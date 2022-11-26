Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama Maria's Taco & Tequila Bar 16117 S. Lagrange Road

review star

No reviews yet

16117 s. lagrange road

orland park, IL 60467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Guacamole Appetizer

$9.99

Pico de gallo, tortilla chips

Queso Fundido

$10.99

Melted Chihuahua cheese, chorizo, flour tortillas

Quesadilla

$9.99

Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo

Nachos

$11.99

Melted cheese, chorizo or ground beef, pico, beans, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos

Crab Cake

$17.99

Roasted corn, sweet pepper, scallions, avocado, chipotle aioli

Empanadas

$10.99

Turnover filled with spiced ground beef, yellow raisins, olives, chimichurri, cilantro, onions

Taquitos

$11.99

Crispy chicken tacos, salsa verde & sour cream

Chile Relleno

$10.99

Poblano pepper filled with Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, tomato sauce, farmer’s cheese

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, spicy cocktail sauce

Tamales

$8.99

Chicken or pork, salsa verde, queso fresco & sour cream

Spiced Peanut Crusted Goat Cheese

$9.99

Tamarindo chipotle sauce, cilantro, toasted bread

Calamari

$16.99

Grilled blackened calamari, green onion, lime, olive oil

Queso Y Chorizo Empanadas

$10.99

Turnover filled with melted cheese and chorizo, chimichurri & crema

Salad & Soup

Cup Tortilla Soup

$3.99

Tomato pasilla broth, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresco, sour cream

Maria's Salad

$7.99

Romaine, avocado, tomato, hearts of palm, cucumber lime & olive oil

Pozole

$7.99

Traditional Mexican pork and guajillo broth soup, white corn, cabbage, cilantro, radish & crema

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Tomato pasilla broth, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresco, sour cream

Tortas & Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$16.99

Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde (Served with Rice and Beans) Choice of Chicken or Ground Beef

Torta de Asada

$15.99

Grilled steak, beans, melted Chihuahua cheese, oven roasted tomato, avocado, garlic aioli, Mexican fries

Torta de Pollo

$14.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast, beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic mayo & Mexican fries

Torta con Carne

$15.99

Dos XX Braised Beef, beans, Chihuahua cheese, pickled jalapeño & red onion, arugula, cilantro crema, & Mexican fries

Fajitas

Veggie Fajita

$17.99

Zucchini, bell peppers, poblano peppers, onions, & mushrooms (Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas)

Chicken Fajita

$20.99

Chicken, zucchini, bell peppers, poblano peppers, onions, & mushrooms (Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas)

Steak Fajitas

$25.99

Steak, zucchini, bell peppers, poblano peppers, onions, & mushrooms (Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas)

Blackened Tilapia Fajitas

$22.99

Blackened tilapia, zucchini, bell peppers, poblano peppers, onions, & mushrooms (Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas)

Gulf Shrimp Fajitas

$25.99

Shrimp, zucchini, bell peppers, poblano peppers, onions, & mushrooms (Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas)

Tacos

Ground Beef Taco

$4.99

Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, corn tortilla

Chicken Taco

$4.99

Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, corn tortilla

Steak Taco

$5.99

Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, corn tortilla

Al Pastor Taco

$4.99

Spiced pork, onion, cilantro, grilled pineapple, corn tortilla

Belly Taco

$4.99

Crispy pork belly, salsa verde, avocado, onion & cilantro, corn tortilla

Grilled Vegetable Taco

$4.99

Roasted peppers, mushrooms, roasted corn, avocado, pico de gallo, cheese, corn tortilla

Baja Fish Taco

$4.99

Baja style fried tilapia, spicy chipotle slaw, flour tortilla

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Gulf shrimp, arugula, pickled vegetables, garlic mayo, crispy bacon, flour tortilla

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.99

Grilled fish, pickled vegetables, cilantro & lime, corn tortilla

Korean BBQ Taco

$5.99

Asian slaw, cilantro, double corn tortilla

Camaron Frito Taco

$5.99

Crispy shrimp, creole remoulade, corn + jalapeño slaw, flour tortilla

Sides

Side guacamole

$2.99

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Small Pico de Gallo

$0.25

Large Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side Pickled Veggies

$2.25

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.25

Side of Beans

$2.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side Small Jalapenos

$0.75

Side of cheese

$1.00

Side Mexican Fries

$4.99

Large Side of Jalapenos

$2.75

Burritos

Burrito Canasta Chicken

$14.99

Crispy flour tortilla bowl, Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, de gallo, Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Burrito Canasta Steak

$15.99

Crispy flour tortilla bowl, Steak, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, de gallo, Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Burrito Canasta Veggie

$14.99

Crispy flour tortilla bowl, Veggies, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, de gallo, Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Burrito Canasta Shrimp

$15.99

Crispy flour tortilla bowl, Shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, de gallo, Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Burrito Suizo Chicken

$14.99

Chicken, Rice, doused in suiza sauce, melted cheese & sour cream

Burrito Suizo Ground beef

$14.99

Ground Beef, rice, doused in suiza sauce, melted cheese & sour cream

Burrito Suizo Steak

$16.99

Steak, rice, doused in suiza sauce, melted cheese & sour cream

Burrito Suizo Veggie

$14.99

Veggies, rice, doused in suiza sauce, melted cheese & sour cream

Burrito Suizo Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp, rice, doused in suiza sauce, melted cheese & sour cream

Super Steak

$16.99

Steak, rice, beans, cheese, avocado, lettuce, sour cream & pico de gallo

Super Chicken

$14.99

Chicken, rice, beans, cheese, avocado, lettuce, sour cream & pico de gallo

Super Veggie

$14.99

Veggie, rice, beans, cheese, avocado, lettuce, sour cream & pico de gallo

Super Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp, rice, beans, cheese, avocado, lettuce, sour cream & pico de gallo

Desserts

Flan

$5.99

Churros

$6.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Ice Cream/Sorbet

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16117 s. lagrange road, orland park, IL 60467

Directions

Gallery
Mama Maria's Taco & Tequila Bar image
Mama Maria's Taco & Tequila Bar image
Mama Maria's Taco & Tequila Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Girl in the Park
orange starNo Reviews
11265 w 159th street Orland park, IL 60467
View restaurantnext
Osteria Ottimo - 16111 S. Lagrange Road
orange starNo Reviews
16111 s. lagrange road orland park, IL 60467
View restaurantnext
The Phoenix Kitchen & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
15905 S. Bell Rd Homer Glen, IL 60491
View restaurantnext
Rubi Agave Latin Kitchen, Tequila & Whiskey Bar
orange star4.4 • 816
12622 W 159th St Homer Glen, IL 60491
View restaurantnext
Bobalu's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
15755 South Bell Road Homer Glen, IL 60491
View restaurantnext
Kismet of Orland - Orland Park
orange star4.5 • 372
9931 W 151st St Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in orland park

Square Celt Ale House & Grill
orange star4.1 • 557
39 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Orland Park IL
orange star4.4 • 402
14225 95th Avenue Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Kismet of Orland - Orland Park
orange star4.5 • 372
9931 W 151st St Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Vegan T'ease
orange star4.5 • 294
14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1 Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Orland Park
orange star4.3 • 201
24 Orland Square Dr Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near orland park
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston