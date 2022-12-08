Restaurant header imageView gallery

Malone's Grille 4402 Scotts Valley Drive

review star

No reviews yet

4402 Scotts Valley Drive

Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Order Again

Appetizers

Poke Nachos

$15.00

Spicy Ahi Tuna, avocado, green onions, sesame, and watermelon radish on wonton chips.

Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Served with blue cheese and veggie sticks.

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Garlic, cream and butter.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Creamy Burrata

$16.00

Seasonal fruit compote, basil, toasted walnuts, balsamic reduction, malden salt and rosemary toast points.

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Truffle oil, rosemary and parmesan.

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Bacon, honey and sriracha.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Served with Chipotle aioli.

Spicy Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Served with an avocado ranch.

Salads

Chopped Cesar

$16.00

Chopped romaine, fried capers, shaved parmesan and house croutons.

Malone's Cobb

$18.00

Chicken breast, bacon, mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomato, hard boiled eggs, crumbled blue cheese and blue cheese dressing.

Beet Salad

$19.00

Goat cheese, arugula, and toasted walnuts with a lemon mustard dressing.

Kale & Brussel Sprout

$18.00

Walnuts and lemon mustard dressing.

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with tomato, carrot, red onion, croutons and choice of dressing.

Tacos

Thai Tacos

$17.00

Thai seasoned ground beef, ginger, Thai chili, cucumber, mint, cilantro, green onion, radish, and butter leaf tortillas. Served with coconut rice.

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.00

Battered alaskan cod, tropical salsa, spicy slaw & chili lime crema. Served with coconut rice.

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Avocado spread, tropical salsa, chili lime, red cabbage and sour cream. Served with coconut rice.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hiram Scott

$16.00

Burgundy braised onions, green leaf lettuce, tomato, aioli and cheddar cheese.

Grinch

$18.00

Bacon, avocado spread, tomato, green leaf lettuce, burgundy braised onions, aioli and cheddar cheese.

Falcon

$18.00

Roasted garlic, cartelized apples, arugula, balsamic reduction, aioli and baked brie cheese.

Hitchcock

$19.00

Bacon, onion strings, smokin' padrone jam, chipotle aioli, smoked gouda.

Stallion

$15.00

Chicken breast, bacon, pesto, tomato, arugula, aioli and mozzarella.

Fred Beef Dip

$18.00

Sliced prime rib, cartelized onions, cheddar-jack and aujus.

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Burger

$15.00

Steaks

Sirloin

$34.00

8 oz. chargrilled sirloin served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes.

New York

$49.00

12 oz. Chimichurri New York served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes.

Ribeye

$55.00

14 oz. Black pepper shallot and red wine reduction Ribeye served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes.

Filet

$49.00

8 oz. Filet with Demi glacé and Point Reyes Blue Cheese. Served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes.

Kids

Kids Burger

$9.00

Served with french fries.

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Served with french fries.

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Served with french fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served with french fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served with french fries.

Kids Mini Corndogs

$9.00

Served with french fries.

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Cream cheese icing and walnuts.

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

With brown sugar bourbon cream.

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

With berry sauce.

Chocolate Amaretto Cake

$9.00

With vanilla bean ice cream.

Tiramisu

$9.00

Olallieberry Pie

$9.00Out of stock

With vanilla bean ice cream.

Ice Cream

$4.00+

Entrees

Orange Ginger Salmon

$28.00

Chargrilled with coconut rice and vegetables.

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Cajun Prawn Pasta

$26.00

Sautéed prawns, tomatoes, mushrooms and green onions in a Cajun cream sauce over penne pasta.

Draft Beer

Cali' Creamin' Nitro Cream Ale

$9.00

Old Rasputin Stout

$9.00

Unlce Dave's Rye IPA

$9.00

Brother Thelonius Belgian Ale

$9.00

West Coast Pale Ale

$9.00

Local Roots Kombucha

$9.00

Blackberry Nova Sour

$9.00

Citraveza India Pale Lager

$9.00

Shimmer Pilsner

$9.00

Scrumpy Cider

$9.00

Ghost Town IPA

$9.00

Relax Hazy IPA

$9.00

Blue Star Wheat

$9.00

Amarillo Hazy IPA

$9.00

Dragon's Milk Stout

$9.00

Weihenstephaner German Lager

$9.00

Delerium Tremens Ale

$10.00

Redwood Blonde Ale

$9.00

Hoppy Mexican Lager

$9.00

Apricot Seltzer

$9.00

Board Meeting Brown Ale

$9.00

Wise Little Toad Hefeweizen

$9.00

Bottle Beer

Boiler IPA

$7.00

Boiler DOS

$7.00

Boiler MHL

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Guiness

$8.00

High Noon

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Miller High Life

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

NA Lagunitas HOP

$7.00

NA Paulaner

$7.00

NA Erdinger

$7.00

Glass Wine

G- J Lohr Cab

$9.00

G- Josh Cellars Cab

$13.50

G- Rabble Cab

$13.00

G- Soquel Pinot Noir

$12.50

G- Talbot Pinot Noir

$12.00

G- Testerosa Pinot Noir

$12.50

G- Federalist Zinfandel

$12.50

G- Cinnabar Mercury Rising

$10.00

G- J Lohr Chard

$9.00

G- Raeburn Chard

$12.00

G- Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$14.00

G- Rombauer Chard

$17.00

G- Fableist Rose

$9.00

G- Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$12.00

G- Bernardus Sauv Blanc

$12.50

G- Chloe Pinot Grigio

$11.00

La Maraca Prosecco Split

$10.00

Opra Prima Brut Split

$10.00

G- Storrs

$15.25

Bottle Wine

B- J Lohr Cab

$32.00

B- Josh Cellars Cab

$47.00

B- Rabble Cab

$33.00

B- Soquel Pinot Noir

$46.00

B- Talbot Pinot Noir

$52.00

B- Federalist Zin

$46.00

B- Cinnabar Mercury Rising

$38.00

B- Testarosa Pinot Noir

$50.00

B- J Lohr Chard

$32.00

B- Raeburn Chard

$43.00

B- Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$50.00

B- Rombauer Chard

$55.00

B- Fableist Rose

$26.00

B- Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$43.00

B- Bernardus Sauv Blanc

$45.00

B- Chloe Pinot Grigio

$42.00

B- Caymus Cab

$125.00

B- Prisoner Red Blend

$95.00

B- Mumm Brut

$45.00

B- Veuve

$85.00

B- Ridge 3 Valleys

$70.00

B- Storrs

$58.00

House Cocktails

Famous Frost

$13.00

Rose, vodka, strawberry, peach and key lime frozen to perfection.

Bozali Chili

$12.00

Bozal mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chili, Creme de Cassis, black sea salt.

Island Old Fashioned

$13.00

Smith 7 Cross Jamaican Rum, Bourbon, Creme Banana, Angostura Bitters.

Wanderlust

$11.00

Malone's Strawberry Vodka, mint, aloe, simple syrup, habanero salt.

Jazzy Tune

$12.00

Malone's Gin, jasmine liqueur, gran classico, lemon.

Lychee Martini

$12.00

Malone's vodka, lychee fruit, simple syrup.

Mezcal Mule

$13.00

Madre Mezcal, tequila, peach and lime with a ginger beer float.

Fool's Gold

$12.00

House bourbon, maple syrup, orange-apple bitters, lemon

Spicy Margarita

$11.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Malone's

$13.00

Ocean

$11.00

St. George Citrus

$11.00

St. George Green Chili

$11.00

Strawberry Vodka

$11.00

Titos

$13.00

Western Son Prickly Pear

$11.00

Well Vodka

$9.00

Rum

Denizen

$10.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$13.00

Diplomatico Planas

$12.00

El Dorado 12 yr.

$14.00

El Dorado 15 yr.

$18.00

Humboldt Spiced

$12.00

Kraken

$10.00

Meyers

$10.00

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Shipwreck Coconut

$12.00

Smith & Cross

$13.00

Three Roll

$10.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Koloa Gold

$10.00

Tequila

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

Cazadores Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Corazon Blanco

$12.00

Chinaco Anejo

$17.00

Coyote Chihuahua

$13.00

Coyote Durango

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$34.00

Del Maguey Single Village

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

El Jimador

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$22.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$17.00

Jalapeno Tequila

$10.00

Mi Campo

$11.00

Mezcal Union El Viejo

$15.00

Mezcal Union Uno

$12.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$17.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Baker's 7 yr.

$16.00

Balcons Texas

$14.00

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Bookers

$20.00

Buffalo Trace Kosher Wheat

$23.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Clyde Mays Straight

$12.00

Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch

$16.00

Coppercraft Rye

$14.00

Coppercraft Bourbon

$17.00

Cream of Kentucky

$28.00

Clontarf 1014 Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Cutty Sark

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10 yr.

$13.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$22.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Elijah Craig 23 yr.

$50.00

Elmer T Lee Bourbon

$13.00

Evan Williams Bourbon

$10.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$20.00

Gentlemen Jack

$12.00

George T. Stagg

$100.00

Heaven Hill 27 yr.

$140.00

High Plains Rye

$19.00

High West American Prarie Bourbon

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

High West Rendezvous

$17.00

I.W. Harper 15 yr.

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00

Jameson Caskmates

$11.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Jim Beam Single Barrel

$12.00

Johnny Drum

$13.00

Joseph Magnus

$45.00

Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend

$55.00

Kentucky Owl 11 yr.

$39.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$14.00

Knob Creek 9 yr.

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Larceny

$11.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$19.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Mastersons

$15.00

McKenna 10 yr. BIB

$15.00

Michters 10 yr.

$34.00

Michters American

$14.00

Michters Barrel Proof Rye

$19.00

Michters Sour Mash

$14.00

Michters Rye

$14.00

Murray Hill

$44.00

Noahs Mill

$16.00

Nolets

$16.00

Old Charter Oak Mongolian Oak

$96.00

Old Fitzgerald 13 yr. BIB

$85.00

Old Fitzgerald 9 yr. BIB

$15.00

Old Forester 1870

$15.00

Old Forester 1897

$18.00

Old Forester 1920

$20.00

Old Forester Rye

$15.00

Old Portrero Rye

$14.00

Old Portrero Stout Finished

$16.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 yr.

$55.00

Orphan Barrel Entrapment 25 yr.

$50.00

Orphan Barrel Forged Oak 15 yr.

$28.00

Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 23 yr.

$34.00

Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 24 yr.

$39.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15 yr.

$140.00

Pappy Van Winkle Reserve Rye 13 yr.

$80.00

Parkers Heritage Barrel Finish

$40.00

Pinhook

$17.00

Powers

$8.00

Red Breast 12 yr.

$14.00

Red Breast 15 yr.

$17.00

Rittenhouse

$11.00

Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel

$14.00

Rowan's Creek

$15.00

Russels 10 yr.

$16.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Sexton Whiskey

$11.00

Shenk's 2018

$42.00

Slane

$11.00

Saint Cloud

$50.00

Templeton 4 yr.

$11.00

Templeton 6 yr. Rye

$13.00

Thomas A Handy Sazerac

$80.00

Van Winkle 12 yr.

$65.00

Very Old St. Nick

$55.00

Weller CYPB

$140.00

Weller 12 yr.

$50.00

Weller Antique 107

$34.00

Weller Full Proof

$60.00

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

Wild Turkey Rare 112 Proof

$14.00

Willet Pot Still

$14.00

Willet Reserve Rye

$21.00

William Larue Weller

$140.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Woodinville

$12.00

Whistlepig 6 yr.

$14.00

Whistlepig 10 yr.

$35.00

Whistlepig 12 yr.

$58.00

Yamizaki 18 yr.

$85.00

Yellowstone Select

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Well Bourbon

$9.00

Scotch

Ardbeg Black

$12.00

Aberlour A'Bunadh

$24.00

Aberlour Casg Annamh

$20.00

Ardbeg An Oa

$19.00

Balvenie 12 yr. Double Barrel

$14.00

Balvenie 14 yr. Carribean Cask

$20.00

Balvenie 21 yr. Portwood

$25.00

Bowmore 12 yr.

$15.00

Compass Box Peat Monster

$17.00

Compass Box Spice Tree

$18.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr.

$14.00

Glendiddich 14 yr. Bourbon Cask

$16.00

Glenfiddich 15 yr.

$18.00

Glendfiddich 21 yr. Rum Cask

$30.00

Glenlivet Founders Reserve

$15.00

Hakushu 12 yr.

$34.00

Hibiki 17 yr.

$75.00

Highland Park 12 yr.

$16.00

Highland Park Valknut

$23.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$15.00

Kaiyo Cast Strength

$23.00

Kaiyo The Peated

$23.00

Kavalan Distillery Select

$16.00

Kavalan Port Concertmaster

$25.00

Kavalan Sherry Cask

$45.00

Kavalan Vinho Barrique

$90.00

Lagavulin 16 yr.

$27.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$80.00

Macallan 12 yr.

$20.00

Macallan 15 yr.

$37.00

Nikka 17 yr.

$70.00

Nikka 21 yr.

$110.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$31.00

Nikka From The Barrel

$23.00

Nikka Miyagikyo

$53.00

Nikka Pure Malt

$25.00

Nika Single Malt Yoichi

$53.00

Oban 14 yr.

$30.00

South Island Single Malt 25 yr.

$100.00

Spring Bank 12 yr. Cask Strength

$39.00

Shibui 10 yr.

$50.00

Shibui 15 yr. Sherry

$63.00

Talisker 10 yr.

$19.00

Talisker 30 yr.

$110.00

Westward Single Barrel Select

$22.00

Westward Stout Cask Single Malt

$20.00

Westward Pinot Noir Cask

$20.00

Westward American Single Malt

$17.00

Well Scotch

$9.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bar Hill

$15.00

Gray Whale

$11.00

Hendrix

$11.00

Junipero

$12.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Nolets Reserve

$90.00

Plymouth

$11.00

St. George Terrior

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Venus #1

$11.00

Venus #2

$12.00

Venus Aquavit

$11.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Cognac/Brandy

Korbel

$10.00

Hardy VSOP

$14.00

Hardy XO Rare

$23.00

Remy Martin 1738

$17.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Remy Martin XO

$42.00

St George Pear Brandy

$13.00

Osocalis Rare Alambic

$13.00

Well Brandy

$9.00

Misc. Liquor

Alta Verde Amaro

$10.00

Ancho Reyes

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Averna Amaro

$10.00

Avua Cachaca Prata

$11.00

Barrenjager

$10.00

Benedictine

$13.00

Bols Genevier

$10.00

Cadenheads Classic

$16.00

Caffe Amaro

$11.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$16.00

Chartreuse VEP Green

$40.00

Chateau Pomari

$10.00

Cihuatan

$10.00

Cocchi Rosa

$10.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Cynar 70

$10.00

Domaine Canton

$10.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Dry Curacao

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fernet Cannella

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Fruitlab Jasmine

$10.00

Gem and Bolt

$12.00

Giffard Orgeat

$10.00

Giffard Rhubarb

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Heritage Verte

$15.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Massenez Creme de Mure

$10.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Nonino Amaro

$13.00

Pama Pomegranate

$10.00

Pampero

$12.00

Pamplemousse

$10.00

Pimms No. 1

$10.00

Pisco Porton

$12.00

Pitu Gold Cachaca

$10.00

St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$10.00

St. George Basil Eau De Vie

$13.00

St. George Raspberry

$12.00

St. George Spiced Pear

$12.00

St. George Verte

$15.00

Strega

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao

$11.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Noyaux

$11.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Violet

$11.00

Tempus Fugit Gran Classico

$11.00

Velvet Falernum

$10.00

Vieux Pontarlier

$17.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Seedlip Spice 94

$9.00

Paladin Agricanto

$10.00

Pernod

$10.00

Cocktails A-Z

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Alexander

$11.75

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Beautiful

$11.25

Apple-tini

$12.25

B-52

$10.75

Black Russian

$10.50

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boilermaker

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$11.75

Brave Bull

$10.75

Car Bomb

$12.25

Cadillac Rita

$13.25

Cape Cod

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.75

Chi Chi

$10.50

Choco-Tini

$12.25

Colorado Bulldog

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.75

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Godfather

$10.25

Godmother

$10.25

Grasshopper

$10.25

Harvey Wallbanger

$10.25

Hurricane

$10.50

Jamaican Vacation

$11.00

Kir Royal

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.25

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.25

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.50

Martini

$10.00

Melon Ball

$10.25

Midori Sour

$10.25

Midori Rita

$11.25

Mimosa

$11.75

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Perfect Manhattan

$10.00

Pina Colada

$12.25

Planters Punch

$10.00

Press Cocktail

$10.00

Purple Hooter

$11.00

Ramos Fizz

$12.25

Rob Roy

$9.00

Rum Runner

$11.25

Rusty Nail

$11.25

Salty Dog

$10.00

Seabreeze

$9.00

Separator

$10.25

Sex on the Beach

$10.25

Negroni

$9.50

Singapore Sling

$10.00

Snowshoe

$9.75

Raspberry Colada

$14.50

Spritzer

$9.00

Stinger

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$11.75

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Toasted Almond

$11.25

Tom Collins

$9.00

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

Vigin Bloody Mary

$5.95

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.95

Virgin Margarita

$5.95

Virgin Straw Daiquiri

$5.95

Washington Apple

$11.25

Whisky Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$11.00

Strawberry Rita

$12.25

Lemon Drop

$12.25

John Daily

$10.00

Long Island Premium Liquor

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.75

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$14.50

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Side Car

$11.00

French 75

$11.75

Kentucky Mule

$11.75

Kamikazi Shot

$10.75

Aperol Spritz

$11.75

Spicy Margarita

$12.25

Beverages

Pepsi

$4.75

Diet Pepsi

$4.75

Sierra Mist

$4.75

Lemonade

$4.75

Iced Tea

$4.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Dr Pepper

$4.75

Cranberry Juice

$5.25

Grapefruit Juice

$5.25

Orange Juice

$5.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

An American Gastropub. Burgers. Steaks. Cocktails.

Location

4402 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Directions

