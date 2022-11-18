Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama Burger

661 Reviews

$

991 N Fort Valley Rd

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Order Again

Burgers

$5.25

House Sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, and grilled onions.

A1 Mushroom Swiss

A1 Mushroom Swiss

$5.50

A1 steak sauce, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and grilled mushrooms.

Kahuna

Kahuna

$6.00

Mayo, teriyaki sauce, pineapple, lettuce, green pepper, grilled onion, and Swiss cheese.

Bleu Vader

Bleu Vader

$6.50

Mayo, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, and gorgonzola cheese.

Cholula Jack

Cholula Jack

$5.75

Ranch, Cholula sauce, green chiles, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

Bacon Guacamole

Bacon Guacamole

$6.50

Bacon, guacamole, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.

The 66er

The 66er

$6.25

BBQ sauce, french fries (on the burger), bacon, grilled onions, and pickles.

Spud Burger

$4.50

A Mama Burger with french fries INSTEAD OF MEAT!

The MOAB

The MOAB

$8.25

"The Mutha Of All Burgers:" Two patties, french fries (on the burger), lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, green chiles, bacon, cheddar cheese, house sauce, pickles, and jalapeños.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

CYO Burger

$4.50

Build your burger from the ground (beef) up! (Great option for kiddos!)

CYO Veggie

$6.00

Build your veggie burger from the ground up!

Sides

Boatload Fries

$7.00

(Feeds 2-3 people)

Boatload Tots

$7.00

(Feeds 2-3 people)

Boatload Sweet Fries

$7.00

(Feeds 2-3 people)

Regular Fries

$4.00

Regular Tots

$4.00

Regular Sweet Fries

$4.00

Just A Patty

$2.00

Fountain Soda

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Barq's

$2.25

Unsweetened Tea

$2.25

Sweetened Tea

$2.25

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Mello Yellow

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$5.00

Strawberry Shake

$5.00

Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Oreo Shake

$5.00

Orange Creme Shake

$5.00

Root Beer Shake

$5.00

Chocolate Banana

$5.00

Elvis

$5.00

Strawberry Banana

$5.00

Fluffer Nutter

$5.00

Blackforest

$5.00

Strawberry Oreo

$5.00

Mocha Oreo

$5.00

Carmel Mocha

$5.00

Chocolate Butterfinger

$5.00

The Goat

$5.00

The Maui Wowie

$5.00

Twix

$5.00

Mexican Bottled Soda

Bottled Coke

$2.50

Fanta Strawberry

$2.50

Fanta Grape

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

991 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

