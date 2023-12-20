Mama Brazil Cuisine 530 SW 205th Ave #400
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
530 SW 205th Ave #400, Beaverton, OR 97006
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Prime Tap House - Tanasbourne - 1896 Northeast 106th Avenue
No Reviews
1896 Northeast 106th Avenue Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurant