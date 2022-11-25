Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama Bird - SoHi

1,578 Reviews

$$

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway

Suite 140

Las Vegas, NV 89141

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich*
Brisket Grilled Cheese*
Wicked Deviled Eggs GF

SNACKS N STUFF

Wicked Deviled Eggs GF

Wicked Deviled Eggs GF

$12.95+

w/ candied jalapeno and bacon

Chopped Brisket Slider

Chopped Brisket Slider

$6.95

everything biscuit +american + candied jalapeno

Chopped Brisket Slider w/ egg

$7.95

everything biscuit + american + candied jalapeno + fried egg

Spicy Fried Green Beans V*

Spicy Fried Green Beans V*

$8.95

Spicy fried green beans w/ dill ranch dip

Pimento Cheese*

Pimento Cheese*

$7.95

w/ bacon jam + saltines + candied jalapeno

Shrimp N Grits

Shrimp N Grits

$9.95+Out of stock

w/ bacon + white cheddar + green onion

Southern Fried Dill Pickles

Southern Fried Dill Pickles

$8.95

Spicy fried green beans w/ dill ranch dip

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICHES

w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg +$1.50
Fried Chicken Sandwich*

Fried Chicken Sandwich*

$16.95

Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50

BRISKET BURGERS & GRILLED CHEESE

All American "Double B" Brisket Burger

$18.95

Jalapeño "Double B" Brisket Burger

$19.95
Fried Thick Bologna Sandwich*

Fried Thick Bologna Sandwich*

$14.95

texas toast + yellow mustard + american cheese w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50

Brisket Grilled Cheese*

Brisket Grilled Cheese*

$15.95

texas toast + pimento cheese w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50

SEAFOOD PO' BOY SANDWICH

CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH PO' BOY

CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH PO' BOY

$17.95

Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50

CORNMEAL FRIED SHRIMP PO' BOY

CORNMEAL FRIED SHRIMP PO' BOY

$18.95Out of stock

Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50

VEGAN BARBECUE JACKFRUIT SANDWICH

Vegan Barbecue Jackfruit Sandwich

$15.95

CHOPPED SALADS can be *GF w/o biscuit

Crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Barbecue Jackfruit Salad

$13.95

w/ barbecue ranch dressing + candied jalapeños

Fried Chicken Tender Salad

Fried Chicken Tender Salad

$15.95

crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit w/ Mama's comeback dressing

Chopped Brisket Salad *GF

Chopped Brisket Salad *GF

$16.95

crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit w/ barbecue ranch dressing

WEEKEND WINGS

choose NAKED or BREADED!

5 wings

$10.95

10 wings

$19.95

20 wings

$38.95

BIG CHICKEN TENDERS

3 Tenders

$10.95

5 Tenders

$17.95

10 Tenders

$31.95

FRIED CHICKEN PLATES

w/ everything biscuit + one small side

3 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)

$16.95

5 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)

$20.95

2 Pc Chicken Thigh Plate (Dark Meat)

$17.95

3 Pc Chicken Thigh Plate (Dark Meat)

$21.95

2 Pc Chicken Breast Plate (White Meat)

$19.95

3 Pc Chicken Breast Plate (White Meat)

$24.95

Single Tender

$3.95

Single Breast

$6.50

Single Thigh

$5.25

BBQ PLATE can be *GF w/o biscuit or mac n'cheese

w/ everything biscuit + one small side

8 oz Brisket Plate *GF

$22.95

Half Slab Ribs *GF

$23.95

Full Slab Ribs *GF

$36.95
Half Slab Pecan Smoked Ribs and Half lb. Smoked Brisket Plate*

Half Slab Pecan Smoked Ribs and Half lb. Smoked Brisket Plate*

$37.95

w/ everything biscuit + one small side

12 oz Brisket Plate *GF

$29.95

SIDES

Small & Large

Small Collard Greens GF

$5.50

Large Collard Greens GF

$9.95

North N' South Fries

$5.95

North Fries

$5.95

South Fries

$5.95

Small Macaroni & Cheese V

$6.50

Large Macaroni & Cheese V

$10.95

Small Grits GF V

$5.50Out of stock

Large Grits GF V

$9.95Out of stock

Small Cream Corn V

$5.50

Large Cream Corn V

$9.95

Small Apple Dixie Cole Slaw GF V

$4.95

Large Apple Dixie Cole Slaw GF V

$8.75
Everything Biscuit with Honey Butter*

Everything Biscuit with Honey Butter*

$3.50

Mini Jalapeno Cornbread

$3.95

Side of candied Jalapeno

$0.95

Side Comeback Sauce

$0.95

Side Cowboy Candy Jalapeno Sauce

$0.95

Side Sweet Heat Maple & Butter Sauce

$0.95

Side Damn Hot - Lots'a Heat

$0.95

Side Remoulade

$0.95

Side Dill Sauce

$0.95

Honey

$0.95

side of pickeled jalapeno

$0.95

Pickles & Onion

$0.95

Beet Pickled Egg

$2.50

KIDS

Kid's Chicken Finger and Fries*

Kid's Chicken Finger and Fries*

$7.95
Kid's Chicken Finger and Mac N' Cheese*

Kid's Chicken Finger and Mac N' Cheese*

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries*

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese & Mac

$9.95
Kids Brisket Grilled Cheese & Fries

Kids Brisket Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.95

Kids Chicken + Half Waffle*

$9.95

single chicken tender + half waffle

SWEET TREATS

Hummingbird Cake Jar*

Hummingbird Cake Jar*

$7.50

banana + pineapple + pecan + coconut + cream cheese frosting

Oreo Red Velvet Cake Jar*

Oreo Red Velvet Cake Jar*

$7.50

oreos + chocolate chips + cream cheese frosting

Bourbon Pudding

$6.95

Beverages

Coffee*

$3.95

Sweet Tea*

$3.95

Unsweet Tea

$3.95

Watermelon Lemonade 16oz

$4.95

Large Watermelon Lemonade

$5.95

Bottled Water*

$3.50Out of stock

Sparkling Bottled Water*

$3.50

Craft Sodas*

$4.75

Orange Juice*

$6.75

Milk

$3.95

Glass Lime GB

$5.50

Glass Jalapeño GB

$5.50

Glass Strawberry GB

$5.50Out of stock

Glass Peach GB

$5.50

Bottle Lime GB

$10.95

Bottle Jalapeño GB

$10.95

Bottle Strawberry GB

$10.95

Bottle Peach GB

$10.95

BREAKFAST SIDES

one egg [ cooked any style ]

$2.95

shoulder bacon [4]

$5.95

country sausage link [3]

$5.95

breakfast potatoes w/ succ

$4.95

sausage gravy

$4.95

Single Biscuit & Gravy

$7.95

Side sweet potato brisket hash

$7.95

Texas Toast Side

$2.75

Waffle

$10.95

BREAKFAST can be *GF w/o biscuit (Deep Copy)

Breakfast served ALL DAY!!

Wings + Waffles

$17.95

two eggs fried + (4) naked or breaded smoked chicken wings + cornmeal waffle

Sausage Gravy and Breakfast Platter*

Sausage Gravy and Breakfast Platter*

$14.95

* Two eggs fried + 2 split everything biscuits

Chicken And Waffles

Chicken And Waffles

$20.95

* Two eggs fried + cornmeal waffle

Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast Platter*

Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast Platter*

$21.95

* Two eggs fried + sausage gravy

Smoked Brisket Hash Breakfast Platter*

Smoked Brisket Hash Breakfast Platter*

$17.95

* Two eggs fried + sweet potato brisket hash

Pork Belly and Grits

Pork Belly and Grits

$16.95Out of stock

* Two eggs fried + white cheddar grits

Mama's Fry Pan Breakfast

Mama's Fry Pan Breakfast

$15.95

* Two fried eggs + choice or shoulder bacon or country sausage links + Mama's seasoned potatoes + everything biscuit

Here Piggy, Piggy Omelet

Here Piggy, Piggy Omelet

$15.95

Bacon- sausage cheddar omelet + Mama's seasoned potatoes + everything biscuit

Pitmaster's Scramble

Pitmaster's Scramble

$17.95

Layer of Mama's seasoned potatoes + chopped brisket-n-pork belly scramble + cheese sauce + cowboy candy jalapenos

Everything Biscuit Sandwich

Everything Biscuit Sandwich

$7.95

Fried egg + choice of shoulder bacon or country sausage link + american cheese

Retail Items

Strawberry Jam

$8.00

2 Jars of Strawberry Jam

$14.00

Peach Cobbler Jam

$8.00Out of stock

2 Jars of Peach Jam

$14.00Out of stock

1 Peach 1 Straw Jam

$14.00Out of stock

Candied Jalapeños Jar

$2.95

Bottle Hot Sauce

$5.95

Blueberry Jam

$8.00

2 Jars of Blueberry Jam

$14.00

T Shirt

Clay Orange Medium

$28.00

Clay Orange Large

$28.00

Clay Orange XLarge

$28.00

Clay Orange 2XLarge

$28.00

Dark Grey Small

$28.00

Dark Grey Medium

$28.00

Dark Grey Large

$28.00

Dark Grey XLarge

$28.00

Dark Grey 2XLarge

$28.00

Black Medium

$28.00

Black Large

$28.00

Black XLarge

$28.00

Black 2XLarge

$28.00

Maroon Small

$28.00

Maroon Medium

$28.00

Maroon Large

$28.00

Blue Small

$28.00Out of stock

Blue Medium

$28.00

Blue Large

$28.00

Hat

Hat

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Mama Bird is a southern inspired kitchen and smokehouse. Our restaurant celebrates and revives what it means to be home-made and backyard-smoked with a fresh, modern take on traditional dishes. ​We invite guests to reminisce of a time gone by where southern homes and backyards were always open to welcome in neighbors or folks just passing through. From ole Dixie Fried Chicken to low’n-slow Smoked Texas Brisket. A home-cooked meal is always wholesome, hearty and good.

Website

Location

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89141

Directions

Gallery
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen image
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen image
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen image
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
orange starNo Reviews
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurantnext
Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Southern Highlands
orange star4.5 • 302
10650 Southern Highlands Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurantnext
Spaghetty Western
orange star4.1 • 2,572
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103 Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurantnext
Hola Cocina + Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130 Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurantnext
On the Edge Cafe & Bakery - 10591 South rainbow Blvd unit 2
orange starNo Reviews
10591 South rainbow Blvd unit 2 Las Vegas, NV 89179
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Spaghetty Western
orange star4.1 • 2,572
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103 Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurantnext
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
orange star4.5 • 1,358
7995 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89178
View restaurantnext
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos @ Blue Diamond
orange star4.5 • 402
8180 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 3.9 (30 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston