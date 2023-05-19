A map showing the location of Mama ganoush 27314 county rd 33View gallery

Mama ganoush

27314 county rd 33

Okahumpka, FL 34762

Appetizers

Mediterranean Mezze Platter

$12.00

That’s right—what tapas are to Spain (the ultimate comfort food), mezze is unique to places like Greece, Turkey, North Africa, and parts of the Middle East. Combination platter: Hummus (chef choice of the day), Baba Ganoush, Grape Leaves, Falafel, Pickled Vegetables with fresh pita chips.

Can't Beet these Skins

$10.75

Roasted golden beet skin. Filled with beet puree, scallions, bacon. Served with sour cream. Topped with gruyere cheese and broiled.

Veggie Me Mama Egg Roll

$10.75

You want to add a refreshing flavor to the roll. A mixture of sauté cabbage, peas, carrot, chopped portabella mushrooms, seasoned with olive oil, ginger, garlic, salt, and ground white pepper. With chief secret savory sweet chili dipping sauce.

Moroccan Sautéed Zucchini Dip

$9.00

This Moroccan-inspired dip is tangy and creamy. This zucchini dip is a delicious way to take advantage of all the great tasting Florida zucchini! Comes with pita chips

Kibbeh

$8.00

A mixture of bulgur wheat, onions, and ground beef forms a hollow shell for a delicious stuffing. Enveloped in warm and earthy Middle Eastern allspice, kibbeh is the epitome of Middle Eastern comfort food. Kibbeh is a national dish of Lebanon and Syria and is a popular dish in the Levant. Versions are found in Cyprus, Egypt, Persian Gulf, Armenia, and Turkey, and among Assyrian people.

King Portobello Mushroom

$8.00

These sauteed mushrooms will make anyone love mushrooms. Quickly sauteed in pomegranate molasses together with balsamic vinegar, vegan garlic aioli and fresh zaatar gives portobellos a European vibe.

Avocado Mama Salsa

$12.00

Bright and flavor-packed you'll love this satisfying chunky avocado dip, prepared Mediterranean-style with citrus, onions, tomatoes, parsley, and fresh herbs. Not quite guacamole, but this creamy avocado salsa will still win your heart! (Served with pita chips)

Tornado Potatoes Seasoned to Perfection M! M! M!

$8.00

We spiral slice a potato on a 1-foot bamboos skewer and then we French fry it to perfection. Brushed with various seasonings smoked paprika, parmesan cheese, glazed with our garlic sauce. They also go by other names such as Chip Sticks, Spiral Spuds, Potato Springs, Twisted Taters, Saratoga Swirls, and just plain Tornado Potatoes. Call them what you like, we are happy to serve them to you.

Soup de Jour

$8.00

please ask your server for today’s soup special. Its always made daily and always home made here.

Salads

Mama Ganoush follows the sun. We pride ourselves on picking, hand washing and prepping what goes on your plate with love. The farm-to-table concept highlights seasonal and local produce, poultry, and meats, frequently changing menus depending on availability at the time.

Farm Girl Grilled Vegetable Salad

$12.00

Perfectly charred seasonal vegetables, dressed with our Bistro blend of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cinnamon, carrots, crispy pita strips and goat cheese. Served with Parmesan vinaigrette herb as the finishing touch!

313-Fattoush Salad

$12.00

Is a colorful and refreshing healthy side dish. Made with fresh vegetables, (finely chopped romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, fresh mint, and radishes), with chefs secret authentic Lebanese tangy flavored vinaigrette salad dressing and crisp pita croutons.

Dearborn Tabouli Salad (Tabbouleh)

$13.50

a well-balanced gluten free Mediterranean salad of very finely chopped vegetables, lots of fresh tomatoes, parsley, mint, fresh pomegranate seeds and cracked quinoa - all tossed with lime juice and olive oil, making a combination you'll crave.

Florida Sunshine Salad

$13.50

Our traditional Bountiful farm daily garden picks. A gourmet blend of tossed freshness from the farm packed with tons of hodgepodge veggies, citrus fruits, goat cheese, crunchy glazed pecans and dressed to impress (pomegranate vinaigrette dressing).

Sandwiches

Our sandwiches are handmade and uniquely crafted for ultimate flavor. The breads are toasted before sandwich construction begins. The sauces and condiments are homemade. All sandwiches come with one regular side. Gluten free bread substitution is available upon request ($2.00 up charge). Thank you for your consideration and understanding.

Detroit Chicken Shawarma

$14.50

Marinated-grilled chicken breast, topped with tomato, onion, pickled turnips, lettuce, and pickles, not forgetting mama’s signature garlic spread, all wrapped/grill-pressed in a pita.

The Brownwood Beef Shawarma

$14.50

Marinated-minced grilled steak (aged for 72hours), topped with tomato, onion, pickled turnips, lettuce, pickles, tahini/garlic spread, wrapped/grill-pressed in a pita.

Ganoush Falafel Gyro

$13.50

Falafel is a flavorful vegetarian option that’s perfect for lunch or dinner. Imagine a deep-fried patty-shaped fritter generously flavored with my authentic homemade shawarma spice blend. It’s made from ground chickpeas with parsley, pickles matched with tomatoes, onion, pickled turnips, and hummus all sandwiched wrapped in a pita.

Reem's Gyro

$15.00

Our fantastic Turkish inspired specialty gyro recipe is a hometown favorite lamb sandwich. Made with love you cannot get anywhere else other than Mama Ganoush Kitchen. The meat is (gluten-free) thinly sliced and layered in pita bread with homemade tzatziki sauce -- loaded with fresh vegetables and feta cheese.

Ultimate Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated in-house slow roasted beef comfort food. Loaded up with thinly sliced roast beef, caramelized onions, melted provolone cheese and creamy horseradish sauce on a hoagie roll (Anjou dipping sauce). If you want delicious, then this is the sandwich for you.

Pomegranate Shroom Burger

$15.00

One of the things I love most about portobello mushrooms is their earthy (meaty) flavor and firm texture making them an easy crowd-pleaser, as a satisfying alternative to meat. Grilled portabella mushroom glazed with pomegranate molasses, topped with tomatoes, lettuce, caramelized onion, mama’s special avocado herb spread over fresh sweet potatoes bread.

Fried Cod Hoagie Sandwich

$15.25

Deep Fried panko battered northern Atlantic cod. Piled high on a bed of lettuce, tomato, and shaved red onion. Topped with cucumber, dill, pickle, and lemon aioli.

lamb shawarmas

$14.50

mediterranean chick

$15.00

Specials

Red Snapper

$18.00

Desserts

Baklava

$6.00

Lebanese Ice Cream

$8.00

Dessert of the Day

$8.00

Drinks

Soda

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Water

$2.00

Coffee/Tea

coffe

$2.75

sweet tea

$2.80

un sweet

$2.80

hot tea

$2.80

half and half

$2.80
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
27314 county rd 33, Okahumpka, FL 34762

