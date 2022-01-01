Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mal's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

359 Main St.

Unadilla, NE 68454

Appetizers

Cauliflower

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$8.50

Chips and Queso

$7.00

Chips And Salsa

$6.50

Combo

$8.00

Corn Nuggets

$7.50

Jalapeno Bites

$7.50

Mushrooms

$8.00

Pork Rinds

$7.50

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.50

Burnt End

$12.50

Crispy Chicken

$10.50

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Pork Tenderloin

$11.00

Double Decker BLT

$13.50

Burgers

Black n Blue

$13.50

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Cowboy

$13.50

Hamburger

$10.50

Mac N Stack'd

$13.50

Swiss Mushroom

$12.00

Entrees

3 Little Pigs

$14.00

Butterfly Shrimp

$11.50

Chicken Strips

$10.50

Mal's Mac

$9.50

Salads

Crispy Chicken Chef

$11.00

Garden Chef

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Chef

$11.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Kids Meal

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Chicken Strips

$5.75

Hamburger

$5.75

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.50

Popcorn Shrimp

$5.00

Fish

$6.00

Sides

Baked

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Cauliflower

$3.50

Cheese Curds

$3.50

Coleslaw

$4.00

Combo

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Jalapeno Bites

$3.50

Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Mushrooms

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Pork Rinds

$3.50

Pretzel Bites

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Sidewinders

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.50

Sauces

As Appetizer

As Entrée

BBQ

Cheese Dip

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Honey

Honey Mustard

Jalapeno Ranch

Pimento Cheese

Ranch

Spicy BBQ

Spicy Mustard

Specials

Prime French Dip

$14.50

Burnt End Nachos

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Fish

$13.00

Xtra Fish

$3.00

Butterfly Shrimp

$11.50

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.50

12 oz. Prime

$30.00

14 oz. Prime

$34.00

Catering

$21.50

Wings

Boneless

$7.00+

Traditional

$9.50+

Game Day

Mexican Corn Dip

$8.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.50

Trio

$15.00

Boneless Wings

$6.00+

Traditional Wings

$8.50+

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Bull 12oz

$3.75

Red Bull 8oz

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00

Ciroc

$5.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Svedka

$4.00

Burnetts Raspberry

$5.00

Burnetts Peach

$5.00

Red, White, & Berry

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL Absolut

$9.00

DBL Ciroc

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$9.00

DBL Ketel One

$9.00

DBL Titos

$9.00

DBL Svedka

$7.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$7.00

DBL Beefeater

$9.00

DBL Bombay

$9.00

DBL Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$7.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Malibu

$9.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Patron Silver

$5.00

Juarez

$4.00

El Jimador - silver

$5.00

El Jimador - Rosado

$5.00

Don Julio

$5.50

DBL Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$9.00

DBL Patron Silver

$9.00

DBL Juarez

$7.00

Balcones

$5.00

Bulleit

$5.00

Bulliet Whiskey

$5.00

Bushmills

$5.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.50

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Vanilla

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Kessler

$4.00

Knob Creek

$5.00

Larceny

$5.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Ole Smokey Apple Moonshine

$5.00

Ole Smokey Mango Habenero

$5.00

Pendleton

$5.00

Pendleton

$5.00

Remy Brandy

$5.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$5.00

Screwball

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$4.00

Seagram's VO

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Templeton

$5.00

Windsor

$5.00

DBL Bulliet Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Canadian Club

$9.00

DBL Crown Apple

$9.00

DBL Crown Peach

$9.00

DBL Crown Royal

$9.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$9.00

DBL Fireball

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Kessler

$7.00

DBL Knob Creek

$9.00

DBL Makers Mark

$9.00

DBL Pendleton

$9.00

DBL Screwball

$9.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$7.00

DBL Templeton

$9.00

DBL Windsor

$9.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Dewars

$4.00

McCallan 12 YR

$5.00

McCallan 15 YR

$7.00

Oban

$6.00

Johnny Walker

$5.50

DBL Well Scotch

$7.00

DBL Dewars

$7.00

DBL McCallan 12 YR

$9.00

DBL McCallan 15 YR

$13.00

DBL Oban

$11.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Cherry McGuillicuddy's

$5.00

Christian Brothers

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Grape Pucker

$5.00

Irish Cream

$4.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Midori Melon

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Slo Gin

$5.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

DBL Kahlua

$9.00

DBL Irish Cream

$7.00

DBL Amaretto

$7.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$7.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$9.00

DBL Triple Sec

$7.00

DBL Christian Brothers

$9.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$9.00

DBL Grape Pucker

$9.00

DBL Jagermeister

$9.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$9.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Cocktail Glass Fill with ice 1 shot of amaretto Top with sour

Autumn Sangria

$8.00

Bee Sting

$6.75

Black Magic

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Rim a pint glass with salt Fill with ice 1-1/2oz of Titos Vodka Top with bloody mary mix Garnish with pickle, olives, and lime

Bomb Pop

$7.00

Bulldog

$6.00

Pint glass Fill with ice 1 shot of Svedka Vodka 1 shot of Kahlua Fill within an inch of top with milk Top with Coke Garnish with a cherry

Cosmo

$6.00

Martini glass Take a shaker cup and fill with ice 1-1/2oz of vodka 1/4 oz of lime juice 1/4 oz of triple sec 1/4 oz of cranberry juice stir until chilled strain into martini glass garnish with lime

Dirty Shirley

$6.00

Tall glass Fill with ice 1 shot of Svedka Vodka 1/2 oz of grenadine Top with sprite Garnish with a cherry

Fuzzy Navel

$5.50

Cocktail glass Fill ice to brim 1 shot of Peach Schnapps Top with OJ

Gimlet- Gin

$6.50

Rocks Glass Take a shaker cup and fill with ice Pour 1-1/2 oz of Bombay Gin 1 oz lime juice 1/4 oz of simple syrup Shake until chilled Pour into glass

Gimlet- Vodka

$6.50

Rocks Glass Fill shaker cup with ice 1-1/2 shots of Absolute Vodka 1 oz of lime juice 1 oz of simple syrup Shaken until chilled Strain into glass

Greyhound

$5.50

Rocks glass Salt rim Fill glass to brim with ice 1 shot Grey Goose Vodka Fill rest of way with grapefruit juice

Jameson Mocha Old Fashion

$7.50

Cocktail glass Muddle an orange & 4 dashes of bitters Fill with ice 2oz of Jameson 1\2 of Kahlua 1\2 oz simple syrup Garnished with cherry

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Martini glass rimmed with sugar Take a shaker glass and fill with ice Pour 3 oz of Ketel One Vodka 2 oz of lemon juice 1/2 oz of Triple Sec 1/2 oz of Simple Syrup Garnish with lemon peel

Loaded Arnold Palmer

$6.50

Pint Glass Fill with ice 1-1/2 shots of Titos Vodka Fill with half lemonade half iced tea

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Pint Glass Fill with ice 1/2 shot of vodka 1/2 shot of gin 1/2 shot of rum 1/2 shot of triple sec Fill to inch of top with 1/2 sprite and 1/2 sour Top with coke Garnish with a lemon and lime

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.00

Tall Glass Fill with ice 1-1/2 oz of Jack Daniels 1 oz Triple Sec 1 oz Lemon Juice Top with sprite Garnish with lemon

Manhattan

$7.00

Martini Glass Place cherry in bottom of martini glass Take shaker cup and fill with ice Pour 2 oz Brandy 1/2 oz sweet vermouth 1/2 oz dry vermouth 2 dashes of bitters stir until chilled strain over cherry in martini glass

Margarita 16 oz

$6.00

Martini- Gin

$7.50

shaker glass 1 scoop of ice 2 oz of Tanqueray Gin 1 oz of dry vermouth 1 dash of bitters swirl around and poured into a rocks glass garnished with 2 olives

Martini- Vodka

$7.50

shaker glass filled with ice 2-1/2 shots of Grey Goose Vodka 1/2 oz of dry vermouth 1 dash of bitters stirred until chilled strained into a rocks glass garnished with lemon peel

Mimosa

$5.00

Mojito

$7.00

Pint glass with 10 mint leaves Add lime and muddle Pour 2oz simple syrup Add 2 more limes and muddle Cocktail glass fill with ice 1 shot Bacardi Rum Pour mixture over top Top with soda water Garnish with lime

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Rocks Glass Muddle Orange on bottom 1/2 oz of simple syrup 2 dashes of bitters add ice to brim Fill with rye whiskey

Peanut Butter White Russian

$6.00

Pitcher Margarita

$22.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$5.50

Slow Screw

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Thurs- Margarita

$4.00

Tom Collins

$5.50

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Whiskey Highball

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$5.50

Beer

DRT Blue Moon

$5.00

DRT Busch Light

$4.00

DRT Coors Lite

$4.00

DRT Dear Old NE

$5.00

DRT Gimme Samoa

$5.00Out of stock

DRT Mango Cart

$5.00Out of stock

DRT Mich Ultra

$4.00

DRT Miller Lite

$4.00

DRT Sam Adams October

$5.00

DRT Summer Shandy

$5.00Out of stock

DRT Vanilla Bean

$5.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$3.25

Bud

$2.75

Bud Lite

$2.75

Budlight Lime

$3.25

Busch Light

$2.75

Coors

$2.75

Coors Lite

$2.75

Corona

$3.25

Fairy Nectar

$3.25Out of stock

Goose Island IPA

$3.25Out of stock

Grainbelt

$2.75

Heineken

$3.25Out of stock

High Life

$2.75

Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$3.25

Mich Ultra

$2.75

Mich Ultra Lime

$3.25

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$3.00

Mikes Hard Peach

$3.00

Mikes Hard Raspberry

$3.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$2.75

Modelo

$3.25

Odouls

$2.75

PBR

$2.75

Sam Adams

$3.25

Sam Adams Summer

$3.25

Shiner Bock

$3.50

Domestic Buckets

$15.00

Craft Buckets

$18.00

Mixed Bucket

$16.00

Can- Bud

$2.75

Can- Bud light

$2.75

Can- Busch Apple

$3.00

Can- Busch light

$2.75

Can- Busch N/A

$2.75

Can- GT Apple

$3.25

Can- GT Original

$3.25

Can- GT Strawberry Rhubarb

$2.00

Can- Guinness

$3.50

Can- Mango Cart N/A

$3.25

Can- Naturday

$2.00

Can- Old Milwaukee

$2.75

Can- Summer Shandy

$3.25

Can- White Claw Lime

$3.25

Can- White Claw Mango

$3.25

Can- White Claw Raspberry

$3.25

Can- Zipline Copper Alt

$3.25

Can- Zipline IPA

$3.25

Can- Zipline Kolsch

$3.25

Pitcher Blue Moon

$18.00

Pitcher Busch Light

$12.00

Pitcher Coors Light

$12.00

Pitcher Dear Ole NE

$18.00

Pitcher Gimme Samoa

$18.00Out of stock

Pitcher Mango Cart

$18.00

Pitcher Mich Ultra

$12.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$12.00

Pitcher Octoberfest

$18.00

Pitcher Summer Shandy

$18.00Out of stock

Pitcher Vanilla Bean

$18.00Out of stock

Wine

Corkage Fee

$10.00

House Cabernet

$6.50

House Merlot

$6.50

BTL House Cabernet

$24.00

BTL House Merlot

$24.00

House Chardonnay

$6.50

House Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Moscato

$6.50

House Champagne

$5.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Moscato

$24.00

BTL House Champagne

$18.00

Shots

Apple Moonshine

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Georgia Peach

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

PBJ

$5.00

Prairie Fire

$6.00

Red Rooster

$6.00

Red Snapper

$5.00

Royal Peach

$6.00

Three Wisemen

$5.50

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$5.00

Tootsie Roll

$5.00

Duck Fart

$5.00

Mules

Moscow Mule

$5.50

Fill copper mug with ice to the brim 1-1/2 oz of Titos Vodka 1 oz Lime Juice Fill the rest of the way up with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime

Mexico Mule

$5.50

Irish Mule

$5.50

Mermaid Mule

$7.00

Apple Cider Mule

$7.00

Tall Boys Special

TB Busch Light

$2.50Out of stock

TB Mich Ultra

$2.50Out of stock

TB Coors Lite

$2.50

TB Bud

$2.50

TB Bud Lite

$2.50Out of stock

TB Miller Lite

$2.50

Husker Drinks

GBR Cherry Bomb

$2.00

Apple Pucker

$2.00

Grape Pucker

$2.00

Dirty Shirley

$5.50

Tshirts

Adult Shirt

$20.00

Kids Shirt

$12.00

Glass

Glass -zipline

$5.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

359 Main St., Unadilla, NE 68454

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

