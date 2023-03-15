  • Home
  • /
  • Oklahoma City
  • /
  • Mama Lety Authentic Mexican Restaurant - 12000 North I-35 Service Road
Main picView gallery

Mama Lety Authentic Mexican Restaurant 12000 North I-35 Service Road

review star

No reviews yet

12000 North I-35 Service Road

Oklahoma City, OK 73131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

A la Carte

Al Pastor Taco (1)

$3.99

Birria Taco (1)

$3.99

Burrito A la Carta

$8.99

Burrito

Burrito Fajita (1)

$10.99

Burrito fajita

Camaron Taco (1)

$4.75

Chile Relleno (1)

$8.99

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno Fajita (1)

$10.99

Chile Relleno

Chimichanga A la carta

$9.99

chimichanga

Enchilada A la Carta

$4.99

enchilada

Enchilada Full

$9.99

Enchilada Short

$8.99

Full Taco's (3)

$9.99

3 tacos

Full Tamale (3)

$10.99

3 tamales

Macha - Small

$12.99

hand-made oil based salsa - chile de arbol

Mexicano Taco (1)

$4.99

Pescado Taco (1)

$3.99

Salsa de Mesa - 32oz.

$9.99

Table Salsa

Salsa Jasmine - 32oz.

$14.99

Mama's Jasmine Salsa

Salsa Picosa - 32oz.

$14.99

Mama's Spicy Salsa

Short Tacos (2)

$7.99

two tacos

Short Tamale (2)

$8.99

2 tamales

SINGLE Taco

$4.99

Taco

Tamale A la carta

$5.99

tamale

Tamales - 1 Dozen

$24.99

full dozen tamales - pork or chicken (holiday options will vary)

Tamales - 1/2 Dozen

$14.99

half dozen tamales - pork or chicken (holiday options will vary)

Tortillas de Maiz Hechas a Mano - 1/2 Doz.

$5.99

half dozen home made corn tortillas

Quesadilla A La Carta

$9.99

Flautas A la carta

$4.99

Flautas Short

$7.99

Flautas Full

$9.99

Tostada A La Carta

$3.99

Appetizers

Botana

$9.99

lettuce, fried onion and jalapeno, tomato and avocado slice

Cheese Nachos

$10.99

Ground Beef Nachos

$12.99

Guacamole Salad

$12.99

three scoops

Momias

$15.99

five fried jalapenos filled with cream cheese and shrimp, wrapped in bacon, and served in a bowl with soy sauce for dipping

Salsa Expecial

$9.99

en molcajete

Fajitas Nachos Beef

$16.99

Fajita Nachos Chicken

$16.99

Combo Fajita Nachos

$16.99

Shredded chicken Nachos

$12.99

Beans Nachos

$10.99

Choriqueso

$13.99

Breakfast

Alex Special

$12.99

A thin cut steak served with two eggs of your choice (fried or scrambled), pico del gallo and queso fresco

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

10 inch flour tortilla with scrambled egg, shredded cheese, diced potatoes, choice of meat.

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Fried corn tortilla chips mixed with scrambled eggs , pico de gallo, queso fresco and our special salsa

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Two fried eggs atop fried corn tortillas, topped with our special salsa and queso fresco - served with pico de gallo

Huevos Revueltos (Scrambled Eggs)

$10.99

Scrambled eggs mixed with tomatoes, onions, and shredded cheese

Soft Tacos

$10.99

Two flour tortilla tacos filled with scrambled eggs, shredded cheese

Desserts

Churros

$4.99

An order of four churros topped with whip cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry

Sopapillas

Sopapillas To-Go

$0.99

Two sopapillas to-go

Dinner Specials

Alberto JR's Chili Relleno Special

$18.99

A poblano pepper filled with shrimp, mushrooms, spinach and Monterrey jack cheese- wrapped in a thin carned asada steak, topped with tomatillo sauce and sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro- served with pico de gallo

Avocado & Spinach Enchiladas

$15.99

Two enchiladas filled with avocado, spinach, monterrey jack cheese and pico de gallo- topped with tomatillo sauce and queso fresco

Burrito Dinner

$14.99

A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef- topped with your choice of sauce: Ranchera, tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry

Carne Asada

$16.99

A thin cut steak cooked with sauteed onions and bell peppers - served with sliced potatoes, sliced avocado and pico de gallo

Chili Relleno dinner

$16.49

A poblano pepper filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef - topped with your choice of sauce: Ranchera, Tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry

Chuletas de Puerco

$15.99

Two pork chops grilled and served with sauteed bell peppers and onions- topped with tomatillo sauce and sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro

Enchilada Dinner

$13.99

two enchiladas of your choice: ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef- topped with your choice of sauce: Ranchera, tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry

Enchilada Supreme

$16.99

two enchilada of your choice: fajita beef or chicken- mixed with Monterrey jack cheese and pico de gallo- made with corn tortillas (flour available upon request) and topped with your choice of sauce: Ranchera, tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry- served with a side of guacamole

Fajitas Beef Single

$18.99

served on hot skilled with sauteed bell peppers and onions , guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Fajitas Chicken or combo DBL

$33.99

served on hot skilled with sauteed bell peppers and onions , guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Fajitas Shrimp DBL

$35.99

served on hot skilled with sauteed bell peppers and onions , guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Fajitas Shrimp SINGLE

$19.99

served on hot skilled with sauteed bell peppers and onions , guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Fajitas Veggie DBL

$28.99

served on hot skilled with sauteed bell peppers and onions , guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Fajitas Veggie SINGLE

$15.99

served on hot skilled with sauteed bell peppers and onions , guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Flauta Dinner

$14.99

Three corn tortillas filled with ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef- rolled, fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and queso fresco

Poblano Chicken

$15.99

Diced fajita chicken sauteed with poblano peppers, pico de gallo and a blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheeses

Quesadilla Dinner

$15.99

A 12- inch flour tortilla filled with cheddar and Monterrey jack cheeses- your choice of fajita beef or chicken with green bell peppers and onions- served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Tamale Dinner

$15.99

two tamales (pork or chicken) topped with your choice of sauce: Ranchera, tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry

Tostada Dinner

$14.99

Two flat, freshly fried crispy tostada shells topped with refried beans and your choice of meat: ground beef , shredded chicken or shredded beef- served with grilled onions, bell peppers, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and queso fresco

Taco Salad

$14.99

Double Fajita Beef

$33.99

Double Fajita Chicken

$33.99

Single Fajita Beef

$19.99

Single Fajita Chicken

$19.99

Single Fajita Combo

$19.99

Double Fajita Combo

$33.99

Chimichanga Dinner

$15.99

Burrito Supreme

$16.99

Kids Meals

Kids Burrito

$7.99

choice of beef or chicken - served with rice, beans or fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

chicken fingers served with french fries

Kids Enchilada

$7.99

choice of beef, chicken or cheese- served with rice, beans or fries

Kids Fajita

$7.99

choice of beef or chicken - served with rice, beans or fries

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

hot dog served with french fries

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

choice of beef, chicken or cheese- served with rice, beans or fries

Kids Taco

$7.99

(soft or crispy)- choice of beef or chicken- served with rice, beans or fries

Kids Nachos

$7.99

La Costa de Mama Lety

Camarones A La Diablo

$19.99

Ten shrimp rolled in bacon and tossed in a special firey hot salsa- sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro

Coctel de Camaron

$15.99

Seven fresh shrimp in our house made cocktail blend with avocado and pico de gallo- served with three more beautiful fresh shrimp and a lime wedge rim side- crackers, tostadas or chips available upon request

Filete de Pescado

$15.99

Two grilled tilapia fillets with caramelized onions and green bell peppers- served with sliced avocados and a lime wedge

Mojarra Frita

$17.99

A whole tilapia cleaned, deep fried and seasoned with Mama Lety's special touch- your choice of a sauteed garlic sauce, a butter or "A la diabla" served with rice, potato slices and a bed of lettuce, tomato, avocado slices and a lime wedge

Pescado Empanizado

$15.99

Two tilapia fillets , breaded and fried- served with a bed of lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, shredded cheese, and a lime wedge

Tacos de Camaron

$14.99

Two tacos filled with fried shrimp, lettuce, mango, pico de gallo, sriracha mayo sauce, cilantro and sprinkled with queso fresco

Tacos de Pescado

$15.99

Two tacos filled with grilled or breaded tilapia filet, our house slaw (cabbage, corn, and cilantro) and a creamy sauce drizzled on top- sprinkled with queso fresco and served with a lime wedge on the side

Lunch Specials

1. Lunch Fajitas

$14.99

beef, chicken or shrimp, peppers, onion served with sour cream and pico

2. Carne Asada

$12.99

thin cut steak, cookedwith sauteed onions & bell peppers, served with sliced potatoes & pico

3. Chile Relleno

$12.99

a poblano pepper filled with your choice of meat: Ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef and your choice of a topping sauce: Ranchera, Tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry

4. Burrito

$12.99

a 10-inch flour tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese, your choice of meat: ground beef , shredded chicken or shredded beef and your choice of a topping sauce: ranchera, tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry

5. Flautas

$12.99

Two corn tortillas filled with ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef- rolled & fried- topped with lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco

6. Tamale

$11.99

one tamale of your choice (pork or chicken) topped with your choice of sauce: ranchera, tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry

7. Quesadilla

$12.99

A 10-inch flour tortilla filled with cheddar and monterey jack cheeses- your choice of meat: ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef - with green bell peppers and onions - served with sour cream and pico de gallo

