Italian

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

601 S Kings Dr

Charlotte, NC 28204

Popular Items

Penne Alla Vodka
Lasagna
Chicken Parmesan

Appetizers - Dinner

Goat Cheese

$10.00

Served with our grilled ciabatta for dipping, this Mama Ricotta's favorite is topped with a warm tomato basil sauce.

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$15.00

Steamed in a broth with roasted tomatoes, white wine, Italian butter and plenty of crusty sourdough bread to soak up the flavors.

Mozzarella & Tomato - Small

$7.00

House made fresh mozzarella snuggled between thick slices of vine - ripened tomatoes, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil.

Mozzarella & Tomato - Large

$11.00

House made fresh mozzarella snuggled between thick slices of vine - ripened tomatoes, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

This popular crusty bread appetizer, topped with chopped Roma tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil.

Salads & Soups - Dinner

Zuppa - Cup

$3.00

Made fresh daily.

Zuppa - Bowl

$5.00

Made fresh daily.

Greek Yogurt Caesar Salad - Small

$8.00

With a charred lemon yogurt dressing.

Greek Yogurt Caesar Salad - Large

Greek Yogurt Caesar Salad - Large

$11.00

With a charred lemon yogurt dressing.

Chopped Salad - Small

$9.00

Gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce, kale, walnuts, bruschetta tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans and carrots tossed in a light Balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Chopped Salad - Large

Chopped Salad - Large

$13.00

Gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce, kale, walnuts, bruschetta tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans and carrots tossed in a light Balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Tuscan Salad - Small

Tuscan Salad - Small

$8.25

Romaine, diced Roma tomatoes, house made fresh mozzarella, red onions and Kalamata olives tossed together and splashed with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.

Tuscan Salad - Large

$12.50

Romaine, diced Roma tomatoes, house made fresh mozzarella, red onions and Kalamata olives tossed together and splashed with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.

*Grilled Salmon & Arugula Salad

*Grilled Salmon & Arugula Salad

$22.00

Grilled North Atlantic salmon filet, grilled zucchini, fresh arugula, capers, artichokes, bruschetta tomatoes in a Kalamata olive vinaigrette.

Mama's Salad - Small

$7.75

Crisp romaine, fresh vegetables, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & vine - ripened cherry tomatoes, with your choice of dressing.

Mama's Salad - Large

$11.50

Crisp romaine, fresh vegetables, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & vine - ripened cherry tomatoes, with your choice of dressing.

Pastas - Dinner

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Organic spaghetti tossed with seasonal vegetables and served with your choice of sauce.

Tonarelli Carbonara

$17.00

Heritage Farms bacon and organic eggs tossed with tonnarelli pasta.

Amma's Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Our family recipe for cheese ravioli stuffed with creamy ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano. Served with your choice of sauce.

Spaghetti with Tomato Basil Sauce

$15.00

Organic spaghetti tossed with sweet, slow - cooked San Marzano Roma tomato sauce and topped with fresh basil.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$19.00

Organic spaghetti with American wagyu beef and Kurabuto pork meatballs braised in Mama's tomato basil sauce.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$15.00

Southern Italian style lasagna made with layers of ground beef, veal, homemade sausage and a blend of three cheeses.

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$18.00

Our famous penne pasta tossed with sautéed pork pancetta in a pepper vodka, spicy tomato cream sauce.

Rigatoni with Meat Sauce

$16.00

A Scibelli family recipe made with ground beef, pork, veal and Italian plum tomatoes.

Penne, Broccoli & Chicken

Penne, Broccoli & Chicken

$16.00

Roasted chicken breast, broccoli florets and penne pasta tossed in a delicate lemon cream sauce.

Spicy Shrimp and Mussel Linguini

Spicy Shrimp and Mussel Linguini

$26.00

Natural shrimp and mussels tossed with fresh linguini in a marinated tomato, Calabrian chili, white wine and Italian butter sauce with toasted garlic.

Family Pastas. Family style pastas feed 2-3 people.

Pasta Primavera - Family

$22.00

Organic spaghetti tossed with seasonal vegetables and served with your choice of extra virgin olive oil, cream or tomato basil sauce.

Tonarelli Carbonara - Family

$22.00

Amma's Cheese Ravioli - Family

$28.00

Spaghetti with Tomato Basil Sauce - Family

$22.00

Spaghetti with Meat Balls - Family

$30.00

Penne alla Vodka - Family

$27.00

Rigatoni with Meat Sauce - Family

$22.00

Penne, Broccoli & Chicken - Family

$27.00

Entrees - Dinner

Pollo Alla Griglia

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast marinated in lemon and garlic, topped with bruschetta tomatoes served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and today's fresh vegetables.

Pollo Bianco

$21.00

Scallopini - style chicken layered with prosciutto and mozzarella in a Chianti wild mushroom sauce. Served with today's vegetable and garlic mashed potatoes.

Chianti Braised Short Rib

Chianti Braised Short Rib

$29.00

12 - hour, slow - braised short rib over potato gnocchi, cippolini onions and local kale.

*Salmon Arrostitti Olivada

$30.00

Wood oven - roasted premium filet of North Atlantic salmon, topped with Kalamata olive pesto, served with lemon basil mashed potatoes and roasted asparagus.

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Veal scallopine sautéed in an onion and mushroom Marsala sauce. Served with linguine cacio e pepe.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

The Italian - American Classic - crispy chicken breasts, melted cheese and tomato sauce, served with a side of organic spaghetti.

Pollo Carciofi

Pollo Carciofi

$21.00

Tender chicken scallopine with artichoke hearts in a light sauce of lemon, white wine, and capers served with creamy polenta and today's fresh vegetable.

Pollo Romano

$21.00

Crispy chicken cutlet with a Romano and breadcrumb crust, served with organic spaghetti and tomato basil sauce.

Family Entrees No Sides. Family entrees feed 2-3 people.

Polla All Griglia - Family

$33.00

Grilled chicken breast marinated in lemon and garlic, topped with bruschetta tomatoes. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and is prepared a la carte.

Pollo Bianco - Family

$39.00

Scallopini-style chicken layered with prosciutto and Mozzarella in a Chianti wild mushroom sauce. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and is prepared a la carte.

Chicken Parmesan - Family

$39.00

The Italian American Classic. Crispy chicken breast, fresh Mozzarella and tomato sauce. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and is prepared a la carte.

Pollo Romano - Family

$36.00

Sauteed boneless breast of chicken, an original Mama Ricotta's menu item, cooked with a Romano cheese and breadcrumb crust. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and is prepared a la carte.

Pollo Carciofi - Family

$38.00

Tender chicken scallopini with artichoke hearts and capers in a white wine and lemon sauce. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and is prepared a la carte.

Family Entress + Two Sides. Family entrees feed 2-3 people.

Pollo alla Griglia - Family

$43.00

Grilled chicken breast marinated in lemon and garlic, topped with bruschetta tomatoes. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and your choice of two sides.

Pollo Bianco - Family

$52.00

Scallopini-style chicken layered with prosciutto and Mozzarella in a Chianti wild mushroom sauce. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and your choice of two sides.

Chicken Parmesan - Family

$52.00

The Italian American classic - crispy chicken breast, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and your choice of two sides.

Pollo Romano - Family

$51.00

Sauteed, boneless breasts of chicken, an original Mama Ricotta's menu item cooked with a Romano cheese and breadcrumb crust. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and your choice of two sides.

Pollo Carciofi - Family

$52.00

Tender chicken scaloppine with artichoke hearts in a light sauce of lemon, white wine and capers. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and your choice of two sides.

9" Pizzas

9" Tomato & Mozzarella

9" Tomato & Mozzarella

$17.00

Freshly made mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, torn basil and Italian extra virgin olive oil.

9" Chicken Oreganata Pizza

$17.00

Roasted chicken breast, shredded mozzarella, red onions, & gorgonzola cheese drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

9" Vegetariana Pizza

$17.00

Roasted zucchini, squash, bell peppers, eggplant, tomato sauce & mozzarella.

9" Chicken Sausage

$17.00

9" White Pizza

$17.00

Fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella, Romano, and sautéed spinach.

9" Joe's Favorite Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni and house made pork sausage smothered with mounds of shredded mozzarella.

9" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

14" Pizzas

14" Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza

$23.00

Freshly made mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, torn basil and Italian extra virgin olive oil.

14" Chicken Oreganata Pizza

$23.00

Roasted chicken breast, shredded mozzarella, red onions, & gorgonzola cheese drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

14" Vegetariana Pizza

$23.00

Roasted zucchini, squash, bell peppers, eggplant, tomato sauce & mozzarella.

14" Chicken Sausage Pizza

$23.00

14" White Pizza

$23.00

Fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella, Romano, and sautéed spinach.

14" Joe's Favorite Pizza

14" Joe's Favorite Pizza

$23.00

Pepperoni and house made pork sausage smothered with mounds of shredded mozzarella.

14" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Lemon Mash

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Polenta

$6.00

Spinach

$6.00

Desserts

Nutella Pie

$9.00

Chocolate - hazelnut spread whipped with mascarpone cheese and peanut butter, chilled on a graham cracker crust and topped with dulce de leche and chocolate sauce.

Mama's Giant Chocolate Cake

Mama's Giant Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Layers of moist chocolate cake and rich fudge frosting served with salted caramel sauce, chocolate crunch and whipped cream.

Warm Bread Pudding

$8.00

Bread pudding studded with marsala soaked raisins and vanilla bean, served with house made gelato topped with dulce de leche.

New York Style Cheesecake

$11.00

Traditional cheesecake with black cherry compote.

Cannoli

$4.00

Sweet ricotta and chocolate chip cream - filled crisp pastry shell and topped with powdered sugar and thick chocolate drizzle.

Tiramisu

$8.00

Ladyfinger cookies soaked in Kahlua, layered with sweetened mascarpone.

Gelato

$4.00

Caramel Apple Cake

$9.00

Fluffy white cake studded with caramelized apples and topped with dulce de leche and crumb topping.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pelligrino

$5.00

Fiji 1 L

$5.00

Fiji 500 mL

$3.50

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti Red Sauce

$5.99

Kids Penne Butter

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$5.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Kids Dessert

Kids Bread Pudding

$2.50

Kids Ice Cream

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

What better take out than good Italian?

Location

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204

Directions

Gallery
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

