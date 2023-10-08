Full Menu

Arepas

Arepa Pelua

$8.95

Carne mechada con queso blanco o gouda

Arepa Catira

$8.95

Pollo mechado con queso blanco o gouda

Arepa Cazón

$9.95

Piscillo de pescado con queso blanco o gouda

Arepa Pernil

$8.95

Pierna de cerdo con queso blanco o gouda

Arepa Jamón Y Queso

$8.95

Jamón con queso blanco o gouda

Arepa Doble Queso

$8.95

2 raciones de queso blanco o gouda

Arepa Chicharronada

$8.95

Chicharrón guisado con queso blanco o gouda

Arepa Salchicha

$8.95

Salchicha frita y salsa rosada con queso blanco o gouda

Arepa Pabellón

$9.95

Carne mechada, plátano y frijoles negros con queso blanco o gouda

Arepa Llanera

$10.95

Carne a la parrilla, repollo y salsa verde con queso blanco o gouda

Arepa Mariscos

$10.95

Mariscos guisados con queso blanco o gouda

Empanadas

Empanada Carne MECHADA

$3.95

Empanada Pollo

$3.95

Empanada Queso

$3.95

Empanada Carne MOLIDA

$3.95Out of stock

Empanada Cazón

$4.95

Empanada Pabellón

$4.65

Carne mechada, plátano, frijoles negros y queso blanco

Empanada Mariscos

$4.95

Empanada Chorizo y Queso

$3.95

Empanadas Operadas

Pelua Operada

$4.95

Carne mechada y queso amarillo

Catira Operada

$4.95

Pollo y queso amarillo

Operada Domino

$4.95

Queso con frijoles negros

Operada Jamón Y Queso

$4.95

Queso con jamón

Operada Plátano Con Queso

$4.95

Queso con plátano

Operada Salchicha Con Queso

$4.95

Queso con slachicha frita y salsa rosada

Pastelitos

Pastelito Carne Molida

$2.99

Pastelito Pollo

$2.99

Pastelito Queso

$2.99

Pastelito Jamón Y Queso

$2.99

Pastelito Cazón

$3.29

Pastelito Pizza

$2.99

Pastelito Mariscos

$3.29

Pastelito Chorizo Y Queso

$2.99

Pastelito Ajo Porro Y Queso Suizo

$2.99

Promo Pastelitos 2X1

$2.99

Patacones

Patacon Playero

$10.95

Repollo con salsa verde, salsa rosada y queso blanco

Patacon Peluo

$13.95

Repollo, salsa verde, salsa rosada, carne mechada y queso blanco

Patacon Catire

$13.95

Repollo, salsa verde, salsa rosada, pollo mechado y queso blanco

Patacon Pernil

$13.95

Repollo, salsa verde, salsa rosada, pierna de cerdo y queso blanco

Patacon Llanero

$14.50

Repollo, salsa verde, salsa rosada, bistec y queso blanco

Pepitos Y Sandwichs

Pepito De Carne

$14.95

Bistec de res, salsa verde, salsa rosada, palitos de papa y queso parmesano

Pepito De Pollo

$14.95

Pollo, salsa verde, salsa rosada, palitos de papa y queso parmesano

Pepito Mixto

$15.95

Bistec de res, pollo, salsa verde, salsa rosada, palitos de papa y queso parmesano

Sandwich De Pernil

$14.95

Pierna de cerdo, salsa verde, salsa rosada y queso amarillo

Hamburguesas

Hamburguesa Queso Y Tocineta

$12.95

Un cuarto de libra de carne, queso amarillo, tocineta, repollo, salsa verde, salsa rosada y palitos de papa

Hamburguesa Especial

$14.95

Un cuarto de libra de carne, huevo, queso amarillo, tocineta, jamon, repollo, salsa verde, salsa rosada y palitos de papa

Perros Calientes

Perro Caraqueno

$5.75

Salchicha, cebolla, repollo, palitos de papa, salsa verde, salsa rosada, mostaza y queso parmesano

Perro Especial

$6.75

Salchicha, cebolla, repollo, maíz, palitos de papa, salsa verde, salsa rosada, mostaza y queso amarillo

Salchipapa

$10.35

2 salchichas fritas con papas fritas y salsa rosada

Cachapas

Cachapa Original

$12.95

Queso de mano, queso paisa y nata

Cachapa Doble Queso

$14.95

2 raciones de queso de mano, queso paisa y nata

Cachapa Jamón Y Queso

$13.95

Queso de mano, jamón, queso paisa y nata

Cachapa Pelua

$14.95

Queso de mano, carne mechada, queso paisa y nata

Cachapa Catira

$14.95

Queso de mano, pollo esmechado, queso paisa y nata

Cachapa Pernil

$14.95

Queso de mano, pierna de cerdo, queso paisa y nata

Antojitos

Cachito De Jamón

$3.99

Tequeños De QUESO. 5 Unidades

$6.45

Tequeños De CACHAPA. 5 Unidades

$6.45

Tequeño De GUAYABA y Queso Crema. 3 Unidades

$3.95Out of stock

Tequeños de CHOCOLATE y Nutella. 3 Unidades

$3.95

Pandebono

$1.99

Papas Fritas

$2.99

Especiales

Sopa De Costilla con Arepa

$14.95

Alitas De Pollo con Papas Fritas

$12.95

6 alitas de pollo con papas fritas

Desayuno Arepa y Huevos

$9.45

Huevos con Arepa, Jamon y Queso Blanco.

Drinks

Cafe

Café Con Leche Pequeno

$2.95

Café Con Leche Grande

$3.45

Cortadito

$2.25

Bebidas

Malta Polar

$2.75

Sodas

$2.50

Nestea Limón

$3.95

Nestea Durazno

$3.95

Papelon con Limon

$3.95

Jugo De Parchita

$4.95

Jugo De Mango

$4.95

Agua

$2.00

Postres

Tres Leches

$4.95

Marquesa de Chocolate

$3.95

Mousse de Parchita

$3.95