Mama Bird - SoHi
1,578 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Mama Bird is a southern inspired kitchen and smokehouse. Our restaurant celebrates and revives what it means to be home-made and backyard-smoked with a fresh, modern take on traditional dishes. We invite guests to reminisce of a time gone by where southern homes and backyards were always open to welcome in neighbors or folks just passing through. From ole Dixie Fried Chicken to low’n-slow Smoked Texas Brisket. A home-cooked meal is always wholesome, hearty and good.
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89141
