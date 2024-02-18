Mamma Ramona's Philly 003- 1308 West Girard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Order for pickup or delivery!
Location
1308 West Girard Avenue, Suite K12, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant