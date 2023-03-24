Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Malone's Bar and Grill

1,112 Reviews

$$

12635 Elm Creek Blvd N

Maple Grove, MN 55369

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$14.95

seared sesame crusted ahi tuna served rare with a side of asian slaw and soy sauce

Cheese Curds

$12.95

Served with a side of Marinara

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.95

chicken, cashews and water chestnuts in a cantonese sauce. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce and half a head of lettuce.

Firecracker Shrimp

$13.95

Cripsy shrimp tossed in our signature & homemade sweet and spicy firecracker sauce. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Waffle Fries

$11.95

Served with our homemade seasoned sour cream.

Steak Bites

$15.95

Served over white rice and topped with red peppers, crispy onion straws and a side of our creamy cayenne sauce.

Traditional Bone-in Wings

$15.95

Boneless Wings

$13.95

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.95

Cabo Steak Quesadilla

$15.95

Beef Nachos

$14.95

ground beef nachos with melted cheese on corn tortilla chips. Served with all of your favorite traditional toppings and a side of our homemade salsa and sour cream.

Salads & Bowls

Fire Roasted Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

Newly Updated: Fire roasted grilled chicken thighs tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes and crispy wontons.

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Frannies Chicken Salad

$14.95

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.95

Chipotle Bowl

$14.95
Santa Fe Steak Bowl

Santa Fe Steak Bowl

$14.95

Choice filet mignon, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, white rice, avocado, grilled onions & peppers, topped with crispy wonton strips and served with ranch dressing.

Thai Peanut Bowl

$15.95

Sauteed chicken tossed in a peanut sauce over brown rice, sesame styled slaw, red peppers, green onions, pea pods and cashews

Burgers

High & Humble Smash Burger

$14.95

2 smash patties, white american cheese, bacon-onion jam and truffle aoili

Goat Cheese & Fig Smash Burger

$14.95

2 smash patties, goat cheese, carmelized onions, arugula & fig spread

Mr. Jimmy Burger Smash Burger

Mr. Jimmy Burger Smash Burger

$14.95

2 smash patties, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, American and Cheddar cheese, and jimmy sauce. Served with your choice of side.

All American Smash Burger

$14.95

2 smash patties, crispy onion straws, pickles and a special fry sauce

Classic Smash Burger

Classic Smash Burger

$12.95

2 smash patties, lettuce, onion & tomato

Beyond Vegan Burger

$14.95

plant-based patty with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and a vegan mayo on a dairy free brioche bun--completely vegan friendly

Handhelds

Cubano Sandwich

$14.95

pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles and a mustard aioli pressed together in a ciabatta bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Crispy breaded buffalo chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese on the side.

Chicken Strips

$11.95

4 crispy chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Cranberry Turkey Melt

$14.95

Turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, cranberry aioli served on cranberry wild rice bread.

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Lettuce, slaw mix, cucumber, pico de gallo and cheese with your favorite fixings on the side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Pulled pork tossed in bbq sauce, cheddar cheese and crispy onion straws on a brioche bun.

Teriyaki Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.95

With Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and bacon. Served with your choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Buffalo chicken strips, mixed cheese, celery, lettuce and ranch dressing.

Firecracker Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Firecracker chicken strips, white rice, pico de gallo, mixed cheese and ranch dressing.

Cabo Steak Wrap

$16.95

choice filet mignon, white rice, pico de gallo, grilled onions and peppers, mixed cheese and ranch dressing

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

$19.95+

House smoked BBQ ribs, available in half rack or full rack portion.

Cajun Pork Chops

$19.95+

Cajun seasoned pork chops grilled to perfection.

Panfried Walleye

$19.95+

cold water walleye pan fried in cracker crumbs

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$17.95

8oz atlantic salmon

Jambalaya

$17.95
Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$16.95

Spicy Kung Pao chicken mixed with traditional veggies over white rice.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.95

grilled chicken and fettuccine noodles in our homemade alfredo sauce

Adult Mac 'N' Cheese

$11.95

Our creamy homemade Mac 'N' Cheese.

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.95

Kids Pizza

$5.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.95

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.95

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Sides

Bowl of Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$7.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Waffle Fries

$3.95

Side of Chips

$2.50

Side White Rice

$2.50

Side of Sauce

Need Ketchup

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
American casual cuisine with an award winning happy hour.

