Mama Cucina Italian Restaurant

1,436 Reviews

$$

4028 Cox Rd

Ste O

Glen Allen, VA 23060

Popular Items

Side Pasta
Rosa
Pasta & Sauce

Appetizers

Antipasto

$10.00

Mortadella, salami, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, pecorino cheese, artichoke hearts, fennel and onions over Italian salad.

Calamari Salad

$12.00

Chilled calamari, olive oil, garlic, arugula and fresh lemon.

Cucina Bread

$9.00

Our Italian bread oven baked and topped with arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Pan fried mozzarella with our homemade bread crumbs. Served with a side of pesto-marinara.

Shrimp & Prosciutto

$10.00

Jumbo shrimp wrapped in prosciutto, topped with mozzarella and seasoned bread crumbs. Oven baked in our scampi sauce.

Side Meatballs

$10.00

Homemade all beef meatballs.

Side Sausage

$10.00

Homemade all pork sausage.

Chicken

Calabrezo

$19.00

Chopped chicken sauteed in a light red sauce and tossed with grape tomatoes, basil and penne pasta. Topped with fresh mozzarella.

Carbonara

$19.00

Chopped chicken sauteed in a cream sauce with prosciutto and peas. Tossed with farfalle pasta.

Chicken & Sausage

$20.00

Sauteed chicken and homemade sausage in a tomato sauce with potatoes, onions, mushrooms and mixed peppers.

Chicken Bolognese

$20.00

Chicken breast with sliced prosciutto sauteed and topped with homemade meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. With a side of cappellini pasta.

Chicken Margarita

$20.00

Chicken sauteed in a pink sauce with olives and topped with artichoke hearts and mozzarella cheese served over farfalle pasta.

Chicken Palermo

$20.00

Chicken sauteed in a creamy pesto sauce with roasted red peppers, olives and mozzarella cheese over penne pasta.

Chx Artichoke

$16.00

Thin sliced chicken breast sauteed in a pink sauce and topped with artichokes and asparagus.

Chx Marsala

$20.00

Sauteed chicken in a creamy sweet marsala sauce with prosciutto and mushrooms. With a side of cappellini pasta.

Chx Parm

$20.00

Pan fried breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. With a side of cappellini pasta.

Chx Piccatta

$20.00

Sauteed chicken in a lemon wine sauce with sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms and capers. With a side of cappellini pasta.

Stuffed Chicken

$15.00

Chicken breast stuffed with prosciutto and stuffing. Topped with roasted red peppers, mushrooms, asparagus, mozzarella cheese and seasoned bread crumbs in a pink sauce.

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$16.00

Oven baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Barizo

$19.00

Baked penne with meatballs tossed in a tomato sauce with sauteed escarole.

Chicken/Sausage Marsala

$23.00

Homemade sausage with chopped chicken, prosciutto, and mushrooms in a creamy sweet marsala sauce tossed with penne pasta.

Fett Alfredo

$17.00

Fett Chx Alfredo

$19.00

Fett Shrimp Alfredo

$23.00

Fettuccine Zucchini

$23.00

Shrimp and Zucchini sauteed in a pink sauce and tossed with fettuccine pasta.

Fuscilli Sausage

$19.00

Fuscille pasta tossed in a tomato sauce with broccoli, spinach and homemade sausage.

Linguine Clams

$20.00

With choice of a white OR red sauce.

Manicotti

$16.00

Pasta rolls stuffed with cheese and topped with choice of sauce.

Palm Sunday

$23.00

Shrimp sauteed with peas in our walnut cheese sauce and tossed with farfalle pasta.

Pasta & Sauce

$14.00

Create your own pasta! Choose your pasta type and sauce.

Pasta Primavera

$19.00

Sauteed vegetables with your choice of pasta and sauce. A vegetarian favorite!

Ravioli

$16.00

Cheese stuffed and topped with your choice of sauce.

Rigatoni Vodka

$17.00

Rigatoni tossed in a pink sauce with prosciutto and sun dried tomatoes.

Rosa

$23.00

Homemade sausage sauteed with spinach and mushrooms in a pink sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken and served over rigatoni pasta.

Spag Meatballs

$16.00

In a tomato sauce with homemade all beef meatballs.

Spinach Rolls

$16.00

Manicotti topped with sauteed spinach and your choice of sauce.

Tortellini

$15.00

Cheese tortellini with your choice of sauce.

Tortellini Cucina

$23.00

Cheese tortellini tossed with chopped shrimp, mushrooms and onions in a pink sauce.

Pork

Italian Combo

$20.00

Grilled chicken, pork chops and homemade sausage topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. With sauteed spinach.

Zambota

$24.00

Sauteed pork, chicken and veal with mushrooms in a light red sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and shrimp and served over campannalle pasta.

Sausage #1

$18.00

Broiled links of our homemade sausage with sauteed peppers and onions. Oven baked with mozzarella cheese and topped with balsamic vinegar.

Sausage #2

$18.00

Homemade sausage links with sauteed onions and peppers in a tomato sauce.

Pork Marsala

$20.00

Breaded pork sauteed in a creamy sweet marsala sauce with prosciutto and mushrooms with fettuccine pasta.

Seafood

Napoli

$23.00

Shrimp sauteed in olive oil and garlic sauce tossed with artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, peas and grape tomatoes over farfalle pasta.

Salmon Capricio

$23.00

Sauteed salmon tossed with escarole, Zucchini and mushrooms in a pink sauce. Served over cappellini pasta.

Salmon Limone

$22.00

Broiled Salmon with sauteed mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and capers in a lemon cream sauce. Served with linguine pasta.

Salmon Sorellina

$24.00

Broiled salmon stuffed with spinach and prosciutto work sauteed mushrooms and sun dried tomatoes in a lemon cream sauce. Oven baked with seasoned bread crumbs and served over farfalle pasta.

Salmon Spinaci

$24.00

Salmon sauteed in a garlic, olive oil and lemon sauce with diced tomatoes, onions and spinach. Served with cappellini pasta.

Seafood Combo

$23.00

Shrimp, clams, calamari, escarole and sun dried tomatoes sauteed in a pink sauce served over cappellini pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Shrimp sauteed in a garlic, lemon and wine sauce with Zucchini and mushrooms over cappellini pasta.

Soup & Salad

Cucina Soup

$10.00

Pink broth vegetable soup with pasta.

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and arugula topped with garlic, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and fresh basil.

Cobb Salad

$12.00

House salad with breaded chicken, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes and hard boiled eggs. Served with our homemade creamy honey balsamic dressing on the side.

Cucina Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken tenders and shrimp on our house salad with roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella. With our creamy honey balsamic on the side.

Extra Salad

$4.00

Gardenia

$13.00

Our house salad topped with egg battered chicken, sun dried tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. With our creamy honey balsamic dressing on the side.

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Fresh salmon broiled with our garlic dill wine sauce on our house salad. With creamy honey balsamic dressing on the side.

Cucina Salad (Copy)

$13.00

Grilled chicken tenders and shrimp on our house salad with roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella. With our creamy honey balsamic on the side.

Veal

Saltimbocca

$20.00

Sauteed veal topped with spinach, prosciutto, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and mozzarella cheese in a light red sauce.

Veal Bolognese

$24.00

Pan fried breaded veal topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. With cappellini pasta.

Veal Margarita

$24.00

Veal sauteed in a pink sauce with Kalamata olives, artichokes and mozzarella cheese over farfalle pasta.

Veal Marsala

$24.00

Veal sauteed in a creamy sweet marsala sauce with prosciutto and mushrooms. With side cappellini pasta.

Veal Parm

$24.00

Pan fried breaded veal with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. With side cappellini pasta.

Veal Piccatta

$24.00

Sauteed veal in a lemon wine sauce with mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes and capers. With side cappellini pasta.

Veal St Anthony

$24.00

Veal sauteed in a light red sauce with mushrooms. Topped with prosciutto, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With side of farfalle pasta.

Zingarella

$25.00

Sauteed veal with homemade sausage, potatoes, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms and fresh mozzarella in a tomato sauce.

Misc.

Bottle Dressing

$7.00

Dressing Refill

$4.00

If you have an empty bottle of our dressing please clean and bring in and we will refill it!

Loaf Bread

$4.00

Side Pasta

$4.00

Choice of pasta with sauce.

Side Sauce

$5.00

Choice of our homemade sauce.

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Ardent X

$7.00

Vienna Lager

$5.00

Cocktails

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cherry Apple

$12.00

Collins

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Featured Cocktail

$12.00

Godfather

$12.00

Godmother

$12.00

Hot Tottie

$10.00

House Martini

$10.00

Italian Rum Punch

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mama's Fruit Punch

$12.00

Mamas Hot And Cozy

$10.00

Mamas Keer Royal

$10.00

Orange Margarita

$12.00

Mamas Ultimate Hot Choclate

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Manhattan Special

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Melon Ball

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Nonnas Tini

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Old Fashioned Rye

$12.00

Papas Cup Of Cheer

$12.00

Pumpkin Martini

$12.00

Quarantini

$12.00

Roman Mule

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Sangria

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Top Shelf Martini

$12.00

Watermelon Mojito

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Peach Sangria

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Liquor

Beefeater

$8.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.00

DBL Gin

$11.00

DBL Hendricks

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.50

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Beefeater

$10.50

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.50

Amaretto

$7.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.50

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

DBL Amaretto

$11.50

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.50

DBL Baileys

$12.00

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL Drambuie

$12.00

DBL Frangelico

$12.50

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$11.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$11.50

DBL Grappa

$12.50

DBL Hennessy

$13.00

DBL Kahlua

$11.50

DBL Limoncello

$12.00

DBL Sambuca

$12.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Gallino

$8.50

Frangelico

$8.50

Godiva Chocolate

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Grappa

$8.50

Hennessy

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Limoncello

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Dbl Fireball

$10.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.50

Amaretto

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Grappa

$10.50

Sambuca

$10.00

Bacardi

$8.25

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Cocunut Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.25

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.50

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.50

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Clyde Mays

$12.00

Dewars

$7.50

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Well Scotch

$7.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$13.00

DBL Clyde Mays

$17.00

DBL Dewars

$11.50

DBL Elijah Craig

$16.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$13.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$13.50

DBL Well Scotch

$11.00

Well Scotch

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Dewars

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

DeLeon

$12.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.50

Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL DeLeon

$18.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$12.50

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.50

Absolut

$8.25

Deep Eddy

$8.50

Absolut Vanilia

$8.25

Absolute Raspberry

$8.25

DBL Absolut

$12.25

DBL Deep Eddy

$12.50

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Three Olives

$12.25

DBL Tito's

$12.50

DBL Vodka

$11.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Three Olives

$8.25

Tito's

$8.50

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Tito's

$10.50

Three Olives

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$8.50

DBL Bulliet Rye

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.50

DBL Hennessy

$13.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.50

DBL Jack Daniels Rye

$13.00

DBL Jamesons

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$13.50

DBL Screwball

$13.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.50

DBL St Remy

$11.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Hennessy

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Daniels Rye

$9.00

Jamesons

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Screwball

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.50

St Remy

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$10.50

Jack Daniels Rye

$11.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Crown Royal

$10.50

Jamesons

$10.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$10.50

St Remy

$10.00

N/A Beverages

*Water

Aranciata

$2.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

DBL Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Limonata

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Mocktail

$4.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

San Pelligrino

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Wine

** CORK FEE **

$10.00

GLS Cabernet

$10.00

GLS Chianti

$10.00

GLS D'Abruzzo

$12.00

GLS Malbec

$12.00

GLS Merlot

$10.00

GLS Syrah

$10.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS Port

$10.00

GLS Sangiovese

$13.00

GLS Valpolicella

$12.00

BTL Cabernet

$33.00

BTL Chianti

$33.00

BTL D'Abruzzo

$39.00

BTL Malbec

$39.00

BTL Merlot

$33.00

BTL Optum

$40.00

BTL Syrah

$33.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Sangiovese

$41.00

BTL Valpolicella

$39.00

GLS Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Moscato

$10.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

BTL Chardonnay

$33.00

BTL Moscato

$33.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

GLS Rose

$11.00

BTL Rose

$35.00

Catering

Half Antipasto

$60.00

Half Baked Spaghetti

$50.00

Half Barizo

$60.00

Half Calabrezo

$60.00

Half Carbonara

$60.00

Half Chicken Palermo

$65.00

Half Chicken Parm

$65.00

Half Chx Art/Asparagus

$60.00

Half Chx Bolognese

$65.00

Half Chx Marsala

$65.00

Half Chx Piccatta

$65.00

Half Chx/Sausage Marsala

$70.00

Half Cucina Bread

$50.00

Half Cucina Salad

$60.00

Half Fett Alfredo

$55.00

Half Fett Chx Alfredo

$60.00

Half Fett Zucchini

$70.00

Half Fuscilli Sausage

$60.00

Half Mtball Appetizer

$55.00

Half Palm Sunday

$70.00

Half Pasta & Sauce

$55.00

Half Pomodoro

$60.00

Half Primavera

$65.00

Half Ravioli

$60.00

Half Rosa

$70.00

Half Salad

$50.00

Half Salmon Capricio

$70.00

Half Salmon Spinaci

$70.00

Half Sausage 2

$60.00

Half Seafood Combo

$70.00

Half Shrimp Scampi

$70.00

Half Spag Mtballs

$65.00

Half Vodka Rigatoni

$60.00

Half Tiramisu

$45.00

Full Antipasto

$80.00

Full Baked Spaghetti

$80.00

Full Barizo

$90.00

Full Calabrezo

$90.00

Full Carbonara

$90.00

Full Chicken Parm

$95.00

Full Chx Art/Asparagus

$90.00

Full Chx Bolognese

$90.00

Full Chx Marsala

$90.00

Full Chx Piccatta

$90.00

Full Chx/Sausage marsala

$110.00

Full Cucina Bread

$80.00

Full Cucina Salad

$100.00

Full Fett Alfredo

$80.00

Full Fett Chx Alfredo

$90.00

Full Fuscilli Sausage

$90.00

Full Palm Sunday

$110.00

Full Pasta & Sauce

$80.00

Full Pomodoro

$90.00

Full Primavera

$90.00

Full Ravioli

$80.00

Full Rosa

$110.00

Full Salmon Capricio

$110.00

Full Salad

$65.00

Full Sausage 2

$90.00

Full Seafood Combo

$110.00

Full Side Meatballs

$85.00

Full Spag MtBalls

$90.00

Full Vodka Rigatoni

$90.00

Full Tiramisu

$90.00

Kids

Kids Ravioli

$8.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$10.00

Kids Tortellini

$9.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Chicken & Broccolli

$10.00

Kids Spag Meatballs

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Desserts

Canoli

$7.00

Chocolate Canoli

$7.00

Chocolate Profiteroles

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

4028 Cox Rd, Ste O, Glen Allen, VA 23060

