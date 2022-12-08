- Home
Scotts Valley
Malone's Grille - 4402 Scotts Valley Drive
Malone's Grille 4402 Scotts Valley Drive
4402 Scotts Valley Drive
Scotts Valley, CA 95066
Appetizers
Poke Nachos
Spicy Ahi Tuna, avocado, green onions, sesame, and watermelon radish on wonton chips.
Wings
Served with blue cheese and veggie sticks.
Mashed Potatoes
Garlic, cream and butter.
Sweet Potato Fries
Creamy Burrata
Seasonal fruit compote, basil, toasted walnuts, balsamic reduction, malden salt and rosemary toast points.
Truffle Fries
Truffle oil, rosemary and parmesan.
Brussel Sprouts
Bacon, honey and sriracha.
Onion Rings
Served with Chipotle aioli.
Spicy Fried Cheese Curds
Served with an avocado ranch.
Salads
Chopped Cesar
Chopped romaine, fried capers, shaved parmesan and house croutons.
Malone's Cobb
Chicken breast, bacon, mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomato, hard boiled eggs, crumbled blue cheese and blue cheese dressing.
Beet Salad
Goat cheese, arugula, and toasted walnuts with a lemon mustard dressing.
Kale & Brussel Sprout
Walnuts and lemon mustard dressing.
House Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, carrot, red onion, croutons and choice of dressing.
Tacos
Thai Tacos
Thai seasoned ground beef, ginger, Thai chili, cucumber, mint, cilantro, green onion, radish, and butter leaf tortillas. Served with coconut rice.
Baja Fish Tacos
Battered alaskan cod, tropical salsa, spicy slaw & chili lime crema. Served with coconut rice.
Shrimp Tacos
Avocado spread, tropical salsa, chili lime, red cabbage and sour cream. Served with coconut rice.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Hiram Scott
Burgundy braised onions, green leaf lettuce, tomato, aioli and cheddar cheese.
Grinch
Bacon, avocado spread, tomato, green leaf lettuce, burgundy braised onions, aioli and cheddar cheese.
Falcon
Roasted garlic, cartelized apples, arugula, balsamic reduction, aioli and baked brie cheese.
Hitchcock
Bacon, onion strings, smokin' padrone jam, chipotle aioli, smoked gouda.
Stallion
Chicken breast, bacon, pesto, tomato, arugula, aioli and mozzarella.
Fred Beef Dip
Sliced prime rib, cartelized onions, cheddar-jack and aujus.
Cheeseburger
Burger
Steaks
Sirloin
8 oz. chargrilled sirloin served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes.
New York
12 oz. Chimichurri New York served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes.
Ribeye
14 oz. Black pepper shallot and red wine reduction Ribeye served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes.
Filet
8 oz. Filet with Demi glacé and Point Reyes Blue Cheese. Served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes.
Kids
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Cream cheese icing and walnuts.
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
With brown sugar bourbon cream.
NY Cheesecake
With berry sauce.
Chocolate Amaretto Cake
With vanilla bean ice cream.
Tiramisu
Olallieberry Pie
With vanilla bean ice cream.
Ice Cream
Entrees
Draft Beer
Cali' Creamin' Nitro Cream Ale
Old Rasputin Stout
Unlce Dave's Rye IPA
Brother Thelonius Belgian Ale
West Coast Pale Ale
Local Roots Kombucha
Blackberry Nova Sour
Citraveza India Pale Lager
Shimmer Pilsner
Scrumpy Cider
Ghost Town IPA
Relax Hazy IPA
Blue Star Wheat
Amarillo Hazy IPA
Dragon's Milk Stout
Weihenstephaner German Lager
Delerium Tremens Ale
Redwood Blonde Ale
Hoppy Mexican Lager
Apricot Seltzer
Board Meeting Brown Ale
Wise Little Toad Hefeweizen
Bottle Beer
Glass Wine
G- J Lohr Cab
G- Josh Cellars Cab
G- Rabble Cab
G- Soquel Pinot Noir
G- Talbot Pinot Noir
G- Testerosa Pinot Noir
G- Federalist Zinfandel
G- Cinnabar Mercury Rising
G- J Lohr Chard
G- Raeburn Chard
G- Sonoma Cutrer Chard
G- Rombauer Chard
G- Fableist Rose
G- Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
G- Bernardus Sauv Blanc
G- Chloe Pinot Grigio
La Maraca Prosecco Split
Opra Prima Brut Split
G- Storrs
Bottle Wine
B- J Lohr Cab
B- Josh Cellars Cab
B- Rabble Cab
B- Soquel Pinot Noir
B- Talbot Pinot Noir
B- Federalist Zin
B- Cinnabar Mercury Rising
B- Testarosa Pinot Noir
B- J Lohr Chard
B- Raeburn Chard
B- Sonoma Cutrer Chard
B- Rombauer Chard
B- Fableist Rose
B- Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
B- Bernardus Sauv Blanc
B- Chloe Pinot Grigio
B- Caymus Cab
B- Prisoner Red Blend
B- Mumm Brut
B- Veuve
B- Ridge 3 Valleys
B- Storrs
House Cocktails
Famous Frost
Rose, vodka, strawberry, peach and key lime frozen to perfection.
