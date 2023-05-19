Mama ganoush 27314 county rd 33

Tornado Potatoes Seasoned to Perfection M! M! M!

$8.00

We spiral slice a potato on a 1-foot bamboos skewer and then we French fry it to perfection. Brushed with various seasonings smoked paprika, parmesan cheese, glazed with our garlic sauce. They also go by other names such as Chip Sticks, Spiral Spuds, Potato Springs, Twisted Taters, Saratoga Swirls, and just plain Tornado Potatoes. Call them what you like, we are happy to serve them to you.