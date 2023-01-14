  • Home
  • /
  • Washington
  • /
  • Mama Chepa Cocina Latina - 5018 1st St NW, Washington DC 20011
Main picView gallery

Mama Chepa Cocina Latina 5018 1st St NW, Washington DC 20011

review star

No reviews yet

5018 1st Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Handhelds

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.99

One large flour tortilla stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

One large flour tortilla stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Beef Quesadilla

$13.50

One large flour tortilla stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.50

One large flour tortilla stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Vegetarian Nachos

$10.00

Crispy corn chips covered with refried beans, melted mixed cheese, and jalapeño peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo on the side.

Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Crispy corn chips covered with refried beans, melted mixed cheese, and jalapeño peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo on the side.

Beef Nachos

$12.99

Crispy corn chips covered with refried beans, melted mixed cheese, and jalapeño peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo on the side.

Shrimp Nachos

$14.99

Crispy corn chips covered with refried beans, melted mixed cheese, and jalapeño peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo on the side.

Beef/chicken Nacho

$15.99

Crispy corn chips covered with refried beans, melted mixed cheese, and jalapeño peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo on the side.

Supreme Nachos

$16.99

(3) Chicken Taquitos

$10.00

Three crispy rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Served with Lettuce, avocado sauce, sour cream and garnish with Pico de Gallo.

(6) Buffalo Wings

$11.00

Served with celery and carrot sticks and ranch dressing.

Cheese Pupusa

$3.25

Salvadoran handmade corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of filling. Served with curtido (Pickled cabbage, carrot and red onion slaw) and our specialty sauce for pupusas.

Chicharron Pupusa

$3.50

Revueltas Pupusa

$3.75

Beans and Cheese Pupusa

$3.25

Squash and cheese Pupusa

$3.50

To Go

no sour cream

Soups

Sopa de Res

$18.50

A traditional beef broth with short ribs, yuca, carrots, cabbage, corn on the cob, zucchini, green beans and sweet plantain. Served with corn tortilla.

Sopa De Gallina

$18.99

Tacos/Burritos

Chicken Taco

$3.25

Topped with Spanish onions & cilantro.

Beef Taco

$3.50

Topped with Spanish onions & cilantro.

Shrimp Taco

$3.75

Topped with Spanish onions & cilantro.

Vegetarian Burrito

$12.99

Stuffed Flour Tortilla with Rice, Beans, Julienne Carrots, Zucchini, Squash, Pico de Gallo.

Chicken Burrito Ranchero

$15.99

Stuffed Flour Tortilla with Rice, Grilled Chicken, Pico de Gallo Topped with Ranchero Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Lina's Burrito Loco

$16.99

Stuffed Flour Tortilla with Rice, Beans, Chicken & Meat Grilled and Pico de Gallo Topped with Ranchero Sauce and Mixed Cheese.

Mahi-mahi

$15.00

Birria

$15.00

Al Pastor

$15.00

taco plater

$16.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Mama Chepa Burger

$14.99

Beef, Chorizo, Grilled Onions & Coleslaw. Served with French fries and a set-up of lettuce, onions, tomato & pickle on a brioche bun.

Hamburger

$11.99

Served with French fries and a set-up of lettuce, onions, tomato & pickle on a brioche bun.

Cheeseburger

$12.50

Served with French fries and a set-up of lettuce, onions, tomato & pickle on a brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Served with French fries and a set-up of lettuce, onions, tomato & pickle on a brioche bun.

NY Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$13.99

Served with French fries and a set-up of lettuce, onions, tomato & pickle on a brioche bun.

Main Courses

NY Steak Cubano

$25.00

Grilled NY Steak Served with Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains and Chimi-Churri Sauce.

Mar y Tierra NY Steak

$28.00

Grilled NY Steak served with Three Shrimps, Rice, Black Beans and Vegetable of the day.

Carne Asada

$18.99

Rice, Black Bean, House Salad & Pico de Gallo. Served with corn tortilla.

Fish of the Day

$23.00

Served with Rice, House Salad and Corn Tortilla.bell pepper and olives cream sauce

Grilled Salmon

$20.99

Grilled Salmon Served with Rice and Vegetable of the day.

Violeta's Seafood

$25.99

Our best seller, Baked Fish, Shrimp & Scallops, with a Special Chef Jose Bonilla Fish sauce, Rice and Vegetable of the day.

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Our own version of Chicken, Beef or Shrimp Fajitas with Onions, peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Flour Tortillas of your choice, Black Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.

Beef Fajitas

$17.99

Our own version of Chicken, Beef or Shrimp Fajitas with Onions, peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Flour Tortillas of your choice, Black Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Our own version of Chicken, Beef or Shrimp Fajitas with Onions, peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Flour Tortillas of your choice, Black Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.

Fajitas Supreme

$20.99

Beef, Chicken and Shrimp mixed. Served with Flour Tortillas of your choice, Black Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.

El Gordito Platter

$28.00+

Serves 2. Chorizo, Grilled Ribs, Beef, Chicken and Shrimp fajitas. Served with Flour Tortillas of your choice, Black Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.

Chicken Fetuccini

$19.00

Seafood Fetucinni

$24.00

Pollo Con Tajadas

$12.00

Braised Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

White Rice

$3.50

Black beans

$3.50

Yuca

$3.50

Fried Plantain

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Sour Cream

$2.50

Cheese Mozzarella

$2.50

Extra Shrimp

$1.20

Extra Beef

$3.00

Extra Chicken

$2.50

Guacamole

$3.50

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

One Tortilla Corn

$0.50

Order ctortilla Corn2

$1.00

Flour Tortilla 3

$1.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

3 Fried Breaded Chicken Tenderloins. Served with French Fries and Ketchup.

Apple Juice

$2.75

Dessert

Empanadas de Platano

$3.75

The Queen of Salvadoran Antojitos, Mashed Sweet Plantains Filled with Rice Cream.

Mexican Torrejas

$9.00

Warm Small French toast. Mexican Version of Spanish Torrejas Served with Vanilla Ice Cream.

3 Leches BreadPudin

$9.00

Beverages

Marañon

$3.00

Tamarindo

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Melon con piña (Weekends)

$3.00

WEEKENDS ONLY

Coca cola

$2.75

Fanta orange

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Bottle of Water

$1.25

Coffee

$1.50

Can Soda

$1.75

Hot chocolate

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Cola Champagne

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5018 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Slash Run
orange starNo Reviews
201 Upshur St. NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Brightwood Pizza by ANXO
orange starNo Reviews
711 Kennedy St NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Petworth Social Bar & Grill - Petworth
orange starNo Reviews
821 Upshur Street Northwest Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Menya Hosaki
orange star4.5 • 130
845 Upshur St NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Little Vietnam
orange starNo Reviews
828 Upshur St. NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
1865 Steak|Seafood & Cigars - 3813 GEORGIA AVE NW
orange starNo Reviews
3813 GEORGIA AVE NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (439 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston