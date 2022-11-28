Mama D's Italian Kitchen imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Mama D's Italian Kitchen Newport

review star

No reviews yet

3012 Newport Blvd

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Order Again

Starters

Bruschetta

$13.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Mozzarella Marinara

$12.00

Baked Clams

$16.00

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Cup Minestrone

$5.00

Bowl Minestrone

$8.00

GF Bread

$2.00

Meatball

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

15 Cookies

$5.00

Utensils

Salads

Italian Garden Salad

$13.00

Caprese

$13.00

Antipasto

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

Lite House Salad

$5.00

Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Lg Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Sm BYO Pizza

$13.00

Lg BYO Pizza

$18.00

Sm Margarita

$17.00

Sm BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Sm Vegetarian

$18.00

Sm Favorites

$18.00

Med Margarita

$19.00

Med BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Med Vegetarian

$19.00

Med Favorites

$19.00

Lg Margarita

$23.00

Lg BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Lg Vegetarian

$24.00

Lg Favorites

$24.00

Calzone

$15.00

Pastas

The Classic

$16.00

Primavera

$19.00

Pomidoro Fresco

$18.00

Salerno

$18.00

Sorrento

$19.00

Roma

$19.00

Capri

$19.00

Danes Dish

$19.00

Broccoli Al Pesto

$19.00

Tortellini

$18.00

Gnocchi

$18.00

1/2 The Classic

$9.00

1/2 Primavera

$11.00

1/2 Pomidoro Fresco

$11.00

1/2 Salerno

$11.00

1/2 Sorrento

$11.00

1/2 Roma

$11.00

1/2 Capri

$11.00

1/2 Danes

$11.00

1/2 Broccoli Al Pesto

$11.00

1/2 Tortellini

$11.00

1/2 Gnocchi

$11.00

Oven Baked Dishes

Manicotti

$18.00

Stuffed Shells

$18.00

Baked Ziti

$18.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Stuffed Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

Lasagna

$19.00

Vegetarian lasagna

$19.00

Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Spinach Ravioli

$19.00

Meat Ravioli

$19.00

Chicken Ravioli

$19.00

1/2 Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

1/2 Spinach Ravioli

$11.00

1/2 Meat Ravioli

$11.00

1/2 Chicken Ravioli

$11.00

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

Chicken Limone

$26.00

Chicken Chris

$26.00

Chicken Mama D's

$26.00

Cacciatore

$26.00

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Chicken David

$26.00

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

1/2 Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

1/2 Chicken Limone

$14.00

1/2 Chicken Chris

$14.00

1/2 Chicken Mama D's

$14.00

1/2 Cacciatore

$14.00

1/2 Chicken Marsala

$14.00

1/2 Chicken David

$14.00

1/2 Chicken Piccata

$14.00

Veal

Veal Denni

$27.00

Veal Parmigiana

$27.00

Seafood

Linguine & Clams

$25.00

Linguine & Mussels

$25.00

Scampi Shrimp

$27.00

Cioppino with Linguine

$29.00

1/2 Linguine & Clams

$14.00

1/2 Linguine & Mussels

$14.00

1/2 Shrimp Parmigiana

$15.00

1/2 Scampi Shrimp

$15.00

1/2 Cioppino w/ Linguine

$16.00

Specialty Dishes

Pasta Puttanesca

$21.00

Sausage & Chicken Capri

$27.00

1/2 Pasta Puttanesca

$13.00

1/2 Sausage & Chicken Capri

$16.00

1/2 Special #1

$14.00

1/2 Special #2

$16.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kids Meatball Sandwich

$10.00

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$8.00

Kids Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$9.00

Side Sauce

Sd Aglio Olio

Sd Marinara

$1.00

Sd Butter Sauce

Sd Meat Sauce

$2.00

Sd Fra Diavolo

$2.00

Sd Mushroom Sauce

$2.00

Sd Bolognese

$2.50

Sd Alfredo

$3.00

Sd Creamy Pesto

$3.00

Sd Oily Pesto

$3.00

Sd Pink

$3.50

Sd Spicy Pink

$3.50

Sd Meaty Pink

$3.50

Pint Aglio Olio

$6.00

Pint Marinara

$6.00

Pint Meat Sauce

$7.00

Pint Fra Diavolo

$7.00

Pint Mushroom Sauce

$7.00

Pint Bolognese

$8.00

Pint Alfredo

$8.00

Pint Creamy Pesto

$8.00

Pint Oily Pesto

$8.00

Pint Pink

$9.00

Pint Spicy Pink

$9.00

Pint Meaty Pink

$9.00

Sides

1/2 Veggies

$3.00

Full Veggies

$5.00

Sd 1/2 Shrimp

$7.00

Full Shrimp

$12.00

1/2 Calamari

$5.00

Full Calamari

$9.00

Side Meatball

$4.00

Side Diced Sausage

$4.00

Side Whole Sausage

$4.00

Sd 1/2 Chicken

$5.00

Sd Full Chicken

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Rootbeer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Tropical Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$3.50

Regular Hot Tea

$3.50

Lg Sparkling Mineral Water

$6.00

H20

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3012 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

Mama D's Italian Kitchen image

