tacos

$13.99

Fresh avocado, crispy onion and pico de gallo

Beef Barbacoa Tacos

$17.99

Braised beef in Jorge's salsa

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$13.99

Roasted pork, cheese

Chorizo Tacos

$17.99

house-made pork chorizo, feta cheese, cabbage

Codfish Frito Tacos

$13.99

fried, beer-battered cod, chipotle slaw

Dos Pescados Tacos

$18.99

Grilled or beer-battered, lobster slaw, pico de gallo

Gringa Tacos

$16.99

Chicken breast, bacon, cheese

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.99

Grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, pickled onion

Carne Molida Tacos

$11.99

Ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese

Pork Belly Tacos

$16.99

Smoked pork belly, corn salsa and cheese

Portobello Tacos

$13.99

Chile-marinated portobello, queso fresco

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Seasoned shrimp, cabbage

Seared Beef Tenderloin Tacos

$19.99

Chipotle rubbed-filet mignon, Iowa corn salsa, crispy onions, jalapeno aioli

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$11.99

Shredded chipotle chicken breast, cabbage

Sng Molida

$3.99

Sng Tinga

$3.99

Sng Al Pastor

$4.99

Sng Asada

$5.99

Sng Avocado

$4.99

Sng Gringa

$5.99

Sng Pork Belly

$5.99

Sng Portobello

$4.99

Sng Shrimp

$5.99

Sng Tenderloin

$7.99

Sng Carnitas

$4.99

Sng Chorizo

$5.99

Sng Cod Frito

$5.99

Sng Dos Pescados

$6.99

Sng Mahi Mahi

$5.99

Sng Barbacoa

$5.99

Sng Molida

$3.99

Sng Tinga

$3.99

Dinner Kid/Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.99

Choc Cake

$7.99

Churros

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Vegan Tres Leches

$9.00Out of stock

Dinner Sides

Crispy Yuca

Crispy Yuca

$5.00

Mojo de ajo

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Black Bean Salsa

$4.00

Sweet corn, charred jalapeno, fresh lime and cilantro

Charred Iowa Corn

$4.00

elote-style; off the cob

Malo Fries

$5.00

fries, onion, cilantro, roasted jalapeno aioli

Mexican Market Fruit Cup

Mexican Market Fruit Cup

$5.00

Sweet chile-dusted fresh fruit, jicama and cucumber

Grilled Portobellos

$4.00

Queso fresco

Refried Black Beans

$4.00

Seasoned black beans, carrot, onion

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Roasted chiles, charred tomato

Malo Tots

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

MALO is Des Moines’ destination for Latin cuisine. From classic Havana cocktails to inventive Mexican dishes, MALO celebrates all the flavors of Latin America. Soy MALO, soy todo el país. Metered street parking (free on weekends and after 6pm) is available directly in front of Malo as well as on adjacent streets. Free parking is also available in the Wells Fargo garage at the southeast corner of 9th and Mulberry after 5pm and on weekends

Website

Location

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA 50309

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bubba Southern Comforts - 200 10th St
orange starNo Reviews
200 10th St Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub - 210 SW 11th St
orange starNo Reviews
210 SW 11th St Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Vibes Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1303 Walnut Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Django - 1420 Locust St
orange starNo Reviews
1420 Locust St Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Exile Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
1514 Walnut Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Hessen Haus
orange star4.4 • 1,365
101 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Des Moines

Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown
orange star4.5 • 3,821
223 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Chi
orange star4.7 • 2,516
5418 Douglas Ave Des Moines, IA 50310
View restaurantnext
Scornovacca's Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,794
1930 SE 14th St Des Moines, IA 50320
View restaurantnext
Hessen Haus
orange star4.4 • 1,365
101 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,227
400 SE 6th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
University Library Cafe
orange star4.6 • 884
3506 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Des Moines
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston