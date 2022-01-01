Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr
Charlotte, NC 28204
Popular Items
Appetizers - Dinner
Goat Cheese
Served with our grilled ciabatta for dipping, this Mama Ricotta's favorite is topped with a warm tomato basil sauce.
PEI Mussels
Steamed in a broth with roasted tomatoes, white wine, Italian butter and plenty of crusty sourdough bread to soak up the flavors.
Mozzarella & Tomato - Small
House made fresh mozzarella snuggled between thick slices of vine - ripened tomatoes, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil.
Mozzarella & Tomato - Large
House made fresh mozzarella snuggled between thick slices of vine - ripened tomatoes, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil.
Bruschetta
This popular crusty bread appetizer, topped with chopped Roma tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil.
Salads & Soups - Dinner
Zuppa - Cup
Made fresh daily.
Zuppa - Bowl
Made fresh daily.
Greek Yogurt Caesar Salad - Small
With a charred lemon yogurt dressing.
Greek Yogurt Caesar Salad - Large
With a charred lemon yogurt dressing.
Chopped Salad - Small
Gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce, kale, walnuts, bruschetta tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans and carrots tossed in a light Balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Chopped Salad - Large
Gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce, kale, walnuts, bruschetta tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans and carrots tossed in a light Balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Tuscan Salad - Small
Romaine, diced Roma tomatoes, house made fresh mozzarella, red onions and Kalamata olives tossed together and splashed with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
Tuscan Salad - Large
Romaine, diced Roma tomatoes, house made fresh mozzarella, red onions and Kalamata olives tossed together and splashed with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
*Grilled Salmon & Arugula Salad
Grilled North Atlantic salmon filet, grilled zucchini, fresh arugula, capers, artichokes, bruschetta tomatoes in a Kalamata olive vinaigrette.
Mama's Salad - Small
Crisp romaine, fresh vegetables, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & vine - ripened cherry tomatoes, with your choice of dressing.
Mama's Salad - Large
Crisp romaine, fresh vegetables, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & vine - ripened cherry tomatoes, with your choice of dressing.
Pastas - Dinner
Pasta Primavera
Organic spaghetti tossed with seasonal vegetables and served with your choice of sauce.
Tonarelli Carbonara
Heritage Farms bacon and organic eggs tossed with tonnarelli pasta.
Amma's Cheese Ravioli
Our family recipe for cheese ravioli stuffed with creamy ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano. Served with your choice of sauce.
Spaghetti with Tomato Basil Sauce
Organic spaghetti tossed with sweet, slow - cooked San Marzano Roma tomato sauce and topped with fresh basil.
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Organic spaghetti with American wagyu beef and Kurabuto pork meatballs braised in Mama's tomato basil sauce.
Lasagna
Southern Italian style lasagna made with layers of ground beef, veal, homemade sausage and a blend of three cheeses.
Penne Alla Vodka
Our famous penne pasta tossed with sautéed pork pancetta in a pepper vodka, spicy tomato cream sauce.
Rigatoni with Meat Sauce
A Scibelli family recipe made with ground beef, pork, veal and Italian plum tomatoes.
Penne, Broccoli & Chicken
Roasted chicken breast, broccoli florets and penne pasta tossed in a delicate lemon cream sauce.
Spicy Shrimp and Mussel Linguini
Natural shrimp and mussels tossed with fresh linguini in a marinated tomato, Calabrian chili, white wine and Italian butter sauce with toasted garlic.
Family Pastas. Family style pastas feed 2-3 people.
Pasta Primavera - Family
Organic spaghetti tossed with seasonal vegetables and served with your choice of extra virgin olive oil, cream or tomato basil sauce.
Tonarelli Carbonara - Family
Amma's Cheese Ravioli - Family
Spaghetti with Tomato Basil Sauce - Family
Spaghetti with Meat Balls - Family
Penne alla Vodka - Family
Rigatoni with Meat Sauce - Family
Penne, Broccoli & Chicken - Family
Entrees - Dinner
Pollo Alla Griglia
Grilled chicken breast marinated in lemon and garlic, topped with bruschetta tomatoes served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and today's fresh vegetables.
Pollo Bianco
Scallopini - style chicken layered with prosciutto and mozzarella in a Chianti wild mushroom sauce. Served with today's vegetable and garlic mashed potatoes.
Chianti Braised Short Rib
12 - hour, slow - braised short rib over potato gnocchi, cippolini onions and local kale.
*Salmon Arrostitti Olivada
Wood oven - roasted premium filet of North Atlantic salmon, topped with Kalamata olive pesto, served with lemon basil mashed potatoes and roasted asparagus.
Veal Marsala
Veal scallopine sautéed in an onion and mushroom Marsala sauce. Served with linguine cacio e pepe.
Chicken Parmesan
The Italian - American Classic - crispy chicken breasts, melted cheese and tomato sauce, served with a side of organic spaghetti.
Pollo Carciofi
Tender chicken scallopine with artichoke hearts in a light sauce of lemon, white wine, and capers served with creamy polenta and today's fresh vegetable.
Pollo Romano
Crispy chicken cutlet with a Romano and breadcrumb crust, served with organic spaghetti and tomato basil sauce.
Family Entrees No Sides. Family entrees feed 2-3 people.
Polla All Griglia - Family
Grilled chicken breast marinated in lemon and garlic, topped with bruschetta tomatoes. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and is prepared a la carte.
Pollo Bianco - Family
Scallopini-style chicken layered with prosciutto and Mozzarella in a Chianti wild mushroom sauce. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and is prepared a la carte.
Chicken Parmesan - Family
The Italian American Classic. Crispy chicken breast, fresh Mozzarella and tomato sauce. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and is prepared a la carte.
Pollo Romano - Family
Sauteed boneless breast of chicken, an original Mama Ricotta's menu item, cooked with a Romano cheese and breadcrumb crust. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and is prepared a la carte.
Pollo Carciofi - Family
Tender chicken scallopini with artichoke hearts and capers in a white wine and lemon sauce. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and is prepared a la carte.
Family Entress + Two Sides. Family entrees feed 2-3 people.
Pollo alla Griglia - Family
Grilled chicken breast marinated in lemon and garlic, topped with bruschetta tomatoes. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and your choice of two sides.
Pollo Bianco - Family
Scallopini-style chicken layered with prosciutto and Mozzarella in a Chianti wild mushroom sauce. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and your choice of two sides.
Chicken Parmesan - Family
The Italian American classic - crispy chicken breast, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and your choice of two sides.
Pollo Romano - Family
Sauteed, boneless breasts of chicken, an original Mama Ricotta's menu item cooked with a Romano cheese and breadcrumb crust. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and your choice of two sides.
Pollo Carciofi - Family
Tender chicken scaloppine with artichoke hearts in a light sauce of lemon, white wine and capers. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and your choice of two sides.
9" Pizzas
9" Tomato & Mozzarella
Freshly made mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, torn basil and Italian extra virgin olive oil.
9" Chicken Oreganata Pizza
Roasted chicken breast, shredded mozzarella, red onions, & gorgonzola cheese drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
9" Vegetariana Pizza
Roasted zucchini, squash, bell peppers, eggplant, tomato sauce & mozzarella.
9" Chicken Sausage
9" White Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella, Romano, and sautéed spinach.
9" Joe's Favorite Pizza
Pepperoni and house made pork sausage smothered with mounds of shredded mozzarella.
9" Cheese Pizza
14" Pizzas
14" Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza
Freshly made mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, torn basil and Italian extra virgin olive oil.
14" Chicken Oreganata Pizza
Roasted chicken breast, shredded mozzarella, red onions, & gorgonzola cheese drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
14" Vegetariana Pizza
Roasted zucchini, squash, bell peppers, eggplant, tomato sauce & mozzarella.
14" Chicken Sausage Pizza
14" White Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella, Romano, and sautéed spinach.
14" Joe's Favorite Pizza
Pepperoni and house made pork sausage smothered with mounds of shredded mozzarella.
14" Cheese Pizza
Sides
Desserts
Nutella Pie
Chocolate - hazelnut spread whipped with mascarpone cheese and peanut butter, chilled on a graham cracker crust and topped with dulce de leche and chocolate sauce.
Mama's Giant Chocolate Cake
Layers of moist chocolate cake and rich fudge frosting served with salted caramel sauce, chocolate crunch and whipped cream.
Warm Bread Pudding
Bread pudding studded with marsala soaked raisins and vanilla bean, served with house made gelato topped with dulce de leche.
New York Style Cheesecake
Traditional cheesecake with black cherry compote.
Cannoli
Sweet ricotta and chocolate chip cream - filled crisp pastry shell and topped with powdered sugar and thick chocolate drizzle.
Tiramisu
Ladyfinger cookies soaked in Kahlua, layered with sweetened mascarpone.
Gelato
Caramel Apple Cake
Fluffy white cake studded with caramelized apples and topped with dulce de leche and crumb topping.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
