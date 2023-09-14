Thursday Deal - BOGO 1/2 off Pizza
BOGOHALFOFFPIZZA
Popular Items

Garlic Bread

Spaghetti & Meatballs

14" Build Your Own

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$7.00

our famous garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese

Garlic Bread 10 pack

Salad

Antipasto Salad

Mia's Pizza

14" Build Your Own

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

house pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

14" BBQ Bacon Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.50

bbq sauce base + chicken + green peppers + jalapenos + red onions +mozzarella cheese

14" Carnivore Pizza

$24.00

sausage + pepperoni + bacon + canadian bacon + mozzarella cheese

14" Classic EBA Pizza

14" Margherita Pizza

14" Veggie Pizza

$24.00

fresh mushrooms + green peppers + black olives + onions + tomatoes

14" Wisconsinite Pizza

Sandwiches

served with chips
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Cheesy Meatball Sandwich

Entrees

Lasagna

Spaghetti

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Cavatappi Alfredo

Take & Bake

TAKE & BAKE Lasagna Casserole

$15.50

Our classic lasagna recipe since 1954 prepared with meat sauce. We prep it, you take it home to bake. Includes 1 garlic bread.

Sides

Meat Sauce

$3.00+

Marinara

$1.50+

Alfredo

$3.00+

Salad Dressing 8oz

$3.50

Kid's

Kid's Cavatappi

$7.99