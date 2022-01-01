Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Salad

Mama Maria's Pizza

332 Reviews

$$

5463 Lyons Rd Unit I

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Garlic Knots (12)
10 Piece Wings

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Fried Ravioli

$8.50

Fried Zucchini

$8.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Mussels Marinara

$10.95Out of stock

French Fries

$4.50

Pizza

Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$20.50+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.50+

Bruschetta Pizza

$20.95+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.50+

Chicken Chipotle Pizza

$19.50+

Grandma's Pizza

$24.95

Hawaiian Pizza

$20.50+

Lasagna Pizza

$20.95+

Margarita Pizza

$20.95+

Meat Lovers

$27.95+

Sicilian Pizza

$19.95

Supreme Pizza

$22.95+

Veggie Pizza

$20.95+

White Pizza

$17.95+

Pizza By the Slice

$3.95+

Cheese Pizza

$15.95+

Gluten Free 10in

$13.95

Wings

10 Piece Wings

$12.95

20 Piece Wings

$21.95

30 Piece Wings

$29.95

40 Piece Wings

$35.95

Calzones & Strombolis

Chicken Parmesan Stromboli

$14.95+

Ex Sauce

$1.00

Large Calzone

$17.95

Large Stromboli

$19.95

Small Calzone

$13.95

Small Stromboli

$13.95

Knots, Pops & Pinwheels

Buffalo Chicken Pop

$9.95

Chicken Pop

$9.95

Garlic Knots (1)

$0.65

Garlic Knots (12)

$6.00

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.50

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$3.95

Pepperoni Pop

$9.95

Plain Rolls (12)

$5.00

Plain Rolls (6)

$2.75

Sausage Pop

$9.95

Spinach Pinwheel

$3.95

Veggie Pop

$9.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.25

Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.95

Package Catering

Package 1 20+

$240.00

Package 2 40+

$495.00

Package 3 80+

$825.00

Food Catering

Antipasto

$35.00+

Baked Ravioli

$50.00+

Baked Ziti

$50.00+

Caesar Salad

$30.00+

Chicken Francese

$65.00+

Chicken Marsala

$65.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$60.00+

Eggplant Parmesan

$50.00+

Eggplant Rollatini

$55.00+

Fettucini Alfredo

$45.00+

Fried Calamari

$45.00+

Greek Salad

$40.00+

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$40.00+

House Salad

$25.00+

Lasagna

$50.00+

Linguini

$55.00+

Manicotti

$50.00+

Meatballs

$45.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$40.00+

Mussels Marinara

$45.00+

Penne Alla Vodka

$50.00+

Penne Chicken & Broccoli

$50.00+

Sausage

$45.00+

Sausage & Peppers

$50.00+

Shrimp Parmesan

$75.00+

Spaghetti

$35.00+

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$50.00+

Stuffed Shells

$50.00+

Veal Francese

$70.00+

Veal Marsala

$70.00+

Veal Parmesan

$70.00+

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.75+

Bottled Water

$2.50

Pelligrino

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.75

Lemonade/Sweet Tea

$2.75

Energy Drink

$2.95

Can Coke

$1.75

Can Sprite

$1.75

Can Diet Coke

$1.75

Can Orange

$1.75

Can Brisk

$1.75

20z bottle coke

$2.75

20z bottle sprite

$2.75

20oz bottle diet coke

$2.75

2L coke

$3.25

2L sprite

$3.25

2L diet coke

$3.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5463 Lyons Rd Unit I, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Directions

