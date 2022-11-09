Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama Crow's

500 East Davie Street, #116

Raleigh, NC 27601

CROW FRIES
CROW BURGER
KID'S BURGER

Charred and True

CROW BURGER

CROW BURGER

$12.00

Double 3oz patties with house American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, charred onion, house pickles and crow sauce.

REAPER BURGER

REAPER BURGER

$12.00

Double 3oz patties with house pimento cheese, spicy slaw, pickled jalapeños and carolina reaper mayo.

CHILI BURGER

CHILI BURGER

$14.00

Double 3oz patties with our beef chili, sweet onions, house pickles, house American, southern slaw and Mama's mustard sauce.

SUPERFREE BURGER

SUPERFREE BURGER

$14.00

Our vegan patty made with sweet potatoes, roasted mushrooms, walnuts, seeds; topped with smashed avocado, tomato, mixed greens, charred onions, and black garlic tahini dressing.

PATTY SMASH

PATTY SMASH

$14.00

Double 3oz patties with cheese curds, griddled mushrooms, charred onions, goat cheese spread, and black garlic mayo on locally baked bread.

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$8.50

Starts with double patties, make it your own.

SPECIAL

$14.00Out of stock

Two Of Our Smash Patties Topped With Feta Cheese, Arugula, Charred Tomatoes, And Spinach Almond Pesto. Served on a Fresh Local Bun

FAMILY BURGER NIGHT

FAMILY BURGER NIGHT

$40.00

Includes 2 menu burgers, 2 kid burgers, 2 applesauces, side yard salad, family sized crow fries and 2 dipping sauces.

Cheesy Burger

$8.00

One of our amazing smash patties, bacon, house made pickles, and cheese sauce served on a fresh warm bun

Garden New

CORN COBB SALAD

CORN COBB SALAD

$14.00

Romaine base with charred corn, tomatoes, pickled onion, green beans, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, and cheddar with blue cheese dressing.

RAISING KALE SALAD

RAISING KALE SALAD

$13.00

Kale base with roasted seasonal squash, charred onion, baby tomatoes, watermelon radishes, pickled yellow beets, almonds, pumpkin seeds, root veggie chips with black garlic tahini dressing.

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$12.00

Garden greens base, feta cheese, roasted root vegetables, snap beans, baby tomatoes, pickled carrots, oven dried shallots, crispy roasted beets, and fried black eyed peas with feta lemon herb vinaigrette.

SONGBIRD SALAD

SONGBIRD SALAD

$14.00

Spinach and arugula base, goat cheese, seasonal fruit, pickled onions, candy pecans and sunflower seeds with goat cheese vinaigrette.

SIDE YARD SALAD

SIDE YARD SALAD

$6.00

Mixed base with daily veggie, crispy black eyed peas, with apple cider vinaigrette.

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$11.00
FAMILY SALAD NIGHT

FAMILY SALAD NIGHT

$40.00

Includes 2 menu salads, 2 grilled cheese sandwiches, 2 applesauces, family sized crow fries and 2 dipping sauces.

Hand Cut and Fried to Order

CROW FRIES

CROW FRIES

$4.00

Hand cut and fried to order in sunflower oil tossed with sea salt and fresh herbs.

BRUSSELS SPROUT FRIES

BRUSSELS SPROUT FRIES

$10.00

Topped with bacon and drizzeled with local honey.

SIDE SAUCE

SIDE SAUCE

BRUSSELS SPROUT FRIES (Copy)

BRUSSELS SPROUT FRIES (Copy)

$10.00Out of stock

Topped with bacon and drizzeled with local honey.

Ala Carte or Kids Meal

KID'S BURGER

KID'S BURGER

$5.50

Single 3oz patty. Remember to add cheese if you want a cheese burger!

KID'S HOTDOG

KID'S HOTDOG

$4.00

1/4lb all beef hotdog on a potato roll.

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$4.00

Bakery fresh bread with house American cheese.

APPLESAUCE

APPLESAUCE

$1.50

4oz, organic.

KIDS MEAL

$8.00

Comes with a kid menu item, kid sized fries and small fruit cup.

NA Beverages

1 LITER MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPRING WATER

$6.00

1 LITER MOUNTAIN SPARKLING WATER

$6.00

MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPRING WATER

$2.75

MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPARKLING WATER

$2.75

APPLE JUICE BOX

$1.50

BOYLAN GINGER ALE

$3.00

BOYLAN SPARKLING LEMONADE

$3.00

BOYLAN DIET COLA

$3.00

CHEERWINE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00Out of stock

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

DR PEPPER

$3.00

NEHI GRAPE

$3.00

NEHI ORANGE

$3.00

NEHI PEACH

$3.00

UNCLE SCOTTS ROOTBEER

$3.00

KOMBUCHA

$6.50

Filberts Strawberry Soda

$3.00

Beer, Wine, Seltzer and Cider

HOPS IPA

$12.00

BURIAL BOLO COCONUT BROWM

$6.00

BURIAL SURFWAX IPA

$6.00

BURIAL BRIGHT PILSNER

$8.00

FLAT ROCK BLACKBERRY

$8.00

FLAT ROCK APPLE CIDER

$8.00

KETTLE ONE SPRITZ

$10.00

TECATE

$3.00

BURIAL SHADOWLOCK PILSNER

$8.00

COCO LOCO

$10.00

BAND OF ROSES

$11.00

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$10.00

HOUSE GRAPEFRUIT SPRITZ

$11.00

VELVET DEVIL RED

$11.00

SWEET TREATS

Small Browines

$3.00

Mama Crows ChocolateBrowines

Small Blondies

$3.00

Mama Crows Peacan Blondies

Strawberry Creme Vegan Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Vegan Strawberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Matcha Vegan Cheesecake

$11.00

Blueberry Matcha Vegan Cheesecake

Pumpkin Truffle Vegan Cheesecake

$11.00

Pumpkin Truffle Vegan Cheesecake

Large Browines

$6.00

Mama Crows Moist Chocolate Browines, GF

Large Blondies

$6.00

Mama Crows Large Blondies. This Item dose containe nuts

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
BURGER & SALAD SHOP

500 East Davie Street, #116, Raleigh, NC 27601

