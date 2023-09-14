Popular Items

Jambalaya

$23.00

Red Beans & Rice

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00


Food

Caesar Salad: This is Yo' Mama Kin's

$12.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, tossed in a Creole Mustard vinaigrette and garnish w/ warm cheesy grit croutons & Parmesan cheese

Madarin Orange And Fennel Salad

$14.00

Field greens, Farro, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Butternut Squash, Pecan and Feta cheese, dressed in a Balsamic & Honey vinaigrette.

Wings

$14.00

(5) Crispy fried chicken wings, tossed in our house-made spicey honey garlic sauce. Topped w/ pickled red onions & fresh cucumber w/ a chipotle bleu cheese aioli

Baby Back Ribs

$15.00

(4) Tender Baby Back pork ribs, tossed in a zesty pineapple BBQ sauce w/ caramelized pineapplle chunks..... (Now that's how Mama talks.....)

Black Eye Pea Poppers

$13.00

Maple Bacon Egg Fries

$8.00
Grandma's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Our signature house made 4 cheese gooey, creamy and oh so delicious mac n cheese w/ a crunchy breaded top baked to perfection

House Fries

$5.00

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Romano Chipotle Fries

$9.00

Cornbread Muffin & Chipotle Butter

$3.00

Red Beans & Rice

$9.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

Chicken by the pcs (Leg Only)

$5.00
Burger: The Last Note

$14.00

5oz Grass-fed beef patty grilled and placed on a bed of shredded lettuce, caramelized onions, house-made pickles, tomatoes and our special lube to keep your mouth wanting more.

Burger: Southern Black-Eye Pea

$12.00

Our house-made black eye pea patty is filled w/ pepita, flaxseed and veggies. Grilled and topped with dressed shredded lettuce in a creole mustard vinaigrette, cucumbers and placed on our house-made bun.

Southern Fried Chicken

$21.00

(2) pcs. Leg & Thigh dusted in our house season flour, fried to a crispy southern brown and served with red beans & rice and a cornbread muffin with chipotle honey butter

Jambalaya

$23.00
Crawfish Étouffée

$24.00

Shrimp And Grits

$27.00Out of stock
Catfish Po Boy

$21.00

(2) Cornmeal breaded fried catfish fillets, placed on our house-made slider bun, then dressed with our chipotle aioli, shaved lettuce, pickled red onions and roma tomatoes

Peach Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

add on cheese

$3.00

add on bacon

$3.00

Al La Mode

$3.00

Fry Upgrade

$3.00

Pulled Pork

$18.00Out of stock