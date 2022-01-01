Mama Leah's Pizzeria imageView gallery
Mama Leah's Pizzeria 12300 Los Osos Valley Road

review star

No reviews yet

12300 Los Osos Valley Road

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

PIZZA

Cheese 10"

Cheese 10"

$10.95

Mozzarella Cheese with our signature pizza sauce.

Cheese 15"

Cheese 15"

$14.95

Mozzarella Cheese with our signature pizza sauce.

Mama's Leah's Deluxe 10"

Mama's Leah's Deluxe 10"

$15.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and black olives with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

Mama's Leah's Deluxe 15"

Mama's Leah's Deluxe 15"

$23.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and black olives with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

All Vegged Out 10"

All Vegged Out 10"

$13.45

Mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, banana peppers and black olives with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

All Vegged Out 15"

All Vegged Out 15"

$22.95

Mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, banana peppers and black olives with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

Big Papi 10"

Big Papi 10"

$14.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, linguicia, meatballs, salami with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

Big Papi 15"

Big Papi 15"

$23.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, linguicia, meatballs, salami with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

Margherita 10"

Margherita 10"

$14.45

Mozzarella, garlic and fresh basil with our signature pizza sauce.

Margherita 15"

Margherita 15"

$21.95

Mozzarella, garlic and fresh basil with our signature pizza sauce.

Bubba's BBQ Chicken 10"

Bubba's BBQ Chicken 10"

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, fresh cilantro, white onion's and mozzarella cheese with Rib Line's signature BBQ sauce.

Bubba's BBQ Chicken 15"

Bubba's BBQ Chicken 15"

$23.95

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, fresh cilantro, white onion's and mozzarella cheese with Rib Line's signature BBQ sauce.

Deluxe Hawaiian 10"

Deluxe Hawaiian 10"

$13.95

Canadian Bacon, Smoked Bacon, pineapple and extra mozzarella cheese with pizza sauce.

Deluxe Hawaiian 15"

Deluxe Hawaiian 15"

$21.45

Canadian Bacon, Smoked Bacon, pineapple and extra mozzarella cheese with pizza sauce.

Pesto Pollo 10"

Pesto Pollo 10"

$14.95

Seasoned Beef, refried beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of salsa.

Pesto Pollo 15"

Pesto Pollo 15"

$22.45

Seasoned Beef, refried beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of salsa.

Chicken Club 10"

Chicken Club 10"

$14.45

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, avocadoes and mozzarella cheese topped with our house secret sauce.

Chicken Club 15"

Chicken Club 15"

$23.95

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, avocadoes and mozzarella cheese topped with our house secret sauce.

SANDWICHES

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$11.45

Meatballs with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.

Grande Panino

Grande Panino

$12.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, Canadian bacon, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese with marinara sauce.

JDs BBQ Chicken

JDs BBQ Chicken

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, cilantro, white onion's and mozzarella cheese with Rib Line's signature BBQ sauce.

CALZONES

Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$13.95

Meatballs with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, mushrooms, olives and a side of marinara sauce.

Sausage Calzone

Sausage Calzone

$13.95

Italian Sausage with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, mushrooms, olives and a side of marinara sauce.

Three Cheese Calzone

$11.95

Mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese with a side of marinara sauce.

Vegetali Calzone

Vegetali Calzone

$12.95

Mushrooms, black olives, artichoke hearts, onions, bell peppers and red onions with mozzarella cheese and a side of marinara sauce.

SALADS

Garden Regular

Garden Regular

$6.25

A blend of crisp greens, roma tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, black olives and cheese tossed with your choice of Leah's house Italian or ranch dressing.

Garden Family

Garden Family

$11.95

A blend of crisp greens, roma tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, black olives and cheese tossed with your choice of Leah's house Italian or ranch dressing.

Caesar Regular

Caesar Regular

$6.25

Romaine, croutons, and parmesan tossed with a Caesar dressing.

Caesar Family

Caesar Family

$11.95

Romaine, croutons, and parmesan tossed with a Caesar dressing.

SIDE ORDERS

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.45

Thick slices of our house-baked bread toasted with garlic, butter, herbs and a parmesan blend. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$6.45

Thick slices of our house-baked bread toasted with garlic, butter and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

(7) Battered mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara or ranch dressing.

Wings

Wings

$11.95

(6) Classic bone in wings in either our Spicy Buffalo, Sweet BBQ sauce, Lemon Pepper or Garlic Parmesan. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.75
Side of Marinara

Side of Marinara

$0.75

DESSERTS

Oreo Cookie Pie

Oreo Cookie Pie

$4.75

Chocolate cookie crumb crust, cookie chunks and Bavarian whipped cream filling.

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.50

Creamy New York style cheesecake with Strawberry or Chocolate and Caramel sauces.

SPECIALS

#1 Lg. 2 Toppings and 6 Wings

$23.45

#2 (2) Regular 3 Topping Pizzas

$26.95

#3 Family Pack

$39.95

#4 Spaghetti Lunch

$15.00

Misc.

$2.00

MERCH

T-SHIRTS

$15.00

HOODIES

$30.00

GIFT CERTIFICATES

MISSION SCHOOL

CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$13.00

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Coke, Diet Coke, Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and Hi-C Orange.

Frappes

$5.25

Italian Sodas

$4.75

Cherry, Lime, Orange, Vanilla, Strawberry, Pineapple, Raspberry, Peach, Lemon, Coconut

Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice.

Sparkling Water

$3.50

San Pelligrino or Topochico.

Topochico

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.25

Izze

$3.25

Water Bottle

$1.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

12300 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

