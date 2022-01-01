Mal's Bar & Grill
359 Main St.
Unadilla, NE 68454
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Burgers
Kids Meal
Sides
Sauces
Specials
Game Day
Desserts
NA Beverages
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Ciroc
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Titos
Svedka
Burnetts Raspberry
Burnetts Peach
Red, White, & Berry
Smirnoff Vanilla
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Ciroc
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Titos
DBL Svedka
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay
DBL Tanqueray
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Malibu
Well Tequila
Cuervo Gold
Patron Silver
Juarez
El Jimador - silver
El Jimador - Rosado
Don Julio
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cuervo Gold
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Juarez
Balcones
Bulleit
Bulliet Whiskey
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Kessler
Knob Creek
Larceny
Makers Mark
Ole Smokey Apple Moonshine
Ole Smokey Mango Habenero
Pendleton
Remy Brandy
Rittenhouse Rye
Screwball
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Southern Comfort
Templeton
Windsor
DBL Bulliet Whiskey
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Vanilla
DBL Fireball
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Kessler
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Pendleton
DBL Screwball
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Templeton
DBL Windsor
Well Scotch
Dewars
McCallan 12 YR
McCallan 15 YR
Oban
Johnny Walker
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Dewars
DBL McCallan 12 YR
DBL McCallan 15 YR
DBL Oban
Amaretto
Apple Pucker
Blue Curacao
Cherry McGuillicuddy's
Christian Brothers
Grand Marnier
Grape Pucker
Irish Cream
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori Melon
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Rum Chata
Slo Gin
Triple Sec
DBL Kahlua
DBL Irish Cream
DBL Amaretto
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Triple Sec
DBL Christian Brothers
DBL Apple Pucker
DBL Grape Pucker
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Blue Curacao
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Cocktail Glass Fill with ice 1 shot of amaretto Top with sour
Autumn Sangria
Bee Sting
Black Magic
Bloody Mary
Rim a pint glass with salt Fill with ice 1-1/2oz of Titos Vodka Top with bloody mary mix Garnish with pickle, olives, and lime
Bomb Pop
Bulldog
Pint glass Fill with ice 1 shot of Svedka Vodka 1 shot of Kahlua Fill within an inch of top with milk Top with Coke Garnish with a cherry
Cosmo
Martini glass Take a shaker cup and fill with ice 1-1/2oz of vodka 1/4 oz of lime juice 1/4 oz of triple sec 1/4 oz of cranberry juice stir until chilled strain into martini glass garnish with lime
Dirty Shirley
Tall glass Fill with ice 1 shot of Svedka Vodka 1/2 oz of grenadine Top with sprite Garnish with a cherry
Fuzzy Navel
Cocktail glass Fill ice to brim 1 shot of Peach Schnapps Top with OJ
Gimlet- Gin
Rocks Glass Take a shaker cup and fill with ice Pour 1-1/2 oz of Bombay Gin 1 oz lime juice 1/4 oz of simple syrup Shake until chilled Pour into glass
Gimlet- Vodka
Rocks Glass Fill shaker cup with ice 1-1/2 shots of Absolute Vodka 1 oz of lime juice 1 oz of simple syrup Shaken until chilled Strain into glass
Greyhound
Rocks glass Salt rim Fill glass to brim with ice 1 shot Grey Goose Vodka Fill rest of way with grapefruit juice
Jameson Mocha Old Fashion
Cocktail glass Muddle an orange & 4 dashes of bitters Fill with ice 2oz of Jameson 1\2 of Kahlua 1\2 oz simple syrup Garnished with cherry
Lemon Drop Martini
Martini glass rimmed with sugar Take a shaker glass and fill with ice Pour 3 oz of Ketel One Vodka 2 oz of lemon juice 1/2 oz of Triple Sec 1/2 oz of Simple Syrup Garnish with lemon peel
Loaded Arnold Palmer
Pint Glass Fill with ice 1-1/2 shots of Titos Vodka Fill with half lemonade half iced tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Pint Glass Fill with ice 1/2 shot of vodka 1/2 shot of gin 1/2 shot of rum 1/2 shot of triple sec Fill to inch of top with 1/2 sprite and 1/2 sour Top with coke Garnish with a lemon and lime
Lynchburg Lemonade
Tall Glass Fill with ice 1-1/2 oz of Jack Daniels 1 oz Triple Sec 1 oz Lemon Juice Top with sprite Garnish with lemon
Manhattan
Martini Glass Place cherry in bottom of martini glass Take shaker cup and fill with ice Pour 2 oz Brandy 1/2 oz sweet vermouth 1/2 oz dry vermouth 2 dashes of bitters stir until chilled strain over cherry in martini glass
Margarita 16 oz
Martini- Gin
shaker glass 1 scoop of ice 2 oz of Tanqueray Gin 1 oz of dry vermouth 1 dash of bitters swirl around and poured into a rocks glass garnished with 2 olives
Martini- Vodka
shaker glass filled with ice 2-1/2 shots of Grey Goose Vodka 1/2 oz of dry vermouth 1 dash of bitters stirred until chilled strained into a rocks glass garnished with lemon peel
Mimosa
Mojito
Pint glass with 10 mint leaves Add lime and muddle Pour 2oz simple syrup Add 2 more limes and muddle Cocktail glass fill with ice 1 shot Bacardi Rum Pour mixture over top Top with soda water Garnish with lime
Old Fashioned
Rocks Glass Muddle Orange on bottom 1/2 oz of simple syrup 2 dashes of bitters add ice to brim Fill with rye whiskey
Peanut Butter White Russian
Pitcher Margarita
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sex On The Beach
Slow Screw
Tequila Sunrise
Thurs- Margarita
Tom Collins
Virgin Mary
Whiskey Highball
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Beer
DRT Blue Moon
DRT Busch Light
DRT Coors Lite
DRT Dear Old NE
DRT Gimme Samoa
DRT Mango Cart
DRT Mich Ultra
DRT Miller Lite
DRT Sam Adams October
DRT Summer Shandy
DRT Vanilla Bean
Angry Orchard
Bud
Bud Lite
Budlight Lime
Busch Light
Coors
Coors Lite
Corona
Fairy Nectar
Goose Island IPA
Grainbelt
Heineken
High Life
Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy
Mich Ultra
Mich Ultra Lime
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Mikes Hard Peach
Mikes Hard Raspberry
Miller Lite
Modelo
Odouls
PBR
Sam Adams
Sam Adams Summer
Shiner Bock
Domestic Buckets
Craft Buckets
Mixed Bucket
Can- Bud
Can- Bud light
Can- Busch Apple
Can- Busch light
Can- Busch N/A
Can- GT Apple
Can- GT Original
Can- GT Strawberry Rhubarb
Can- Guinness
Can- Mango Cart N/A
Can- Naturday
Can- Old Milwaukee
Can- Summer Shandy
Can- White Claw Lime
Can- White Claw Mango
Can- White Claw Raspberry
Can- Zipline Copper Alt
Can- Zipline IPA
Can- Zipline Kolsch
Pitcher Blue Moon
Pitcher Busch Light
Pitcher Coors Light
Pitcher Dear Ole NE
Pitcher Gimme Samoa
Pitcher Mango Cart
Pitcher Mich Ultra
Pitcher Miller Lite
Pitcher Octoberfest
Pitcher Summer Shandy
Pitcher Vanilla Bean
Wine
Shots
Mules
Tall Boys Special
Domestic 6 pk
Import 6 pk
Domestic 12 pk
Import 12 pk
Single Domestic
Single Import
30 Rack
DRT Busch Light
DRT Coors Lite
DRT Blue Moon
DRT Mich Ultra
Bud
Bud Lite
Budlight Lime
Busch Light
Coors Lite
Corona
Fairy Nectar
Goose Island IPA
GT Passion Pineapple
Heineken
High Life
Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy
Mich Ultra
Mich Ultra Lime
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Mikes Hard Peach
Mikes Hard Raspberry
Miller Lite
Modelo
Naturday
Odouls
PBR
Sam Adams
Truly Blackberry
Truly Pineapple
Zipline Copper Alt
Zipline IPA
Domestic Buckets
Craft Buckets
Mixed Bucket
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
359 Main St., Unadilla, NE 68454