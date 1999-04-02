Mama D’s Redondo Beach

Mama D’s imageView gallery

1109 S. PCH

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Appetizers

Sautee

Minestrone Soup

$6.99

Spinach and Mushrooms

$9.99

Garlic Knots

$7.99

Bruschetta

$9.99

Mozzarella Marinara

$9.99

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99

Fried Ravioli

$9.99

Baked Clams

$11.99

Calamari Fritti

$13.99

Hot Wings

$12.99

Salads

Chopped Italian Garden Salad

$10.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Redondo Beach Salad

$10.99

Summer’s Capri Salad

$11.99

Sunset Salad

$11.99

Pizza & Calzone

Sm Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$13.99

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Sm Mama D’s Calzone

$11.99

Sm Gluten Free Pizza

$14.99

Md Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Med Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

Md BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Lrg Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Lg Vegetarian Pizza

$19.99

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Julia’s Pasta

Agllo Olio Oil and Garlic

$11.99

Marinara Sauce

$11.99

Meat Sauce

$13.99

Mushroom Sauce

$13.99

Bolognese

$13.99

Fra Diavolo

$13.99

Alfredo

$13.99

Broccoli Al Pesto

$15.99

Pink Sauce

$15.99

Primavera Alfredo

$17.99

Tortellini

$15.99

Vegan Selection

Vegan Pizza

$19.99

Vegan Vegtable Ravioli

$22.99

Vegan & Gluten Free Butternut Squash Ravioli

$22.99Out of stock

Oven Baked Pasta

Mike’s Manicotti

$14.99

Brad’s Vegetarian Lasagna

$16.99

Tony’s Lasagna

$16.99

Rusty’s Baked Ziti

$13.99

Renee’s Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99

Gary’s Stuffed Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.99

Steve’s Stuffed Shells

$14.99

Famous Homemade Ravioli

Mama D’s Ravioli

$14.99

Sauteed Spinach Ravioli

$15.99

Danny’s Meat Ravioli

$15.99

The Lite Ones

Angel Hair Pomodoro Fresco

$16.99

Mandy’s Pasta Salerno

$16.99

Leslie’s Pasta Sorrento

$16.99

Christian’s Pasta Primavera

$16.99

Gypsy’s Pasta Roma

$16.99

Dane’s Pasta Dish

$16.99

Kelsey’s Capri Pasta

$16.99

Chicken

Janet’s Chicken Parmigiana

$21.99

Jr’s Chicken Limone

$21.99

Little Jack’s Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Chicken David

$21.99

Hannah’s Chicken Piccata

$21.99

Chicken Mama Ds

$21.99

Fiona’s Cacciatore

$21.99

Chicken Chris

$21.99

Staff Picks

Fillet of Sole

$17.99

Stobhan Salmon Pomodoro

$19.99

Chicken Sausage Capri

$23.99

Seafood

Lynne’s Linguine And Clams

$19.99

Papa D’s Scampi Style Shrimp

$21.99

Cisco’s Cioppino With Linguine

$27.99

Cheryl’s Steamed Clams With Linguine

$20.99

Steamed Mussels With Linguine

$20.99

Specials

Lobster Ravioli

$23.99

Shortrib Ravioli

$23.99

Sea Bass

$23.99

Butternut ravioli

$23.99

Gnochi

$23.99

Lobster Special

$27.99

Kids

Baby Fussilli

Free Pizza

Kids Alfredo

$8.50

Kids Butter

$5.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Kids Lasagna

$7.99

Kids Meat

$8.99

Kids Mushroom

$8.99

Kids Parm

$9.99

Kids Pink

$8.99

Kids Red

$6.99

Make your own

$11.99

Meatball sub

$8.99

St. Brocc

$3.25

Side Sauce

SD Pink

$3.99

SD Bolognese

$3.99

SD Meat

$3.99

SD Alfredo

$3.99

SD Marinara

$3.99

SD Mushroom

$3.99

Sides

Lg Meatball

$4.99

Sm Meatball

$2.99

SD Shrimp

$9.99

SD Sausage

$4.99

SD Chicken

$4.99

SD Calamari

$5.99

SD Bay Scallops

$5.99

SD Meatball & Sausage

$6.99

SD Veggies

$3.99

Exta Bread

$1.00

Desert

Lava cake

$8.50Out of stock

Italian Ice

$4.50Out of stock

Dinner for 2

Dinner for 2

$25.99

Bottle of Wine

$25.00

Mothers day

Mothers Day

$50.00

Retail

Parmesan Cheese

$7.00

Veggies

$4.00

Alfredo Sauce

$9.00

Marinera Sauce

$9.00

Meat Sauce

$9.00

Chocolate Syrup

$6.00

Toliet Paper

$1.00

Paper Towles

$2.00

Flat Eggs 2.5 dzn

$6.00

Loaf of Bread

$5.00

Gloves

$11.00

10 cookies

$2.00

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Milk

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Pellegrino

$6.99

Panna

$6.99

Milk

$3.50

Apple juice

$3.50

Soda water

$2.00

Draft Beer

Peroni

$8.99

Shark IPA

$8.99

Strand Blonde

$8.99

Beer

Moretti

$7.50

Stella Artois

$7.50

Heineken

$7.50

Corona

$7.50

Imported Bottles Pacifico

$7.50

Imported Bottles Modelo

$7.50

Blue Moon

$7.00

Domestic Bottles Budweiser

$7.00

Domestic Bottles Bud Light

$7.00

Domestic Bottles Coors Light

$7.00

Domestic Bottles O Doul s

$7.00

Peroni

$7.50

Little Bear

$7.50

Penny Beer

$0.01

Red Wine

Corkage

$15.00

Gls Red

$8.99

Penny Wine

$0.01

Gls Toscolo

$11.00

Gls Chanti Classico

$14.50

Gls J Lohr

$12.00

Gls Louis Martini

$13.50

Gls Educated Guess

$15.00

Gls Cannonball

$12.00

Gls Parker Station

$12.00

Gls MacMurray

$15.00

Gls Don Miguel

$12.00

Gls Rabble Zin

$11.50

Gls Monte Antico

$11.00

Btl Red

$23.00

Btl Toscolo

$34.50

Btl Chanti Classico

$45.00

Btl J Lohr

$30.50

Btl Louis Martini

$45.00

Btl Educated Guess

$47.00

Btl Cannonball

$36.50

Btl Parker Station

$32.50

Btl MacMurray

$44.00

Btl Don Miguel

$33.50

Btl Rabble Zin

$38.50

Btl Monte Antico

$38.00

White Wine

Gls White

$8.99

Gls Campagnola

$11.50

Gls Jermann

$13.00

Prosecco

$11.00

Gls Storypoint

$13.00

Gls Talbot

$13.00

Gls J Vinyards

$11.00

Gls Whitehaven

$12.00

Gls Rose

$11.00

Moscato

$11.00

Btl White

$23.00

Btl Campagnola

$37.00

Btl Jermann

$41.00

Btl Storypoint

$35.00

Btl Talbot

$39.00

Btl J Vinyards

$37.00

Btl Whithaven

$38.00

Btl Rose

$33.00

Btl Moscato

$33.00

Oils

Small oil

$7.99

Large oil

$16.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
1109 S. PCH, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

