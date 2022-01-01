Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama Mia's

review star

No reviews yet

342 Lexington Avenue

Oyster Bay, NY 11771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

By the Slice

Baked Ziti Slice

$4.75

BBQ Chicken Slice

$5.00

Broccoli Pie (Ricotta) Slice

$4.75

Brooklyn Sicilian Slice

$4.75

thick crust topped with crumbled sausage

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$5.00

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Chicken & Broccoli Slice

$5.00

Chicken & Tomato Slice

$5.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$5.00

Chicken Marsala Slice

$5.00

Chicken Ricotta Slice

$5.00

Crispino Mushroom Slice

$5.00

thin crust topped with fresh mozzarella and sautéed mushrooms

Crispino Slice

$5.00

thin crust topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & basil

Eggplant (Ricotta) Slice

$4.75

Extra

$1.00

Francese Slice

$4.75

Grandma Pizza Slice

$4.25

thin crust topped covered with mozzarella & splashed with imported san marzano

Grandma Rustico Slice

$5.00

thin crust with either chicken or crumbled sausage & broccoli rabe

Grandma Tuscana Slice

$5.00

thin crust with homemade crumbled sausage and vodka sauce topped with a sprinkle of pecorino romano

Hawaiian Slice

$4.75

Margherita Slice

$4.50

Marinara Slice

$4.25

thick crust with a zesty marinara sauce topped with basil, no cheese

Meat Lover's Slice

$5.00

Pepperoni Slice

$4.50

Pesto Sicilian Slice

$5.00

thick crust topped with mozzarella, drizzled with pesto, tomato sauce and a sprinkle of pecorino romano

Pesto Slice

$5.00

thin crust with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & grilled chicken drizzled with pesto sauce

Regular Sicilian Slice

$3.50

Sfincione Pie Slice

$4.25

thick crust topped with onions, seasoned breadcrumbs, asiago cheese and marinara sauce

Special Pie (Everything) Slice

$4.75

Special Pie (Ricotta) Slice

$5.00

Upside Down Sicilian Slice

$3.75

the way its done in the old neighborhood

Vegetable Slice

$4.75

White Pie Slice

$4.50

Caesar Salad Slice

$5.00

Vodka Sauce Slice

$4.50

Brick Oven Pizzette (10")

10" Pizza Margherita

$16.95

San marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic & basil drizzled with virgin olive oil

10" Campagnola

$17.95

Crumbled sausage, sun dried tomatoes, broccoli rabe, a touch of fresh mozzarella & a whisper of garlic & oil

10" Rustico

$17.95

Crumbled sausage, dried tomato & mozzarella drizzled with virgin olive oil

10" Prosciutto

$17.95

San marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto & basil

10" Vegetable

$16.95

Green peppers, onions, broccoli & mushrooms

10" Melanzana

$17.95

Diced eggplant, roasted peppers, mushrooms & homemade mozzarella over marinara sauce

10" BBQ

$15.95

10" Buffalo

$15.95

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.95

10" Gluten Free Pie

$13.95

Thin crust, plum tomatoes, sprinkled lightly with mozzarella

10" Vodka Pizza

$13.95

10" Regular

$13.50

Round Specialty Pies (18")

18" Cheese

$20.00

18" Baked Ziti

$27.50

18" BBQ Chicken

$29.50

18" Broccoli Pie (Ricotta)

$27.50

18" Buffalo Chicken

$29.50

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$29.50

18" Chicken & Broccoli

$29.50

18" Chicken & Tomato

$29.50

18" Chicken & Marsala

$29.50

18" Chicken Ricotta

$29.50

18" Eggplant (Ricotta)

$27.50

18" Francese

$24.00

18" Hawaiian

$27.50

18" Margherita

$25.50

18" Meat Lover's

$29.50

18" Special Pie (Everything)

$27.50

18" Special Pie (Ricotta)

$27.50

18" Vegetable

$27.50

18" White Pie

$25.50

18" Caesar Salad Pie

$29.50

18" Pepperoni Pie

$27.50

18" Vodka Sauce Pie

$25.50

18" Margarita Pie

$26.50

18" Melanzana Pie

$29.50

18" Prosciutto Pie

$29.50

18" Campagnola Pie

$29.50

18" Rustico Pie

$29.50

Square Specialty Pies

Brooklyn Sicilian Square Pie

$29.50

thick crust topped with crumbled sausage

Crispino Square Pie

$32.00

thin crust topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & basil

Crispino Mushroom Square Pie

$32.00

thin crust topped with fresh mozzarella and sautéed mushrooms

Gorgonzola Square Pie

$32.00

thin crust with mesculin lettuce, sundried & fresh-diced tomatoes, red onions sprinkled with gorgonzola cheese

Grandma Pizza Square Pie

$23.50

thin crust topped covered with mozzarella & splashed with imported san marzano

Grandma Rustico Square Pie

$29.00

thin crust with either chicken or crumbled sausage & broccoli rabe

Grandma Tuscana Square Pie

$29.00

thin crust with homemade crumbled sausage and vodka sauce topped with a sprinkle of pecorino romano

Marinara Square Pie

$23.50

thick crust with a zesty marinara sauce topped with basil, no cheese

Pesto Square Pie

$32.00

thin crust with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & grilled chicken drizzled with pesto sauce

Pesto Sicilian Square Pie

$29.00

thick crust topped with mozzarella, drizzled with pesto, tomato sauce and a sprinkle of pecorino romano

Sfincione Square Pie

$23.50

thick crust topped with onions, seasoned breadcrumbs, asiago cheese and marinara sauce

Upside Down Sicilian Square Pie

$23.50

the way its done in the old neighborhood

Regular Sicilian Square Pie

$22.50

Sicilian Eggplant (Ricotta) Square Pie

$23.50

Dinner Salads

Side Salad

$3.50

Antipasti Salad

$15.95

Salami, pepperoni, cucumber, olives, tomatoes, mozzarella, perrperoncini

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Caprese Salad

$13.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & basil, served with out homemade balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$12.50

Cobb Salad

$14.50

Mixed Greens, tomato, bacon, hard boiled egg, red onion

Seasonal Salad

$15.75

Mixed greens lettuce topped with seasonal berries & roasted pecans

Greek Salad

$13.95

Dinner Pasta Specialties

Alfredo

$17.95

Alla Vodka

$17.95

Bolognese

$17.95

Broccoli

$17.95

Garlic & Oil

$15.95

Marinara Pasta

$15.95

Meatball Pasta

$16.95

Sausage Pasta

$16.95

Meat Sauce Pasta

$16.95

Pesto

$16.95

Red Clam Sauce Pasta

$16.95

White Clam Sauce Pasta

$16.95

Tomato Sauce Pasta

$15.95

Primavera Pasta

$18.50

Butter Pasta

$15.95

Dinner Baked Pasta Dishes

Baked Ziti

$15.50

Baked Ziti Siciliano (eggplant)

$16.50

Baked Ravioli

$16.50

Lasagna

$17.50

Manicotti

$15.75

Stuffed Shells

$16.50

Appetizers

Baked Clams (6)

$14.00

Buffalo Calamari

$16.00

Buffalo Wings (10)

$14.95

Chicken Bites

$13.95

Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Chicken Wings

$14.95

French Fries

$6.95

Fried Calamari

$16.95

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Garlic Knots

$3.50+

Meatballs

$8.25

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$11.95

Pepperoni Bites

$3.00+

Sausage

$8.25

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.50

Zucchini Sticks

$11.50

Zuppa de Mussels

$11.50

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$6.95

Lentil

$6.95

Minestrone

$6.95

Pasta Fagioli

$6.95

Heros

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$13.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Cutlet Hero

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, mayo

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$12.50

Cold Italian Hero

$14.50

Ham, salami, provolone, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and our signature house dressing, provolone, mozzarella

Sausage Parmigiana Hero

$12.50

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Hero

$13.95

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$15.95

Veal Parmigiana Hero

$15.95

Calzones, Rolls & Knots

Cheese Calzone

$9.25

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$11.75

Broccoli Roll

$9.75

Spinach Roll

$9.75

Chicken Roll

$8.25

Eggplant Roll

$10.00

Sausage Roll

$10.25

Rice Ball

$4.95

Chicken, Broccoli & Tomato Pinwheel

$7.25

Stromboli Pinwheel

$7.25

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$7.25

Spinach Pinwheel

$7.25

Chicken Entrees

All entrees served with choice of pasts with tomato sauce, salad & bread

Chicken Cutlet Milanese

$22.95

Breaded chicken cutlet

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$22.95

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Marsala

$24.50

Boneless chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in marsala wine sauce

Chicken Francese

$24.50

Boneless chicken breast sauteed in a lemon, butter and white wine sauce

Chicken Piccata

$24.50

Boneless chicken breast sauteed in a lemon white wine caper sauce

Chicken Sorrentinno

$26.50

Boneless chicken breast with eggplant, prosciutto, and mozzarella in a red sauce

Seafood Entrees

All entrees served with choice of pasts with tomato sauce, salad & bread

Shrimp Marinara/Fra Diavolo

$25.50

Shrimp sauteed in marinara sauce (mild or hot)

Shrimp Francese

$25.50

Shrimp sauteed in a lemon, butter and white wine sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$25.50

Delicately seasoned shrimp sauteed in a light butter, garlic and white wine sauce

Shrimp Oreganata

$25.50

Breaded shrimp in garlicm white wine sauce topped with seasonal breadcrumbs

Seafood Platter

$25.50

Clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari served with a mild or spicy marinara sauce

Shrimp Parmigiana

$25.50

Eggplant Entrees

All entrees served with choice of pasts with tomato sauce, salad & bread

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.50

Baked eggplant in tomato sauce topped with mozzarella

Eggplant Rollatini

$23.50

Baked eggplant stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella

Eggplant Rollatini w/Spinach

$24.50

Baked eggplant stuffed with ricotta, sauteed spinach and mozzarella

Veal Entrees

All entrees served with choice of pasts with tomato sauce, salad & bread

Veal Cutlet Milanese

$24.50

Breaded veal cutlet served o a bed of romaine lettuce

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana

$24.95

Breaded veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Veal Marsala

$24.95

Veal sauteed with mushrooms in marsala wine sauce

Veal Francese

$24.95

Veal sauteed in a lemon, butter and white wine sauce

Veal Piccata

$24.95

Veal sauteed in a lemon white wine caper sauce

Veal Sorrentinno

$24.95

Veal with eggplant, prosciutto and mozzarella in a red sauce

Veal alla Pietro

$24.95

Veal topped with fresh grilled eggplant and roasted peppers in a sherry wine sauce

Verdura

Sauteed Broccoli Florets

$11.00

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Mixed Veggie Plate

$13.25

Sauteed Spinach

$11.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$11.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.50

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.50

NA Beverages

2 Liter Bottle

$4.25

20oz. Bottle

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cappuccino Decaf

$4.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee Decaf

$2.50

Double Expresó

$6.00

Espresso

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Large Drink

$3.15

Pellegrino Large

$5.00

Medium Drink

$2.75

Pellegrino Medium

$4.00

Sanpellegrino

$2.50

Small Drink

$2.25

Pelegrino Small

$3.00

Water

$2.50

Misc

Small Dough

$2.50

Large Dough

$4.50

Allá Vodka Sauce pint

$7.00

Marinara Sauce pint

$6.75

Meat Sauce pint

$7.50

Pesto Sauce pint

$6.75

Tomato Sauce pint

$6.75

Bolognese

$7.00

Eggplant Dishes

Eggplant Parmigiana

$65.00+

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Parmigiana

$75.00+

Pasta Dishes

Bake Ziti

$35.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

342 Lexington Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY 11771

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

IT Bagel & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
19 East Main Street Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View restaurantnext
Cafe Al Dente
orange star4.5 • 52
62 South St Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View restaurantnext
2 Spring
orange starNo Reviews
2 Spring Street Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View restaurantnext
Leana Market
orange starNo Reviews
80 South Street Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View restaurantnext
Taco Bay - Taco Bay
orange starNo Reviews
80 south st oyster bay, NY 11771
View restaurantnext
FOUR - FOUR
orange star4.5 • 1,096
4 Spring Street Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oyster Bay

FOUR - FOUR
orange star4.5 • 1,096
4 Spring Street Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View restaurantnext
Cafe Al Dente
orange star4.5 • 52
62 South St Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oyster Bay
Glen Head
review star
No reviews yet
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Glen Cove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Westbury
review star
No reviews yet
Port Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston