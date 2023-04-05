- Home
- /
- Keene
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Mama McDonough's Irish Pub - 80 Airport Road
Bars & Lounges
Mama McDonough's Irish Pub 80 Airport Road
No reviews yet
80 Airport Road
Keene, NH 03431
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Nachos
$10.99
Garbage Nachos
$16.99Out of stock
Chicken Tenders
$12.99
Quesadillas
$9.99
Irish Fries
$8.99Out of stock
Garlic Chicken Bites
$7.99Out of stock
McDonough's Poutine
$11.99
Bavarian Pretzels
$8.99
Deep Fried Pickle Chips
$7.99
Pickle Back Sliders
$14.99
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
$9.99Out of stock
Fried Cheese Curds
$8.99
Cheesy Garlic Bread
$6.99Out of stock
Garlic Fries
$7.99Out of stock
Buffalo Bleu Chips
$7.99Out of stock
Scotch Eggs
$7.99Out of stock
Queso Con Carna
$10.99Out of stock
Chili cheese fries
$11.99
Potato Bacon Cakes
$8.99Out of stock
Deep Fried Ribs
$9.99Out of stock
Irish Sampler
$12.99Out of stock
Irish Tots
$13.99
Espinca Dip
$9.99Out of stock
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
Reuben Egg Rolls
$9.99Out of stock
Reuben Tochos
$9.99Out of stock
Buffalo Chicken Rangoons
$9.99
Entrees
Fish n' Chips
$19.99
Chicken n' Chips
$13.99
Mama's Mac n' Cheese
$12.99
Steak Tips
$23.99
Shepard's Pie
$14.99
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
$19.99
Steak Alfredo
$18.99Out of stock
Mama's Bowl
$13.99
Creamy Gorgonzola
$21.99
Ruth and Doc
$16.99
Corned Beef Dinner
$18.99
DO NOT MAKE
Guinness Stew
$16.99
Irish Mac & Cheese
$14.99
Salads
Sandwiches
Burgers
Kids Menu
Dinner Sides
French Fries
$5.00
Onion Rings
$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$4.00
Baked Potato
$4.00
Loaded Baked Potato
$6.00
Rice Pilaf
$3.99Out of stock
Risotto
$4.99Out of stock
Broccoli
$4.00
Asparagus
$4.99
Side Salad
$5.00
Side Caesar
$6.00
Cole Slaw
$3.00
Vegetable Medley
$4.00Out of stock
Grilled Corn Bread
$3.00Out of stock
Beets
$3.99
Tater Tots
$6.99
Potato Rolls
$2.50
Extra Sauce or Dressing
$0.75
Soups & Things
Draft Beer
Budlight Draft
$4.50
Switchback
$6.00
Shocktop
$6.00
Smithwicks
$6.25
Guinness
$7.50
603 Seltzer
$8.00
Hazy IPA
$9.50
Stone Face IPA
$8.25
Budlight pitcher
$13.00
Shock top pitcher
$13.00Out of stock
Switchback pitcher
$17.00
Sams summer
$6.50
Fat tire
$10.00
Vermont IPA
$9.50
West LA
$8.00
Miss V's Blueberry
$6.50
Worm Town IPA
$8.75
Shipyard Pumpkin
$6.50
603 Scenic Session IPA
$8.75
Henniker Hop Slinger
$8.75
True North
$9.00
Lone pine
$8.00
Craft Beer $5
$5.00Out of stock
Craft Beer $6
$6.00Out of stock
Craft Beer $7
$7.00Out of stock
Craft Beer $8
$8.00Out of stock
Fiddlehead
$8.00
Miller Lite Draft
$4.50
Storm along cider
$6.00
Shiner Bock
$3.00
Miller Lite pitcher
$14.00
Sam Adams Wicked Hazy
$6.00
Sam Lager
$6.00
Sam Cold Snap
$6.00
Lone Pine Saphire
$8.00
Irish Red
$6.00
Van Trapp Pilsner
$6.00
Upper Pass
$6.00
Nite Lite
$5.00
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing
$6.00
Sam's Special
$5.00Out of stock
Long Trail
$6.00
Wormtown Summer
$6.00
Dandelion Haze IPA
$8.00
High Watermelon
$7.00
Tie Dyed
$6.00
Woodchuck Cider Amber
$6.00
603 Sparkle Bomb
$7.50
Kona Big Wave
$6.00
Jacks Abby Copp Legend
$6.50
Sams Octoberfest
$6.00
Bottled/Canned Beer
Budlight Bottle
$4.00
Coors light
$4.25
Miller light
$4.25
Twisted Tea
$5.50
Twisted Half and Half
$5.50
Angry Orchard
$5.50
Buckler
$3.50
Heineken
$5.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Mich Ultra
$4.50
Corona
$5.50
Stella
$5.50
Wood Chuck
$4.00
Corona Seltzer
$4.00
White Claw
$5.50
Truly Seltzer
$5.50
Just the Haze
$4.00
Nutrl
$7.25
Sam Adams
$5.50
603 Black Cherry Pomegranate
$6.50
603 Orange
$5.75
N/A Heineken 00
$4.00
Vodka
Titos
$8.00
Absolute
$8.00
Absolute Lime
$8.00
Grey Goose
$10.50
Stoli
$7.50
Stoli Raz
$7.50
Stoli Blueberry
$7.50
Stoli Orange
$7.50
Pinnacle Whipped
$6.50
Pinnacle Citrus
$6.50
Martini upcharge
$3.00
Kettle One
$8.00
Mama's Shenanigans
$8.00
Wicked Little Leprechaun
$7.50
Bailey's Martini
$9.00
Smirnoff Blueberry
$7.50
Smirnoff Vanilla
$7.50
Smirnoff Raspberry
$7.50
Smirnoff Orange
$7.50
Smirnoff Cherry
$7.50
Smirnoff Citrus
$7.50
Tito’s Moscow Mule
$8.00
Whiskey
Jack Daniel's
$8.00
Jack Honey
$8.00
Jack Fire
$7.50
Gentleman Jack
$9.50
Segrams 7
$6.50
Segrams VO
$6.50
Canadian Club
$6.50
Crown Royal
$9.00
Crown Apple
$9.00
Johnny Red
$8.00
Johnny Black
$10.00
Wild Turkey Honey
$7.50
Southern Comfort
$6.50
Fireball
$6.50
Jim Beam
$8.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Knob Creek
$9.50
Bulleit Bourbon
$9.00
Basil Hayden
$11.50
Skrewball
$9.00
Glen Levit
$13.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Angels Envy
$13.00
Hennessy
$9.00
Tequila
Irish Whiskey
Gin
Liqueurs
Drink Specials
Take off with Tito
$8.50
Flight Russian
$9.00
Turbulance
$10.00
Landing Gear Lemonade
$8.00
Not Plane Slane
$10.00
Wing Walker
$9.50
Rich's Famous Bloody
$10.00
Champagne
$7.00
Tall Champagne
$10.00
Long Island
$10.00
Greatful dead
$10.00
Rum punch
$8.50
Irish coffee
$9.00
Mudslide
$10.00
Luck of the Irish
$6.00
Bailey Martini
$9.00
Wicked Little Leprechan
$7.50
Mama's Shenanigans
$7.50
Shot of Gold
$6.00
Jack Honey Peach Tea
$9.00
Dirty Carri
$7.50
Manda’s man killer
$13.00
The Yo-Yo
$7.50
White Russian
$8.00
Cruzan 4 a Bruzin’
$8.00
The Joker
$8.00
Irish Mule
$10.00
Harvest Punch
$8.00
Just peachy
$8.50
Caramel Apple-tini
$10.00
Jack O Lantern
$8.00
Orchard on fire
$8.50
Witches brew
$8.50
Zom-bee
$10.00
Frankenstein’s punch
$8.50
Espresso Martini
$10.00
Shots
Martini
Beverages
Breakfast
GF French Toast
$8.74
GF Irish Toast
$10.99
GF Mama's Irish Eggs
$12.98
GF Eggs Benedict
$11.98
GF Eggs Florentine
$11.98
GF Jade's Special
$9.25
GF Vegetarian Scramble (Price added toast)
$10.49
GF BBQ Pulled Pork Benedict
$12.98
GF Breakfast Burrito
$10.49
GF Breakfast Burger
$15.98
GF Breakfast Burrito
$10.49
GF Cheese Omelet
$9.98
GF Bacon Omelet
$11.49
GF Ham Omelet
$11.49
GF Sausage Omelet
$11.49
GF HASH Omelet
$12.24
GF Steak & Cheese
$12.24
GF Steak Bomb
$12.98
GF Greek Omelet
$11.49
GF Western Omelet
$11.49
GF Spanish Omelet
$11.49
GF Garden Omelet
$12.98
GF Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$7.99
GF Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$9.49
GF Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$9.49
GF Veggie Sandwich
$9.49
GF Breakfast Burger
$15.98
GF Side Steak Tips
$8.00
GF Side Egg
$1.99
GF French Toast
$3.00
GF Side Bacon
$4.00
GF Side of Toast
$2.99
GF Side Ham Steak
$4.00
GF Side Hash
$5.99
GF Side Hollandaise
$2.50
Lunch/Dinner
GF Bacon, Beet and Bleu
$10.99
GF Baked Haddock
$19.99
GF Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo
$22.98
GF Chicken Bomb Wrap
$14.98
GF Classic Cheeseburger
$13.98
GF Cobb Salad
$13.99
GF Corned Beef Dinner
$18.99
GF Creamy Gorgonzola
$23.98
GF Espinacha
$9.99
GF French Onion
$5.00
GF Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$14.98
GF Grilled Chicken Tender Salad
$13.99
GF House Marinated Steak Tips
$20.99
GF Large Chili
$10.00
GF Large Soup
$8.00
GF Mamas' Mac n' Cheese
$15.98
GF O'Rueben
$14.98
GF Pulled Pork Sandwhich
$12.98
GF Quesadilla
$11.98
GF Rueben Burger
$15.98
GF Salmon BLT
$16.98
GF Shepherds Pie
$12.99
GF Side Baked Potato
$3.99
GF Side Broccoli
$3.99
GF Side Cole Slaw
$3.00
GF Side Garden Salad
$4.99
GF Side Garden Salad
$4.99
GF Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$3.99
GF Side Loaded Baked Potato
$5.99
GF Side Pasta
$3.99
GF Small Chili
$5.00
GF Small Soup
$5.00
GF Steak and Cheese Wrap
$13.98
GF Steak Bomb Wrap
$14.98
GF Texas Cheeseburger
$16.98
Drinks
Happy Hour Bud Light Draft
$3.00
Happy Hour Well Vodka
$5.00
Happy Hour Well Rum
$5.00
Happy Hour Well Whiskey
$5.00
Happy Hour Well Gin
$5.00
Happy Hour Well Tequila
$5.00
Happy Hour Merlot
$6.00
Happy Hour Cabernet
$6.00
Happy Hour Pinot Noir
$6.00
Happy Hour Sav Blanc
$6.00
Happy Hour Pinot Grigio
$6.00
Happy Hour Chardonnay
$6.00
Happy Hour Shocktop Draft
$5.00
Happy Hour Switchback
$5.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
80 Airport Road, Keene, NH 03431
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Dublin Road Taproom & Eatery - Shattuck Golf Course
No Reviews
53 Dublin Road Jaffrey, NH 03452
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Keene
More near Keene
Peterborough
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Greenfield
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Amherst
No reviews yet
Fitchburg
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Leominster
Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)
Manchester Center
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Merrimack
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.