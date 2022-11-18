Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama Leah's Grover Beach 1301 West Grand Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1301 West Grand Avenue

Grover Beach, CA 93433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

PIZZA

Cheese 10"

Cheese 10"

$10.95

Mozzarella Cheese with our signature pizza sauce.

Cheese 15"

Cheese 15"

$14.95

Mozzarella Cheese with our signature pizza sauce.

Mama's Leah's Deluxe 10"

Mama's Leah's Deluxe 10"

$15.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and black olives with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

Mama's Leah's Deluxe 15"

Mama's Leah's Deluxe 15"

$23.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and black olives with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

All Vegged Out 10"

All Vegged Out 10"

$14.45

Mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, banana peppers and black olives with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

All Vegged Out 15"

All Vegged Out 15"

$22.95

Mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, banana peppers and black olives with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

Big Papi 10"

Big Papi 10"

$14.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, linguicia, meatballs, salami with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

Big Papi 15"

Big Papi 15"

$23.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, linguicia, meatballs, salami with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

Margherita 10"

Margherita 10"

$13.45

Mozzarella, garlic and fresh basil with our signature pizza sauce.

Margherita 15"

Margherita 15"

$21.95

Mozzarella, garlic and fresh basil with our signature pizza sauce.

Bubba's BBQ Chicken 10"

Bubba's BBQ Chicken 10"

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, fresh cilantro, white onion's and mozzarella cheese with Rib Line's signature BBQ sauce.

Bubba's BBQ Chicken 15"

Bubba's BBQ Chicken 15"

$23.95

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, fresh cilantro, white onion's and mozzarella cheese with Rib Line's signature BBQ sauce.

Deluxe Hawaiian 10"

Deluxe Hawaiian 10"

$13.95

Canadian Bacon, Smoked Bacon, pineapple and extra mozzarella cheese with pizza sauce.

Deluxe Hawaiian 15"

Deluxe Hawaiian 15"

$21.45

Canadian Bacon, Smoked Bacon, pineapple and extra mozzarella cheese with pizza sauce.

Pesto Pollo 10"

Pesto Pollo 10"

$14.95

Seasoned Beef, refried beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of salsa.

Pesto Pollo 15"

Pesto Pollo 15"

$22.45

Seasoned Beef, refried beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of salsa.

Mama's Garlic Chicken 10"

Mama's Garlic Chicken 10"

$14.45

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, avocadoes and mozzarella cheese topped with our house secret sauce.

Mama's Garlic Chicken 15"

Mama's Garlic Chicken 15"

$23.95

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, avocadoes and mozzarella cheese topped with our house secret sauce.

CALZONES

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$13.95

Meatballs with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, mushrooms, olives and a side of marinara sauce.

Sausage Calzone

Sausage Calzone

$13.95

Italian Sausage with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, mushrooms, olives and a side of marinara sauce.

Three Cheese Calzone

$11.95

Mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese with a side of marinara sauce.

Vegetali Calzone

Vegetali Calzone

$12.95

Mushrooms, black olives, artichoke hearts, onions, bell peppers and red onions with mozzarella cheese and a side of marinara sauce.

SALADS

Garden Regular

Garden Regular

$6.25

A blend of crisp greens, roma tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, black olives and cheese tossed with your choice of Leah's house Italian or ranch dressing.

Garden Family

Garden Family

$11.95

A blend of crisp greens, roma tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, black olives and cheese tossed with your choice of Leah's house Italian or ranch dressing.

Caesar Regular

Caesar Regular

$6.25

Romaine, croutons, and parmesan tossed with a Caesar dressing.

Caesar Family

Caesar Family

$11.95

Romaine, croutons, and parmesan tossed with a Caesar dressing.

SIDE ORDERS

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$6.45

Thick slices of our house-baked bread toasted with garlic, butter, herbs and a parmesan blend. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$6.95

Thick slices of our house-baked bread toasted with garlic, butter and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

(7) Battered mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara or ranch dressing.

Wings

Wings

$13.00+

(6) Classic bone in wings in either our Spicy Buffalo, Sweet BBQ sauce, Lemon Pepper or Garlic Parmesan. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.75
Side of Marinara

Side of Marinara

$0.75

DESSERTS

Oreo Cookie Pie

Oreo Cookie Pie

$6.25

Chocolate cookie crumb crust, cookie chunks and Bavarian whipped cream filling.

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.25

Creamy New York style cheesecake with Strawberry or Chocolate and Caramel sauces.

SPECIALS

#1 Lg. 2 Toppings and 1 Pound of Wings

$25.95

#2 (2) Regular 3 Topping Pizzas

$24.95

#3 Family Pack

$35.95

(2) Large Pepperoni Pizzas

$25.00

MERCH

T-SHIRTS

$15.00

HOODIES

$30.00

GIFT CERTIFICATES

MISSION SCHOOL

CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$13.00

2 LITERS

2 LITER SODA

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Were ready to take care of you and your family! Call today to order your pizza for pick up or delivery!!!

Location

1301 West Grand Avenue, Grover Beach, CA 93433

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bee House Thai Cuisine - 245 West Grand Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
245 West Grand Av. Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Rib Line by the Beach
orange star4.0 • 134
359 W Grand Ave Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
The Spoon Trade - 295 W Grand Ave
orange starNo Reviews
295 W Grand Ave Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Sunsets at Pismo
orange starNo Reviews
359 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
3 Fat Guys Diner
orange star3.8 • 430
359 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Breezeway Cafe
orange star4.5 • 104
230 Pomeroy Ave Pismo Beach, CA 93449
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grover Beach

Rib Line by the Beach
orange star4.0 • 134
359 W Grand Ave Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grover Beach
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
San Luis Obispo
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston