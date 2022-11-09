Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mama Iguana's 271 Main Street

271 Main Street

Northampton, MA 01060

Popular Items

Guacamole
Steak Quesadilla
Chicken Burrito

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Chips

$2.50

Taquitos Dorados

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Street Corn

$8.00

Guacamole

$7.00+

Nachos

$11.00+

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Steak Tacos

$20.00

Al Pastor Tacos

$17.00

Carnitas tacos

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Tuna Tacos

$21.00

Veggie Tacos

$15.00

Birria Tacos

$20.00

Combo Tacos

Tacos

$21.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$17.00

Steak Fajita

$19.00

Shrimp Fajita

$19.00

Veggies Fajitas

$16.00

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$17.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$17.00

Veggie Enchiladas

$17.00

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Veggies Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$16.50

Steak Burrito

$18.50

Shrimp Burrito

$18.50

Veggies Buritto

$15.50

TO GO BURRITOS

Sides

Side Green Salsa

$1.50

Side Red Salsa

$1.50

Side Crema

$1.50

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.50

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Lettuce

$1.50

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Rice

$1.75

Side Black Beans

$1.75

Side Refried Beans

$1.75

Side Chipotle Crema

$1.50

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Rice & Black Bean

$2.00

Side Rice & Refried

$2.00

Desserts

Churros

$9.00

Mango Moose

$8.00

Tres Leches

$7.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Kids Tacos

$7.00

TO GO

TO GO

specials

Mexicana Cubana

$16.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Killer Mexican food!

271 Main Street, Northampton, MA 01060

