Mama Lety Authentic Mexican Restaurant 12000 North I-35 Service Road
12000 North I-35 Service Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73131
Food Menu
A la Carte
Al Pastor Taco (1)
Birria Taco (1)
Burrito A la Carta
Burrito
Burrito Fajita (1)
Burrito fajita
Camaron Taco (1)
Chile Relleno (1)
Chile Relleno
Chile Relleno Fajita (1)
Chile Relleno
Chimichanga A la carta
chimichanga
Enchilada A la Carta
enchilada
Enchilada Full
Enchilada Short
Full Taco's (3)
3 tacos
Full Tamale (3)
3 tamales
Macha - Small
hand-made oil based salsa - chile de arbol
Mexicano Taco (1)
Pescado Taco (1)
Salsa de Mesa - 32oz.
Table Salsa
Salsa Jasmine - 32oz.
Mama's Jasmine Salsa
Salsa Picosa - 32oz.
Mama's Spicy Salsa
Short Tacos (2)
two tacos
Short Tamale (2)
2 tamales
SINGLE Taco
Taco
Tamale A la carta
tamale
Tamales - 1 Dozen
full dozen tamales - pork or chicken (holiday options will vary)
Tamales - 1/2 Dozen
half dozen tamales - pork or chicken (holiday options will vary)
Tortillas de Maiz Hechas a Mano - 1/2 Doz.
half dozen home made corn tortillas
Quesadilla A La Carta
Flautas A la carta
Flautas Short
Flautas Full
Tostada A La Carta
Appetizers
Botana
lettuce, fried onion and jalapeno, tomato and avocado slice
Cheese Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Guacamole Salad
three scoops
Momias
five fried jalapenos filled with cream cheese and shrimp, wrapped in bacon, and served in a bowl with soy sauce for dipping
Salsa Expecial
en molcajete
Fajitas Nachos Beef
Fajita Nachos Chicken
Combo Fajita Nachos
Shredded chicken Nachos
Beans Nachos
Choriqueso
Breakfast
Alex Special
A thin cut steak served with two eggs of your choice (fried or scrambled), pico del gallo and queso fresco
Breakfast Burrito
10 inch flour tortilla with scrambled egg, shredded cheese, diced potatoes, choice of meat.
Chilaquiles
Fried corn tortilla chips mixed with scrambled eggs , pico de gallo, queso fresco and our special salsa
Huevos Rancheros
Two fried eggs atop fried corn tortillas, topped with our special salsa and queso fresco - served with pico de gallo
Huevos Revueltos (Scrambled Eggs)
Scrambled eggs mixed with tomatoes, onions, and shredded cheese
Soft Tacos
Two flour tortilla tacos filled with scrambled eggs, shredded cheese
Desserts
Dinner Specials
Alberto JR's Chili Relleno Special
A poblano pepper filled with shrimp, mushrooms, spinach and Monterrey jack cheese- wrapped in a thin carned asada steak, topped with tomatillo sauce and sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro- served with pico de gallo
Avocado & Spinach Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with avocado, spinach, monterrey jack cheese and pico de gallo- topped with tomatillo sauce and queso fresco
Burrito Dinner
A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef- topped with your choice of sauce: Ranchera, tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry
Carne Asada
A thin cut steak cooked with sauteed onions and bell peppers - served with sliced potatoes, sliced avocado and pico de gallo
Chili Relleno dinner
A poblano pepper filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef - topped with your choice of sauce: Ranchera, Tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry
Chuletas de Puerco
Two pork chops grilled and served with sauteed bell peppers and onions- topped with tomatillo sauce and sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro
Enchilada Dinner
two enchiladas of your choice: ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef- topped with your choice of sauce: Ranchera, tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry
Enchilada Supreme
two enchilada of your choice: fajita beef or chicken- mixed with Monterrey jack cheese and pico de gallo- made with corn tortillas (flour available upon request) and topped with your choice of sauce: Ranchera, tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry- served with a side of guacamole
Fajitas Beef Single
served on hot skilled with sauteed bell peppers and onions , guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Fajitas Chicken or combo DBL
served on hot skilled with sauteed bell peppers and onions , guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Fajitas Shrimp DBL
served on hot skilled with sauteed bell peppers and onions , guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Fajitas Shrimp SINGLE
served on hot skilled with sauteed bell peppers and onions , guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Fajitas Veggie DBL
served on hot skilled with sauteed bell peppers and onions , guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Fajitas Veggie SINGLE
served on hot skilled with sauteed bell peppers and onions , guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Flauta Dinner
Three corn tortillas filled with ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef- rolled, fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and queso fresco
Poblano Chicken
Diced fajita chicken sauteed with poblano peppers, pico de gallo and a blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheeses
Quesadilla Dinner
A 12- inch flour tortilla filled with cheddar and Monterrey jack cheeses- your choice of fajita beef or chicken with green bell peppers and onions- served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Tamale Dinner
two tamales (pork or chicken) topped with your choice of sauce: Ranchera, tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry
Tostada Dinner
Two flat, freshly fried crispy tostada shells topped with refried beans and your choice of meat: ground beef , shredded chicken or shredded beef- served with grilled onions, bell peppers, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and queso fresco
Taco Salad
Double Fajita Beef
Double Fajita Chicken
Single Fajita Beef
Single Fajita Chicken
Single Fajita Combo
Double Fajita Combo
Chimichanga Dinner
Burrito Supreme
Kids Meals
Kids Burrito
choice of beef or chicken - served with rice, beans or fries
Kids Chicken Fingers
chicken fingers served with french fries
Kids Enchilada
choice of beef, chicken or cheese- served with rice, beans or fries
Kids Fajita
choice of beef or chicken - served with rice, beans or fries
Kids Hot Dog
hot dog served with french fries
Kids Quesadilla
choice of beef, chicken or cheese- served with rice, beans or fries
Kids Taco
(soft or crispy)- choice of beef or chicken- served with rice, beans or fries
Kids Nachos
La Costa de Mama Lety
Camarones A La Diablo
Ten shrimp rolled in bacon and tossed in a special firey hot salsa- sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro
Coctel de Camaron
Seven fresh shrimp in our house made cocktail blend with avocado and pico de gallo- served with three more beautiful fresh shrimp and a lime wedge rim side- crackers, tostadas or chips available upon request
Filete de Pescado
Two grilled tilapia fillets with caramelized onions and green bell peppers- served with sliced avocados and a lime wedge
Mojarra Frita
A whole tilapia cleaned, deep fried and seasoned with Mama Lety's special touch- your choice of a sauteed garlic sauce, a butter or "A la diabla" served with rice, potato slices and a bed of lettuce, tomato, avocado slices and a lime wedge
Pescado Empanizado
Two tilapia fillets , breaded and fried- served with a bed of lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, shredded cheese, and a lime wedge
Tacos de Camaron
Two tacos filled with fried shrimp, lettuce, mango, pico de gallo, sriracha mayo sauce, cilantro and sprinkled with queso fresco
Tacos de Pescado
Two tacos filled with grilled or breaded tilapia filet, our house slaw (cabbage, corn, and cilantro) and a creamy sauce drizzled on top- sprinkled with queso fresco and served with a lime wedge on the side
Lunch Specials
1. Lunch Fajitas
beef, chicken or shrimp, peppers, onion served with sour cream and pico
2. Carne Asada
thin cut steak, cookedwith sauteed onions & bell peppers, served with sliced potatoes & pico
3. Chile Relleno
a poblano pepper filled with your choice of meat: Ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef and your choice of a topping sauce: Ranchera, Tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry
4. Burrito
a 10-inch flour tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese, your choice of meat: ground beef , shredded chicken or shredded beef and your choice of a topping sauce: ranchera, tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry
5. Flautas
Two corn tortillas filled with ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef- rolled & fried- topped with lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
6. Tamale
one tamale of your choice (pork or chicken) topped with your choice of sauce: ranchera, tomatillo, sour cream, chili, cheese sauce or dry
7. Quesadilla
A 10-inch flour tortilla filled with cheddar and monterey jack cheeses- your choice of meat: ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef - with green bell peppers and onions - served with sour cream and pico de gallo
8. Enchiladas
Two enchiladas of your choice: Ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef with your choice of a topping sauce: Ranchera, tomatillo, sour cream, chili cheese sauce or dry
9. Tamaulipas
one enchilada and one taco (crispy or soft) of your choice : ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef with your choice of a topping sauce for the enchilada: Ranchera, Tomatillo, Sour cream, Chili, Cheese sauce or dry
10. Reynosa
One enchilada (ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef) and one tamale (pork or chicken) of your choice with the option of a topping sauce:Ranchera, Tomatillo, Sour cream, Chili, Cheese sauce or dry
11. Chuleta de Puerco
One pork chop grilled and served with sauteed bell peppers and onions - topped with tomatillo sauce and sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro
12. Chimichanga
13. Taco Salad
Mama Lety Authentic Specials
Consome Con Carne
An authentic beef broth with Birria (chopped beef)- served with diced onion, cilantro, red raddish, jalapeno and lime, on the side
El Jefe burrito
A 12 inch flour tortilla filled with fajita beef, chicken AND shrimp, refried beans, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese- served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gall- topped with cheese sauce and a spicy salsa
Enmoladas
Four corn tortillas filled with chicken- rolled and topped with mole sauce and a sprinkle of queso fresco- served with a bed of lettuce, tomato, and onion
Gorditas
three gorditas with salsa
Guiso Rojo
Diced pork in Mama's authentic red sauce
Guiso Verde
Diced pork in Mama's authentic green sauce
Hamburguesa Mexicana
A Mexican burger made with a beef patty, ham, bacon, hot link, pico de gallo and queso fresco- served with fries(substitution available)
Huarache
one huarache with two sides of choice
Milanesa
A thin cut steak breaded and served with a bed of lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado slices and queso fresco
Molcajete
Molcajete filled with: Beef, Chicken, Chorizo, Hot link, Shrimp, Puerco Adobado, Nopales, Grilled Queso, and Bulb Onion
Mole de Pollo
chicken served in a mole sauce - a labor intensive sauce with many ingredients involved, the most notable being the mexican chocolate! Here , the chicken is cooked in the mole until is has absorbed all the flavors of the mole sauce, a good hour or more
Nachos al pastor Dinner
A plate of freshly fried nacho chips topped with refried beans, cheese and carne al pastor (marinated pork) - serced with guacamole, sour cream, picl de gallo, and pineapple
3 Quesabirria Tacos
An order of three tacos filled with birria, monterrey jack cheese, onions, and cilantro, with red raddish and lime on the side- served with consome (beef broth) for dipping
Quesadilla con carne al pastor
A 12- inch flour tortilla filled with carne al pastor( marinated pork), Monterrey jack cheese, onion, pineapple and cilantro- served with guacamole and sour cream
Quesadilla de Birria
A 12- inch flour tortilla filled with birria, monterrey jack cheese, onion, and cilantro- served with guacamole, sour cream and consome (beef broth) for dipping
Sopes
two sopes with two sides of choice
Today Special
***average price but subject to change - price definitely needs to be editable within the Toast system***
Torta de Milanesa
A fluffy Mexican bread bun, toasted and spread with butter- filled with Milanesa, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado slices, mayo and queso fresco
Set Up
Sides
Add Enchilada
Addition of an Enchilada to any Meal purchased
Add Taco
Addition of an Enchilada to any Meal purchased
Bacon Slices
two slices of bacon
Borracho Beans
borracho beans
Consome
side of consome (birria broth)
Diced Potatoes
diced potatoes
Egg
extra egg
Fried Jalapenos
fried jalapenos
Fried Onions
fried onions
Fried Onions & Jalapenos
fried onions & jalapenos
guacamole
side of guacamole
mexican cream corn
mexican cream corn
mexican rice
mexican rice
pico de gallo
pico de gallo
refried beans
refried beans
Salsa Habanero con Serrano - Side
Table side of Habanero con Serrano
Salsa Jasmine - Side
Table side of Jasmine
Salsa Macha - Side
Table side of Macha
shredded cheese
side of shredded cheese
sliced avocado
sliced avocado
sour cream
side of sour cream
French Fries
salad
Taco Tuesday
Tacos
Pescado Tacos Dinner
Soft Tacos Dinner
Two tacos made with your choice of flour tortilla or crispy corn taco shells- filled with ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken- served with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese
Tacos al pastor Dinner
Three tacos filled with carne al pastor( marinated pork), onion, pineapple and cilantro
Tacos de vegetales Dinner
Three tacos filled with poblano pepper, onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, avocado slices and queso fresco
Tacos Mexicanos Dinner
Three tacos made with fajita beef or chicken, grilled onions, and cilantro- served with sliced avocados, pico de gallo, and lime wedges on side
Crispy Tacos Dinner
Today's Special
Beverage Menu
Non Alcoholic Beverage
Fountain Drink
Pepsi Products
Iced Tea Unsweet
Sweet Tea
Coffee
Mexican Coke
Mandarin Jarritos
Pina Jarritos
Tamarind Jarritos
Fruit Punch Jarritos
Topo Chico
Horchata Agua Frescas
Jamaica Agua Frescas
Pina Aguas frescas
Melon Aguas Frescas
Agua Fresca REFILL
Water
Beer Imported
Alcoholic Beverages
Bacardi Rum - Double
Bacardi Rum - Single
Bloody Mary
Captain Morgan - Double
Captain Morgan - Single
Crown Royal - Double
Crown Royal - Single
Don Julio 1942 - Double
Don Julio 1942 - Single
Don Julio Anejo - Double
Don Julio Anejo - Single
Don Julio Reposado - Double
Don Julio Reposado - Single
Fireball Whiskey - Double
Fireball Whiskey - Single
Gran Marnier - Double
Gran Marnier - Single
Hornitos Plata - Double
Hornitos Plata - Single
Hornitos Reposado - Double
Hornitos Reposado - Single
Jose Cuervo - Double
Jose Cuervo - Single
LIT
Malibu - Double
Malibu - Single
Marga-Rona (Corona Rita)
Margarita Frozen House
Margarita Frozen Perfect
Margarita Frozen Top Shelf
Margarita Rocks House
Margarita Rocks Top Shelf
Margarita Swirl
Patron Anejo - Double
Patron Anejo - Single
Patron Silver - Double
Patron Silver - Single
Pina Colada
Skyy Vodka - Double
Skyy Vodka - Single
Smirnoff Vodka - Double
Smirnoff Vodka - Single
Tito's Vodka - Double
Tito's Vodka - Single
Wine - Cabernet Sauvignon
Wine - Chardonnay
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nosotros les damos la bienvenida de venir a Mama Lety y disfrutar el sabor authentico de Reynosa, Tamaulipas! We welcome you to come to Mama Lety and enjoy the authentic taste of Reynosa, Tamaulipas!
12000 North I-35 Service Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73131