Bozali Chili
Bozal mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chili, Creme de Cassis, black sea salt.
Island Old Fashioned
Smith 7 Cross Jamaican Rum, Bourbon, Creme Banana, Angostura Bitters.
Wanderlust
Malone's Strawberry Vodka, mint, aloe, simple syrup, habanero salt.
Jazzy Tune
Malone's Gin, jasmine liqueur, gran classico, lemon.
Lychee Martini
Malone's vodka, lychee fruit, simple syrup.
Mezcal Mule
Madre Mezcal, tequila, peach and lime with a ginger beer float.
Fool's Gold
House bourbon, maple syrup, orange-apple bitters, lemon
Spicy Margarita
Vodka
Rum
Denizen
Diplomatico Mantuano
Diplomatico Planas
El Dorado 12 yr.
El Dorado 15 yr.
Humboldt Spiced
Kraken
Meyers
Mt. Gay Eclipse
Plantation Pineapple
Sailor Jerry
Shipwreck Coconut
Smith & Cross
Three Roll
Well Rum
Koloa Gold
Tequila
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Cazadores Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Corazon Blanco
Chinaco Anejo
Coyote Chihuahua
Coyote Durango
Clase Azul Reposado
Del Maguey Single Village
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
El Jimador
Espolon Reposado
Fortaleza Anejo
Fortaleza Reposado
Jalapeno Tequila
Mi Campo
Mezcal Union El Viejo
Mezcal Union Uno
Well Tequila
Siete Leguas Blanco
Whiskey/Bourbon
Baker's 7 yr.
Balcons Texas
Basil Haydens
Bookers
Buffalo Trace Kosher Wheat
Bulleit Rye
Bulleit Bourbon
Clyde Mays Straight
Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch
Coppercraft Rye
Coppercraft Bourbon
Cream of Kentucky
Clontarf 1014 Irish Whiskey
Crown Royal
Cutty Sark
Eagle Rare 10 yr.
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Elijah Craig 23 yr.
Elmer T Lee Bourbon
Evan Williams Bourbon
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Gentlemen Jack
George T. Stagg
Heaven Hill 27 yr.
High Plains Rye
High West American Prarie Bourbon
High West Double Rye
High West Rendezvous
I.W. Harper 15 yr.
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Rye
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Caskmates
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Single Barrel
Johnny Drum
Joseph Magnus
Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend
Kentucky Owl 11 yr.
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek 9 yr.
Knob Creek Rye
Larceny
Larceny Barrel Proof
Makers Mark
Mastersons
McKenna 10 yr. BIB
Michters 10 yr.
Michters American
Michters Barrel Proof Rye
Michters Sour Mash
Michters Rye
Murray Hill
Noahs Mill
Nolets
Old Charter Oak Mongolian Oak
Old Fitzgerald 13 yr. BIB
Old Fitzgerald 9 yr. BIB
Old Forester 1870
Old Forester 1897
Old Forester 1920
Old Forester Rye
Old Portrero Rye
Old Portrero Stout Finished
Old Rip Van Winkle 10 yr.
Orphan Barrel Entrapment 25 yr.
Orphan Barrel Forged Oak 15 yr.
Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 23 yr.
Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 24 yr.
Pappy Van Winkle 15 yr.
Pappy Van Winkle Reserve Rye 13 yr.
Parkers Heritage Barrel Finish
Pinhook
Powers
Red Breast 12 yr.
Red Breast 15 yr.
Rittenhouse
Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel
Rowan's Creek
Russels 10 yr.
Sazerac
Sexton Whiskey
Shenk's 2018
Slane
Saint Cloud
Templeton 4 yr.
Templeton 6 yr. Rye
Thomas A Handy Sazerac
Van Winkle 12 yr.
Very Old St. Nick
Weller CYPB
Weller 12 yr.
Weller Antique 107
Weller Full Proof
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey Rare 112 Proof
Willet Pot Still
Willet Reserve Rye
William Larue Weller
Woodford Reserve
Woodinville
Whistlepig 6 yr.
Whistlepig 10 yr.
Whistlepig 12 yr.
Yamizaki 18 yr.
Yellowstone Select
Well Whiskey
Well Bourbon
Scotch
Ardbeg Black
Aberlour A'Bunadh
Aberlour Casg Annamh
Ardbeg An Oa
Balvenie 12 yr. Double Barrel
Balvenie 14 yr. Carribean Cask
Balvenie 21 yr. Portwood
Bowmore 12 yr.
Compass Box Peat Monster
Compass Box Spice Tree
Dewars White Label
Glenfiddich 12 yr.
Glendiddich 14 yr. Bourbon Cask
Glenfiddich 15 yr.
Glendfiddich 21 yr. Rum Cask
Glenlivet Founders Reserve
Hakushu 12 yr.
Hibiki 17 yr.
Highland Park 12 yr.
Highland Park Valknut
Johnny Walker Black Label
Kaiyo Cast Strength
Kaiyo The Peated
Kavalan Distillery Select
Kavalan Port Concertmaster
Kavalan Sherry Cask
Kavalan Vinho Barrique
Lagavulin 16 yr.
Macallan Rare Cask
Macallan 12 yr.
Macallan 15 yr.
Nikka 17 yr.
Nikka 21 yr.
Nikka Coffey Grain
Nikka From The Barrel
Nikka Miyagikyo
Nikka Pure Malt
Nika Single Malt Yoichi
Oban 14 yr.
South Island Single Malt 25 yr.
Spring Bank 12 yr. Cask Strength
Shibui 10 yr.
Shibui 15 yr. Sherry
Talisker 10 yr.
Talisker 30 yr.
Westward Single Barrel Select
Westward Stout Cask Single Malt
Westward Pinot Noir Cask
Westward American Single Malt
Well Scotch
Gin
Cognac/Brandy
Misc. Liquor
Alta Verde Amaro
Ancho Reyes
Aperol
Averna Amaro
Avua Cachaca Prata
Barrenjager
Benedictine
Bols Genevier
Cadenheads Classic
Caffe Amaro
Campari
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse VEP Green
Chateau Pomari
Cihuatan
Cocchi Rosa
Cointreau
Cynar 70
Domaine Canton
Drambuie
Dry Curacao
Fernet Branca
Fernet Cannella
Frangelico
Fruitlab Jasmine
Gem and Bolt
Giffard Orgeat
Giffard Rhubarb
Grand Marnier
Heritage Verte
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Godiva White Chocolate
Godiva Chocolate
Luxardo Amaretto
Luxardo Maraschino
Massenez Creme de Mure
Montenegro
Nonino Amaro
Pama Pomegranate
Pampero
Pamplemousse
Pimms No. 1
Pisco Porton
Pitu Gold Cachaca
St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram
St. George Basil Eau De Vie
St. George Raspberry
St. George Spiced Pear
St. George Verte
Strega
Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao
Tempus Fugit Creme de Noyaux
Tempus Fugit Creme de Violet
Tempus Fugit Gran Classico
Velvet Falernum
Vieux Pontarlier
Sambuca
Seedlip Spice 94
Paladin Agricanto
Pernod
Cocktails A-Z
Alabama Slammer
Alexander
Bay Breeze
Beautiful
Apple-tini
B-52
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Boilermaker
Blue Hawaiian
Brave Bull
Car Bomb
Cadillac Rita
Cape Cod
Champagne Cocktail
Chi Chi
Choco-Tini
Colorado Bulldog
Daiquiri
Cosmopolitan
Fuzzy Navel
Greyhound
Godfather
Godmother
Grasshopper
Harvey Wallbanger
Hurricane
Jamaican Vacation
Kir Royal
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Melon Ball
Midori Sour
Midori Rita
Mimosa
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Perfect Manhattan
Pina Colada
Planters Punch
Press Cocktail
Purple Hooter
Ramos Fizz
Rob Roy
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Seabreeze
Separator
Sex on the Beach
Negroni
Singapore Sling
Snowshoe
Raspberry Colada
Spritzer
Stinger
Strawberry Daiquiri
Tequila Sunrise
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Tokyo Tea
Vigin Bloody Mary
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Straw Daiquiri
Washington Apple
Whisky Sour
White Russian
Strawberry Rita
Lemon Drop
John Daily
Long Island Premium Liquor
Amaretto Sour
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Bloody Maria
Paloma
Side Car
French 75
Kentucky Mule
Kamikazi Shot
Aperol Spritz
Spicy Margarita
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
An American Gastropub. Burgers. Steaks. Cocktails.
4402 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066