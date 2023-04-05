A map showing the location of Mama McDonough's Irish Pub 80 Airport RoadView gallery
Mama McDonough's Irish Pub 80 Airport Road

No reviews yet

80 Airport Road

Keene, NH 03431

Appetizers

Nachos

$10.99

Garbage Nachos

$16.99Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Quesadillas

$9.99

Irish Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Garlic Chicken Bites

$7.99Out of stock

McDonough's Poutine

$11.99

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.99

Deep Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99

Pickle Back Sliders

$14.99

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.99

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.99Out of stock

Garlic Fries

$7.99Out of stock

Buffalo Bleu Chips

$7.99Out of stock

Scotch Eggs

$7.99Out of stock

Queso Con Carna

$10.99Out of stock

Chili cheese fries

$11.99

Potato Bacon Cakes

$8.99Out of stock

Deep Fried Ribs

$9.99Out of stock

Irish Sampler

$12.99Out of stock

Irish Tots

$13.99

Espinca Dip

$9.99Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Reuben Egg Rolls

$9.99Out of stock

Reuben Tochos

$9.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Rangoons

$9.99

Entrees

Fish n' Chips

$19.99

Chicken n' Chips

$13.99

Mama's Mac n' Cheese

$12.99

Steak Tips

$23.99

Shepard's Pie

$14.99

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$19.99

Steak Alfredo

$18.99Out of stock

Mama's Bowl

$13.99

Creamy Gorgonzola

$21.99

Ruth and Doc

$16.99

Corned Beef Dinner

$18.99

DO NOT MAKE

Guinness Stew

$16.99

Irish Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Spinach Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Tender Salad

$13.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Bacon, Beet and Bleu

$10.99

Sandwiches

Steak and Cheese

$12.99

Steak Bomb

$14.99

Chicken Bomb

$12.99

Salmon BLT

$13.99

Corona Sub`

$12.99

O'Rueben

$13.99

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

B.L.T

$8.99

Open Faced Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Texas Cheeseburger

$14.99

Bacon Blue Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Rueben Burger

$14.99

Beyond Burger

$12.99

Chili Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Mac n cheese

$5.99

Kids Dog and Fries

$4.99

Kids Chicken n chips

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese and fries

$5.99

Kids Pb&J

$4.99

Kids Hamburger n Fries

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger n Fries

$7.99

Dinner Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.99Out of stock

Risotto

$4.99Out of stock

Broccoli

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.99

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Vegetable Medley

$4.00Out of stock

Grilled Corn Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Beets

$3.99

Tater Tots

$6.99

Potato Rolls

$2.50

Extra Sauce or Dressing

$0.75

Soups & Things

French Onion Soup

$5.00

Large French Onion Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Small Soup de Jour

$5.00

Large Soup de Jour

$8.00

Small Chili

$5.00

Large Chili

$10.00

Potato Cheddar Soup

$4.50

Hearty Prime Rib soup

$7.99

Well Liquor

Rum

$6.50

Whiskey

$6.50

Vodka

$6.50

Tequila

$6.50

Gin

$6.50

Draft Beer

Budlight Draft

$4.50

Switchback

$6.00

Shocktop

$6.00

Smithwicks

$6.25

Guinness

$7.50

603 Seltzer

$8.00

Hazy IPA

$9.50

Stone Face IPA

$8.25

Budlight pitcher

$13.00

Shock top pitcher

$13.00Out of stock

Switchback pitcher

$17.00

Sams summer

$6.50

Fat tire

$10.00

Vermont IPA

$9.50

West LA

$8.00

Miss V's Blueberry

$6.50

Worm Town IPA

$8.75

Shipyard Pumpkin

$6.50

603 Scenic Session IPA

$8.75

Henniker Hop Slinger

$8.75

True North

$9.00

Lone pine

$8.00

Craft Beer $5

$5.00Out of stock

Craft Beer $6

$6.00Out of stock

Craft Beer $7

$7.00Out of stock

Craft Beer $8

$8.00Out of stock

Fiddlehead

$8.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.50

Storm along cider

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00

Miller Lite pitcher

$14.00

Sam Adams Wicked Hazy

$6.00

Sam Lager

$6.00

Sam Cold Snap

$6.00

Lone Pine Saphire

$8.00

Irish Red

$6.00

Van Trapp Pilsner

$6.00

Upper Pass

$6.00

Nite Lite

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

Sam's Special

$5.00Out of stock

Long Trail

$6.00

Wormtown Summer

$6.00

Dandelion Haze IPA

$8.00

High Watermelon

$7.00

Tie Dyed

$6.00

Woodchuck Cider Amber

$6.00

603 Sparkle Bomb

$7.50

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Jacks Abby Copp Legend

$6.50

Sams Octoberfest

$6.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Pino grigio

$8.00

Chardonay

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Budlight Bottle

$4.00

Coors light

$4.25

Miller light

$4.25

Twisted Tea

$5.50

Twisted Half and Half

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Buckler

$3.50

Heineken

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

Wood Chuck

$4.00

Corona Seltzer

$4.00

White Claw

$5.50

Truly Seltzer

$5.50

Just the Haze

$4.00

Nutrl

$7.25

Sam Adams

$5.50

603 Black Cherry Pomegranate

$6.50

603 Orange

$5.75

N/A Heineken 00

$4.00

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Absolute

$8.00

Absolute Lime

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.50

Stoli

$7.50

Stoli Raz

$7.50

Stoli Blueberry

$7.50

Stoli Orange

$7.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.50

Pinnacle Citrus

$6.50

Martini upcharge

$3.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Mama's Shenanigans

$8.00

Wicked Little Leprechaun

$7.50

Bailey's Martini

$9.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$7.50

Smirnoff Orange

$7.50

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.50

Smirnoff Citrus

$7.50

Tito’s Moscow Mule

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Cruzan Blueberry lemonade

$6.50

Goslings

$7.50

Myers

$7.50

Whiskey

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jack Fire

$7.50

Gentleman Jack

$9.50

Segrams 7

$6.50

Segrams VO

$6.50

Canadian Club

$6.50

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Johnny Red

$8.00

Johnny Black

$10.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Fireball

$6.50

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Knob Creek

$9.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$11.50

Skrewball

$9.00

Glen Levit

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Tequila

Patron

$12.00

Jose Quervo Silver

$7.50

1800

$8.50

Jose Quervo Gold

$7.50

Hornitos Gold

$8.00

Hornitos Silver

$8.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$9.50

Margarita upcharge

$3.00

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$9.50

Slane

$9.00

Quiet Man

$9.50

Tullamore D.E.W.

$9.00

Dewar's White Label

$8.50

Paddy's

$8.00

Irish Mule

$7.50

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

Beefeater

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Hendricks

$10.00

Martini Upcharge

$3.00

Gunpowder Irish Gin

$7.00

Liqueurs

Bailey's

$9.00

Sloe Gin

$7.00

Rumchatta

$7.50

Jager

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Luck of the Irish Shots

$6.00

Shot of Gold

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.50

Margaritas

Hornitos

$7.50

Hornitos Repasado

$7.50

Jose

$8.00

Jose silver

$8.00

Patron

$9.50

1800 silver

$8.50

Drink Specials

Take off with Tito

$8.50

Flight Russian

$9.00

Turbulance

$10.00

Landing Gear Lemonade

$8.00

Not Plane Slane

$10.00

Wing Walker

$9.50

Rich's Famous Bloody

$10.00

Champagne

$7.00

Tall Champagne

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Greatful dead

$10.00

Rum punch

$8.50

Irish coffee

$9.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Luck of the Irish

$6.00

Bailey Martini

$9.00

Wicked Little Leprechan

$7.50

Mama's Shenanigans

$7.50

Shot of Gold

$6.00

Jack Honey Peach Tea

$9.00

Dirty Carri

$7.50

Manda’s man killer

$13.00

The Yo-Yo

$7.50

White Russian

$8.00

Cruzan 4 a Bruzin’

$8.00

The Joker

$8.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

Harvest Punch

$8.00

Just peachy

$8.50

Caramel Apple-tini

$10.00

Jack O Lantern

$8.00

Orchard on fire

$8.50

Witches brew

$8.50

Zom-bee

$10.00

Frankenstein’s punch

$8.50

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Shots

Jager Bomb

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Pickle Back

$9.50

Green Tea

$6.50

Kamakazi

$6.50

Fireball

$6.50

Dr.McGullicuddy's

$6.00

Jack Fire

$7.50

Washington Apple

$7.50

Car Bomb

$9.50

Martini

Gin

$3.00

Vodka

$3.00

Scotch

Glen Levit

$13.00

Dewars White Label

$8.50

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

*NEW* drink menu

Take off with Tito

$8.50

Turbulance

$10.00

Ol’ Irishman

$13.00

Nutty Irishman

$12.00

Dessert

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Choc chip cookie

$4.25

Brownie

$3.00

Cheesecake

$6.25

Chocolate Guinness Cake

$4.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.75

Pie

$6.00

Dessert Special

$7.00

Whoopie pie

$3.75

Strawberry Short Cake

$7.99

Cake Truffle

$8.00

Lava Cake

$7.99

Raspberry Lemon Cake

$8.99

Beverages

Fountain soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot chocolate

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$3.25

Tea

$2.00

bottled water

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

canned soda

$1.50

bottled coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Red bull

$3.50

Kids Drinks

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Juice

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Breakfast

GF French Toast

$8.74

GF Irish Toast

$10.99

GF Mama's Irish Eggs

$12.98

GF Eggs Benedict

$11.98

GF Eggs Florentine

$11.98

GF Jade's Special

$9.25

GF Vegetarian Scramble (Price added toast)

$10.49

GF BBQ Pulled Pork Benedict

$12.98

GF Breakfast Burrito

$10.49

GF Breakfast Burger

$15.98

$10.49

GF Cheese Omelet

$9.98

GF Bacon Omelet

$11.49

GF Ham Omelet

$11.49

GF Sausage Omelet

$11.49

GF HASH Omelet

$12.24

GF Steak & Cheese

$12.24

GF Steak Bomb

$12.98

GF Greek Omelet

$11.49

GF Western Omelet

$11.49

GF Spanish Omelet

$11.49

GF Garden Omelet

$12.98

GF Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

GF Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.49

GF Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.49

GF Veggie Sandwich

$9.49

GF Breakfast Burger

$15.98

GF Side Steak Tips

$8.00

GF Side Egg

$1.99

GF French Toast

$3.00

GF Side Bacon

$4.00

GF Side of Toast

$2.99

GF Side Ham Steak

$4.00

GF Side Hash

$5.99

GF Side Hollandaise

$2.50

Lunch/Dinner

GF Bacon, Beet and Bleu

$10.99

GF Baked Haddock

$19.99

GF Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

$22.98

GF Chicken Bomb Wrap

$14.98

GF Classic Cheeseburger

$13.98

GF Cobb Salad

$13.99

GF Corned Beef Dinner

$18.99

GF Creamy Gorgonzola

$23.98

GF Espinacha

$9.99

GF French Onion

$5.00

GF Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.98

GF Grilled Chicken Tender Salad

$13.99

GF House Marinated Steak Tips

$20.99

GF Large Chili

$10.00

GF Large Soup

$8.00

GF Mamas' Mac n' Cheese

$15.98

GF O'Rueben

$14.98

GF Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$12.98

GF Quesadilla

$11.98

GF Rueben Burger

$15.98

GF Salmon BLT

$16.98

GF Shepherds Pie

$12.99

GF Side Baked Potato

$3.99

GF Side Broccoli

$3.99

GF Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

GF Side Garden Salad

$4.99

$4.99

GF Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

GF Side Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

GF Side Pasta

$3.99

GF Small Chili

$5.00

GF Small Soup

$5.00

GF Steak and Cheese Wrap

$13.98

GF Steak Bomb Wrap

$14.98

GF Texas Cheeseburger

$16.98

Specials

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$16.99

Taco Bowl

$13.99

Tres Tacos

$12.99

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Grilled Mexican Pizza

$12.99

Mexican Sunset

$10.00

Pink Senorita

$8.50

Mexican Mimosa

$10.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Drinks

Happy Hour Bud Light Draft

$3.00

Happy Hour Well Vodka

$5.00

Happy Hour Well Rum

$5.00

Happy Hour Well Whiskey

$5.00

Happy Hour Well Gin

$5.00

Happy Hour Well Tequila

$5.00

Happy Hour Merlot

$6.00

Happy Hour Cabernet

$6.00

Happy Hour Pinot Noir

$6.00

Happy Hour Sav Blanc

$6.00

Happy Hour Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Happy Hour Chardonnay

$6.00

Happy Hour Shocktop Draft

$5.00

Happy Hour Switchback

$5.00

Food

Potato Skins

$6.00

Fried Zucchini

$6.00

Wings

$6.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Fried Banana Peppers

$6.00

Fried Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Orange chicken

$6.00

Garlic Parm fries

$6.00

Fried cheese curds

$6.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

80 Airport Road, Keene, NH 03431

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

