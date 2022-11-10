Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama D's Baked Mac N Cheese

5075 Main St

Spring Hill, TN 37174

Popular Items

Pork & Cabbage Soul Rolls
Catfish & Hushpuppies
Mega The OG

Mama D's Gourmet Specialty Mac"N" Cheese

Lil' The OG

$3.98

Lil' Mac Daddy

$5.98

~bacon & Italian sausage~

Lil' The Hammy Whammy

$5.98

-honey & brown sugar pulled pork with side of coleslaw~

Lil' Memphis

$5.98

-smoked chicken breast, BBQ sauce, & onion straws-

Lil' The Buff

$5.98

-smoked buffalo chicken, ranch or blue cheese-

Lil' Nashville Hot Chicken

$5.98

medium or downright HOT & pickles-

Lil' The Kingston

$5.98

-Jerk chicken, sweet fried plantains, cilantro lime sauce-

Lil' The Little Italy

$5.98

~chicken cutlet parmesan-

Lil' Chicken Alfredo

$5.98Out of stock

Lil' The Adrian

$6.98Out of stock

Lil' Who Dat?

$6.98Out of stock

Andouille sausage, jumbo shrimp, onion, bell pepper, tomato, & Cajun seasoning-

Lil' The Houdini

$7.98

Mighty The OG

$9.98

Mighty Mac Daddy

$13.98

Mighty The Hammy Whammy

$13.98

Mighty Memphis

$13.98

Mighty The Buff

$13.98

Mighty Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.98

Mighty The Kingston

$13.98

Mighty The Little Italy

$13.98

Mighty Chicken Alfredo

$13.98Out of stock

Mighty The Adrian

$14.98Out of stock

Mighty Who Dat?

$14.98

Mighty The Houdini

$15.98

Mega The OG

$13.98

Mega Mac Daddy

$17.98

Mega Hammy Whammy

$17.98

Mega Memphis

$17.98

Mega The Buff

$17.98

Mega Nashville Hot Chicken

$17.98

Mega The Kingston

$17.98

Mega The Little Italy

$17.98

Mega Chicken Alfredo

$17.98Out of stock

Mega The Adrian

$18.98Out of stock

Mega Who Dat?

$18.98Out of stock

Mega The Houdini

$19.98

A Lil' Something

Pork & Cabbage Soul Rolls

$6.98

Pork & Creamy Mac Soul Rolls

$6.98Out of stock

Mama D's Loaded Fries

$9.48

~creamy mac n cheese & bacon-

Loaded Fries/ GF Loaded Fries

$7.98

~cheese, bacon, & sausage-

Chicken and Waffles

$9.98

Salads

Chicken Tender Garden Salad

$10.29

Mama's Favorite Salad

$11.28

Mama's Plates of Deliciousness

Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.28

Nashville Hot Chicken

$11.28

Catfish & Hushpuppies

$17.98

Sides

Baked Mac

$3.99

Creamy Mac

$3.99

Rice

$2.98

French Fries

$2.98

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.98

Smothered Cabbage

$3.48

-smothered with bacon~

Collard Greens

$3.48

-smoked with ham & fat back-

Corn Pudding

$4.48

Coleslaw

$3.48

Garden Salad

$3.48

~lettuce, tomato, red onion, croutons~

Honey Corn Muffin

$0.75

Sandwiches and Wraps

Angus Hamburger

$9.48

Angus Cheeseburger

$9.98

Angus Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.98

Phat Mac Burger

$15.98

BLT Sandwhich

$11.98

Catfish Sandwhich

$15.98

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$12.98

BLT Wrap

$10.98

Chicken Tender Wrap

$10.98

Grilled Jerk Chick Wrap

$10.98

Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap

$10.98

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.98

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$4.98

Jr. Burger/ Cheeseburger

$5.98

Chicken Tenders

$5.98

Corn Dog

$4.98

Beverages

Coke FT

$2.49

Diet Coke FT

$2.49

Coke Zero FT

$2.49

Sprite FT

$2.49

Dr Pepper FT

$2.49

Fanta FT

$2.49

Minute Maid Lemonade FT

$2.49

Gold Peak Sweet Tea FT

$2.49

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea FT

$2.49

Coke Btl

$2.99

Diet Coke Btl

$2.99

Coke Zero Btl

$2.99Out of stock

Sprite Btl

$2.99

Dr Pepper Btl

$2.99

Desserts

Pumpkin Spice Cookie

$2.98

Mama D's Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.98

Decadent Chocolate Brownies

$2.50

Apple Spice Cake

$4.98

Insanely Delicious Chocolate Cake

$4.98

Sunshine Cake

$4.98Out of stock

Caramel Cake

$6.98Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.48

Beer (Must be 18 or over to sell)

Corona

$3.98

Heineken

$3.98

Samuel Adams

$3.98

Yuengling

$3.98

Angry Orchard

$4.98

Blue Moon

$4.98

Cayman

$4.98

Mama D's Swag

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

Local Artist

Artwork $315

$315.00

Artwork $135

$135.00

Artwork $75

$75.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mama D's Baked Mac N Cheese offers slow-baked gourmet mac n cheese with 8 different cheeses blended together to create a delicious and cheesy comfort food that your whole family will enjoy!

Location

5075 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174

