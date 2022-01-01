Mama Baudo's Chow Bella imageView gallery
Italian

Mama Baudo's Chow Bella

100 Reviews

$$

429 Walker Road

Suite A

Jackson, TN 38305

Thursday Special

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.75Out of stock

Fresh Pasta Bowls

Build a Fresh Pasta Bowl

Build a Fresh Pasta Bowl

$9.50

Your choice of pasta and sauce. Add protein or veggie and add a side for an additional charge.

Pick a Pair

$9.50

Pick two different pasta choices and can pick 2 different sauce choices or the same one to make your own combination.

Nathan's Fav(zoodles,chicken, 1/2 order mixed veggies, olive oil, spring mix salad

$15.95Out of stock

Soups/Salads

All salads served with house-made dressings.

Minestrone

$4.95

Soup of the Day

$4.95Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$6.50

the classic caesar salad with chopped romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh made croutons, fresh grated parmesan cheese topped with caesar dressing.( Warning: caesar dressing is made with anchovies and eggs which can be allergens to some people)

Spring Mix Salad

$6.50

fresh spring mix greens, strawberries, grapes, blueberries, candied pecans with our homemade poppyseed dressing is the best to compliment the fresh fruit but you can order any of our dressings to top this if you like. Add the cooked chicken and make it a light meal!

House Salad

House Salad

$5.95

iceberg, romaine, bibb lettuces, spinach, carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons with your choice of our homemade dressing

Desserts

Spumoni

$5.95Out of stock

multi flavored Italian ice cream with chocolate, lemon, strawberry flavors and a whipped cream and chopped nuts center

Chocolate Decadence

$5.95Out of stock

orange Grand Marnier chocolate mousse with a chocolate cookie crumb crust, whipped cream and chocolate sauce. If you love chocolate-YOU WILL love this

Cheesecake

$6.25

we use 3 pounds of cream cheese in all of our cheesecake flavors and they are all delicious!

Tiramisu

$5.95Out of stock

traditional Italian dessert made with lady fingers, kahlua, custard, cocoa and espresso powder.

Cannoli

$5.95Out of stock

we have been bringing these in from a bakery in Chicago for the past 54 years. Pastry shell filled with sweetened ricotta, pistachios and chocolate chips

Apple Praline Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Decadence Bliss

$5.95Out of stock

ice cream(2 scoops)

$4.75

Strawberry Zabaglione Parfait

$5.25Out of stock

Sides

Side Breadstick (1)

$0.95

Meatballs (2)

$4.50Out of stock

Italian Sausage

$4.50

Chicken

$4.95

extra sauce

$1.75

Bacon(3)

$3.75

sauteed mushrooms

$4.25

Mix Veggies

$4.25

Shrimp

$6.95

Egg

$2.50

Side House Salad

$2.50

add mozzarella

$1.00

1/2 order meatballs(1 ea.)

$2.25Out of stock

peppers $.75

$0.75

mushrooms $.75

$0.75

Side Lasagna

$6.95

Side Cheese Manicotti

$6.95

Side Meat manicotti

$6.95

Side Spring Mix salad

$2.95

Side Caesar Salad

$2.95

Minestrone(side)

$2.95

Soup of the Day(side)

$2.95

Sub Lobster Ravioli for pasta side

$2.00Out of stock

onions $.75

$0.75

tomatoes $.75

$0.75

House Specialties

Lasagna

Lasagna

$15.75

We had the original 4 cheese lasagna before that became a by word from others. Our lasagna has got lasagna noodles layered with ricotta, asiago, mozzarella, and parmesan chesses, seasoned ground chuck and topped off with our old world style meat sauce. YUM! Includes small house salad with your choice of home-made dressing

Manicotti Cheese filled

Manicotti Cheese filled

$15.75

ricotta cheese filled pasta noodle tubes topped with melted mozzarella and your choice of sauce. includes small house salad with your choice of home-made dressing

Manicotti Meat filled

$15.75

pasta noodle stuffed with our specially seasoned ground chuck made with tomatoes, green olives, and wine topped with melted mozzarella and your choice of sauce. Includes small house salad with your choice on one of our home-made dressings

Manicotti Mixed

$15.75Out of stock

ricotta cheese stuffed pasta noodles and our specially seasoned ground chuck stuffed beef manicotti topped with mozzarella and your choice of sauce. Our ground chuck is cooked with onions, green olives, wine and tomatoes for the meat filled manicotti. includes small house salad with your choice of one of our home-made dressings

Meatball Sandwich

$10.25Out of stock

our homemade meatballs, mozzarella cheese and pepperoncinis on a toasted hoagie roll served with a house salad with your choice of dressing.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$10.25Out of stock

our homemade italian sausage cookd up with peppers and onions in a marinara sauce and stuffed into a toasted hoagie roll, served with house salad with your choice of dressing and pepperoncinis.

Tournee di Bella

Tournee di Bella

$18.25Out of stock

Our Sampler Pasta Platter with small Lasagna with meat sauce, Chicken Parmigiana, choice of pasta and choice of sauce for pasta. Plus choose either the side house salad or cannoli depending on your preference.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Fresh spinach greens, red onions, bacon, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, candied pecans and fried chicken breast strips served with warm mustard-bacon dressing.

Kid's Pasta

smaller sized pasta portions with choice of sauce for children 8 and under

Kid's Pasta

$4.95

Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Espresso

$3.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Iced Tea-Brewed unsweet

$3.50

Iced Tea-Brewed Sweet

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Water

brewed tea 1/2 & 1/2

$3.50

Latte

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Retail -Apparel

T-Shirt

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

