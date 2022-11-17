A map showing the location of La Llorona Birria & Mariscos 23615 El Toro Road Suite PView gallery

La Llorona Birria & Mariscos 23615 El Toro Road Suite P

review star

No reviews yet

23615 El Toro Road Suite P

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos de Camaron (Each)
Chocolate Cake
Pizza Birria

BIRRIA

Birria Plate (Served with Handmade Tortillas)

$14.99

Meat stew. Served with handmade tortillas.

Burrito Birria

$15.99

Pizza Birria

$19.99

Torta Birria

$12.99

Ramen Birria Bowl

$14.99

Tacos ( 3) con Consome

$12.99

Consome is a rich and deeply flavorful Mexican sauce made with a mixture of savory, sweet, earthy, smoky, and spicy seasonings

Tacos Dorados (3)

$13.99

3 Taquitos with salad & Consome on the side

Red Tacos (4) con Consome

$14.99

4 Birria Red Tacos with Consome on the side ( is a rich and deeply flavorful Mexican sauce made with a mixture of savory, sweet, earthy, smoky, and spicy seasonings )

Trio Tacos (Quesabirria, 2 Tacos Dorados y Consome)

$14.99

Quesabirria (con Consome)

$14.99

Birria Fries

$13.50

A LA CARTA

Consome

$2.50+

Taco Dorado (Each)

$4.50

Soft Taco (Each)

$4.00

Quesa Taco (Each)

$4.99

Mulita (Each)

$7.99

Vampiro (Each)

$7.50

MARISCO

Camarones Al Gusto

$22.00

Marinated Shrimp with Rice & Salad. Choices: A la Diabla ( Spicy Diabla sauce), Al Mojo de Ajo (Garlic Sauce) & Estilo Kora (Spicy Kora style Sauce)

Molcajete de Marisco

$33.99

Seafood molcajete with a side of tostadas Choices: A la Diabla ( Spicy Diabla sauce), Al Mojo de Ajo (Garlic Sauce) & Estilo Kora (Spicy Kora style Sauce)

Mojarra Frita

$19.99

Fried fish with rice, beans, salad & handmade tortillas. Choices: Frita (Fried Fish), A la Diabla ( Spicy Diabla sauce), Al Mojo de Ajo (Garlic Sauce)

Filete A la Plancha

$19.99

Grilled Fish Fillet with Rice, Salad & Handmade Tortillas. Choices: A La Plancha (Grilled Fish Fillete), A la Diabla ( Spicy Diabla sauce), Al Mojo de Ajo (Garlic Sauce)

Camarones Empanizados

$19.99

Breaded Shrimp with Rice & Salad

Camarones Cucarachos

$26.00

Shrimp in the Shell cooked with a la Diabla Spicy Sauce.

Camarones Momia

$22.00

Fried Shrimp wrapped in Bacon & Cheese served with Rice & salad.

Langostinos

$27.00

Marinated Prawns

Pulpo Zarandeado

$37.99

Grilled Octopus with Veggies & a la Diabla Sauce on the Side.

Caldo 7 Mares

$22.99

Seafood Broth with shrimp, Crab Legs, Fish, Octopus, Abalone Imitation, Surimi, Baby Clams & Mussels and Handmade Tortillas on the side.

Caldo de Pescado

$18.99

Tilapia & Cat fish broth with a side of handmade Tortillas

Caldo de Camaron

$20.99

Peeled or Non-peeled Shrimp Broth with a side of handmade Tortillas

Fajitas de Camaron

$25.99

Shrimp Fajitas with Rice, Beans, salad & Handmade Tortillas.

Mega Enchilada de Mariscos

$17.99

Fish & Shrimp enchilada with Rice & Veggies on the Side.

EMPANADAS

Empanadas (Cada Una)

$5.50

Empanadas (1/2 Docena)

$20.99

Empanadas (1 Docena)

$33.99

TACOS DE MARISCO ( 3 Tacos)

Tacos Gobernador (3 Tacos)

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp with Veggies & Cheese

Tacos de Marlin (3 Tacos)

$14.99

Battered Marlin Fish topped with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado & Chipotle Sauce

Tacos de Camaron (3 Tacos)

$14.99

Battered Shrimp topped with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado & Chipotle Sauce

Tacos de Pescado (3 Tacos)

$14.99

Battered Fish topped with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado & Chipotle Sauce

Tacos Mixtos (2 Empanadas, 2 Gobernador & 2 Marlin)

$19.99

TACOS DE MARISCO A LA CARTA

Tacos Gobernador (Each)

$5.50

Tacos de Marlin (Each)

$5.50

Tacos de Pescado (Each)

$5.50

Tacos de Camaron (Each)

$5.50

PLATILLOS MEXICANOS

Molcajete Ranchero

$28.99

Asada, chicken, Mexican sausage, shrimp, cheese, prickly pear & red salsa served in a molcajete with rice, beans & handmade tortillas

Parrillada Familiar

$38.99

Asada, Chicken, Chorizo, Prawns, Cheese, Prickly pear & red salsa served in a Tray with a side of rice, beans, salad & handmade Tortillas

Bistek Encebollado

$21.99

Grilled steak with onions with , beans, salad & handmade Tortillas

Carne Asada con Camarones

$22.99

Asada Steak with a la Diabla sauce & shrimp served with rice, salad & hand made tortillas

Arrachera Asada

$22.99

Asada Steak served with rice, beans, salad & hand made tortillas

Fajitas Mixtas

$22.99

Steak , Chicken & shrimp fajitas grilled with Veggies with a side of rice, beans, salad & hand made tortillas

Costillas de Puerco en Salsa Verde

$15.99

Chile Verde Pork Ribs with Beans, Rice & handmade Tortillas

Menudo

$14.99

Served with handmade Tortillas

Pozole

$14.99

Served with cabbage, Onion, Avocado & Chips on the Side.

Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo

$10.99

Chicken Green Enchiladas topped with Sour Cream & Cheese with a side of Rice & Beans

Enchiladas Rojas de Pollo

$10.99

Chicken Red Enchiladas topped with Sour Cream & Cheese with a side of Rice & Beans

LOS TRADICIONALES

Meat Options; Asada (Steak), Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) or Pollo (Chicken)

Quesadilla (with a side of Salad)

$14.99

Cooked tortilla that is filled with cheese and folded in half. Served with a side of salad.

Burrito Mojado (Wet Burrito with Green or Red Salsa)

$13.99

Wet burrito green or red salsa.

Torta

$11.99

TACOS PLATE (3)

Tacos de Asada (3) Plate

$12.99

Tacos de Pollo (3) Plate

$12.99

Tacos de Chorizo (3) Plate

$12.99

TACOS A LA CARTA

Tacos de asada (Each)

$4.99

Tacos de pollo (Ecah)

$4.99

Tacos de Chorizo (Each)

$4.99

COCTELES

Served with Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers & Avocados

Camaron

$17.99+

Shrimp

Camaron y Pulpo

$20.99+

Shrimp & Octopus

Campechana

$18.99+

Shrimp, Octopus, Abalone imitation, Surimi & baby Clams

Vuelve a la Vida

$19.99+

Shrimp, Octopus, Abalone imitation, Surimi, baby Clams & Oyster

Pulpo

$25.99+

Shrimp

OSTIONES

Ostiones en su Concha

$17.99+

Ostiones Especiales (Pico de Gallo, Shrimp & Octopus)

$21.99+

Ostiones con Ceviche de Pescado

$19.99+

Ostiones con Ceviche de Camaron

$20.99+

TOSTADAS Y CEVICHE

Ceviche de Camaron

$23.99

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron

$14.99

Ceviche de Pescado

$21.99

Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado

$12.99

Ceviche Mixto

$25.99

Tostada de ceviche Mixto

$15.99

Ceviche de Camaron y Pulpo

$25.99

Tostada de Camaron y Pulpo

$15.99

Ceviche de Pulpo

$29.99

Tostada de Ceviche de Pulpo

$19.99

Aguachile

$27.00

KIDS MENU

Chicken Nuggets With Fries

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla With Fries

$11.99

POSTRES

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Tiramisu

$7.99

Chesecake

$7.99

BEBIDAS

Soda de Lata

$2.99

Coca de Botella

$4.99

Jarritos

$4.50

Botella de Agua

$2.50

Aguas Frescas

$5.99+

Agua Natural

CERVEZA

Cerveza Domestica

$6.99

Cubeta de Cervezas (6)

$34.99

Vaso de Michelada ( Sin Cerveza)

$5.99

Michelada con Cerveza

$12.99

Vaso de Michelada con Camaron (Sin Cerveza)

$12.99

Vaso de Michelada con Camaron (con Cerveza)

$19.99

Margarita Trio La Llorona

$16.99

Pina Colada

$11.99

Margarita on the Rocks

$9.99

Maltarita

$10.99

Blue Sky

$10.99

Mangoniada LLorona

$14.99

Tequila Shot

$6.49

Tequila Shot con Camaron

$7.49

Tequila Shot con Camaron y Ostion

$8.49

Tequila El Guitarron (Botella)

$69.99

Modelo

$7.50

Negra Modelo

$7.50

Dos XX

$7.50

Corona

$7.50

Pacifico

$7.50

Corona Familiar

$7.50

SIDES/EXTRAS

Arroz

$2.99

Frijoles

$2.99

Guacamole

$4.99

Aguacate

$2.99

Tortillas (3 Pzas)

$1.99

Salsa Roja (8 Oz)

$3.99

Salsa Doabla (6 Oz)

$2.49

Chile Toreado (2 Pzs)

$2.00

Tostadas (4 Pzs)

$1.50

Pico de Gallo (6 Oz)

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

23615 El Toro Road Suite P, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

