American
Bars & Lounges
Malone's Bar and Grill
1,112 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
American casual cuisine with an award winning happy hour.
12635 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove, MN 55369
