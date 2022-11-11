- Home
Mama Cucina Italian Restaurant
1,436 Reviews
$$
4028 Cox Rd
Ste O
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Popular Items
Appetizers
Antipasto
Mortadella, salami, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, pecorino cheese, artichoke hearts, fennel and onions over Italian salad.
Calamari Salad
Chilled calamari, olive oil, garlic, arugula and fresh lemon.
Cucina Bread
Our Italian bread oven baked and topped with arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Fried Mozzarella
Pan fried mozzarella with our homemade bread crumbs. Served with a side of pesto-marinara.
Shrimp & Prosciutto
Jumbo shrimp wrapped in prosciutto, topped with mozzarella and seasoned bread crumbs. Oven baked in our scampi sauce.
Side Meatballs
Homemade all beef meatballs.
Side Sausage
Homemade all pork sausage.
Chicken
Calabrezo
Chopped chicken sauteed in a light red sauce and tossed with grape tomatoes, basil and penne pasta. Topped with fresh mozzarella.
Carbonara
Chopped chicken sauteed in a cream sauce with prosciutto and peas. Tossed with farfalle pasta.
Chicken & Sausage
Sauteed chicken and homemade sausage in a tomato sauce with potatoes, onions, mushrooms and mixed peppers.
Chicken Bolognese
Chicken breast with sliced prosciutto sauteed and topped with homemade meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. With a side of cappellini pasta.
Chicken Margarita
Chicken sauteed in a pink sauce with olives and topped with artichoke hearts and mozzarella cheese served over farfalle pasta.
Chicken Palermo
Chicken sauteed in a creamy pesto sauce with roasted red peppers, olives and mozzarella cheese over penne pasta.
Chx Artichoke
Thin sliced chicken breast sauteed in a pink sauce and topped with artichokes and asparagus.
Chx Marsala
Sauteed chicken in a creamy sweet marsala sauce with prosciutto and mushrooms. With a side of cappellini pasta.
Chx Parm
Pan fried breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. With a side of cappellini pasta.
Chx Piccatta
Sauteed chicken in a lemon wine sauce with sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms and capers. With a side of cappellini pasta.
Stuffed Chicken
Chicken breast stuffed with prosciutto and stuffing. Topped with roasted red peppers, mushrooms, asparagus, mozzarella cheese and seasoned bread crumbs in a pink sauce.
Pasta
Baked Spaghetti
Oven baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
Barizo
Baked penne with meatballs tossed in a tomato sauce with sauteed escarole.
Chicken/Sausage Marsala
Homemade sausage with chopped chicken, prosciutto, and mushrooms in a creamy sweet marsala sauce tossed with penne pasta.
Fett Alfredo
Fett Chx Alfredo
Fett Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccine Zucchini
Shrimp and Zucchini sauteed in a pink sauce and tossed with fettuccine pasta.
Fuscilli Sausage
Fuscille pasta tossed in a tomato sauce with broccoli, spinach and homemade sausage.
Linguine Clams
With choice of a white OR red sauce.
Manicotti
Pasta rolls stuffed with cheese and topped with choice of sauce.
Palm Sunday
Shrimp sauteed with peas in our walnut cheese sauce and tossed with farfalle pasta.
Pasta & Sauce
Create your own pasta! Choose your pasta type and sauce.
Pasta Primavera
Sauteed vegetables with your choice of pasta and sauce. A vegetarian favorite!
Ravioli
Cheese stuffed and topped with your choice of sauce.
Rigatoni Vodka
Rigatoni tossed in a pink sauce with prosciutto and sun dried tomatoes.
Rosa
Homemade sausage sauteed with spinach and mushrooms in a pink sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken and served over rigatoni pasta.
Spag Meatballs
In a tomato sauce with homemade all beef meatballs.
Spinach Rolls
Manicotti topped with sauteed spinach and your choice of sauce.
Tortellini
Cheese tortellini with your choice of sauce.
Tortellini Cucina
Cheese tortellini tossed with chopped shrimp, mushrooms and onions in a pink sauce.
Pork
Italian Combo
Grilled chicken, pork chops and homemade sausage topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. With sauteed spinach.
Zambota
Sauteed pork, chicken and veal with mushrooms in a light red sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and shrimp and served over campannalle pasta.
Sausage #1
Broiled links of our homemade sausage with sauteed peppers and onions. Oven baked with mozzarella cheese and topped with balsamic vinegar.
Sausage #2
Homemade sausage links with sauteed onions and peppers in a tomato sauce.
Pork Marsala
Breaded pork sauteed in a creamy sweet marsala sauce with prosciutto and mushrooms with fettuccine pasta.
Seafood
Napoli
Shrimp sauteed in olive oil and garlic sauce tossed with artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, peas and grape tomatoes over farfalle pasta.
Salmon Capricio
Sauteed salmon tossed with escarole, Zucchini and mushrooms in a pink sauce. Served over cappellini pasta.
Salmon Limone
Broiled Salmon with sauteed mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and capers in a lemon cream sauce. Served with linguine pasta.
Salmon Sorellina
Broiled salmon stuffed with spinach and prosciutto work sauteed mushrooms and sun dried tomatoes in a lemon cream sauce. Oven baked with seasoned bread crumbs and served over farfalle pasta.
Salmon Spinaci
Salmon sauteed in a garlic, olive oil and lemon sauce with diced tomatoes, onions and spinach. Served with cappellini pasta.
Seafood Combo
Shrimp, clams, calamari, escarole and sun dried tomatoes sauteed in a pink sauce served over cappellini pasta.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed in a garlic, lemon and wine sauce with Zucchini and mushrooms over cappellini pasta.
Soup & Salad
Cucina Soup
Pink broth vegetable soup with pasta.
Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and arugula topped with garlic, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and fresh basil.
Cobb Salad
House salad with breaded chicken, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes and hard boiled eggs. Served with our homemade creamy honey balsamic dressing on the side.
Cucina Salad
Grilled chicken tenders and shrimp on our house salad with roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella. With our creamy honey balsamic on the side.
Extra Salad
Gardenia
Our house salad topped with egg battered chicken, sun dried tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. With our creamy honey balsamic dressing on the side.
Salmon Salad
Fresh salmon broiled with our garlic dill wine sauce on our house salad. With creamy honey balsamic dressing on the side.
Veal
Saltimbocca
Sauteed veal topped with spinach, prosciutto, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and mozzarella cheese in a light red sauce.
Veal Bolognese
Pan fried breaded veal topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. With cappellini pasta.
Veal Margarita
Veal sauteed in a pink sauce with Kalamata olives, artichokes and mozzarella cheese over farfalle pasta.
Veal Marsala
Veal sauteed in a creamy sweet marsala sauce with prosciutto and mushrooms. With side cappellini pasta.
Veal Parm
Pan fried breaded veal with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. With side cappellini pasta.
Veal Piccatta
Sauteed veal in a lemon wine sauce with mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes and capers. With side cappellini pasta.
Veal St Anthony
Veal sauteed in a light red sauce with mushrooms. Topped with prosciutto, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With side of farfalle pasta.
Zingarella
Sauteed veal with homemade sausage, potatoes, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms and fresh mozzarella in a tomato sauce.
Misc.
Cocktails
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Cherry Apple
Collins
Cosmopolitan
Featured Cocktail
Godfather
Godmother
Hot Tottie
House Martini
Italian Rum Punch
Long Island
Mama's Fruit Punch
Mamas Hot And Cozy
Mamas Keer Royal
Orange Margarita
Mamas Ultimate Hot Choclate
Manhattan
Manhattan Special
Margarita
Melon Ball
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Nonnas Tini
Old Fashioned
Old Fashioned Rye
Papas Cup Of Cheer
Pumpkin Martini
Quarantini
Roman Mule
Rusty Nail
Sangria
Tequila Sunrise
Top Shelf Long Island
Top Shelf Margarita
Top Shelf Martini
Watermelon Mojito
Whiskey Sour
White Peach Sangria
White Russian
Liquor
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Gin
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Amaretto
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys
Campari
DBL Amaretto
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Baileys
DBL Campari
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Grappa
DBL Hennessy
DBL Kahlua
DBL Limoncello
DBL Sambuca
Drambuie
Gallino
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Grappa
Hennessy
Kahlua
Limoncello
Peach Schnapps
Sambuca
Dbl Fireball
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Cocunut Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
Chivas Regal
Clyde Mays
Dewars
Elijah Craig
Glenfiddich
Johnnie Walker Black
Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Clyde Mays
DBL Dewars
DBL Elijah Craig
DBL Glenfiddich
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Well Scotch
DeLeon
Jose Cuervo
Well Tequila
DBL DeLeon
DBL Jose Cuervo
DBL Well Tequila
Absolut
Deep Eddy
Absolut Vanilia
Absolute Raspberry
DBL Absolut
DBL Deep Eddy
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Three Olives
DBL Tito's
DBL Vodka
Grey Goose
Three Olives
Tito's
Well Vodka
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Hennessy
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniels Rye
DBL Jamesons
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Screwball
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL St Remy
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Woodford Reserve
Hennessy
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Rye
Jamesons
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Screwball
Seagrams 7
St Remy
Well Whiskey
Woodford Reserve
N/A Beverages
*Water
Aranciata
Cappuccino
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
DBL Espresso
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Espresso
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Limonata
Milk
Mocktail
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
San Pelligrino
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Virgin Mary
Wine
** CORK FEE **
GLS Cabernet
GLS Chianti
GLS D'Abruzzo
GLS Malbec
GLS Merlot
GLS Syrah
GLS Pinot Noir
GLS Port
GLS Sangiovese
GLS Valpolicella
BTL Cabernet
BTL Chianti
BTL D'Abruzzo
BTL Malbec
BTL Merlot
BTL Optum
BTL Syrah
BTL Pinot Noir
BTL Sangiovese
BTL Valpolicella
GLS Chardonnay
GLS Moscato
GLS Pinot Grigio
GLS Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Moscato
BTL Pinot Grigio
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Rose
BTL Rose
Catering
Half Antipasto
Half Baked Spaghetti
Half Barizo
Half Calabrezo
Half Carbonara
Half Chicken Palermo
Half Chicken Parm
Half Chx Art/Asparagus
Half Chx Bolognese
Half Chx Marsala
Half Chx Piccatta
Half Chx/Sausage Marsala
Half Cucina Bread
Half Cucina Salad
Half Fett Alfredo
Half Fett Chx Alfredo
Half Fett Zucchini
Half Fuscilli Sausage
Half Mtball Appetizer
Half Palm Sunday
Half Pasta & Sauce
Half Pomodoro
Half Primavera
Half Ravioli
Half Rosa
Half Salad
Half Salmon Capricio
Half Salmon Spinaci
Half Sausage 2
Half Seafood Combo
Half Shrimp Scampi
Half Spag Mtballs
Half Vodka Rigatoni
Half Tiramisu
Full Antipasto
Full Baked Spaghetti
Full Barizo
Full Calabrezo
Full Carbonara
Full Chicken Parm
Full Chx Art/Asparagus
Full Chx Bolognese
Full Chx Marsala
Full Chx Piccatta
Full Chx/Sausage marsala
Full Cucina Bread
Full Cucina Salad
Full Fett Alfredo
Full Fett Chx Alfredo
Full Fuscilli Sausage
Full Palm Sunday
Full Pasta & Sauce
Full Pomodoro
Full Primavera
Full Ravioli
Full Rosa
Full Salmon Capricio
Full Salad
Full Sausage 2
Full Seafood Combo
Full Side Meatballs
Full Spag MtBalls
Full Vodka Rigatoni
Full Tiramisu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
4028 Cox Rd, Ste O, Glen Allen, VA 23060