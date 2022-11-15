- Home
- /
- Des Moines
- /
- Malo
Malo
No reviews yet
900 Mulberry St
Des Moines, IA 50309
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Lunch Appetizers
Avocado Tomatillo Salsa
Fresh lime, cilantro and serrano chile
Charred Jalapeno & Serrano
Wood-fired green chiles, apple cider vinegar
Chipotle Crema
Sour cream, chipotle pepper puree, lime juice
House Salsa
Pureed tomato, jalapeno and cilantro
Julio's Hot Salsa
Charred jalapeno and onion
Pico de Gallo
Diced tomato, jalapeno, onion and cilantro
Vegan Crema
Veganaise, chipotle, lime, salt
Avocado Tostada
Avocado, crispy maseca tortilla, pumpkin seeds, pickled onion, fresh cilantro, chipotle crema and queso fresco
Small Queso Malo
Small Guacamole
Fresh lime, cilantro, jalapeno
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Queso fresco, pickled Anaheim chiles, pumpkin seeds and aioli
Large Guacamole
Fresh lime, cilantro, jalapeno
Large Queso Malo
Calamari
Crispy calamari and fried jalapeno with roasted jalapeno aioli
Chorizo Queso
Queso Malo, pork chorizo, feta, pico de gallo
Cucumber & Jicama Ceviche
Green chile and lime marinated cucumber, fresh jicama and cilantro
Fried Shrimp Tacos
Three flash-fried, crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chopped shrimp, fresh jalapeno and cilantro, served with romana salad and chipotle crema
Queso Fundido
Oaxaca-style melted cheese, roasted poblano pepper and onion with fresh tortillas and lime
Large Drunken Nachos
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, queso, black beans, guacamole, shredded cheddar, lettuce and chipotle crema
Large Seafood Nachos
Tortilla chips, shrimp, crab, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, Iowa corn salsa, jack cheese, shredded lettuce and chipotle crema
Loaded Guacamole
Bacon, green onion, cilantro, cheddar, pico de gallo, sweet corn
Lobster Corn Queso
Queso Malo, lobster, sweet corn, charred jalapeno, lime, cilantro, green onion
Pork Belly Guacamole
Pork belly, pineapple, feta, cilantro, onion
Portobello Adobada Queso
Queso Malo, queso fresco, wood-grilled portobell, green onion
Pork Belly Pupusa
Handmade corn masa, melted cheese, smoked pork belly; with romana salad, house salsa
The Trio
Your choice of 3 salsa with tortilla chips
Seared Tuna
Rare tuna, green chile and lime marinated jicama and cucumber, cilantro, fiery adobo sauce
Beef Barbacoa Mini Quesadillas
Three small corn quesadillas, beef shortrib, cheese, dipping jus
Shrimp Ceviche
Poached shrimp, pico de gallo, jalapenos and lime juice served with tortilla chips
Spicy Shrimp Guacamole
Shrimp, jalapeno, cucumber, onion, cilantro
Small Fried Brussels Sprouts
Queso fresco, pickled Anaheim chiles, pumpkin seeds and aioli
Small Drunken Nachos
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, queso, black beans, guacamole, shredded cheddar, lettuce and chipotle crema
Small Tot'chos
Grande tots, queso, cheddar, carne molida, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and chipotle crema
Large Tot'chos
Grande tots, queso, cheddar, carne molida, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and chipotle crema
Small Seafood Nachos
Tortilla chips, shrimp, crab, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, Iowa corn salsa, jack cheese, shredded lettuce and chipotle crema
Lunch Entrees
Fajita
Choice of grilled chicken breast, shrimp, carnitas, salmon, portoblello or filet mignon(+$7), with bell peppers, onions, garlic butter, shredded lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
Tamales de Carnitas
Luisa's spicy pork tamales with tomatillo salsa and queso fresco, fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Burrito
Crispy tots, refried black beans, lettuce, cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo and guacamole on a flour tortilla with Spanish rice and refried beans
Vegan Burrito
Crispy tots, roasted poblano pepper and onion, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, vegan crema and guacamole on a flour tortilla or on bed of lettuce with Spanish rice and refried black beans
#9
One chile relleno, one chicken enchilada, one pork tamale, refried black beans and Spanish rice
Small Cheese Enchiladas
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Large Cheese Enchiladas
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Small Chicken Enchiladas
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Large Chicken Enchiladas
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Small Seafood Enchiladas
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Large Seafood Enchiladas
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Chiles Rellenos
Grilled poblano pepper stuffed with Monterey Jack and mozzarella cheese, battered and griddled, dressed with red, green or white sauce; with romana salad, Spanish rice, flour tortillas and refried black beans
Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla, with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Fajita Filet
Lunch Sandwiches
Malo Beyond Burger (Vegan)
Beyond burger with caramelized onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
Burrito Bowl
Crispy tots, refried black beans, lettuce, cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo and guacamole on bed of lettuce with Spanish rice and refried beans
Cheeseburger
Cuban
Pork carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, mustard and jalapeno aioli on South Union Bakery hoagie
Hamburger
Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
Wood-fire grilled chicken breast, bacon, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and lime aioli on a brioche bun
Mahi Torta
Blackened mahi mahi, greens, grilled pineapple vinaigrette, pickled onion slaw and guacamole on a brioche bun
Malo Burger
Wood-grilled 8 oz burger with bacon, caramelized onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
Lunch Sides
Crispy Yuca
Mojo de ajo
Side Asparagus
Black Bean Salsa
Sweet corn, charred jalapeno, fresh lime and cilantro
Charred Iowa Corn
elote-style; off the cob
Malo Fries
fries, onion, cilantro, roasted jalapeno aioli
Mexican Market Fruit Cup
Sweet chile-dusted fresh fruit, jicama and cucumber
Grilled Portobellos
Queso fresco
Refried Black Beans
Seasoned black beans, carrot, onion
Spanish Rice
Roasted chiles, charred tomato
Malo Tots
Lunch Soup/Salad
Soup & Salad Combo
Side salad(Malo, Gringa or Caesar) with cup of soup
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl
With cheese blend and fried tortilla strips
Posole Colorado Soup - Bowl
Iowa pork carnitas, hominy, rich and spicy red chile broth, fresh onion and cilantro
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup
With cheese blend and fried tortilla strips
Posole Colorado Soup - Cup
Iowa pork carnitas, hominy, rich and spicy red chile broth, fresh onion and cilantro
Soup of the Day - Cup
Regular Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar dressing, fried tortilla strips
Regular Gringa Salad
Romaine, ranchera dressing, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crispy onion strings
Regular Malo Salad
Mixed greens, queso fresco, toasted almonds, orange and agave-white balsamic vinaigrette
Blackened Salmon Salad
7 oz blackened salmon, mixed greens, grilled pineapple vinaigrette, feta cheese and pumpkin seeds
Cobb Salad
Grilled or blackened chicken, bacon, mixed greens, feta, avocado, tomatoes, corn salsa and chipotle ranch
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar dressing, fried tortilla strips
Large Gringa Salad
Romaine, ranchera dressing, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crispy onion strings
Large Malo Salad
Mixed greens, queso fresco, toasted almonds, orange and agave-white balsamic vinaigrette
Taco Salad
Carne molida, mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, black beans, corn salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle ranch
Baby Caesar
Baby Gringa
Baby Malo
Lunch Tacos
Mix & Match Two-Taco Lunch Combo
Two tacos of your choice with side or baby Malo, Gringa or Caesar salad
Al Pastor Tacos
Chile-marinated pork shoulder; pineapple
Carne Asada Tacos
Carne asada, cheese
Crispy Onion & Avocado Tacos
Fresh avocado, crispy onion and pico de gallo
Beef Barbacoa Tacos
Braised beef in Jorge's salsa
Pork Carnitas Tacos
Roasted pork, cheese
Chorizo Tacos
house-made pork chorizo, feta cheese, cabbage
Codfish Frito Tacos
fried, beer-battered cod, chipotle slaw
Do Pescados Tacos
Grilled or beer-battered, lobster slaw, pico de gallo
Gringa Tacos
Chicken breast, bacon, cheese
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, pickled onion
Carne Molida Tacos
Ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese
Pork Belly Tacos
Smoked pork belly, corn salsa and cheese
Portobello Tacos
Chile-marinated portobello, queso fresco
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Seasoned shrimp, cabbage
Seared Beef Tenderloin Tacos
Chipotle rubbed-filet mignon, Iowa corn salsa, crispy onions, jalapeno aioli
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Shredded chipotle chicken breast, cabbage
3 Taco Mix & Match
Choose any three tacos; (include Seared Beef Tenderloin + $1)
Sng Al Pastor
Sng Asada
Sng Avocado
Sng Gringa
Sng Molida
Sng Pork Belly
Sng Portobello
Sng Shrimp
Sng Tinga
Sng Tenderloin
Sng Carnitas
Sng Chorizo
Sng Cod Frito
Sng Dos Pescados
Sng Mahi Mahi
Sng Barbacoa
Lunch Kid/Dessert
Dinner Appetizers
Avocado Tomatillo Salsa
Fresh lime, cilantro and serrano chile
Charred Jalapeno & Serrano
Wood-fired green chiles, apple cider vinegar
Chipotle Crema
Sour cream, chipotle pepper puree, lime juice
House Salsa
Pureed tomato, jalapeno and cilantro
Julio's Hot Salsa
Charred jalapeno and onion
Pico de Gallo
Diced tomato, jalapeno, onion and cilantro
Vegan Crema
Veganaise, chipotle, lime, salt
Avocado Tostada
Avocado, crispy maseca tortilla, pumpkin seeds, pickled onion, fresh cilantro, chipotle crema and queso fresco
Small Queso Malo
Small Guacamole
Fresh lime, cilantro, jalapeno
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Queso fresco, pickled Anaheim chiles, pumpkin seeds and aioli
Large Guacamole
Fresh lime, cilantro, jalapeno
Large Queso Malo
Calamari
Crispy calamari and fried jalapeno with roasted jalapeno aioli
Chorizo Queso
Queso Malo, pork chorizo, feta, pico de gallo
Cucumber & Jicama Ceviche
Green chile and lime marinated cucumber, fresh jicama and cilantro
Fried Shrimp Tacos
Three flash-fried, crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chopped shrimp, fresh jalapeno and cilantro, served with romana salad and chipotle crema
Queso Fundido
Oaxaca-style melted cheese, roasted poblano pepper and onion with fresh tortillas and lime
Large Drunken Nachos
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, queso, black beans, guacamole, shredded cheddar, lettuce and chipotle crema
Large Seafood Nachos
Tortilla chips, shrimp, crab, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, Iowa corn salsa, jack cheese, shredded lettuce and chipotle crema
Loaded Guacamole
Bacon, green onion, cilantro, cheddar, pico de gallo, sweet corn
Lobster Corn Queso
Queso Malo, lobster, sweet corn, charred jalapeno, lime, cilantro, green onion
Pork Belly Guacamole
Pork belly, pineapple, feta, cilantro, onion
Portobello Adobada Queso
Queso Malo, queso fresco, wood-grilled portobell, green onion
Pork Belly Pupusa
Handmade corn masa, melted cheese, smoked pork belly; with romana salad, house salsa
The Trio
Your choice of 3 salsa with tortilla chips
Seared Tuna
Rare tuna, green chile and lime marinated jicama and cucumber, cilantro, fiery adobo sauce
Beef Barbacoa Mini Quesadillas
Three small corn quesadillas, beef shortrib, cheese, dipping jus
Shrimp Ceviche
Poached shrimp, pico de gallo, jalapenos and lime juice served with tortilla chips
Spicy Shrimp Guacamole
Shrimp, jalapeno, cucumber, onion, cilantro
Small Fried Brussels Sprouts
Queso fresco, pickled Anaheim chiles, pumpkin seeds and aioli
Small Drunken Nachos
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, queso, black beans, guacamole, shredded cheddar, lettuce and chipotle crema
Small Tot'chos
Grande tots, queso, cheddar, carne molida, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and chipotle crema
Large Tot'chos
Grande tots, queso, cheddar, carne molida, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and chipotle crema
Small Seafood Nachos
Tortilla chips, shrimp, crab, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, Iowa corn salsa, jack cheese, shredded lettuce and chipotle crema
Dinner Soup/Salad
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl
With cheese blend and fried tortilla strips
Posole Colorado Soup - Bowl
Iowa pork carnitas, hominy, rich and spicy red chile broth, fresh onion and cilantro
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup
With cheese blend and fried tortilla strips
Posole Colorado Soup - Cup
Iowa pork carnitas, hominy, rich and spicy red chile broth, fresh onion and cilantro
Soup of the Day - Cup
Regular Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar dressing, fried tortilla strips
Regular Gringa Salad
Romaine, ranchera dressing, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crispy onion strings
Regular Malo Salad
Mixed greens, queso fresco, toasted almonds, orange and agave-white balsamic vinaigrette
Blackened Salmon Salad
7 oz blackened salmon, mixed greens, grilled pineapple vinaigrette, feta cheese and pumpkin seeds
Cobb Salad
Grilled or blackened chicken, bacon, mixed greens, feta, avocado, tomatoes, corn salsa and chipotle ranch
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar dressing, fried tortilla strips
Large Gringa Salad
Romaine, ranchera dressing, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crispy onion strings
Large Malo Salad
Mixed greens, queso fresco, toasted almonds, orange and agave-white balsamic vinaigrette
Taco Salad
Carne molida, mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, black beans, corn salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle ranch
Baby Caesar
Baby Gringa
Baby Malo
Dinner Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
Cuban
Pork carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, mustard and jalapeno aioli on South Union Bakery hoagie
Hamburger
Mahi Torta
Blackened mahi mahi, greens, grilled pineapple vinaigrette, pickled onion slaw and guacamole on a brioche bun
Malo Burger
Wood-grilled 8 oz burger with bacon, caramelized onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
Dinner Entrees
#17
Two carne asada tacos, two chicken enchiladas and tamale de carnitas. fresh lime and romana salad
Roasted Beef Barbacoa
Slow roasted, shredded beef with avocado tomatillo salsa, bell peppers, onions, refried beans and Spanish rice
Roast Pork Carnitas
With New Mexico green chile sauce and pickled onion, refried beans and Spanish rice
Fajita
Choice of grilled chicken breast, shrimp, carnitas, salmon, portoblello or filet mignon(+$7), with bell peppers, onions, garlic butter, shredded lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
Fajita Filet
Salmon
Grilled fresh salmon filet with an orange chipotle glaze, asparagus and Spanish rice
Shrimp a la Crema
Charred poblano pepper and onion, sour cream, avocado and queso fresco, refried beans and Spanish rice
Tamales de Carnitas
Luisa's spicy pork tamales with tomatillo salsa and queso fresco, fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Wood Grilled Chicken
Charred poblanos, avocado cream sauce, refried beans and Spanish rice
Burrito
Crispy tots, refried black beans, lettuce, cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo and guacamole on a flour tortilla with Spanish rice and refried beans
Vegan Burrito
Crispy tots, roasted poblano pepper and onion, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, vegan crema and guacamole on a flour tortilla or on bed of lettuce with Spanish rice and refried black beans
#9
One chile relleno, one chicken enchilada, one pork tamale, refried black beans and Spanish rice
Large Cheese Enchilada
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Large Chicken Enchilada
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Large Seafood Enchilada
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla, with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Dinner Tacos
3 Taco Mix & Match
Choose any three tacos; (include Seared Beef Tenderloin + $1)
Al Pastor Tacos
Chile-marinated pork shoulder; pineapple
Carne Asada Tacos
Carne asada, cheese
Crispy Onion & Avocado Tacos
Fresh avocado, crispy onion and pico de gallo
Beef Barbacoa Tacos
Braised beef in Jorge's salsa
Pork Carnitas Tacos
Roasted pork, cheese
Chorizo Tacos
house-made pork chorizo, feta cheese, cabbage
Codfish Frito Tacos
fried, beer-battered cod, chipotle slaw
Dos Pescados Tacos
Grilled or beer-battered, lobster slaw, pico de gallo
Gringa Tacos
Chicken breast, bacon, cheese
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, pickled onion
Carne Molida Tacos
Ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese
Pork Belly Tacos
Smoked pork belly, corn salsa and cheese
Portobello Tacos
Chile-marinated portobello, queso fresco
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Seasoned shrimp, cabbage
Seared Beef Tenderloin Tacos
Chipotle rubbed-filet mignon, Iowa corn salsa, crispy onions, jalapeno aioli
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Shredded chipotle chicken breast, cabbage
Sng Molida
Sng Tinga
Sng Al Pastor
Sng Asada
Sng Avocado
Sng Gringa
Sng Pork Belly
Sng Portobello
Sng Shrimp
Sng Tenderloin
Sng Carnitas
Sng Chorizo
Sng Cod Frito
Sng Dos Pescados
Sng Mahi Mahi
Sng Barbacoa
Sng Molida
Sng Tinga
Dinner Kid/Dessert
Dinner Sides
Crispy Yuca
Mojo de ajo
Side Asparagus
Black Bean Salsa
Sweet corn, charred jalapeno, fresh lime and cilantro
Charred Iowa Corn
elote-style; off the cob
Malo Fries
fries, onion, cilantro, roasted jalapeno aioli
Mexican Market Fruit Cup
Sweet chile-dusted fresh fruit, jicama and cucumber
Grilled Portobellos
Queso fresco
Refried Black Beans
Seasoned black beans, carrot, onion
Spanish Rice
Roasted chiles, charred tomato
Malo Tots
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
MALO is Des Moines’ destination for Latin cuisine. From classic Havana cocktails to inventive Mexican dishes, MALO celebrates all the flavors of Latin America. Soy MALO, soy todo el país. Metered street parking (free on weekends and after 6pm) is available directly in front of Malo as well as on adjacent streets. Free parking is also available in the Wells Fargo garage at the southeast corner of 9th and Mulberry after 5pm and on weekends
900 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA 50309