8. Enchiladas

$12.99

Two enchiladas of your choice: Ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef with your choice of a topping sauce: Ranchera, tomatillo, sour cream, chili cheese sauce or dry

9. Tamaulipas

$12.99

one enchilada and one taco (crispy or soft) of your choice : ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef with your choice of a topping sauce for the enchilada: Ranchera, Tomatillo, Sour cream, Chili, Cheese sauce or dry

10. Reynosa

$12.99

One enchilada (ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef) and one tamale (pork or chicken) of your choice with the option of a topping sauce:Ranchera, Tomatillo, Sour cream, Chili, Cheese sauce or dry

11. Chuleta de Puerco

$12.99

One pork chop grilled and served with sauteed bell peppers and onions - topped with tomatillo sauce and sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro

12. Chimichanga

$12.99

13. Taco Salad

$12.99

Mama Lety Authentic Specials

Consome Con Carne

$13.99

An authentic beef broth with Birria (chopped beef)- served with diced onion, cilantro, red raddish, jalapeno and lime, on the side

El Jefe burrito

$19.99

A 12 inch flour tortilla filled with fajita beef, chicken AND shrimp, refried beans, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese- served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gall- topped with cheese sauce and a spicy salsa

Enmoladas

$13.99

Four corn tortillas filled with chicken- rolled and topped with mole sauce and a sprinkle of queso fresco- served with a bed of lettuce, tomato, and onion

Gorditas

$13.99

three gorditas with salsa

Guiso Rojo

$15.99

Diced pork in Mama's authentic red sauce

Guiso Verde

$15.99

Diced pork in Mama's authentic green sauce

Hamburguesa Mexicana

$13.99

A Mexican burger made with a beef patty, ham, bacon, hot link, pico de gallo and queso fresco- served with fries(substitution available)

Huarache

$14.99

one huarache with two sides of choice

Milanesa

$14.99

A thin cut steak breaded and served with a bed of lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado slices and queso fresco

Molcajete

$24.99

Molcajete filled with: Beef, Chicken, Chorizo, Hot link, Shrimp, Puerco Adobado, Nopales, Grilled Queso, and Bulb Onion

Mole de Pollo

$14.99

chicken served in a mole sauce - a labor intensive sauce with many ingredients involved, the most notable being the mexican chocolate! Here , the chicken is cooked in the mole until is has absorbed all the flavors of the mole sauce, a good hour or more

Nachos al pastor Dinner

$14.99

A plate of freshly fried nacho chips topped with refried beans, cheese and carne al pastor (marinated pork) - serced with guacamole, sour cream, picl de gallo, and pineapple

3 Quesabirria Tacos

$13.99

An order of three tacos filled with birria, monterrey jack cheese, onions, and cilantro, with red raddish and lime on the side- served with consome (beef broth) for dipping

Quesadilla con carne al pastor

$15.99

A 12- inch flour tortilla filled with carne al pastor( marinated pork), Monterrey jack cheese, onion, pineapple and cilantro- served with guacamole and sour cream

Quesadilla de Birria

$15.99

A 12- inch flour tortilla filled with birria, monterrey jack cheese, onion, and cilantro- served with guacamole, sour cream and consome (beef broth) for dipping

Sopes

$12.99

two sopes with two sides of choice

Today Special

$14.99

***average price but subject to change - price definitely needs to be editable within the Toast system***

Torta de Milanesa

$14.99

A fluffy Mexican bread bun, toasted and spread with butter- filled with Milanesa, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado slices, mayo and queso fresco

Set Up

Set Up Charge

$5.99

A 16oz queso, 16oz salsa and a bag of chips OR if only setup is eaten and no meal is ordered

Sides

Add Enchilada

$1.99

Addition of an Enchilada to any Meal purchased

Add Taco

$1.99

Addition of an Enchilada to any Meal purchased

Bacon Slices

$1.99

two slices of bacon

Borracho Beans

$2.99

borracho beans

Consome

$1.99

side of consome (birria broth)

Diced Potatoes

$2.99

diced potatoes

Egg

$0.99

extra egg

Fried Jalapenos

$1.99

fried jalapenos

Fried Onions

$1.99

fried onions

Fried Onions & Jalapenos

$3.99

fried onions & jalapenos

guacamole

$2.99

side of guacamole

mexican cream corn

$3.99

mexican cream corn

mexican rice

$2.99

mexican rice

pico de gallo

$1.99

pico de gallo

refried beans

$2.99

refried beans

Salsa Habanero con Serrano - Side

$1.99

Table side of Habanero con Serrano

Salsa Jasmine - Side

$1.99

Table side of Jasmine

Salsa Macha - Side

$1.99

Table side of Macha

shredded cheese

$1.49

side of shredded cheese

sliced avocado

$2.99

sliced avocado

sour cream

$1.99

side of sour cream

French Fries

$3.99

salad

$3.99

Taco Tuesday

TT Crispy Ground Beef Taco

$1.89

TT Crispy Shredded Chicken Taco

$1.89

TT Soft Ground Beef Taco

$1.89

TT Soft Shredded Chicken Taco

$1.89

TT Taco Al Pastor

$2.89

TT Taco de Birria

$2.89

TT Taco de Camaron

$3.09

TT Taco de Pescado

$2.89

TT Taco de Vegetales

$1.09

TT Taco Mexicano

$2.89

Tacos

Pescado Tacos Dinner

$14.99

Soft Tacos Dinner

$13.99

Two tacos made with your choice of flour tortilla or crispy corn taco shells- filled with ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken- served with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese

Tacos al pastor Dinner

$13.99

Three tacos filled with carne al pastor( marinated pork), onion, pineapple and cilantro

Tacos de vegetales Dinner

$12.99

Three tacos filled with poblano pepper, onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, avocado slices and queso fresco

Tacos Mexicanos Dinner

$15.99

Three tacos made with fajita beef or chicken, grilled onions, and cilantro- served with sliced avocados, pico de gallo, and lime wedges on side

Crispy Tacos Dinner

$13.99

Today's Special

Today's Special

$14.99

Beverage Menu

Non Alcoholic Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Pepsi Products

Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Coffee

$2.49

Mexican Coke

$3.79

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.79

Pina Jarritos

$2.79

Tamarind Jarritos

$2.79

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$2.79

Topo Chico

$2.99

Horchata Agua Frescas

$3.79

Jamaica Agua Frescas

$3.79

Pina Aguas frescas

$3.79

Melon Aguas Frescas

$3.79

Agua Fresca REFILL

$0.99

Water

Beer Domestic

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Beer Imported

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Dos XX Lager

$5.00

Dos XX Ambar

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Carta Blanca

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Bohemia

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Bacardi Rum - Double

$9.99

Bacardi Rum - Single

$6.99

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Captain Morgan - Double

$10.49

Captain Morgan - Single

$7.49

Crown Royal - Double

$15.99

Crown Royal - Single

$8.99

Don Julio 1942 - Double

$54.99

Don Julio 1942 - Single

$31.99

Don Julio Anejo - Double

$17.99

Don Julio Anejo - Single

$10.99

Don Julio Reposado - Double

$15.99

Don Julio Reposado - Single

$9.99

Fireball Whiskey - Double

$7.99

Fireball Whiskey - Single

$5.99

Gran Marnier - Double

$10.49

Gran Marnier - Single

$7.49

Hornitos Plata - Double

$11.99

Hornitos Plata - Single

$7.99

Hornitos Reposado - Double

$11.99

Hornitos Reposado - Single

$7.99

Jose Cuervo - Double

$11.99

Jose Cuervo - Single

$7.99

LIT

$12.99

Malibu - Double

$7.99

Malibu - Single

$4.99

Marga-Rona (Corona Rita)

$12.99

Margarita Frozen House

$8.99

Margarita Frozen Perfect

$14.99

Margarita Frozen Top Shelf

$14.99

Margarita Rocks House

$8.99

Margarita Rocks Top Shelf

$14.99

Margarita Swirl

$9.99

Patron Anejo - Double

$16.49

Patron Anejo - Single

$10.49

Patron Silver - Double

$15.99

Patron Silver - Single

$8.99

Pina Colada

$10.99

Skyy Vodka - Double

$9.99

Skyy Vodka - Single

$5.99

Smirnoff Vodka - Double

$11.99

Smirnoff Vodka - Single

$7.99

Tito's Vodka - Double

$13.49

Tito's Vodka - Single

$8.49

Wine - Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.99

Wine - Chardonnay

$6.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nosotros les damos la bienvenida de venir a Mama Lety y disfrutar el sabor authentico de Reynosa, Tamaulipas! We welcome you to come to Mama Lety and enjoy the authentic taste of Reynosa, Tamaulipas!

Location

12000 North I-35 Service Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73131

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Graze Craze - Edmond, OK
orange starNo Reviews
3601 S Broadway Ste. 300 Edmond, OK 73013
View restaurantnext
Old School Bagel Cafe - Coltrane
orange star4.2 • 185
231 S Coltrane Rd Edmond, OK 73034
View restaurantnext
Semper Fi Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2727 Northeast 63rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73111
View restaurantnext
Earl's Rib Palace - S. Broadway (Edmond)
orange star4.6 • 855
2121 South Broadway Edmond, OK 73013
View restaurantnext
Fox and Rye - 13 W 15th Street, Edmond, OK, 73013
orange starNo Reviews
13 West 15th Street Edmond, OK 73013
View restaurantnext
Birra Birra Craft Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,040
West Memorial Road Oklahoma City, OK 73114
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse -
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston