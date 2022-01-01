- Home
Mama Mia's
342 Lexington Avenue
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
By the Slice
Baked Ziti Slice
BBQ Chicken Slice
Broccoli Pie (Ricotta) Slice
Brooklyn Sicilian Slice
thick crust topped with crumbled sausage
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Cheese Slice
Chicken & Broccoli Slice
Chicken & Tomato Slice
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
Chicken Marsala Slice
Chicken Ricotta Slice
Crispino Mushroom Slice
thin crust topped with fresh mozzarella and sautéed mushrooms
Crispino Slice
thin crust topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & basil
Eggplant (Ricotta) Slice
Extra
Francese Slice
Grandma Pizza Slice
thin crust topped covered with mozzarella & splashed with imported san marzano
Grandma Rustico Slice
thin crust with either chicken or crumbled sausage & broccoli rabe
Grandma Tuscana Slice
thin crust with homemade crumbled sausage and vodka sauce topped with a sprinkle of pecorino romano
Hawaiian Slice
Margherita Slice
Marinara Slice
thick crust with a zesty marinara sauce topped with basil, no cheese
Meat Lover's Slice
Pepperoni Slice
Pesto Sicilian Slice
thick crust topped with mozzarella, drizzled with pesto, tomato sauce and a sprinkle of pecorino romano
Pesto Slice
thin crust with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & grilled chicken drizzled with pesto sauce
Regular Sicilian Slice
Sfincione Pie Slice
thick crust topped with onions, seasoned breadcrumbs, asiago cheese and marinara sauce
Special Pie (Everything) Slice
Special Pie (Ricotta) Slice
Upside Down Sicilian Slice
the way its done in the old neighborhood
Vegetable Slice
White Pie Slice
Caesar Salad Slice
Vodka Sauce Slice
Brick Oven Pizzette (10")
10" Pizza Margherita
San marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic & basil drizzled with virgin olive oil
10" Campagnola
Crumbled sausage, sun dried tomatoes, broccoli rabe, a touch of fresh mozzarella & a whisper of garlic & oil
10" Rustico
Crumbled sausage, dried tomato & mozzarella drizzled with virgin olive oil
10" Prosciutto
San marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto & basil
10" Vegetable
Green peppers, onions, broccoli & mushrooms
10" Melanzana
Diced eggplant, roasted peppers, mushrooms & homemade mozzarella over marinara sauce
10" BBQ
10" Buffalo
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
10" Gluten Free Pie
Thin crust, plum tomatoes, sprinkled lightly with mozzarella
10" Vodka Pizza
10" Regular
Round Specialty Pies (18")
18" Cheese
18" Baked Ziti
18" BBQ Chicken
18" Broccoli Pie (Ricotta)
18" Buffalo Chicken
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
18" Chicken & Broccoli
18" Chicken & Tomato
18" Chicken & Marsala
18" Chicken Ricotta
18" Eggplant (Ricotta)
18" Francese
18" Hawaiian
18" Margherita
18" Meat Lover's
18" Special Pie (Everything)
18" Special Pie (Ricotta)
18" Vegetable
18" White Pie
18" Caesar Salad Pie
18" Pepperoni Pie
18" Vodka Sauce Pie
18" Margarita Pie
18" Melanzana Pie
18" Prosciutto Pie
18" Campagnola Pie
18" Rustico Pie
Square Specialty Pies
Brooklyn Sicilian Square Pie
thick crust topped with crumbled sausage
Crispino Square Pie
thin crust topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & basil
Crispino Mushroom Square Pie
thin crust topped with fresh mozzarella and sautéed mushrooms
Gorgonzola Square Pie
thin crust with mesculin lettuce, sundried & fresh-diced tomatoes, red onions sprinkled with gorgonzola cheese
Grandma Pizza Square Pie
thin crust topped covered with mozzarella & splashed with imported san marzano
Grandma Rustico Square Pie
thin crust with either chicken or crumbled sausage & broccoli rabe
Grandma Tuscana Square Pie
thin crust with homemade crumbled sausage and vodka sauce topped with a sprinkle of pecorino romano
Marinara Square Pie
thick crust with a zesty marinara sauce topped with basil, no cheese
Pesto Square Pie
thin crust with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & grilled chicken drizzled with pesto sauce
Pesto Sicilian Square Pie
thick crust topped with mozzarella, drizzled with pesto, tomato sauce and a sprinkle of pecorino romano
Sfincione Square Pie
thick crust topped with onions, seasoned breadcrumbs, asiago cheese and marinara sauce
Upside Down Sicilian Square Pie
the way its done in the old neighborhood
Regular Sicilian Square Pie
Sicilian Eggplant (Ricotta) Square Pie
Dinner Salads
Side Salad
Antipasti Salad
Salami, pepperoni, cucumber, olives, tomatoes, mozzarella, perrperoncini
Caesar Salad
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & basil, served with out homemade balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, tomato, bacon, hard boiled egg, red onion
Seasonal Salad
Mixed greens lettuce topped with seasonal berries & roasted pecans
Greek Salad
Dinner Pasta Specialties
Dinner Baked Pasta Dishes
Appetizers
Baked Clams (6)
Buffalo Calamari
Buffalo Wings (10)
Chicken Bites
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Wings
French Fries
Fried Calamari
Garlic Bread
Garlic Knots
Meatballs
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Pepperoni Bites
Sausage
Stuffed Mushrooms
Zucchini Sticks
Zuppa de Mussels
Heros
Chicken Parmigiana Hero
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
Grilled Chicken Cutlet Hero
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, mayo
Meatball Parmigiana Hero
Cold Italian Hero
Ham, salami, provolone, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and our signature house dressing, provolone, mozzarella
Sausage Parmigiana Hero
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Hero
Shrimp Parmigiana Hero
Veal Parmigiana Hero
Calzones, Rolls & Knots
Chicken Entrees
Chicken Cutlet Milanese
Breaded chicken cutlet
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Marsala
Boneless chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in marsala wine sauce
Chicken Francese
Boneless chicken breast sauteed in a lemon, butter and white wine sauce
Chicken Piccata
Boneless chicken breast sauteed in a lemon white wine caper sauce
Chicken Sorrentinno
Boneless chicken breast with eggplant, prosciutto, and mozzarella in a red sauce
Seafood Entrees
Shrimp Marinara/Fra Diavolo
Shrimp sauteed in marinara sauce (mild or hot)
Shrimp Francese
Shrimp sauteed in a lemon, butter and white wine sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Delicately seasoned shrimp sauteed in a light butter, garlic and white wine sauce
Shrimp Oreganata
Breaded shrimp in garlicm white wine sauce topped with seasonal breadcrumbs
Seafood Platter
Clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari served with a mild or spicy marinara sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana
Eggplant Entrees
Veal Entrees
Veal Cutlet Milanese
Breaded veal cutlet served o a bed of romaine lettuce
Veal Cutlet Parmigiana
Breaded veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Veal Marsala
Veal sauteed with mushrooms in marsala wine sauce
Veal Francese
Veal sauteed in a lemon, butter and white wine sauce
Veal Piccata
Veal sauteed in a lemon white wine caper sauce
Veal Sorrentinno
Veal with eggplant, prosciutto and mozzarella in a red sauce
Veal alla Pietro
Veal topped with fresh grilled eggplant and roasted peppers in a sherry wine sauce
Verdura
NA Beverages
2 Liter Bottle
20oz. Bottle
Apple Juice
Cappuccino
Cappuccino Decaf
Coffee
Coffee Decaf
Double Expresó
Espresso
Ice Tea
Large Drink
Pellegrino Large
Medium Drink
Pellegrino Medium
Sanpellegrino
Small Drink
Pelegrino Small
Water
Eggplant Dishes
Chicken Dishes
Pasta Dishes
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
342 Lexington Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY 11771